PROMISE PARTNERS: CENTER: CEBANC
The aim of the project • The overall goal of PROMISE is to facilitate the optimal integration of refugees and migrants int...
Framework OUTPUTS IO1- Interagency Networks and Actions Plans IO2- PROMISE Social Inclusion Toolkit IO3- PROMISE OERs for ...
SOCIAL MEDIA https://www.promise-project.eu/ /PROMISEproject2020 /PROMISEproject2020
Promise project

The overall goal of PROMISE is to facilitate the optimal integration of refugees and migrants into their host communities so that both can flourish.

