This aim of this unit is for learners to gain understanding of the factors of change in health and social care services, and the practice of evaluating and facilitating change

Unit 26 facilitating change in hsc

  1. 1. Unit 26 Facilitating Change in HSC Unit 26 Facilitating Change in Health and Social Care Aim This aim of this unit is for learners to gain understanding of the factors of change in health and social care services, and the practice of evaluating and facilitating change. Learning outcomes On successful completion of this unit a learner will: 1 Understand the factors that drive change in health and social care services 2 Be able to evaluate recent changes in health and social care services 3 Understand the principles of change management.
  2. 2. Unit 26 Facilitating Change in Health and Social Care Unit content 1 Understand the factors that drive change in health and social care services Political and legal: factors eg modernization agenda; current legislation eg Health Act 1999, NHS and Community Care Act 1990, Health and Social Care Act 2001; changes of government; funding issues Demographic and cultural: factors eg ageing population, minority ethnic community needs, lifestyle factors, public awareness (perceptions) and news media, human factors Technological: factors eg electronic record keeping; electronic communication; assistive technology Unit 26 Facilitating Change in Health and Social Care 2 Be able to evaluate recent changes in health and social care services Impact of recent changes on organizations and staff: how services are organized; effect on
  Front-line staff; effect on service delivery Impact of recent changes on users of services: direct users; families of those who use services Benefits of recent changes: for the government; for workers in services; for those who use Services

3 Understand the principles of change management Key principles of change management: Kotter's eight steps to successful change; Leavitt's Model of change; people's reactions to change; dealing with people's fears and anxieties; Understanding people's needs; reducing resistance to change; leading change; creating ownership How change is planned: methods eg consultation; communication; top-down or bottom-up; management style; use of informal social systems; reconditioning; managing anxiety; staff development needs How change is monitored: measuring and monitoring eg evaluative research surveys; customer/staff satisfaction; measures of efficiency (cost- benefit, referral rates, case completion, waiting and response times) Unit 26 Facilitating Change in Health and Social Care Avail online Assignment Help for HND in health and social care for ICON College, St Patrick's college, Mont Rose College, EThames College, South Thames College, UKCBC and many more
