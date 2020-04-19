3 phase x'mer windings

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 phase Transformer connections  By connecting three single phase transformers 1. Star- Star connection 2. Delta- Delta c...
Star- Star connection This connection satisfactory only in balanced load otherwise neutral point will be shifted.
Star- Star connection Advantages  1.Requires less turns per winding i.e. cheaper Phase voltage is 1/√3 times of line volt...
Star- Star connection Disadvantages 1. If the load on the secondary side unbalanced then the shifting of neutral point is ...
Delta - Delta connection This connection is used for moderate voltages
Delta - Delta connection Advantages 1. System voltages are more stable in relation to unbalanced load 2. If one t/f is fai...
Delta - Delta connection Disadvantages 1.Compare to Y-Y require more insulation. 2. Absence of star point i.e. fault may s...
Delta - Star connection This connection is used to step up voltage ie. Beginning of high tension line
Delta - Star connection Features  secondary Phase voltage is 1/√3 times of line voltage.  neutral in secondary can be gr...
Star- Delta connection Used to step down voltage i.e. end of transmission line
Star- Delta connection Advantages 1. The primary side is star connected. Hence fewer number of turns are required. This ma...
Star- Delta connection Disadvantages  The secondary voltage is not in phase with the primary. (30 ⁰ phase difference )  ...
Open Delta (V–V) Connection  Some of the features of open delta connection are  The power handling capacity of open delt...
Scott (T–T) Connection  It is a type of circuit used to derive two-phase electric power from a three-phase source, or vic...
3 phase Transformer Winding explanation in a simple way. also, the types of winding are shown.

  1. 1. Types of Winding in 3-Phase transformer Gauravsinh Parmar (170410117023)
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION A three-phase transformer can be obtained in two different ways  Three numbers of identical single-phase transformers can be suitably connected to make a three-phase transformer. Such three-phase transformers are called a bank of three-phase transformer.  Alternatively, a three-phase transformer can be constructed as a single unit.
  3. 3. ADVANTAGES OF SINGLE UNIT 3-PHASE TRANSFORMER 1. It occupies less space 2. Its weight is less 3. Its cost is comparatively less 4. It is much easier to transport 5. It is more efficient 6. Core size is comparatively small.
  4. 4. DISADVANTAGES OF SINGLE UNIT 3- PHASE TRANSFORMER  When one of the phases of a single-unit three-phase transformer becomes faulty, the entire unit of three-phase transformer needs to be removed from the supply for repair.  But in the case of a bank of three-phase transformer, only the faulty transformer is removed from the supply for repair while the other two transformers remain connected in the system without interrupting the supply completely.
  5. 5. 3 phase Transformer connections  By connecting three single phase transformers 1. Star- Star connection 2. Delta- Delta connection 3. Star – Delta connection 4. Delta – Star connection 5. Scott (T–T) Connection 6. Open Delta (V–V) Connection
  6. 6. Star- Star connection This connection satisfactory only in balanced load otherwise neutral point will be shifted.
  7. 7. Star- Star connection Advantages  1.Requires less turns per winding i.e. cheaper Phase voltage is 1/√3 times of line voltage  2.Cross section of winding is large i.e. stronger to bear stress during short circuit Line current is equal to phase current  3. Less dielectric strength in insulating materials phase voltage is less
  8. 8. Star- Star connection Disadvantages 1. If the load on the secondary side unbalanced then the shifting of neutral point is possible 2. The third harmonic present in the alternator voltage may appear on the secondary side. This causes distortion in the secondary phase voltages 3. Magnetizing current of transformer has 3rd harmonic component
  9. 9. Delta - Delta connection This connection is used for moderate voltages
  10. 10. Delta - Delta connection Advantages 1. System voltages are more stable in relation to unbalanced load 2. If one t/f is failed it may be used for low power level i.e. V-V connection 3. No distortion of flux i.e. 3rd harmonic current not flowing to the line wire
  11. 11. Delta - Delta connection Disadvantages 1.Compare to Y-Y require more insulation. 2. Absence of star point i.e. fault may severe.
  12. 12. Delta - Star connection This connection is used to step up voltage ie. Beginning of high tension line
  13. 13. Delta - Star connection Features  secondary Phase voltage is 1/√3 times of line voltage.  neutral in secondary can be grounded for 3 phase 4 wire system.  Neutral shifting and 3rd harmonics are there.  Phase shift of 30⁰ between secondary and primary currents and voltages.
  14. 14. Star- Delta connection Used to step down voltage i.e. end of transmission line
  15. 15. Star- Delta connection Advantages 1. The primary side is star connected. Hence fewer number of turns are required. This makes the connection economical 2. The neutral available on the primary can be earthed to avoid distortion. 3. Large unbalanced loads can be handled satisfactory.
  16. 16. Star- Delta connection Disadvantages  The secondary voltage is not in phase with the primary. (30 ⁰ phase difference )  Hence it is not possible to operate this connection in parallel with star-star or delta-delta connected transformer.
  17. 17. Open Delta (V–V) Connection  Some of the features of open delta connection are  The power handling capacity of open delta circuit is 0.577 times that of delta–delta circuit.  The secondary terminal voltage becomes unbalanced with increase in load.  The power factor is 86.6% of the balanced load factor.  The two transformers in open delta connection will be operated at different power factor.
  18. 18. Scott (T–T) Connection  It is a type of circuit used to derive two-phase electric power from a three-phase source, or vice-versa. The Scott connection evenly distributes a balanced load between the phases of the source.

