GENESIS 1:11-13 11Then God said, "Let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants with seed in it, according to their various kinds." And it was so. 12The land produced vegetation: plants bearing seed according to their kinds and trees bearing fruit with seed in it according to their kinds. And God say that it was good. 13And there was evening and there was 3. KINGDOM: PLANTS Living things Habitat on land or water Have capability of making own food 2 Groups—Flowering and Non-flowering 4. 1. Roots  Anchor the plant in the soil 2. Stem  Transports water and minerals to the leaves 3. Leaves  Makes the food that keeps plants alive and helps them grow 4. Fruits  Tastes sweet, so people and animals like to eat it 5. Flowers  Produces seeds which grow into new plants PARTS OF PLANTS 5. ROOTS AND STEMS Shoot system—every part visible above ground including leaves, stems, twigs, trunks, flowers, and fruit Root system—located below ground Many plants’ root system growth  shoot system growth 6. ROOTS AND STEMS Roots purposes—plant warehouse 1. Anchor the plant 2. Soil conservation 3. Absorb water and minerals 4. Ship water and dissolved minerals up to the leaves 5. Store extra glucose and convert it into starch 7. ROOTS AND STEMS Root Systems 1. Taproot System – primary root grows straight down and is bigger than the secondary rootlets 2. Fibrous Root System – primary root remains small and secondary rootlets grow out from it 8. ROOTS AND STEMS Stems transport water and minerals upward from the roots to the leaves and carries dissolved food from the leaves to the roots. Xylem – carries water and nutrients from root hairs to leaves Phloem – carries sugars from the stem/leaves to the roots 9. ROOTS AND STEMS Transpiration—water evaporation from leaves 10. ROOTS AND STEMS Special Stems Stolon—aka runner—stem that grows along the ground Rhizome—thick storage stems below ground that produce new plants Tendrils—a specialized stem with a threadlike shape used by climbing plants for support and attachment 11. GENESIS 3:18 It will produce thorns and thistles for you, and you will eat the plants of the field. 12. LEAVES Parts of a Leaf Petiole: stalk attaching node to a leaf blade Sessile: leaves which attach directly to the stem by a sheath without a petiole 13. LEAVES Leaf Arrangements: Alternate Opposite Whorled Basal Rosette (Bottom) Sketch these on your notes! 14. LEAVES Simple vs. Compound Leaves • Simple—One leaf on each petiole • Pinnately Compound—leaves attached at different points on the petiole • Palmately Compound—multiple leaves at one point on the petiole Sketch these on your notes! 15. LEAVES Leaf Margins Entire Toothed Lobed Sketch these on your notes! 16. LEAVES Leaf Venation: vein patterns Parallel: monocots Pinnate: dicots Palmate: dicots Sketch these on your notes! 17. PROVERBS 11:28 Those who trust in their riches will fall, but the righteous will thrive like a green leaf. 18. LEAVES—FUNCTION Photosynthesis—chemical process by which plants use sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide to create oxygen and energy in the form of sugar (glucose) Stoma (plural=stomata)—pores or tiny holes which allows air to enter and exit. Plants take in CO2 (carbon dioxide) and releases O2 (oxygen). Chlorophyll—the pigment that makes plants green Chloroplasts—tiny packages of chlorophyll 19. Write this out on your notes for extra credit! 20. PHOTOSYNTHESIS Carbon Dioxide + Water With light and chloroplasts = Glucose + Oxygen And of Joseph he said, Blessed of the LORD be his land, for the precious things of heaven, for the dew, and for the deep that couches beneath, And for the precious fruits brought forth by the sun, and for the precious things put forth by the moon, Deuteronomy 33:13,14 21. CREATOR GOD’S INFINITE WISDOM Plants are the only living things that can make their own food. God created them before humans and animals. God made plants to be useful. Plants and other living organisms(human and animals) co-exist. Plants release oxygen into the air and people and animals release carbon dioxide into the air. Both need the other to survive! 22. LEAVES Special Leaves Tendrils—A leaf tendril is a thread- like part of a leaf that attaches to a surface in order to help a vining plant secure itself Spines—A special leaf on cacti that contain no chlorophyll, but whose function is to protect the water- storing stem. Bulb—many layers of lower leaves that remain below ground ex: 23. LEAVES Special Leaves Insectivorous plants—contain chlorophyll for manufacturing their own food, but also obtain food from the bodies of small insects that they trap and digest.  Venus’s flytrap  Bladderwort  Pitcher plant  Sundew 24. GENESIS 1:11 11Then God said, “Let the land produce vegetation: seed-bearing plants with seed in it, according to their various kinds.” And it was so. 25. 1. Sepal  Leaf like structure at the base of the petals 2. Petals  Modified leaf which attracts insects/birds to pollinate 3. Pistil—center  Stigma—sticky top  Style—stalk-connects the stigma to ovary  Ovary—holds the plants future seeds 4. Stamen  Anther—holds pollen grains  Filament—thin stalk holding the anther PARTS OF A FLOWER 26. FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED Flowers—primary function is the reproduction of the plant Pollination—transfer of pollen from the anther to the stigma Fertilization—the uniting of a sperm cell from the pollen grain with an egg cell in the ovary  leads to a seed 27. FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED Pollination 1.Pollen tube forms 2.Sperm cell of the pollen grain divides in 2 3.1 of the sperm cells unites with an egg cell in the ovary  Ovule begins to develop into a seed 4.Other sperm cell used for food storage Flower Fades 28. 1 PETER 1:24-25 “All flesh is like grass and all its glory like the flower of grass. The grass withers, and the flower falls, but the Word of the Lord remains forever.” 29. FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED Fruit– ripened ovary of a flower Scientific fruit=anything that forms from the ovary of a flower. Nuts, beans, peas, olives, grains, “vegetables” such as tomatoes and cucumbers Can be edible or inedible 1.Exocarp-outside skin of a fruit 2.Mesocarp-flesh, middle layer which is usually eaten 3.Endocarp-inside layer surrounding the seeds 30. Fruit– Function 1. Ovary becomes a fruit 2. Ovule develops into a seed 3. Fruit leads to dispersal of seed FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED 31. FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED Fruit– Function Dispersal—spreading of seeds after they have matured 1. Mechanical dispersal—ripened fruit bursts open and scatters the seeds a. Ex. Impatients, witch hazel, violets 2. Agent Dispersal a. Wind; ex: milkweed, maple, dandelion b. Water; ex: lotus, cattail, coconut c. Humans and animals: ex: sandbur, beggar—ticks 32. GENESIS 1:29 And God said, Behold I have given you every herb bearing seed which is upon the face of all the earth, and every tree, in which is the fruit of a tree yielding seed to you shall be for meat. 33. FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED Seed Parts 1. Embryo—an undeveloped plant inside a seed 2. Cotyledon(s)—stored food for the growing plant Monocots vs dicots 1 Cotyledon vs 2 Cotyledon 3. Seed coat—protects seed as it grows 34. FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED Embryo—mini plant 1.Radicle—small root which will develop into the root system 2.Plumule—shoot that will become the stem/leaves 3.Cotyledon—absorbs stored food from the endosperm (endosperm—stored food) 35. FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED Germination—the growth of a seed into a young plant or a seedling. Dormant-inactive 1. Right amount of water 2. Right amount of oxygen 3. Right temperature Non-Dormant 1. Seed swells by absorbing water 2. Downward growth—radicle grows 3. Upward growth—plumule grows Seedling—new plant once germination is finished 36. FLOWERS, FRUIT, AND SEED Plant Duration Annuals—live one growing cycle (wheat, corn, rice) Biennials—live through two growing seasons (carrots, cabbage, lettuce) 1st year—leaves and roots 2nd year—flowers and seeds Perennials—live multiple years and bloom each growing season (strawberries) 37. CREATOR GOD’S PERFECT DESIGN Beauty—Flowers attract Reproduction—Pollination Beneficial to flowers and animal(bee attracted to nectar which feeds it while it also transfers pollen grains) Distribution—Fruit Sweet, burs, wings or parachute structures, exploding pods Growth—Delay mechanisms to remain dormant Some seeds have especially hard coat; others contain chemicals that keep them from sprouting until they’ve been exposed to long period of cold temperatures. 38. CLASSIFYING PLANTS Gymnosperms: non-flowering seed plants (pine cones) Angiosperms: flowering plants Family groups are classified by their flower and fruits Flowering families are grouped by monocots and dicots 39. MONOCOT VS. DICOT 1 cotyledon 2 Cotyledon Petals in multiples of 3 Petals in multiples of 4-5 Fibrous root system Taproot system Parallel Veins Branching veins 40. DICOT FAMILIES 1. Composite family *Disk and ray flowers Insect pollinated Ex: daisy, aster, goldenrod, sunflowers 41. DICOT FAMILIES 2. Pea Family—legumes 2nd largest plant family *Fruit is a pod that splits along two sides Important for the nitrogen cycle Ex: peas, beans, lentils, peanuts, alfalfa 42. DICOT FAMILIES 3. Rose Family  Woody stems  *cup shaped blossom: flower parts in multiples of 5  *fleshy fruits  Ex: plums, cherry, apple, almonds, raspberry 43. DICOT FAMILIES 4. Buttercup Family *Five rounded petals Non-woody stems *dry fruits Herbaceous Plant: dies during winter and grows and new shoot each spring Ex: common buttercup, peony, columbine 44. DICOT FAMILIES 5. Mint family *Stems are square Flower clusters form spikes Ex: basil, sage, thyme, peppermint, spearmint 45. DICOT FAMILIES 6. Honeysuckle family Flowers have a sweet nectar inside (attracts hummingbirds) *trumpet-shaped flowers fruits are berries *leaves grow opposite each other  Ex: honeysuckle, trumpet honeysuckle, Japanese honeysuckle, snowball bush 46. DICOT FAMILIES 7. Parsley family  *Flower arranged in clusters called umbels  Ex: celery, parsley, carrots, dill 47. DICOT FAMILIES 8. Milkweed family *Every flower has 5 nectar horns *Fruit is a pod which opens on one side Ex: Common milkweed, butterfly weed, wax plant succulents 48. MONOCOT FAMILIES 1. Lily family *6 Petals per flower *Grow from a bulb: thick, fleshy leaves surrounded by a short stem Store food  thick leaves or bulb Ex: Daylily, tulips, aloe, yuccas, Joshua trees 49. MONOCOT FAMILIES 2. Amaryllis family *Grow from bulbs, corms, rhizomes Corms: thick, vertical underground stems Rhizomes: horizontal stems along or just under the ground *Inferior ovary: ovary attached below other flower parts Ex: Amaryllis, onion, garlic, daffodil 50. MORE AMARYLLIS FAMILY PICS 51. MONOCOT FAMILIES 3. Grass family Leaf *Blade: flat part *Sheath: where blade attaches to stem Stolon: stem along the ground  *Fruit called grains Ex: rice, barley, wheat, sugar cane, oats, corn

