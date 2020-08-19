Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Email Marketing 101: Series 1 01 02 03 04 Subject Do’s and Don’ts of Subject Lines Preheader Definition of a Preheader and...
Subject Line Short, sweet, and simple 41-50 characters Avoid Technical Jargons Avoid misleading subject lines Example 1 Ex...
CTA This is the game-changer of your email and should be clear and action provocating • Learn More • Click Here • Know Mor...
Preheader Preheaders usually follow a subject line to make the intent of your email clear. It should be within 100 charact...
Email Body This is the heart of your email. Make sure it’s clear, simple and easy to digest. The design of your email shou...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Thursday Tips

26 views

Published on

Email Marketing 101 - Series 1

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Thursday Tips

  1. 1. Email Marketing 101: Series 1 01 02 03 04 Subject Do’s and Don’ts of Subject Lines Preheader Definition of a Preheader and it’s use Email Body Types of content in an email body CTAs Types of CTAs to be added
  2. 2. Subject Line Short, sweet, and simple 41-50 characters Avoid Technical Jargons Avoid misleading subject lines Example 1 Example 2 Example 3 Example 4 Example 5 Urgency You’ve got ONE DAY to watch this! Your 7-figure plan goes bye-by e at midnight Curiosity Is this the hottest career in marketing? Your 7-figure plan goes bye -bye at midnight New Product Launch We have got you covered with new styles A little luxuryat a great price Abandoned cart Your cart misses You! The price dropped for s omething in your cart Generic [Company Name] Sales & Ma rketing Newsletter” “Invitation from [Company Name]” Personal: Application for XYZ job role
  3. 3. CTA This is the game-changer of your email and should be clear and action provocating • Learn More • Click Here • Know More • Call us • Schedule a demo Examples 01 02 03 04 05 Shouldshowurgency Briefwithnotmorethan5 words Actionoriented–Begin withaverb ClearandPredicatble Limitedandvisible
  4. 4. Preheader Preheaders usually follow a subject line to make the intent of your email clear. It should be within 100 characters and briefly give a short summary of the email body. Subject: 50% off your first order Preheader: Enjoy your lunch and split the dessert at half the price. Subject: Company Name: Newsletter Announcement Preheader: We are back to share our quarterly updates. Example 2 Example 1
  5. 5. Email Body This is the heart of your email. Make sure it’s clear, simple and easy to digest. The design of your email should be simple preferably use single/double column layouts only if you are using both image and text in the email body. Types of Email Content: Static: This contains text an d image with a simple layout Dynamic: Personalized ema il content. This may contain name of the person, their pre ferences, etc. The emails are based on behavioral data

×