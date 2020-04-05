Pointers in C language

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pointers in C By: Prof. Ganesh Ingle
Course Main Topic/Chapters Introduction Declaration of pointers & pointer to pointer Concept of Pointer & Pointer to Point...
Introduction 1. A pointer is a variable whose value is the address of another variable, i.e., direct address of the memory...
Declaration of a pointer
Concept of Pointer & Pointer to Pointer 1. If user want to store address of “a” which is of integer datatype to the pointe...
Concept of Pointer & Pointer to Pointer 1. // C program to demonstrate pointer and pointer to pointer 2. #include <stdio.h...
