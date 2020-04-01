Successfully reported this slideshow.
The aim of the project • Primary target group of the project are adult educators, teachers, mentors, trainers, professiona...
Primary target group of the project are adult educators, teachers, mentors, trainers, professionals in IT. Secondary target group are seniors

Slow learning project

  1. 1. SLOW LEARNING PARTNERS: CENTER: CDEA, Centro de Formación de Administración y Hostelería
  2. 2. The aim of the project • Primary target group of the project are adult educators, teachers, mentors, trainers, professionals in IT. Secondary target group are seniors. • The main problem that IT educators are facing is that they don’t have the needed skills and competences to educate older people in new technology. • Educators of elderly, and specifically IT educators, need knowledge of older and contemporary image of old age in society.
  3. 3. OUTPUTS IO1- Compendium of exiting innovative and effective practices and tools in teaching technology to older people IO3- Training programe fot IT trainers IO2- Job Profilw of IT trainers of older people IO4- Video for sharing the successful experiences by teachers and older people
  4. 4. SOCIAL MEDIA https://www.facebook.com/slowlearning.eu/www.slowlearning.eu

