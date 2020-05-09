Lesson 3: Stance markers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Research Article and the writer's stance: hedges, boosters, attitude markers Goran Brkić, mag. educ. philol. angl. gbr...
Every researcher, after conducting research, wants to publish their findings to share them with the rest of the academic c...
The Research Article The research article (RA) is the dominant genre of academic writing ”The jewel in the crown of academ...
The Research Article – structure Most common structure of a RA: • Abstract + keywords • Introduction • Literature review /...
Apart from the aforementioned structure, an academic article is always written in a formal, academic style. In the followi...
These LANGUAGE FEATURES are commonly divided into two categories: - STANCE (the writer’s textual "voice", the way the writ...
Stance markers include: - 1. Hedges - 2. Boosters - 3. Attitude markers Stance
1 HEDGES
Stance: hedges 1. Hedges A feature of academic writing is the need to be cautious in one’s statements in order to distingu...
Stance: hedges 1. Hedges Scientists are very cautious about making conclusions and stating facts, so they make sure their ...
HEDGES – EXERCISE! Decide which of the sentences in the following slide are considered to be academically competent. Write...
1. Viewing a movie in which alcohol is portrayed appears to lead to higher total alcohol consumption of young people. 2. F...
1. Viewing a movie in which alcohol is portrayed appears to lead to higher total alcohol consumption of young people. 4. I...
EXERCISE 2 1. Hedges Take a look at some of the most common hedges used in academic texts (next slide).
• Introductory verbs: e.g., seem, tend, look like, appear to be, think, believe, doubt, indicate, suggest • Certain lexica...
Rewrite the sentences using hedging language. Example: Climate change is caused by human activities. It is generally belie...
Try to do the same with these sentences: 1. Playing violent video games causes more aggression, bullying, and fighting. 2....
Stance: hedges • Hedging: choice of using linguistic elements which express possibility or uncertainty (something is possi...
Now, identify HEDGES in the research article you have chosen for your exam! Highlight them in BLUE! This will be the first...
2 BOOSTERS
Stance: boosters 2. Boosters Hedging has its benefits. Hedges suggest that the writer is careful, nuanced, and keen to avo...
Stance: boosters 2. Boosters Boosters: linguistic elements which express certainty (allow writers to express their certain...
BOOSTERS – EXERCISE 1 Decide if the following sentences have hedges (H) or boosters (B)!
HEDGES VS. BOOSTERS Children reading less / digital media Some would say that digital media is related to less reading amo...
HEDGES VS. BOOSTERS Children reading less / digital media Some would say that digital media is related to less reading amo...
HEDGES VS. BOOSTERS Eating fast food = shorter life span In most cases, eating a lot of fast food is likely / probably / m...
HEDGES VS. BOOSTERS Eating fast food = shorter life span In most cases, eating a lot of fast food is likely / probably / m...
Texts usually have examples of both hedges and boosters. Please determine if the following passage contains more hedges or...
Please determine if the following passage contains hedges or boosters: HEDGES AND BOOSTERS – EXERCISE 2 1. I would suggest...
Please determine if the following passage contains more hedges or boosters: HEDGES AND BOOSTERS – EXERCISE 2 2. Science, i...
Please determine if the following passage contains more hedges or boosters: HEDGES AND BOOSTERS – EXERCISE 2 2. Science, i...
Please determine if the following passage contains more hedges or boosters: HEDGES AND BOOSTERS – EXERCISE 2 3. Police rep...
Please determine if the following passage contains more hedges or boosters: HEDGES AND BOOSTERS – EXERCISE 2 3. Police rep...
Please determine if the following passage contains more hedges or boosters: HEDGES AND BOOSTERS – EXERCISE 2 4. He demonst...
Please determine if the following passage contains more hedges or boosters: HEDGES AND BOOSTERS – EXERCISE 2 4. He demonst...
Now, identify BOOSTERS in the research article you have chosen for your exam! Highlight them in RED! This will be the seco...
3 ATTITUDE MARKERS
Stance: 3. attitude markers Attitude markers: linguistic elements which express the writer’s affective attitude (emotional...
ATTITUDE MARKERS – EXERCISE 1 Read the following sentences and find attitude markers.
When asked if they would read more if required reading (lektira) was abolished, a surprising 68% of students said that the...
When asked if they would read more if required reading (lektira) was abolished, a surprising 68% of students said that the...
In some cases, you will find that the text has hedges, boosters, and attitude markers. Read the following sentences and id...
HEDGES, BOOSTERS and ATTITUDE MARKERS – EXERCISE 2 These findings were, unfortunately, insufficient to prove our claim tha...
HEDGES, BOOSTERS and ATTITUDE MARKERS – EXERCISE 2 These findings were, unfortunately, insufficient to prove our claim tha...
Now, identify ATTITUDE MARKERS in the research article you have chosen for your exam! Highlight them in green! This will b...
Thank you for your attention!
