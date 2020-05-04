Successfully reported this slideshow.
Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System By John Carl S. Aunso EDFD 214: Education and Development
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System Objectives: List the constitutional provision th...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System "The first duty of a government is to give educat...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System A Glimpse of History  Malolos Constitution of 18...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Presidents… Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Presidents… Philippine Constitution of 1935 S...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Presidents… Philippine Constitution of 1973 S...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Presidents… Philippine Constitution of 1987 S...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System POLITICS: statement of fundamental laws: a writte...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System After three centuries the colonization of the Spa...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The 1899 constitution under the Title IV: The Fil...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Schumann commission recommended an adequate s...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Philippine Commission The Philippine Commissi...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Constitution of the Philippine Commonwealth o...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Emphasis of 1935 Constitution Under the Comm...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Educational Act of 1940. •Under this law, the...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The 1973 Constitution of the Republic of the Phil...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The 1987 Constitution The rationalization of educ...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Current System The system is deltoid from Dep...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System Summary Constitutions Established Act/s Education...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System Summary Constitutions Established Act/s Education...
JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System References: (Microsoft® Encarta® 2009. © 1993-200...
Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System

This was presented in MAEM Education and Developement course.

Published in: Education
Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System

  1. 1. Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System By John Carl S. Aunso EDFD 214: Education and Development
  2. 2. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System Objectives: List the constitutional provision that served as basis of our education system. Compare to one and another the emphasis of the previous and current provisions of PES Discover how the PES carry out the provisions. Find out how the PES evolve into the current provision.
  3. 3. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System “The first duty of a government is to give education to the people.” -Simon Bolivar
  4. 4. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System A Glimpse of History  Malolos Constitution of 1899  Philippine Constitution of 1935  Philippine Constitution of 1973  The 1987 Constitution
  5. 5. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Presidents… Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wi ki/Emilio_Aguinaldo Malolos Constitution of 1899 Emilio Aguinaldo in 1919
  6. 6. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Presidents… Philippine Constitution of 1935 Source: https://en.wikipedia.org /wiki/Manuel_L._Quezo n
  7. 7. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Presidents… Philippine Constitution of 1973 Source: https://en.wikipedia.org /wiki/Ferdinand_Marcos
  8. 8. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Presidents… Philippine Constitution of 1987 Source: https://notednames.co m/Politician/Filipino- Politician/Corazon- Aquino
  9. 9. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System POLITICS: statement of fundamental laws: a written statement outlining the basic laws or principles by which a country or organization is governed (Microsoft® Encarta® 2009. © 1993-2008 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.) Constitution Meaning:
  10. 10. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System After three centuries the colonization of the Spaniards went over. With the support of Americans, the government of Aguinaldo established – called the Malolos Constitution. The primary level of education for the children was compulsory. The Malolos Constitution of 1899
  11. 11. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The 1899 constitution under the Title IV: The Filipino and their National and Individual Rights mentioned the education matter in the Article 23 that emphasized the public education shall be compulsory in all schools of the country. The Malolos Constitution of 1899
  12. 12. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Schumann commission recommended an adequate secularized and free public school system during the first decade of American rule. The Taft Commission of President McKinley advocates the free primary instruction that grounds the citizenship and love for duties for the Filipinos. The ministers and private officers from the U.S. had been in charged to teach using the English as compulsory language. The Established Commissions
  13. 13. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Philippine Commission The Philippine Commission by virtue of Act No. 74 established a highly centralized public school education. It caused shortage of teachers on the field. The Thomasites answered the problem through the initiative of the Philippine Commission to request more teachers from the U.S. In 1902 the high school system was established with the support of the municipal government and many occupational fields that commenced (Leroy James, et. al., August 2009).
  14. 14. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Constitution of the Philippine Commonwealth of 1935 Article VI of the Legislative Department as subscripted text it states that the educational purposes establishments shall be exempted for taxation.
  15. 15. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Emphasis of 1935 Constitution Under the Commonwealth, vocational and college education was given priority. It was also during the Commonwealth governance that an organized effort to develop official national language was stared in agreement with the mandate of the 1935 constitution.
  16. 16. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Educational Act of 1940. •Under this law, the elementary course was reduced from 7 years to 6 years. •The minimum age for admission to Grade I was raised to 7. •The school calendar was also changed. So instead of the school year from June to March, it was changed to July to April (Kenneth Lee, 2017).
  17. 17. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The 1973 Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines The innovative transformation of the Philippine Education that the goals and development of the nation is the direction of endeavor upon upgrading the educational system of the country.
  18. 18. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The 1987 Constitution The rationalization of education by bringing programs that could answer the needs of the people and of the society. The non-formal, formal, and indigenous education was introduced to respond the gaps of the society for literacy especially of those out of school youths.
  19. 19. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System The Current System The system is deltoid from Department of Education (DepED), Commission of Higher Education (CHEd), and Technical Education and Skills Development Association (TESDA).
  20. 20. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System Summary Constitutions Established Act/s Educational Contribution 1899 Art 23 Emphasizes the free compulsory education Philippine Com. Act 74 Centralized the public school system 1935 Art. IV The educational purposes establishments shall be exempted for taxation vocational and college education was given priority Educational Act of 1940 The minimum admission of age was changed. 1973 Sec 8 (5) Maintains the free public school system from elementary to secondary.
  21. 21. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System Summary Constitutions Established Act/s Educational Contribution 1987 Art XIV EDUCATION, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, ARTS, CULTURE AND SPORTS
  22. 22. JOHN CARL S. AUNSO Constitutional Basis of Philippine Educational System References: (Microsoft® Encarta® 2009. © 1993-2008 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.) Leroy James A. (August 2009). The Americans in the Philippines Schumacher, John N. (1997). The Propaganda Movement, 1880-1895 Doris D Tulio, Foundations of Education 2, 2nd Ed, National Book Store, Mandaluyong City, 2008, ISBN 971-08-6866-7 p123 "Education in the Philippines - WENR". WENR. 2015-07-08. Archived

