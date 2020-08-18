FINAL REPORT ON ENTERPRISE NETWORK

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A PROJECT REPORT ON “ENTERPRISE NETWORK” A Project Submitted in Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements For the Degree of ...
iv ABSTRACT “Enterprises network” is based on the objectives learned in CCNA. It has required that the plan and implement ...
vi LIST OF FIGURE FIGURE NO. Fig1.1 Fig1.2 Fig4.1 Fig4.2 Fig4.3 Fig4.4 Fig4.5 Fig4.6 Fig4.7 Fig4.8 Fig5.1 Fig6.1 Fig6.2 Fi...
TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGE NO. Certificate ii Declaration iii Abstract iv Acknowledgement v List of figures vi CHAPTER 1: INTR...
3.1.5 Input design 3.1.6 Output design 3.1.7 Physical design 3.1.8 Behavioral description 3.1.9 Validation criteria 3.2 TE...
CHAPTER 7: TESTING 7.1TESTING 7.1.1 What is testing 7.1.1 Testing architecture 7.1.2 Testing technique 7.2 TESTING IN THE ...
1 CHAPTER-1 1. INTRODUCTION OF PROJECT 1.1 INTRODUCTION An Enterprise Network is an enterprise's communication backbone th...
2 Here are the in the history of the show, according to you Fig 1.1- Home page of Enterprises network ’ - Fig 1.2 Hierarch...
3 1.3WHAT IS ENTERPRISES NETWORK:- An ENTERPRISES NETWORK can integrate all the systems including Windows and Apple comput...
4  Scalability – How well will the system(s) scale under volume and load? This includes what is known as horizontal and v...
5 1.5 OBJECTIVE The major objective of this network design is to allow only the genuine users to access the network and pr...
6 to the sensitive departments in the network. The tools that have been used to provide a high security level to the enter...
7 responsibility and network management systems should be distributed to the different layers of modular network architect...
8 1.7.3 OSPF (Open Shortest Path First) OSPF is defined as the open shortest path first which is an open source protocol a...
9 unified wired / wireless infrastructure. Enterprise network interconnect end system located in companies. Its main featu...
10 CHAPTER-2 2. FEASIBILITY STUDY System feasibility is a test or evaluation of the complete system plan. Such an evaluati...
11 2.1 TECHNICAL FEASIBILITY Technical feasibility centers on the current system and to what extent it can support the pro...
12 This project is operationally feasible as it has a very user friendly environment which is very easy to use by the user...
13 So, benefits from the application will definitely be more than the cost involved in making or maintaining the applicati...
14 CHAPTER-3 3. SOFTWARE REQUIREMENT AND SYSTEM SPECIFICATION 3.1 INTRODUCTION A Software Requirements Specification (SRS)...
15 DEVELOPERS Developers are the people who write code or documentation patches or contribute positively to the project in...
16 created and what are the inputs to be given to the system. The logical design includes input design, output design, and...
17 3.1.9 Validation criteria This section of the SRS contains the details of the tests that should be performed to validat...
18 CHAPTER-4 4. TECHNOLOGICAL ENVIRONMENT 4.1 SOFTWARE OVERVIEW 4.1.1 Operating system:- This project work is done on the ...
19 exploration, experimentation, and explanation of networking concepts and technologies. A typical interface is as shown ...
20 Fig.4.2 NAT 4.1.4 NAT inside and outside addresses – Inside refers to the addresses which must be translated. Outside r...
21 Class A -255.0.0.0 - 11111111.00000000.00000000.00000000 Class B - 255.255.0.0 - 11111111.11111111.00000000.00000000 Cl...
22 addresses begin with 0xxx, or 1 to 126 decimal. Class B addresses begins with 10xx, or 128 to 191 decimal. Class C addr...
CIDR notated address is the same as for a Classful address. Classful addresses can easily be written in CIDR notation (Cla...
24 4.2.1 The TCP/IP Model This model is sometimes called the DOD model since it was designed for the department of defense...
25 4.3 Internet The Internet is a global system of interconnected computer networks that use the standard Internet protoco...
telnet sessions. Since telnet is an IP with at least one valid and reachable IP address to use this method. Also remember ...
27 collaboration. Any of the well-known Internet protocols may be found in an intranet, such as HTTP (web services), SMTP ...
28 Fig 4.3.3 A Peer-to-Peer Network 4.4Client/server networks Client/server networks, as in Figure 4.4, are more suitable ...
29 Fig 4.4 a Client- server network. 4.5 VLAN Virtual Local Area Network VLAN is a logical network which is introduced to ...
30 CHAPTER – 5 5. DESIGN 5. DESIGN Design is a meaningful engineering representation of something that is to be built. It ...
31 5.1 VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK: It enables the use of a public network, such as Internet, to provide a secure connection a...
32 CHAPTER - 6 6. Methodology Used The methodology used in this project is explained in the below, how to initiate project...
33 6.2 EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol) EIGRP is a dynamic routing protocol developed by Cisco. It was a...
34  Sends topology changes, rather than sending the entire routing table when a route is changed. Periodically checks if ...
35 6.3 Secure Shell (SSH) SSH is termed as secure socket shell. It is a type of network protocol which facilitates secure ...
36 Fig 6.4 VLAN architecture 6.5 Access Control List (ACL) ACL is termed as the access-control list which is used to restr...
37 6.5.1 Why Use ACL The following are some of the reasons for configuring ACL in a network: a) Limits network traffic to ...
38 6.6 IPAddressing An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a unique identifier for a node or host connection on an IP networ...
6.6.1 Subnet Masking Applying a subnet mask to an IP address allows you to identify the network and node parts of the addr...
6.7.1 Port Address Translation (PAT) It is a function to make use of a minimal number of IP addresses that allows multiple...
41 Fig 6.7.1 PAT 6.7.2 CISCO Enterprise Network System It describes about the working of the Enterprise Network system in ...
FigFig6.7.2.1 Network Architecture 42
43 CHAPTER – 7 7. TESTING STAGES 7.1 TESTING 7.1.1 What is testing:- Testing is the process of evaluating a system or its ...
44 7.1.3 Testing techniques:- In this project, following testing techniques are used.  Unit Testing  Integration Testing...
45 There are mainly six general phases in Enterprise Network. The system must execute all the phases before finally get in...
46 SNAPSHOTS
47 Fig : Configuration of R0
48 Fig : Configuration of R1 Fig : Configuration of R2
49 Fig : Configuration of R3
53 CONCLUSION AND FUTURESTICS SCOPE Conclusion With the recent advancements in technology, more reliable and convenient me...
54  FUTURISTIC SCOPE Consumers and businesses around the world increasingly demand virtually instantaneous digital experi...
55 REFERENCES [1]http://www.packettracer.com/voipconfiguration.html [2] http://www.packettracer.com/ VoIP_in_Cisco_Packet_...
date 2020-08-18
This is a btech final year PROJECT REPORT on Enterprise Network. Mainly this project is based on CISCO PACKET TRACER.

  1. 1. A PROJECT REPORT ON “ENTERPRISE NETWORK” A project submitted in partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY IN COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING SUBMITTED BY KULSUM (1734110902) SRASHTI YADAV (1634110038) MOHIT (1634110022) Under the Supervision of: MR. SUSHIL SHARMA (Dean, ITM Aligarh.) DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING INSTITUTEOFTECHNOLOGYAND MANAGEMENT ALIGARH-PALWAL-DELHI RAOD, ALIGARH- 202001 (Affiliated to Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow) (Formerly Known as Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow) JULY, 2020 Project Report July 2020 Kulsum SrashtiYadav Mohit ENTERPRISENETWORK
  2. 2. “ENERPRISE NETWORK In partial fulfillment of the requirements BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING SRASHTI YADAV MR. DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT ALIGARH-PALWAL- (Affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul (Formerly Affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow) A PROJECT REPORT ON ENERPRISE NETWORK” A project submitted partial fulfillment of the requirements for the degree of BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY IN COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING SUBMITTED BY KULSUM (1734110902) SRASHTI YADAV (1634110038) MOHIT (1634110022) Under the Supervision of: MR. SUSHIL SHARMA (Dean, ITM COLLEGE.) DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEE INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT -DELHI ROAD, KARSUA, ALIGARH (Affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University) (Formerly Affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow) JULY, 2020 ERING INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT ALIGARH-202001 Kalam Technical University) (Formerly Affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow)
  3. 3. A PROJECT REPORT ON “ENTERPRISE NETWORK” A Project Submitted in Partial Fulfillment of the Requirements For the Degree of BACHELOR OF TECHNOLOGY IN COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING SUBMITTED BY KULSUM (1734110902) SRASHTI YADAV (1634110038) MOHIT (1634110022) Under the Supervision of: MR. SUSHIL SHARMA (Dean, ITM COLLEGE) DEPARTMENT OF COMPUTER SCIENCE & ENGINEERING INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY AND MANAGEMENT ALIGARH-PALWAL-DELHI ROAD, KARSUA, ALIGARH-202001 (Affiliated to Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University) (Formerly Affiliated to Uttar Pradesh Technical University, Lucknow) JULY, 2020
  4. 4. ii CERTIFICATE We hereby certify that the work which is being presented in the project work entitled “ENTERPRISE NETWORK” in partial fulfillment of the requirement for the degree of Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering in Institute of Technology & Management, Aligarh affiliated to Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow is an authentic record of our own work carried out during the period for August 2019 to July 2020 under the guidance of Mr. Sushil Sharma the matter embodied in this project has not been submitted by us for any other degree. This is to certify the above statement made by the candidates is true to the best of my knowledge. MR. SUSHIL SHARMA MR. ANKUR KUMAR VARSHNEY (Project Guide, CSE Deptt.) (H.O.D, CSE Deptt.)
  5. 5. iii DECLARATION We, hereby declare that this submission is own work and that to best of my knowledge and belief, it contain no material previously published or written by another person nor material which to a substantial extent has been accepted for award of any other degree or diploma of the university or other institute of higher learning except where due acknowledgment has been made in text. SIGNATURE:- KULSUM (1734110902) SRASHTI YADAV (1634110038) MOHIT (1634110022)
  6. 6. iv ABSTRACT “Enterprises network” is based on the objectives learned in CCNA. It has required that the plan and implement a secure network system. In this project we use the DHCP (dynamic host configuration protocol) server. In this project we are transferring the messages from one network to different network securely. This project is implemented on “CISCO PACKET TRACER”. It also has VLAN which is helpful to make easy task. It’s also contains PC’s, routers, switches and different types of cables for the reliable connection. In this project we solve the security problem which occurs in the organization. The “Enterprises network” dynamic routing is used and some protocols also that is (EIGRP, OSPF, and RIPV2). Where dynamic routing is less time consuming as compare to static routing. It also checks the unauthorized traffic that travels across the network. The main purpose of “Enterprises network” is allows the sending and receiving message on the different network of the companies to communicate each other.
  7. 7. v ACKNOWLEDGEMENT My body and soul are immersed in the hue of gratitude for the supreme divinity “GOD” for having gifted human beings with extra ordinary power of thinking. I kneel down before him for lighting flame of endurance and vigor in our heart. I express my sincere gratitude and indebtedness to my esteemed Project guide MR. SUSHIL SHARMA, Institute of Technology and Management, Aligarh for her able guidance and continuous interest in the completion of this project work. I am highly obliged to MR. ANKUR KUMAR VARSHNEY, Head of computer science department, Institute of Technology and Management, Aligarh for his help in academics. Kulsum (1734110902) Srashti yadav (1634110038) Mohit (1634110022)
  8. 8. vi LIST OF FIGURE FIGURE NO. Fig1.1 Fig1.2 Fig4.1 Fig4.2 Fig4.3 Fig4.4 Fig4.5 Fig4.6 Fig4.7 Fig4.8 Fig5.1 Fig6.1 Fig6.2 Fig 6.3 Fig 6.4 Fig 6.5 Fig 6.6 Fig 7.1 FIGURE NAME Home page of Enterprise Network Hierarchical architecture of a network. A Packet Tracer Interface Network Address Translation diagram Subnet mask diagram IP Addressing diagram Diagram for Classless Inter Domain Routing Diagram for Network Model Diagram for OSI Layers Diagram for Client-Server model Diagram for a Virtual Private Network Diagram for DHCP Server Diagram for EIGRP Overview Diagram for SSH Overview VLAN architecture Diagram Diagram for Access Control List (ACL) Diagram for Enterprise Network Waterfall Diagram PAGE NO. 1 2 19 20 21 22 23 23 24 29 31 32 33 35 36 37 41 43
  9. 9. TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGE NO. Certificate ii Declaration iii Abstract iv Acknowledgement v List of figures vi CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION OF PROJECT 1.1 INTRODUCTION 1.2 HISTORY 1.3 WHAT IS ENTERPRISES NETWORK 1.4 SOFTWARE REQURIEMENT 1.5 OBJECTIVE 1.6 FUNCTIONS OF ENTERPRISES NETWORK 1.7 PROBLEM DEFINITIONS 1.8. FEATURES OF ENTERPRISES NETWORK CHAPTER 2: FEASIBILITY STUDY 2.1 TECHNICAL FEASIBILITY 2.2 OPERATIONAL FEASIBILITY 2.3 BEHAVIORAL FEASIBILITY 2.4 ECONOMICAL FEASIBILITY 2.4.1 Cost based study 2.4.2 Time based study 2.5 SCHEDULE FEASIBILITY CHAPTER 3: SOFTWARE REQUIREMENT AND SYSTEM SPECIFICATION 3.1 INTRODUCTION 3.1.1 Developer responsibilities overview 3.1.2 Information description 3.1.3 Functional requirement 3.1.4 Logical design 1-9 1 1 - 2 3 3 - 4 5 5 4 - 8 8 -9 10-13 11 11 - 12 12 12 12 13 14-17 14-17 14 15 15 15
  10. 10. 3.1.5 Input design 3.1.6 Output design 3.1.7 Physical design 3.1.8 Behavioral description 3.1.9 Validation criteria 3.2 TECHNOLOGY SPECIFIC REQUIREMENT 3.2.1 Hardware requirement 3.2.2 Software requirement CHAPTER 4: TECHNOLOGICAL ENVIRONMENT 4.1 SOFTWARE OVERVIEW 4.1.1 Operating system 4.1.2 Language and tools used 4.1.3 Network address transaction 4.1.4 NAT inside and outside address 4.1.5 Subnet Masking 4.1.6 Default Subnet masks 4.1.7 IP Addressing 4.1.8 CIDR 4.2 NETWORK MODEL 4.3 INTERNET 4.4 Client /server network 4.5. VLAN CHAPTER 5: DESIGN  CIRCUIT DIVERSITY  MULTIHOMEING 5.1. Virtual Private Network  VPN diagram CHAPTER 6: METHODOLOGY USED 6.1. DHCP 6.2. EIGRP 6.3. Secure shell 6.4. VLAN 6.5. Access Control List 6.6. IP Addressing 6.7. Network address transaction 16 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 18-29 18-22 18 18 - 19 19 - 20 20 20 20 – 21 21– 22 22 -23 24 – 25 25 – 28 28 - 29 29 30 – 31 30 30 31 31 32-42 32 33-35 35-36 36 37-38 38-39 39-42
  11. 11. CHAPTER 7: TESTING 7.1TESTING 7.1.1 What is testing 7.1.1 Testing architecture 7.1.2 Testing technique 7.2 TESTING IN THE PROJECT 7.2.1 All types of application 7.2.2 Testing tools in applications SNAPSHOTS CONCLUSION AND FUTURISTIC SCOPE REFERENCES 43 – 45 43 43 44 44 – 45 45 46 – 52 53 – 55
  12. 12. 1 CHAPTER-1 1. INTRODUCTION OF PROJECT 1.1 INTRODUCTION An Enterprise Network is an enterprise's communication backbone that helps to connect computers and related devices across departments and workgroup networks, facilitating insight and data accessibility. An enterprise network reduces communication protocols, facilitating system and devices interoperability, as well as improved internal and external enterprise data network. An Enterprise Network is also known as corporate network. The key purpose of an Enterprise network is to eliminate isolate users and workgroups all the systems should be able to communicate and provide and retrieve information additionally, physical system and devices should be able to maintain and provide satisfactory performance, reliability and security. Enterprise computing models are developed for this purpose facilitating the exploration and improvement of established enterprise communication protocols and strategies. It includes local area network and wide area network (LAN & WAN), depending on operational and departmental requirements. An Enterprise Network can integrate all the systems including Windows and Apple computers and operating systems, UNIX systems, and related devices like smart phones and tablets. A tightly integrated enterprise network effectively combines and uses different device and system communication protocols. 1.2 HISTORY It was the fastest uptake of any WAN service in history – including the public Internet. Enterprises bought T1 and later T3 connections from Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for connectivity. IPSec VPNs, introduced in the mid-1990s and popularized in the late '90s, made site-site connections over the Internet secure.
  13. 13. 2 Here are the in the history of the show, according to you Fig 1.1- Home page of Enterprises network ’ - Fig 1.2 Hierarchical architecture of a network.
  14. 14. 3 1.3WHAT IS ENTERPRISES NETWORK:- An ENTERPRISES NETWORK can integrate all the systems including Windows and Apple computers and operating systems, UNIX systems, and related devices like smart phones and tablets. A tightly integrated enterprise network effectively combines and uses different device and system communication protocols. Enterprise Networking. An enterprise network is the backbone for facilitating an organization's communications and connecting computers and devices throughout departments. An enterprise network environment is usually configured to facilitate access to data and insight into analytics. It supports thousands of users across a company’s diverse geographical locations. It may involve hundreds of servers. Each location may look like a simple system, but the complexity increases as their system are linked together.  Enterprise Networks: One definition:- Large – 105 edge devices, 103 network devices.  Geographically distributed – Multiple continents, 102 countries. Tightly controlled– IT department has (nearly) complete control over user desktops and network connected equipment. 1.4 SOFTWARE REQURIEMENT The software requirement specification is produced at the culmination of the analysis task. The function and performance allocated at software as part of engineering refined by establishing a complete information description, a detailed functional and behavioral description, an indication of performance requirements and design constraints, appropriate validation criteria and other data pertinent to requirements.
  15. 15. 4  Scalability – How well will the system(s) scale under volume and load? This includes what is known as horizontal and vertical scaling. Horizontal means that the system will scale simple by adding more resource units (e.g., more servers). Vertical scaling is the increase of one or more resources (e.g., memory, CPUs).  Reliability – What is the elasticity or fault tolerance under multiple conditions and stimuli?  Extensibility – Can the system’s core functionality do more without rewrite?  Flexibility – How well does the system respond to integration or implementation in different environments  Availability – How dependable is the system uptime.  Maintainability – How easy is it to maintain the code and components of the system?  Usability – Are the interfaces intuitive and desirable?  Manageability- No matter how good the initial network design is, the available network staff must be able to manage and support the network. A network that is too complex or difficult to maintain cannot function effectively and efficiently.
  16. 16. 5 1.5 OBJECTIVE The major objective of this network design is to allow only the genuine users to access the network and prevent the intruders from accessing it. Design and simulation of an enterprise network, with a model Secondary school as a case study, using Packet Tracer. Configuration of network devices and evaluation of point-to-point connections. This project aims at the design and simulation of an enterprise network using Packet Tracer. The design is based on the hierarchical architecture with a model secondary school as a case study. 1.6 FUNCTIONS OF ENTERPRISE NETWORK  Home page  Enterprise network page  Connectivity  Logging into the routers  Configuration with routers  How to configure EIGRP with RIP in same network  Configuration 1.7 PROBLEM DEFINITION In this thesis, there were many issues that have been solved technically. The first concern was security, the second concern was quality and the third concern was safety. In the security centered analysis, the enterprise network provides services security MAC flooding, ARP spoofing, Denial of Service, so there may be some people who cannot be trusted to connect to the inside network. However, there are many techniques to prevent people who are planning terrorist attacks from having access
  17. 17. 6 to the sensitive departments in the network. The tools that have been used to provide a high security level to the enterprise network are hardware firewalls, an IP access control list, MAC address port security, a DNS server and a proxy server. These techniques have been used to prevent these people from stealing data from the flight management department, the most safety critical department. Nevertheless, these techniques must provide a high security level for the network and stop the hackers infiltrating the network because the more the security techniques are increased, the more hackers’ techniques will increase in response. Moreover, the security rules have been designed to prevent any outside hackers sneaking into the network and getting what they want. Improving the performance of any network needs a high quality of techniques and services that help to improve the general function of the network. Enterprise networks need to have a high quality of services that should be presented immediately in order to keep the network activities on track. In this section the quality of network services has been provided by new techniques to improve the quality of service. These techniques are represented by failover firewalls utility, a Pre-boot Execution Environment server (PXE), Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol Server (DHCP), Domain Name System Server (DNS) and cabling. The network includes everything necessary to provide a high quality of service. Protecting packet sending was the most important part of the project’s design. To insure the availability of service, the network should have two internet service providers that help guarantee the outside connection remains active during the network operations. Many times the internet should not support for the sending messages management department needs continuous Internet service. When network devices communicate with many other devices, the workload required of the CPUs on the devices can be burdensome. For example, in a large flat (switched) network, broadcast packets are burdensome. As such the modular nature of the hierarchical design model is to enable accurate capacity planning within each layer of the hierarchy, thus reducing wasted bandwidth. Network management
  18. 18. 7 responsibility and network management systems should be distributed to the different layers of modular network architecture to control management costs. The aim of this project is to demonstrate an example of an enterprise’s network design and implementation:  Providing a security level for the enterprise network  Providing a quality of service for the enterprise network  Maintaining router information  Supporting the Cisco packet tracer. 1.7.1 Existing system In present networking scenario, Study of pre-existing enterprise network system. Following application which are generally used for Enterprise network system: 1.7.2 RIP (Routing Information Protocol) RIP is defined as the simple administrative distance vector protocol which has been magnified with various techniques, including Split Horizon and Poison Reverse in order to enable it to perform better in somewhat complicated networks. Its longest path doesn’t exceed more than 15 hop count. It compares the routes using static metrics. In upgraded version i.e. in RIP version 2 it added several new features such as: External route tags, Subnet masks, Authentication, Next hop router addresses, and multicast support. The basic RIP protocol is unsuitable for larger networks. If the system administrator selects the larger costs then the upper bound of 15 can easily become a problem. The protocol depends upon "counting to infinity" to resolve certain unfamiliar situations. To compare alternative routes this protocol uses fixed “Metrics”. It is not suitable for situations where routes need to be chosen based on real-time parameters such a measured delay, reliability, or load.
  19. 19. 8 1.7.3 OSPF (Open Shortest Path First) OSPF is defined as the open shortest path first which is an open source protocol and most widely used in today’s world. It is based upon the link-state routing protocol and is also known as the intra-domain routing protocol which is similar to routing information protocol. Link-state routing protocol, which means that the routers exchange topology information with their nearest neighbors. OSPF operates on a single autonomous systems(AS) which is defined as a group of networks under a single administrative control which could be an Internet Service Provider (ISP) or a large Enterprise Organization. OSPF was designed to handle the routing in large as well as the small autonomous system. All the AS in the OSPF needs to be divided in to the small sections which are known as the areas. OSPF requires the wildcard bits for the configuration of the network. The topology information is flooded throughout the AS, so that every router within the AS will have the complete picture of the topology. The picture through the AS is used to calculate the end to end paths using a variant of the Dijkstra algorithm. OSPF has the administrative distance of 110 which is lower than RIP protocol. So OSPF is better than the RIP protocol. Benefits: Easy to use:  Secure: The system is highly secured; the end users are registered users and also those who are not registered. The registered users have a username and a password which grants permission to access the restricted sites also.  Quick response: The users are able to make use of the up-to-date information, which reduced the response time. 1.8 FEATURES OF ENTERPRISE NETWORK A ‘Enterprise network’ is a network which is capable for transferring and receiving the messages securely. It is a physical, virtual and logical design of a network and in it various software, hardware, and protocols work together to transmit data. In our hyper-connected world, a stable, reliable network is regarded and the consequences of an unreliable network are only getting more severe. Networking solutions are available to simplify the process, like
  20. 20. 9 unified wired / wireless infrastructure. Enterprise network interconnect end system located in companies. Its main feature is to minimize the expense. It will increased secured network performance and improves the communication.
  21. 21. 10 CHAPTER-2 2. FEASIBILITY STUDY System feasibility is a test or evaluation of the complete system plan. Such an evaluation is necessary to define the application area along with its extension and complexity, to provide the scope of computerization together with suggested output and input format and potential benefits. The system study has to examine whether a technically feasible solution is possible Depending on the result of the initial investigation, the survey is expanded to a more detailed study. Feasibility study is a best of the system proposal according to its Workability impact on the organization, ability to meet needs, and effective use of resources. The result of the feasibility study is a formal proposal. This is simply a report, a formal document detailing the nature and scope of the proposed system. After management reviews the proposal, it becomes a formal agreement that proves the way for actual design and implementation. The feasibility study is an investigation that results in a written document that:  Defines the scope of the problem.  Identifies the elements of the problem.  Identifies the evaluative criteria.  Possible criteria includes: The impact on the environment, safety and manufacture ability, the political climate; the possible difficulties in the design phase; and appraisal of the return (profit) on investment.  Identifies possible alternative solutions.  Evaluate each solution with the criteria. The goal of the feasibility study is to discover possible solutions and to determine which of these appear to have promise and which are not feasible and why. In a feasibility study we need to concentrate on four primary areas of interest:
  22. 22. 11 2.1 TECHNICAL FEASIBILITY Technical feasibility centers on the current system and to what extent it can support the proposed system, it includes current computer system specifications such as hardware, software etc. it also involves financial considerations to accommodate the technical enhancements. If the budget is serious constraint then the project is judged not feasible. Though the system is developed in the generalized form, which covers all the procedures and operations carried out in any Social networking site. The version used in the system is PHP 5.3 and MY-SQL Server. The features embedded in the system are latest and according to the need of the client. Such as creating profile, adding friends and other feature that are required for jobseeker control panel. The backend used is the latest MySQL server, which also supports to view the database contents, relationship with the connected database including the primary, foreign key. Any up gradations needed can be easily made in the source code, thus decreasing the headache of changing each and every code. If in near future, the latest version of PHP/ MYSQL Server to be installed then, the source code handling the connection of the database can easily be modified. The codes are easily compatible for the changes, as the latest version doesn't affect the core code. MY-SQL Server can manage large amount of data and is simple and secure. Using PHP helps us to design the look of our application and its windows. PHP full open database connectivity (ODBC) with MY-SQL Server, Data accessibility, response and output require less time. 2.2 OPERATIONAL FEASIBILITY Once the changeover takes place from the existing manual system to the computerized systems, depending upon the complexity of the installed computerized system, high quality manpower should be employed for the smooth functioning of the system. So the platform and tools should be selected in such way that, once the system is up and running, getting the right manpower for that system to function successfully, should not be a cause to worry.
  23. 23. 12 This project is operationally feasible as it has a very user friendly environment which is very easy to use by the users. Also, the operations of every type of user can be easily studied by the design of the site. So a new web developer can easily understand the project in a short time. 2.3 BEHAVIORAL FEASIBILITY This aspect of study is to check the level of acceptance of the system by the user. This includes the process of training the user to get used to the system which must be accepted as a necessity. The level of acceptance by the user solely depend on the developed system and has a modest technical requirement as only minimal or null changes are required for implementing the system. This project is behaviorally feasible also as if we launch it; the users will definitely accept it to save their time and money. 2.4 ECONOMICAL FEASIBILITY Economic analysis is the most frequently used method for evaluating the effectiveness of a new system. More commonly known as cost/benefit analysis, the procedure is to determine the benefits and savings that are expected from a candidate system and compare them with costs. If benefits outweigh costs, then the decision is made to design and implement the system. An entrepreneur must accurately weigh the cost versus benefits before taking an action. 2.4.1 Cost based study This is an analysis of the costs to be incurred in the system and the benefits derivable out of the system. 2.4.2 Time based study This is an analysis of the time required to achieve a return on investments. The benefits derived from the system. The future value of a project is also a factor. This project is economically feasible also as development costs and operating costs are not too high. Also it is very much used by the users so many a sponsors will be there for the site.
  24. 24. 13 So, benefits from the application will definitely be more than the cost involved in making or maintaining the application. 2.5 SCHEDULE FEASIBILITY A project will fail if it takes too long to be completed before it is useful. Typically this means estimating how long the system will take to develop, and if it can be completed in a given time period using some methods like payback period. Schedule feasibility is a measure of how reasonable the project timetable is. Given our technical expertise, are the project deadlines reasonable? Some projects are initiated with specific deadlines. It should be determined whether the deadlines are mandatory or desirable.
  25. 25. 14 CHAPTER-3 3. SOFTWARE REQUIREMENT AND SYSTEM SPECIFICATION 3.1 INTRODUCTION A Software Requirements Specification (SRS) is a complete description of the behavior of the system to be developed. It fully describes what the software will do and how it will be expected to perform. It includes a set of use cases that describe all the interactions the users will have with the software. Use cases are also known as functional requirements. In addition to use cases, the SRS also contains non-functional (or supplementary) requirements. Non- functional requirements are requirements which impose constraints on the design or implementation (such as performance engineering requirements, quality standards, or design constraints). An SRS minimizes the time and effort required by developers to achieve desired goals and also minimizes the development cost. A good SRS defines how an application will interact with system hardware, other programs and human users in a wide variety of real-world situations. Parameters such as operating speed, response time, availability, portability, maintainability, footprint, security and speed of recovery from adverse events are evaluated. 3.1.1 Developer responsibilities overview The roles and responsibilities that people can assume in the project are based on merit. Everybody can help no matter what their role. Those who have been long term or valuable contributors to the project obtain the right to vote and commit directly to the source repository. USER Users are the people who use the products of the Project. People in this role aren't contributing code, but they are using the products, reporting bugs, making feature requests, and such. This is by far the most important category of people as, without users, there is no reason for the Project. When a user starts to contribute code or documentation patches, they become a developer.
  26. 26. 15 DEVELOPERS Developers are the people who write code or documentation patches or contribute positively to the project in other ways. A developer's contribution is always recognized. In source code, all developers who contribute to a source file may add their name to the list of authors for that file. COMMITTERS Developers who give frequent and valuable contributions to a subproject of the Project can have their status promoted to that of a "Committer" for that subproject. A Committer has write access to the source code repository and gains voting rights allowing them to affect the future of the subproject. 3.1.2 Information description This section of the SRS provides a detail of the problem that software must solve. It should describe the core of the application i.e. THE DATA. The information the software is going to work is the most basic part of the software. The description of each data or information entity is described here. It also gives details of the relationship between the data elements of the software. The information description helps the software designers in their designing purpose. 3.1.3 Functional requirement This section of the SRS describes the each function to solve the problem. It emphasizes on the core of the software on which the data will be processed-i.e. design constraints, and performance characteristics. The DFD or any other graphical diagram can also be added to describe the functionality of the system. 3.1.4 Logical design Logical design of an information system shows the major features and also how they are related to one another. The first step of the system design is to design logical design elements. This is the most creative and challenging phase and important too. Design of proposed system produces the details of the state how the system will meet the requirements identified during the system analysis that is, in the design phase we have to find how to solve the difficulties faced by the existing system. The logical design of the proposed system should include the details that contain how the solutions can be implemented. It also specifies how the database is to be built for storing and retrieving data, what kind of reports are to be
  27. 27. 16 created and what are the inputs to be given to the system. The logical design includes input design, output design, and database design and physical design. 3.1.5 Input design The input design is the link between the information system and the user. It comprises the developing specification and procedures for data preparation and those steps are necessary to put transaction data into a usable form for processing data entry. The activity of putting data into the computer for processing can be achieved by inspecting the computer to read data from a written or printed document or it can occur by having people keying the data directly into the system. The system needs the data regarding the asset items, depreciation rates, asset transfer, and physical verification for various validation, checking, calculation and report generation. The error raising method is also included in the software, which helps to raise error message while wrong entry of input is done. 3.1.6 Output design Computer output is the most important and direct information source to the user. Output design is a process that involves designing necessary outputs in the form of reports that should be given to the users according to the requirements. Efficient, intelligible output design should improve the system's relationship with the user and help in decision making. Since the reports are directing referred by the management for taking decisions and to draw conclusions they must be designed with almost care and the details in the reports must be simple, descriptive and clear to the user. Depending on the nature and future use of output required, they can be displayed on the monitor for immediate need and for obtaining the hardcopy. The options for the output reports are given in the appendix. 3.1.7 Physical design The process of developing the program software is referred to as physical design. We have to design the process by identifying reports and the other outputs the system will produce. Coding the program for each module with its logic is performed in this step. Proper software specification is also done in this step. 3.1.8 Behavioral description This section of the SRS describes the behavior of the software will exhibit. It is based on the definitions of the events and the operations that it will perform because of events
  28. 28. 17 3.1.9 Validation criteria This section of the SRS contains the details of the tests that should be performed to validate functions, performance, and behavior of the software. It is one of the most important aspect of the software which decides how much robust our software is. 3.2 TECHNOLOGY SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS 3.2.1 Hardware requirements 1. Desktop or laptop computer for the system users. 2. A desktop or a laptop computer to run the program on in the room with the following specifications  Processor : Intel® Celeron® 2957U@ 1.40GHz 1.40 GHz  RAM : 2GB  Storage : 1GB  Display : For all devices 3.2.2 Software requirement  Web server : CISCO PACKET TRACER  Language : CCNA
  29. 29. 18 CHAPTER-4 4. TECHNOLOGICAL ENVIRONMENT 4.1 SOFTWARE OVERVIEW 4.1.1 Operating system:- This project work is done on the window 10 operating system. As operating system is a set of software tools designed to make it easy for people or programmers to make optimum use of the computer. Window 10 is an operating system released by Microsoft. Window 10 introduced a lot of changes, and many people found it difficult to use. Windows 10 is very similar to windows 10, but it addresses some of the problems people had with windows 10. The new updating features of window 10 are:  The start button returns  More lock screen and start screen options  Better search  3D printing support  Refreshed Xbox music 4.1.2 Language and tools used:-  Cisco Packet Tracer — Cisco Packet Tracer is a powerful network simulation program that allows the experimentation with network behavior and asks “what if” questions. Packet Tracer provides simulation, visualization and authoring, assessment, and collaboration capabilities and facilitates the teaching and learning of complex technology concepts. Packet Tracer supplements physical equipment in the classroom by allowing students to create a network with an almost unlimited number of devices, encouraging practice, discovery, and troubleshooting. With Packet Tracer, one can build, configure, and troubleshoot networks using virtual equipment and simulated connections, alone or in collaboration with other students. Most importantly, Packet Tracer helps in creating own virtual “network worlds” for
  30. 30. 19 exploration, experimentation, and explanation of networking concepts and technologies. A typical interface is as shown in Figure 4.1 Fig. 4.1 A Packet Tracer Interface . 4.1.3 Network Address Translation In Network Address Translation, Addresses can be assigned dynamically. Dynamic NAT allows hosts on a private network that have IP addresses to access a public network such as the internet. Dynamic NAT occurs when a router assigns an outside global address from a predefined address, or pool of address to an inside private network device. The NAT advantage is that individual hosts are not directly accessibly from the public internet.
  31. 31. 20 Fig.4.2 NAT 4.1.4 NAT inside and outside addresses – Inside refers to the addresses which must be translated. Outside refers to the addresses which are not in control of an organization. These are the network Addresses in which the translation of the addresses will be done.  Inside local address – An IP address that is assigned to a host on the Inside (local) network. The address is probably not a IP address assigned by the service provider i.e., these are private IP address. This is the inside host seen from the inside network.  Inside global address – IP address that represents one or more inside local IP addresses to the outside world. This is the inside host as seen from the outside network.  Outside local address – This is the actual IP address of the destination host in the local network after translation.  Outside global address – This is the outside host as seen from the outside network. It is the IP address of the outside destination host before translation. 4.1.5 Subnet Masking Applying a subnet mask to an IP address allows you to identify the network and node parts of the address. The network bits are represented by the 1s in the mask, and the node bits are represented by the 0s. Performing a bitwise logical AND operation between the IP address and the subnet mask results in the Network Address or Number. 4.1.6 Default subnet masks The following are the default subnet masks:
  32. 32. 21 Class A -255.0.0.0 - 11111111.00000000.00000000.00000000 Class B - 255.255.0.0 - 11111111.11111111.00000000.00000000 Class C - 255.255.255.0 - 11111111.11111111.11111111.00000000 Fig 4.3 subnet mask 4.1.7 IPAddressing An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a unique identifier for a node or host connection on an IP network. An IP address is a 32 bit binary number usually represented as 4 decimal values, each representing 8 bits, in the range 0 to 255 (known as octets) separated by decimal points. This is known as "dotted decimal" notation. Every IP address consists of two parts, one identifying the network and one identifying the node. The Class of the address and the subnet mask determine which part belongs to the network address and which part belongs to the node address (Easa). There are 5 different address classes. One can determine which class any IP address is in by examining the first 4 bits of the IP address as follows: Class A
  33. 33. 22 addresses begin with 0xxx, or 1 to 126 decimal. Class B addresses begins with 10xx, or 128 to 191 decimal. Class C addresses begin with 110x, or 192 to 223 decimal. Class D addresses begin with 1110, or 224 to 239 decimal. Class E addresses begin with 1111, or 240 to 254 decimal. Fig 4.4 IP addressing 4.1.8 CIDR Classless InterDomain Routing. CIDR was invented several years ago to keep the internet from running out of IP addresses. The "Classful" system of allocating IP addresses can be very wasteful; anyone who could reasonably show a need for more than 254 host addresses was given a Class B address block of 65533 host addresses. Even more wasteful were companies and organizations that were allocated Class A address blocks, which contain over 16 Million host addresses! Only a tiny percentage of the allocated Class A and Class B address space has ever been actually assigned to a host computer on the Internet. The use of a
  34. 34. CIDR notated address is the same as for a Classful address. Classful addresses can easily be written in CIDR notation (Class A = /8, Class B = /1 4.2 Network Model These are models that define a set of network layers and how they interact. There are several different network models depending on what organization or company started them. The most important two are described in the following subsections. CIDR notated address is the same as for a Classful address. Classful addresses can easily be written in CIDR notation (Class A = /8, Class B = /16, and Class C = /24) Fig 4.5 CIDR overview These are models that define a set of network layers and how they interact. There are several different network models depending on what organization or company started them. The portant two are described in the following subsections. Fig 4.6 Network Model 23 CIDR notated address is the same as for a Classful address. Classful addresses can easily be These are models that define a set of network layers and how they interact. There are several different network models depending on what organization or company started them. The
  35. 35. 24 4.2.1 The TCP/IP Model This model is sometimes called the DOD model since it was designed for the department of defense. It is also called the internet model because TCP/IP is the protocol used on the internet. It is the basic communication language or protocol of the Internet. It can also be used as a communications protocol in a private network (either an intranet or an extranet). When direct access to the Internet is set up, the computer is provided with a copy of the TCP/IP program just as every other computer that may send messages to or get information from also has a copy of TCP/IP. 4.2.2 OSI Network Model The International Standards Organization (ISO) has defined a standard called the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) reference model as in Figure 2.6. It is a conceptual model that characterizes and standardizes the internal functions of a communication system by partitioning it into abstraction layers. The model is a product of the Open Systems Interconnection project at the International Organization for Standardization. The purpose of the OSI reference model is to guide vendors and developers so the digital communication products and software programs they create will interoperate, and to facilitate clear comparisons among communications tools. Fig 4.2.2 the OSI and TCP/IP Layers.
  36. 36. 25 4.3 Internet The Internet is a global system of interconnected computer networks that use the standard Internet protocol suite (TCP/IP) to link several billion devices worldwide. It is an international network of networks that consists of millions of private, public, academic, business, and government packet switched networks, linked by a broad array of electronic, wireless, and optical networking technologies. The Internet carries an extensive range of information resources and services, such as the inter-linked hypertext documents and applications of the World Wide Web (WWW), the infrastructure to support email, and peer- to-peer networks for file sharing and telephony. 4.3.1 TELNET: While the initial configuration of your Cisco router using the console port and a rollover cable may be necessary, you will eventually want to access routers on your network using
  37. 37. telnet sessions. Since telnet is an IP with at least one valid and reachable IP address to use this method. Also remember that in order to connect to a router using telnet, that router will need a virtual password configured. Cisco2501#telnet 192.168.1.45 Trying 192.168.1.45…Open [Connection to Accra closed by foreign host] 4.3.2 Intranet An intranet is a computer network that uses Internet Protocol technology to share information, operational systems, or computing services within an organization. This term is used in contrast to extranet, a network between organizations, and instead refers to a network within an organization. 19 Sometimes, the term refers only to the organization's int website, but may be a more extensive part of the organization's information technology infrastructure, and may be composed of multiple local area networks. The objective is to organize each individual's desktop with minimal cost, time and effort to b cost efficient, timely, and competitive. An intranet may host multiple private websites and constitute an important component and focal point of internal communication and sessions. Since telnet is an IP-based application, your routers will need to be configured with at least one valid and reachable IP address to use this method. Also remember that in order to connect to a router using telnet, that router will need a virtual terminal (vty) password configured. Cisco2501#telnet 192.168.1.45 Trying 192.168.1.45…Open [Connection to Accra closed by foreign host]. An intranet is a computer network that uses Internet Protocol technology to share rational systems, or computing services within an organization. This term is used in contrast to extranet, a network between organizations, and instead refers to a network within an organization. 19 Sometimes, the term refers only to the organization's int website, but may be a more extensive part of the organization's information technology infrastructure, and may be composed of multiple local area networks. The objective is to organize each individual's desktop with minimal cost, time and effort to be more productive, cost efficient, timely, and competitive. An intranet may host multiple private websites and constitute an important component and focal point of internal communication and 26 based application, your routers will need to be configured with at least one valid and reachable IP address to use this method. Also remember that in terminal (vty) password configured. Cisco2501#telnet 192.168.1.45 Trying 192.168.1.45…Open An intranet is a computer network that uses Internet Protocol technology to share rational systems, or computing services within an organization. This term is used in contrast to extranet, a network between organizations, and instead refers to a network within an organization. 19 Sometimes, the term refers only to the organization's internal website, but may be a more extensive part of the organization's information technology infrastructure, and may be composed of multiple local area networks. The objective is to e more productive, cost efficient, timely, and competitive. An intranet may host multiple private websites and constitute an important component and focal point of internal communication and
  38. 38. 27 collaboration. Any of the well-known Internet protocols may be found in an intranet, such as HTTP (web services), SMTP (e-mail), and FTP (file transfer protocol). Internet technologies are often deployed to provide modern interfaces to legacy information systems hosting corporate data. Fig 4.3.2 Intranet 4.3.3 Peer-To-Peer Networks Peer-to-peer networks, as in Figure 4.3.3, are more commonly implemented where less than ten computers are involved and where strict security is not necessary. All computers have the same status, hence the term 'peer', and they communicate with each other on an equal footing. Files, such as word processing or spreadsheet documents, can be shared across the network and all the computers on the network can share devices, such as printers or scanners, which are connected to any one computer.
  39. 39. 28 Fig 4.3.3 A Peer-to-Peer Network 4.4Client/server networks Client/server networks, as in Figure 4.4, are more suitable for larger networks. A central computer, or 'server', acts as the storage location for files and applications shared on the network. Usually the server is a higher than average performance computer. The server also controls the network access of the other computers which are referred to as the 'client' computers. Typically, teachers and students in a school will use the client computers for their work and only the network administrator (usually a designated staff member) will have access rights to the server.
  40. 40. 29 Fig 4.4 a Client- server network. 4.5 VLAN Virtual Local Area Network VLAN is a logical network which is introduced to reduce the challenges faced due to many systems connected to a single network. Due to large number of systems connected to a network the broadcasts and packet transmission gets out of control. In an enterprise network system the admin uses the concept of VLAN in order to privatize the data of certain networks, which can only be accessed by selected VLAN users. It is a hassle free mechanism which provides a network on a switch. Fig 4.5 VLAN Overview
  41. 41. 30 CHAPTER – 5 5. DESIGN 5. DESIGN Design is a meaningful engineering representation of something that is to be built. It can be traced to a customer’s requirements and at the same time assessed for quality against asset of predefined criteria for the good design. Thus it is the blue print of the system. In the software engineering context design concentrates on three factors, data, architecture, interfaces and components. The data and architectural design focuses on patterns as they apply to the application to be built. At the interface level human ergonomics often dictate our design approach. At the component level a programming approach leads to the effective data and procedural designs. Design begins with requirements model and is processed to transform it into four levels of design details; data structure, system architecture, interface representation and the component level. Finally a design specification is produced. This specification consists of design models that describe data, architecture, interfaces and components. At each stage, software design work products are renewed for clarity, correctness, completeness and consistency with the requirements and with one another. Enterprise Network should meet a customer's goals for availability and performance:  Redundant LAN and WAN segment in the intranet  Multiple paths to extranets and the internet. Redundant WAN segments  Usually uses a hierarchical partial-mesh topology.  CIRCUIT DIVERSITY- Physical circuit routing of backup WAN links and primary WAN links should be different than each other.  MULTIHOMEING- the Internet connection: provides an enterprise network more than one entry into the Internet.  (Multihoming - It provide more than 1 connection for a system to access and offer network services)
  42. 42. 31 5.1 VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORK: It enables the use of a public network, such as Internet, to provide a secure connection among sites on the organization internetwork. *A public network is used as a backbone for the enterprise network. * links remote offices together. * No permanent link is required. * Can use Dial-on-Demand routing. Fig 5.1 VPN Architecture
  43. 43. 32 CHAPTER - 6 6. Methodology Used The methodology used in this project is explained in the below, how to initiate project and how it is implemented and the further usage of project. This project is implemented on CISCO Packet Tracer. 6.1DHCP (Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol) DHCP is a client/server protocol that automatically allocates an internet protocol with its IP addresses and other related configuration information Such as subnet mask and default gateway. DHCP enables this whole process to be automated and supervised centrally. The DHCP server sustains a pool of IP addresses, when it starts up on the network it leases an address to any DHCP authorized client. Because the IP addresses are dynamic (leased) rather than static (permanently assigned), addresses are unused and automatically returned to the pool for reallocation. It is used for planning the physical subnets of the network and relative placement of DHCP servers in the enterprise network. This includes planning for placement of DHCP servers among subnets in a way that reduces b-node broadcasts across routers. It recognizes the impact that slower links have on your WAN environment. It helps servers to maximize response time and minimize low-speed traffic. Fig 6.1 a DHCP Server.
  44. 44. 33 6.2 EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol) EIGRP is a dynamic routing protocol developed by Cisco. It was a proprietary routing protocol till few years back but now CISCO made this as open source routing protocol. It is an enhanced version of IGRP protocol so called Enhanced Interior gateway Protocol. EIGRP is a routing protocol used for scalable networks that ensures that as a network grows larger, it operates efficiently and adjusts to the changes simultaneously. EIGRP scalability in an enterprise network depends on the amount information exchanged, the number of the routers, the topology depth and the number of the alternative path through the router. It uses multicast for routing updates which supports route summarization and discontinuous networks. To select the best path it uses the DUAL (Diffusing Update Algorithm) algorithm and uses RTP (Reliable Transport protocol) to communicate with neighbours. It uses Composite metric calculation formula to select the best route for destination. EIGRP supports VLSM/CIDR for balancing load across the six routes for a single destination. It sends partial or full update only when some changes in network. Since EIGRP is hybrid protocol, it has the both characteristics of distance vector and link state protocol. EIGRP is used on a router to share routes with other routers within the same autonomous system. Unlike other well known routing protocols, such as RIP, EIGRP only sends incremental updates, reducing the workload on the router and the amount of data that needs to be transmitted. EIGRP replaced the Interior Gateway Routing Protocol (IGRP) in 1993. One of the major reasons for this was the change to classless IPv4 addresses in the Internet Protocol, which IGRP could not support. 6.2.1 Features EIGRP supports the following features:  Support for Classless Inter-Domain Routing (CIDR) and variable length subnet masking. Routes are not summarized at the classful network boundary unless auto summary is enabled.  Support for load balancing on parallel links between sites.  The ability to use different authentication passwords at different times.  MD5 and SHA-2 authentication between two routers.
  45. 45. 34  Sends topology changes, rather than sending the entire routing table when a route is changed. Periodically checks if a route is available, and propagates routing changes to neighbouring routers if any changes have occurred.  Runs separate routing processes for Internet Protocol (IP), IPv6, IPX and AppleTalk, through the use of protocol-dependent modules (PDMs).  Backwards compatibility with the IGRP routing protocols 6.2.2 Configuration Router# configure terminal Router (config)# router eigrp 1 Router (config-router)# network 10.201.96.0 0.0.15.255 Router (config-router)# no auto-summary Router (config-router)# exit Fig 6.2 EIGRP Overview
  46. 46. 35 6.3 Secure Shell (SSH) SSH is termed as secure socket shell. It is a type of network protocol which facilitates secure communications between users of two different servers. It also allows an admin to remotely log on to the server host system. SSH is a secure networking protocol because it encrypts the login sessions which makes it impossible for the intruders to collect any vital data as password or messages. It is designed to perform advance applications which previous networking protocol failed to implement, which are less secure older terminal applications such as telnet or rsh. Fig 6.3 SSH 6.4 VLAN- Virtual Local Area Network VLAN is a logical network which is introduced to reduce the challenges faced due to many systems connected to a single network. Due to large number of systems connected to a network the broadcasts and packet transmission gets out of control. In an enterprise network system the admin uses the concept of VLAN in order to privatize the data of certain networks, which can only be accessed by selected VLAN users. It is a hassle free mechanism which provides a network on a switch.
  47. 47. 36 Fig 6.4 VLAN architecture 6.5 Access Control List (ACL) ACL is termed as the access-control list which is used to restrict access in the network topology. It is of two types i.e. standard and extended ACL. ACL is used for selectively permit or deny incoming traffic based on remote subnet IPV4 address range. It is used to blacklist IP addresses in the enterprise network topology. It is specifically used for to filter and identify the traffic in the network. Two Golden Rules of Access Lists: 1. If a bit is set to 0 in a wild-card mask, the corresponding bit in the address must be exactly same. 2. If a bit is set to 1 in a wild-card mask, then the corresponding bit in the address can match any number. In other words, we call “don’t care” what number it matches. Access Control List (ACL) are filters that enables one to control which routing updates or packets are permitted or denied in or out of a network. They are specifically used by network administrators to filter traffic and to provide extra security for their networks. ACLs provide a powerful way to control traffic into and out of your network; this control can be as simple as permitting or denying network hosts or addresses. ACLs can be configured for all routed network protocols. The most important reason to configure ACLs is to provide network security. However, ACLs can also be configured to control network traffic based on the TCP port being used (Easa).
  48. 48. 37 6.5.1 Why Use ACL The following are some of the reasons for configuring ACL in a network: a) Limits network traffic to increase network performance. b) ACLs provide traffic flow control by restricting the delivery of routing updates. c) It can be used as additional security. d) Controls which type of traffic are forwarded or blocked by the router. e) Ability to control which areas a client access. 6.5.2 Types of Access Control Lists The types of ACLs used in networks are described in the following sub-sections: 6.5.2.1 Standard Access-List Standard access lists create filters based on source addresses and are used for server based filtering. Address based access lists distinguish routes on a network you want to control by using network address number (IP). Address-based access lists consist of a list of addresses or address ranges and a statement as to whether access to or from that address is permitted or denied. 6.5.2.2 Extended Access Lists Extended access lists create filters based on source addresses, destination addresses, protocol, port number and other features and are used for packet based filtering for packets that traverse the network. Fig 6.5 ACL
  49. 49. 38 6.6 IPAddressing An IP (Internet Protocol) address is a unique identifier for a node or host connection on an IP network. An IP address is a 32 bit binary number usually represented as 4 decimal values, each representing 8 bits, in the range 0 to 255 (known as octets) separated by decimal points. This is known as "dotted decimal" notation. Every IP address consists of two parts, one identifying the network and one identifying the node. The Class of the address and the subnet mask determine which part belongs to the network address and which part belongs to the node address (Easa). There are 5 different address classes. One can determine which class any IP address is in by examining the first 4 bits of the IP address as follows: Class A addresses begin with 0xxx, or 1 to 126 decimal. Class B addresses begin with 10xx, or 128 to 191 decimal. Class C addresses begin with 110 xs, or 192 to 223 decimal. Class D addresses begin with 1110, or 224 to 239 decimal. Class E addresses begin with 1111, or 240 to 254 decimal. Fig 6.6 IP addressing
  50. 50. 6.6.1 Subnet Masking Applying a subnet mask to an IP address allows you to identify the network and node parts of the address. The network bits are represented by the 1s in the mask, and the node bits are represented by the 0s. Performing a bitwise logical AND operation betwee and the subnet mask results in the Network Address or Number. 6.6.2 Default subnet masks The following are the default subnet masks: Class A - 255.0.0.0 - 11111111.00000000.00000000.00000000 Class B - 255.255.0.0 - 11111111.11111111.00 Class C - 255.255.255.0 - 11111111.11111111.11111111.00000000 6.7 Network Address Translation (NAT) NAT refers to the network address translation which is used for translating the private IP to Public IP and vice-versa. NAT helps in saving us tons and tons of IP address. It depends on the concepts of the Access control list. It provides the most transparent connectivity for a System in the enterprise network system. Applying a subnet mask to an IP address allows you to identify the network and node parts of the address. The network bits are represented by the 1s in the mask, and the node bits are represented by the 0s. Performing a bitwise logical AND operation between the IP address and the subnet mask results in the Network Address or Number. The following are the default subnet masks: 11111111.00000000.00000000.00000000 11111111.11111111.00000000.00000000 11111111.11111111.11111111.00000000 Fig 6.6.2 Sub netting 6.7 Network Address Translation (NAT) NAT refers to the network address translation which is used for translating the private IP to versa. NAT helps in saving us tons and tons of IP address. It depends on the concepts of the Access control list. It provides the most transparent connectivity for a System in the enterprise network system. 39 Applying a subnet mask to an IP address allows you to identify the network and node parts of the address. The network bits are represented by the 1s in the mask, and the node bits are n the IP address NAT refers to the network address translation which is used for translating the private IP to versa. NAT helps in saving us tons and tons of IP address. It depends on the concepts of the Access control list. It provides the most transparent connectivity for a
  51. 51. 6.7.1 Port Address Translation (PAT) It is a function to make use of a minimal number of IP addresses that allows multiple users within private networks. It is an extended version of network address translation. To use the internet publicly by the multiple clients, PAT func address between all of them. In a LAN environment, each client with a single public IP address request internet access with public network hosts. In public network, the router allocates a particular port number to eac LAN network. On LAN network, data are transmitted from single public IP address when client sends data packets over public network. After the accomplishment of requested task, data will recur to the router and be dispersed to the sui client’s port number. Fig 6.7 NAT Translation (PAT) It is a function to make use of a minimal number of IP addresses that allows multiple users . It is an extended version of network address translation. To use the internet publicly by the multiple clients, PAT function used to share a single IP public address between all of them. In a LAN environment, each client with a single public IP address request internet access with public network hosts. In public network, the router allocates a particular port number to each individual client on LAN network. On LAN network, data are transmitted from single public IP address when client sends data packets over public network. After the accomplishment of requested task, data will recur to the router and be dispersed to the suitable deserved client on the basis of 40 It is a function to make use of a minimal number of IP addresses that allows multiple users . It is an extended version of network address translation. To use the tion used to share a single IP public address between all of them. In a LAN environment, each client with a single public IP h individual client on LAN network. On LAN network, data are transmitted from single public IP address when client sends data packets over public network. After the accomplishment of requested task, table deserved client on the basis of
  52. 52. 41 Fig 6.7.1 PAT 6.7.2 CISCO Enterprise Network System It describes about the working of the Enterprise Network system in the Cisco. Cisco Enterprise Architecture facilitates planning, designing, implementing, operating, and troubleshooting (PDIOT) networks by focusing on network elements and on the relationships between those elements in the network, Fig 6.7.2 Network System
  53. 53. FigFig6.7.2.1 Network Architecture 42
  54. 54. 43 CHAPTER – 7 7. TESTING STAGES 7.1 TESTING 7.1.1 What is testing:- Testing is the process of evaluating a system or its component(s) with the intent to find whether it satisfies the specified requirements or not. In simple words, testing is executing a system in order to identify any gaps, errors, or missing requirements in contrary to the actual requirements. According to ANSI/IEEE 1059 standard, Testing can be defined as - A process of analyzing a software item to detect the differences between existing and required conditions (that is defects/errors/bugs) and to evaluate the features of the software item. 7.1.2 Testing architecture:- Fig7.1: Waterfall Diagram REQUIREMENT PLANNING DESIGN CODING TESTING MAINTANANCE
  55. 55. 44 7.1.3 Testing techniques:- In this project, following testing techniques are used.  Unit Testing  Integration Testing  System Testing Unit Testing:- This type of testing is performed by developers before the setup is handed over to the testing team to formally execute the test cases. Unit testing is performed by the respective developers on the individual units of source code assigned areas. The developers use test data that is different from the test data of the quality assurance team. The goal of unit testing is to isolate each part of the program and show that individual parts are correct in terms of requirements and functionality. Integration Testing:- Integration testing is defined as the testing of combined parts of an application to determine if they function correctly. Sometime there is a mean to integrate & merge the unit program together would also be work without error. Integration testing can be done in two ways: Bottom-up integration:- This testing begins with unit testing, followed by tests of progressively higher level combinations of units called modules or builds. Top-down integration:- In this testing, the highest-level modules are tested first and progressively, lower-level modules are tested thereafter. System Testing:- after completing unit and integration testing, system testing is perform we test complete program software along with its expected environment system testing defined as combination of software, hardware & other associated parts that work together. It is only the phase where both functional and nonfunctional requirement of system are tested. 7.1.4 General Phases
  56. 56. 45 There are mainly six general phases in Enterprise Network. The system must execute all the phases before finally get into expected result. 1. PREPARE- Establishes organization and business requirement, develops a network strategy and propose a high-level architecture. 2. PLAN- Identify the network requirements by characterizing and assessing the network; performance a gap analysis. 3.DESIGN- Provide high availability, reliability, security, scalability, and performance. 4. IMPLEMENT- Installation and configuration of new equipment. 5.OPERATE- Day-to-day network operation. 6. OPTIMIZE - Proactive network management and modifications to the design.
  57. 57. 46 SNAPSHOTS
  58. 58. 47 Fig : Configuration of R0
  59. 59. 48 Fig : Configuration of R1 Fig : Configuration of R2
  60. 60. 49 Fig : Configuration of R3
  61. 61. 50
  62. 62. 51
  63. 63. 52
  64. 64. 53 CONCLUSION AND FUTURESTICS SCOPE Conclusion With the recent advancements in technology, more reliable and convenient means of designing networks will be required The aim of this project being an enterprise network, is to ensure that no device remains onto itself, there should be speed in the connectivity, addition of devices should not hinder the transfer of packets, added to that interfaces not meant to accesses should be blocked. It can be concluded that this aims were accomplished and totally completed to working and troubleshooting standards. As expressed before in our proposed framework the limitations and downsides of the as of now enterprise network system in the market has been conquered. This is an exceptionally compelling framework if an enterprise network system implements it carefully. Being familiar with all the basic networking terminologies is a must to understand how branches within a huge network effectively communicate amongst each other.  Significance After the implementation and testing of network; Troubleshooting became easy as there were no complex routing interaction. It was seen to it that devices could reach out to any point of the network i.e. connectivity within all devices was ensured. More so the network could double or triple in size without major design changes i.e. it can be flexible at any instant. Limitations When evaluating management solutions for enterprise networks, design simulators should keep in mind the following: a) There will be need to create fibre optic modules in the 3560 layer 3 switch. b) Generic routers should have modules that enable telephony service, rather than being specific to 2811 routers alone. c) Servers should have interfaces that will enable VoIP configuration. d) Access points should have the Command Line Interface (CLI).
  65. 65. 54  FUTURISTIC SCOPE Consumers and businesses around the world increasingly demand virtually instantaneous digital experiences in whatever they do. Many industries have already embraced the related opportunities in serving their customers instantaneously and seamlessly, and in re- engineering Their business models and digital production method accordingly. Few Facts  All the networks terminate with computers or servers of one form or another.  Data can be share securely.  Add router, switches and the computers according to the need.  Hardware becomes virtualized and programmable through software, IT team needs the skills to enable integration and the hardware needs to be able to integrate.
  66. 66. 55 REFERENCES [1]http://www.packettracer.com/voipconfiguration.html [2] http://www.packettracer.com/ VoIP_in_Cisco_Packet_Tracer.html [3]http://www.howstuffworks.com/ ip-telephony.html [4] http://www.baumann.info/public/voip [5]http://www.baumann.info/public/voip [6]www.syngress Cisco Internetworking Book.com [7] Network Devices. (n.d.). Retrieved March 19, 2015, from Computer Networkig Notes: http://computernetworkingnotes.com/comptia-n-plus-study-guide/network-devices-hub- switchrouter.html [8]Norberk Kircharians, P. P. (2014). CCIE Routing and Switching V5.0 Official Cert Guide :IP Forwarding. [9] Cisco Systems, Inc. (2003, March 14). CCNA: Network Media Types. Retrieved March 26, 2016, from. http://www.ciscopress.com/articles/article.asp?p=31276

×