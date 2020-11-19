عرض المصادر الحرة 02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫األولى‬ ‫الوحدة‬
‫ل‬‫األو‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫تعرف‬ ‫المغلقة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫تعرف‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫ال...
‫ى‬‫اشتر‬‫محمد‬‫جهاز‬‫حاسب‬‫بتكلفه‬‫عاليه‬‫جد‬‫و‬‫و‬‫من‬ ‫ضمن‬‫تعليمات‬‫الجهاز‬‫أنه‬‫ال‬‫يمكن‬‫ملشتريه‬‫أن‬‫ي‬‫يجر‬ ‫عمليا...
‫بينما‬‫ى‬‫اشتر‬‫خالد‬‫جهاز‬‫حاسب‬‫بتكلفه‬‫يسيره‬‫مع‬ ‫إمكانية‬‫صيانة‬‫الجهاز‬‫أو‬‫إضافة‬‫ملحقات‬‫جديدة‬‫بنفسه‬ ‫أو‬‫عن‬‫ط...
‫محمد‬‫خالد‬
‫هي‬‫مفهوم‬‫متبع‬‫لحماية‬‫امللكي‬‫ة‬‫الف‬‫كر‬‫ية‬‫وال‬ ‫تقوم‬‫على‬‫احتكار‬‫املعلومة‬‫بل‬‫على‬‫نشرها‬.
‫املصادر‬‫املغلقة‬‫الحرة‬‫املصادر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تطويرها‬ ‫يمكن‬‫ال‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ويسمح‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫التعديل‬‫ك‬ ‫عليها‬‫باالطالع‬ ‫فقط‬. ‫وا...
GPLBSD ‫إذا‬‫خص‬‫ر‬‫يستخدم‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫كان‬‫ة‬ GPL‫بتعديل‬ ‫املستخدم‬‫وقام‬‫ه‬ ‫هذه‬‫يوفر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫فيشترط‬ ‫وف‬‫وذلك...
1)‫خصة‬‫ر‬‫املستخدم‬‫األخير‬(EULA): ‫هي‬‫تعني‬‫بيع‬‫خصة‬‫ر‬‫استخدام‬‫املنتج‬‫بي‬ ‫لك‬ ‫يحق‬‫وال‬‫نسخ‬‫أو‬ ‫ع‬ ‫البر‬ ‫بشفر...
1)‫حرية‬‫استخدام‬‫غرض‬‫ألي‬ ‫البرنامج‬. 2)‫حرية‬‫على‬‫التعديل‬‫البرنامج‬. 3)‫حرية‬‫البرنامج‬‫مشاركة‬‫اآلخرين‬ ‫مع‬. 4)‫حري...
1)‫موقع‬FireFox 2)‫موقع‬(‫ويكيبيديا‬) 3)‫العربي‬‫لينكس‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫موقع‬ 4)‫املتقدمة‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫اإلدا‬ ‫موقع‬‫لجنو‬/‫لينكس‬
‫الثاني‬ ‫س‬‫ر‬‫الد‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫مزايا‬ ‫تعدد‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫استخدام‬ ‫من‬ ‫العوائد‬ ‫توضح...
‫الداعم‬ ‫وكثرة‬ ‫انتشارها‬ ‫في‬ ‫ساعد‬ ‫متعددة‬ ‫مزايا‬ ‫الحرة‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫ولبرمجيات‬‫ين‬ ‫والشركات‬ ‫والمؤسسات‬ ‫الدول‬ ...
‫مادي‬ ‫عائد‬. ‫اآلخرين‬ ‫خبرات‬ ‫من‬ ‫االستفادة‬. ‫الفني‬ ‫الدعم‬ ‫على‬‫التركيز‬. ‫تكلفة‬ ‫األقل‬ ‫البديل‬. ‫أقل‬‫أس...
‫تعط‬‫ي‬‫املؤلف‬‫الحق‬‫في‬‫أن‬‫ينسب‬‫اليه‬‫العمل‬ ‫مثلها‬‫مثل‬‫اءة‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫االختراع‬‫والعالمة‬‫ا‬‫يه‬‫ر‬‫لتجا‬
‫هو‬‫سرقة‬‫أفكار‬‫وكتابات‬‫اآلخرين‬ ‫ونسبتها‬‫للذات‬‫ن‬‫دو‬‫ذكر‬‫املصادر‬.
‫العلمي‬‫االنتحال‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫االستنساخ‬ ‫تقديم‬‫عمل‬ ‫اآلخرين‬‫على‬‫أنه‬ ‫عمل‬‫للفرد‬ ‫املزج‬ ‫من‬ ‫اجزاء‬ ‫مزج‬ ‫مصادر‬‫عد...
‫هناك‬‫للتقليل‬ ‫الخطوات‬‫بعض‬‫انتحال‬‫احتمال‬‫حدوث‬ ‫من‬‫عند‬‫الب‬ ‫كتابة‬‫و‬‫حوث‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫اق‬‫ر‬‫األو‬.‫؟‬ 3)‫ذكر‬‫ال...
