1.
Initial Ideas and Planning
For my second-year projectI havedecided that I will push myself to makea
combination of the two choices wehave been given by creating a roughly ten-
minute-long documentary as well as a series of eight different images that will
have all been digitally edited to either show a theme or justimprovethem. I have
decided to do this as it will clearly show the range of whatI am capable of doing
within my largestproject of the two years I will be doing the course.
For the documentary I havedecided that the theme for it will be “Forms of self-
expression within the Northeast.” which will focus on the artistic culture hidden
throughoutthe Northeastthrough art, such as the graffiti that is hidden around
the city. The documentary will also feature shortinterviews fromdifferent people
who I will ask to give their opinion on how where they were raised has helped
shapetheir identity and how they express themselves as well as what they
consider to be their way of expressing themselves, given that be through music,
art, clothes, etc. I decided on this idea as I was thinking of how this documentary
is meant to be aimed towards people between the ages of sixteen and twenty-
five so I figured if I focused on the artistic culture of the younger generation this
would be moreintriguing of a premise in comparison to something like talking
about the history of the cities within the northeast. This theme is personal, and I
am hoping that it will help the audience see that there is a cultural scene for the
younger generation that is so diverse. This will include videos that I will take as
well as stills covered by a voiceover which will be done by yours truly.
PossibleInterview questions:
“What would you consider your main form of self-expression?”
The series of images will havea different theme altogether as instead of having
this projectfocus on the culture of the people in the Northeast, I havedecided
the theme for these images will be about the hidden beauty of Sunderland. There
are beautiful landmarks and landscapes all over the city. However, dueto the
city's reputation these are ignored, and I feel that that fact is a tragedy. So, for the
series of images, I will travel over Sunderland and find beautiful landscapes and
take a series of eight Images of eight different places to highlight the good parts
of the city that seem to be forgotten. These will then be digitally modified not
only to show my technical skill but also to make surethey all look like they havea
theme to them, given that be the framing or the lighting but I will ensurethey all
have something in common so that they look like they’re meant to go together
instead of being eight randomimages put together.
Thankfully, due to the time wehave to complete this project I feel I will have
more than enough time to complete whatI have in mind however the issues I will
have will most likely be locating the eight places that I wish to take images of as
well as finding times to make my way to those locations and giving myself enough
time to take a good amount of images so that I have many options for when it
2.
comes to choosing which I would like to include in my final piece. For the
documentary I feel my largest concern is justfinding people to interview for it as I
want to find a rangeof people who all express themselves in different ways so
that I have a range of answers in my interviews. Although I am to do a
documentary and a series of images the latter will be my main focus as I feel it's
something I could do extremely well if I were given the opportunity.
I feel that the ideas that I have stated aboveare more than suitable for the brief
as they asked us to create a piece of media that clearly shows talent within the
region. Me creating these two pieces I feel shows talent clearly as I would be
showing the skills I have been developing through the last year through these
products. I would be showcasing my own talent as well as meeting the brief in
another way. The brief stated that it wanted us to create something that educates
the audience on local talent (I would be showing them my talent through my
work) and as well as this I would be educating the audience on the diversity and
culture that lies within the city, they live in which again, is something the brief
stated they would like us to do.
Thankfully for these two projects I wouldn’tbe needing much help with the
technical side of things as the images can be taken with a camera and a tripod (As
well as a sparebattery, an SD card etc.) The only thing I need for that is skills with
a camera and I havebeen developing thoseover the past year, so I feel this won't
be an issue for me. However, the documentary on the other hand causes me to
rely on others a little more as I will be needing people to interview as well as
others to help me during the interview process. I willneed a team of myself and
two others justto ensure the lighting and audio is as it should be during the
interviews however apart fromthat all of the other recordings and editing will be
don’t by myself as it is my projectand I feel mostof the work should bedone by
me. Of course, I will need the softwarewe haveavailable to us at college to edit
my work as well as using the recording studio and photography studio at college
to ensure my work is done as professionally as possible.
Potential Locations for the Images to be taken:
Penshaw monument– The reason I thought of using Penshaw Monumentis
because it is one of Sunderland most famous places to go sightseeing as it gives
you an amazing view of the landscapes around you. I figured that because I plan
on using this projectto display the beauty around us, this place would be an ideal
location for it.
Grangetown Cemetery – The reason that I want to use the graveyard near me to
display beauty in Sunderland is because it is a place I often go to for comfortas
the beauty of the graves is something that words themselves could not express.
However, I plan to try and express it through my work. The graves areall very old
which is what I think makes them so beautiful as they show generations of
architecture.
Hendon Beach/Seaham Beach – See many of the people who live in Sunderland
would say that the beaches of our city are not the mostbeautiful parts of our city
3.
however I would say I whole heartedly disagreewith this as I feel that there is
beauty in everything, however it is up to the viewer to find it.
Winter Gardens – I planned on possibly using the Winter Gardens in my projectas
it had not only got a beautiful garden (?) area which has so many plants as well as
a koi pond however there is also the museumwhich showcases thehistory of
Sunderland. However, I feel that if I were to use this location then I would more
so focus on the garden part of it rather than the museum part, as the museum
would most likely be moresuited to the documentary rather than the Images.
Sunderland Theatre – Although I feel like getting inside to take photos would be
near impossibleunless I decide to go to one of their showings, I would stilluse
photos of the exterior as the buildings itself is extremely pretty as the
architecture is fromthe early 1900’s which is seen in certain places around the
city. In my opinion I feel that the older buildings have a certain something about
them that catches my attention more than the newer ones ever could.
Mowbray Park/BackhousePark/Barnes Park –I willmost likely be using one or
two of these parks in my series of images as they are all staples of the city that are
popular with the residents for many things such as family days out, justwalking
the dogs, going to the park or even just places for the younger generation to hang
out. I feel like justwalking through there and taking photos of whatever catches
my eye will be morethan enough photos to choose from.
Riverside – I feel like riversidecould be a nice place to take images for my project
because if you catch it at a nice time, it's actually really pretty, especially If you
catch it at sunsetas then you have the bridgein the distance to take photos of
too.
Hylton Castle – Although this isn't technically in ‘Sunderland’ It's stillwithin the
Northeast and even though I don’tthink I will end up using this in my projectI
wanted to include it as a possibility as I really like the place and the history behind
it.
Tunstall Hill – I had decided early on that I was definitely going to include this
place in my project as it is a place that I havebeen going sinceI was a child and I
feel that it would be a great place to take photos fromas it is a tall hill that
overlook a large amount of Sunderland which means I will be able to get photos
frommany differentangles to give myself a wide variety of choices.
St Peters Church – I had to possibly include this place in my projectas it is a place
that I have always thoughtwas extremely pretty. As well as it being visually
appealing, I also feel that the history of the building is intriguing as well. It's an
extremely old building that was said to have been built hundreds of years ago,
which I think is fascinating.
The Spire Bridge – This was a last-minute addition to the list of possibleplaces to
shoothowever I had thought that seeing as I haveincluded a lot of historical
places on my list of possible locations, I should also include one of the newer
buildings that have been built around me, one being the spirebridge which was
built in the last few years.
PossibleLocations for the Documentary:
4.
Indie– I chosethe night club called “Independent” as a possiblelocation for the
documentary as it is a place that is extremely popular within the younger
generation of Sunderland. I thoughtI could potentially get some images or videos
in there as this would show some of the culture of the younger generation of
Sunderland, and if I cannotrecord in there, I will instead ask about it in
interviews.
Pop Recs – I thought that pop recs may be a good place to record for the
documentary as it a place which is dedicated to selling records which I appreciate
as the art of vinyl's has been a dying art for a long time, only coming back into
fashion in the pastfew years. However, to be able to record here I would need
permission fromthe owner.
College music rooms – Seeing as this documentary will be focusing on the culture
of the younger generation in Sunderland, I figured if wegot permission to record
the music students playing a gig/practicing it would be a good way of showing one
way the younger generation show off their culture/passions.
Photography Studio/Recording Studio – These two places will feature in my
documentary however they will be featured as they will be the two places that
my interviews will be taking place in. This is because they give me the opportunity
to make my work as professionalas it can be.
You should draft up some rough ‘prototypes’ of your project. These could include:
o Rough cut edits/run throughs of scenes from your project
o Practice interviews
o Screen testing/getting feedback
o Collecting potential suitable photography and manipulating pieces
You should makeuse oftechnology availableto you. Investigateand experimentwith softwaresuchas:
o Davinci Resolve(free editing softwarefor computers thatis similar toPremierePro)
o PhotoPea (freeediting softwaresimilar toPhotoShop)
o SnapSeed(free imageeditor)
You should document the creativeprocess and showcase your prototype materials,clearly indicating whatthey areandwhat you havelearnt
from the process