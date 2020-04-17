Successfully reported this slideshow.
Latihan7 lenitasari E1G019032
TUGAS PRAKTIKUM PENERAPAN KOMPUTER LENITASARI E1G019032

  1. 1. PENGENALAN POWERPOINT D3 MI UNILA
  2. 2. KEUNGGULAN POWERPOINT 2007 • Mudah digunakan • Pengaturan animasi slide dan teks lebih mudah • Dapat mencetak dokumen dalam bentuk Slide, Outline atau Note Page Tampilan interface yang lebih menarik Navigasi ke Slide 5 21/13/2011
  3. 3. FUNGSI PRESENTASI MENGGUNAKAN MEDIA kemudahan dan membantu dalam memperjelas penyampaian informasi. Informasi yang akan disampaikan menjadi lebih menarik, interaktif dan tidak monoton. Selain itu, media teknologi tidak terlalu menguras tenaga untuk menyampaikan informasi kepada setiap orang. Presentasi menggunakan media memberikan
  4. 4. B e la ja r P o w e r P o in t 2 0 0 7 4
  5. 5. Navigasi ke Slide 2
  6. 6. No Nama Barang Satuan Harga
  7. 7. 80 75 85 60 90 70 100 90 65 95 50 60 90 75 100 90 80 95 100 80 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Andry Rizka Adink Jeny Fitri Nilai Siswa Kelas XII TIK Matematika Biologi Kimia TIK 80 75 85 60 90 Matematika 70 100 90 65 95 Biologi 50 60 90 75 100 Kimia 90 80 95 100 80 N i l a i S i s w a
