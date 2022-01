Audio pro forma (up to date) 1. Audio Flynn Westwood Bryant 2. Research- If you are unable to find your own examples, you can use the ones below. • The Archers (audio drama) • https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006qpgr/episodes/player • Short Cuts (documentary/factual) • https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b01mk3f8/episodes/player • Lore (documentary/factual) • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z3RGz7Q_qlI • Doctor Who (audio drama) • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZA50biqUB-8 • Soundscapes • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zIUTO4gx5Eg • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9JVm2IZ3ChU • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nc5YHodcXpM DELETE THIS SLIDE WHEN DONE 3. Existing Products Research • A Truck Stop Horror https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ofzQohSaDg&ab_channel=ChillingTalesforDarkNights This short story is about a man who is forced to stop at a gas station deep in the woods with only $8 left. He expects to buy food and run away without paying for petrol until he is stopped after finding a dead body on the floor. The music used is there to create tension in dramatic parts of the dialogue and using orchestra stabs and discordant sounds creates sudden sharp loud noises to scare the listener. The voice actors use a variety of voices to create multiple levels of tone, some being more scared and some being relieved. This adds a sense of realism into the audio which when combined with walking sound effects and gun shot sounds effects makes the whole sequence feel complete. 4. Existing Products Research • The Hitchhiker https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Swzh0K9pyrU&ab_channel=ChillingTalesforDarkNights The hitchhiker is set in the 1970s and is about the story of a man who is travelling America on a business trip. On his travels, he encounters a strange figure repetitively throughout the story which seems to be haunting him every time he stops or slows down. The story is presented by a narrator with a naturally calming/deep voice. The diary entry style used makes it feel more natural, this combined with the use of the location being repeated creates imagery to the listener. The music has been used to create tension in certain areas of the audio where fear sets in for listener. Effects such as the audio fading away to signify the main character walking away and car noises accelerating and decelerating in certain scenarios are used to create further tension. 5. Existing Products Research • The Mysterious case of Lolo Moreno https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Mo0o7SZKKg&ab_channel=ChillingTalesforDarkNights This story is about a murderer who was caught by a bunch of cops and escaped a prison sentence and hunted down the cops that trialled him. One in particular being the main character officer Del. This story has heavy use of sound effects, almost in the way a film uses them. Ideas 8. Idea Generation/Initial Reaction • My initial thoughts to the overall project is that it will potentially be my favourite yet. The idea of working with audio to make a story sounds very exiting. The stories I plan to use are horror based stories as these are easy to create tension with as the audio aspect plays a big part in the stories. The brief stated that the video was to be around the three minute mark which allows me to show create my own story with enough detail to entice the listener and create a visible narrative in their head. The formats given are a good guideline to allow our creative freedom to roam free and they give us the ability to choose what would suit our style of working the most. The most difficult aspects in my opinion would be finding locations to get the pieces of audio required to give the atmosphere required for the story. A big pro for me would be the fact I have a fairly high quality microphone at home for the narration part of my story. The planning for my story is going to be one of my favourite parts because I can decide how I want my story to go with my own creative freedom. 9. Experiments 10. Foley • https://youtu.be/6xgDQmiN0jM Overall, The majority of the audio clips we recorded went well. We recorded inside first which wasn’t great because of the background noise and the echo. The audio came out muffled which meant we had to re-shoot. We decided to go outside which worked very well as it gave natural sounds and a higher audio quality. We learnt that echos don’t work while trying to record things like footsteps and that they lower the overall audio quality while trying to make precise sounds. 11. Recording • I've found that recording inside leads to background noise and heavy echoes which reduces effectiveness in the audio. Outside of college allowed us to make the shots feel more natural with use of real world sounds. With the majority of shots in the film its self being outside and in a street. 12. Garage Band https://tinyurl.com/y5nqah9w The best thing about my sound effect I found was the tone it creates in comparison to the clip. The use of the decrease in pitch creates tension for the watcher. The use of the decrease in pitch allows for a distorted effect which sounds similar to that of breaking bad.

Proposal Working Title: The West Woods Audience: Who is your audience? Be very detailed; age, gender, social status, psychographic etc. Use the Audience Classifications PowerPoint on Blackboard to help you develop this section. Why would your project appeal to this person? Discuss each audience element in relation to content (why would your product appeal to the age group? Why would your product appeal to the gender? Etc.) Project Concept (approx. 200 words) Plot: A notorious stretch of woods located in the depths of the Rockies known for people going missing. James’ car breaks down just outside a motel and manages to pull in when he starts seeing flashes of lights from deep in the woods. With little to no money, he spends his last few dollars on a small bit of food and a payphone located just outside the parking lot. He walks over to find a dead body laying outside the phone box. He sprints back to his car and watches a masked figure inspect the body and saunter back off into the woods. Panic sets in among the people awake as they try and call the police. The masked figure is spotted once again just outside the window and begins to walk slowly towards the door. James is luckily on hand and draws his rifle to spray shots at the approaching figure. A puff of smoke emerges, and the figure disappears and all is quiet for the next few minutes. The hiding customers tremble in fear as they hide under the tables and chairs. A loud knock on the door startles the Customers. The knock began to turn into a bang. The bang then led to the door being kicked down. The vet was scoped in ready to take the decisive shot. A head pokes round the door and to everyone's surprise, the local ranger walks through the door followed closely by a squad of police officers. What seemed dead body was stretchered into the back of an ambulance and ran to the nearest hospital. James’ car was fixed by the local mechanic the next morning and he continued his way through, The West Woods. 14. Planning 15. Story My story is about a character called James whose car breaks down in the middle of a forest that is renowned for kidnappings. He goes looking for the local gas station in hope of getting help from the workers. While walking to the station he hears laughs and lights flashing from in the forest. The owner of the garage agrees to help James fix his car but as they go to leave the store the power cuts and everyone in the station is left in darkness. A light begins to approach the station with a lantern in one hand and an axe in the other. The owner of the station goes missing so James is on his own. The lantern drops to the floor and the figure disappears. A repetitive loud bang on the back door leads to the local ranger and a squad of police officers to burst into the shop. The ranger explains to the people that sightings of “The Lumberman” were very frequent in this area and at this time. The power is eventually restored and the next morning James’ car is fixed. He gets back on the road once again. 16. Script Draft James narration It was my second consecutive day of driving. I had a business meeting in Seattle and decided to drive all the way from our family home in Colorado. With around 12 hours left I felt the car begin to overheat and slow down. I was forced to pull over and check to see what was up. No matter what I always kept a map in the car so that if something like this did happen I was prepared. After around 5 minutes of searching I figured I was on route 23 leading straight through The West Woods. There was a gas station 5 minutes up the road so I figured it was best to walk over there and ask the workers if they could give me a hand. I grabbed my jacket and torch from the back seat and headed in search of the station. The natural sounds of the forest were soothing but still kept you paranoid to what might be beyond the roadside. Just as the station came into sight I heard a deep laughing echoing deep in the woods. My heart began to beat quickly. My fast walk turned into a run. A distant warm light deeper in the forest began getting closer. Before I had time to think I was at the gas station door. I composed myself and walked in like nothing had happened. I picked up a bottle of water and headed over to the cashier to ask to help. Cashier You okay? We’ll call in a mechanic to get your truck back running so you can get out here. It aint safe for people like you in these parts. James And just like that I was back on the road. Better going, don’t want to miss my meeting. 17. Script Final James narration It was my second day of driving. I had a business meeting in Seattle and decided to drive all the way from our family home in Colorado. With around 12 hours left I felt the car begin to overheat and slow down. I was forced to pull over and check to see what was up. No matter what I always kept a map in the car so that if something like this did happen I was prepared. After around 5 minutes of searching I figured I was on route 23 leading straight through The West Woods. There was a gas station 5 minutes up the road so I figured it was best to walk over there and ask the workers if they could give me a hand. I grabbed my jacket and torch from the back seat and headed in search of the station. The natural sounds of the forest were soothing but still kept you paranoid to what might be beyond the roadside. Just as the station came into sight I heard a deep laughing echoing deep in the woods. My heart began to beat quickly. My fast walk turned into a run. A distant warm light deeper in the forest began getting closer. Before I had time to think I was at the gas station door. I composed myself and walked in like nothing had happened. I picked up a bottle of water and headed over to the cashier to ask to help. Cashier You okay? You look like you’ve seen a ghost… James (out of breath) Yeah I'm all good, My car broke down about 5 minutes down the road and I need to get out of here ASAP. Any chance you can give me a hand? Cashier Gimme one sec ill go check the back for the tool kit, doubt anyone will be coming while were gone (laughing under his breath while he walks off) James narration The thought of the laughing and the beacon in the woods began to stop until the light began to flicker. I thought nothing of it at first until I heard a loud bang from out back and the lights went dead. I dared to say anything until eventually I plucked up the courage to shout the cashier. nothing. I crept over to the counter and peered behind to see a slightly open door with a light just outside. The laugh I heard before echoed through the store but much closer this time. I wasn’t alone. The harsh sound of metal scraping against concrete rattled my ears as he ran around the front of the shop. I dove behind the counter and grabbed the wooden brush so if I had to defend myself I could. I slowly stood up to look through the porthole window to my left and saw the mysterious character carrying the same lantern I saw in the woods on my way here. The silhouette looked to be carrying a body over his shoulder but I couldn’t make it out. I was finally alone… *BANG* the flash of a guns barrel blinded me as I peered across the street followed by sirens and tires screeching. The figure ran back off into the woods with a loud shriek as he disappeared. The door burst down and a barrage of lights and shouting figures flooded the store. James “Please don’t shoot” *cowering* Ranger Parker We heard reports of a mass power cut from towns folk and heard the laugh of the lumberman.. Is everything okay? James My car broke down around 5 minutes away and I had to walk over here for help fixing it. The guy at the counter went into the back to get tools and the lights went out, haven’t seen him since. Ranger Parker We watched the security tapes and he's gone into the woods. We've sent a team in to find him, he’ll be safe. We’ll call in a mechanic to get your truck back running so you can get out here. It aint safe for people like you in these parts. James And just like that I was back on the road. Better going, don’t want to miss my meeting. 18. Sound Effects Sound Effect Needed How I Will Create the Sound Walking By walking Natural sounds e.g. trees Film some trees Car spluttering Use car exhaust and loop audio Internal car noise Film Inside car while on Distant laughing Laugh far away from microphone Light flickering Obtain from youtube Inside footsteps Film steps inside Axe dragging across floor Some form of heavy metal scraping the floor Power generator blowing up Obtain from youtube 19. Actors/Locations Voice Actors Role Location for recording Jamie Brown Cashier He will send me the audio of him talking as he has a high quality mic at home Alex Elsworth Ranger Parker He will send me the audio of him talking as he has a high quality mic at home Me James At home with my microphone 20. Music Band Name Track Name Link Fesliyan Studios Background Suspense Music - Suspenseful & Dramatic Film Soundtracks "ANTICIPATION" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MS6dhZc6uac&ab_cha nnel=FesliyanStudiosBackgroundMusic Soundride Cinematic Tension NoCopyright Background Music for Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ly9H63SLJJo&ab_chan nel=Soundride-NoCopyrightMusic Cinematic Music Woods - Loopable Dark Suspense Background Music (no copyright) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zT37CebPwl4&ab_cha nnel=CinematicMusic 21. Resource List Resource Owned/Cost What sound effect will it be used for? microphone owned All parts of dialogue Premiere pro owned Edit the audio I have *all other sounds are obtainable through just going outside or are things that I already have available to me at the time. 22. Production 23. Daily Reflection Day 1 • After the first day, I have began recording my dialogue for the narration both in college and out of college. Certain sound effects have been gathered online and others have been recorded while spending some time out of lesson. 24. Daily Reflection Day 2 • Similar to day 1, I spent most of the day recording audio and narration pieces. Mostly using audacity but also putting things in premier pro for preparation. 25. Daily Reflection Day 3 • Day 3 was my day for doing the majority of editing while still getting particular effects. I had all my dialogue recorded and sent from the other people I needed. With all of this I made really good progress and had only a little to do on the final day of production. 26. Daily Reflection Day 4 • I have all the editing complete. I spent most of today finishing off and tidying loose ends. Its uploaded to YouTube and I'm awaiting review from peers. 27. Evaluation 28. Research • My research allowed me to grasp a firm idea of the necessary basics of what is needed from a short horror audio drama. This includes how certain sound effects are chosen to add suspense, how layering sounds and music together create atmosphere and how the volume of certain sound effects can be used to scare or build tension in certain areas of the drama. The way I researched this material was via youtube videos of pre existing horror stories and through podcasts featuring people who have been directly involved in making horror movies and audio dramas. During college hours and out of college hours I could conduct enough research on how to create the sounds needed from researching online and actually making them myself (some of which I used in my final product) If I were to improve on my research in any way it would have been focus more effort into being more efficient and noting down more of the things that I actually looked into. At certain times I found myself having to go back and remind myself on how to do things but if I had it all written down that would have never happened 29. Planning The planning of my story I felt was one of the stronger parts of my project. Within the first few days of the project I had a clear idea of what I wanted my project to sound and feel like. Due to the amount of research I did I felt comfortable finding and developing a story that was both entertaining to listen to and followed the narrative I wanted. One major issue I had was once completing my project I found that it was meant to be set in York which due to me misreading the brief I didn’t realise. If I were to go and change something it would be to be more careful when reading key pieces of information and not to just rush into the task. Overall the story I initially drafted I was happy with and with some slight changes to help make the storyline more clear I was able to go out and record the sounds/clips I needed. Actors were all available and necessary equipment was all at hand so I could instantly begin working on the project. 30. Time Management • my time management went well and nearly fully on schedule. The editing process took longer than I expected and with (at the time) only a school computer to edit my material off of, I found myself rushing to complete it towards the end. This may have lead to issues concerning audio levels being off in comparison to the sound effects I've made or potential cutting of clips to early or late. If I had more time available I would have gone back and tried to refine the pieces that may have been cut incorrectly and and change levels to work around the voice. More audio clips would have been nice as I found the amount I have was good but maybe not as many as I would have liked. 31. Technical Qualities In comparison to other people's pieces and mine, a lot of people have followed a similar structure which is very common in horror and suspenseful stories. After looking at some of my friend's pieces, I feel mine excels in making a suspenseful and exiting atmosphere. I achieve this by using the fade in and out audio transitions on a lot of the clips I recorded. Doing this allows the listener to hear the movement as if they were there. An example of when I used this would be near the very start when the car spluttering noise fades in and out to give the effect that it drove by. This technical quality is something ii haven’t seen in many of my friends’ pieces. Most of the effects I made came from the literal sound of the thing itself. e.g. Footsteps indoors. Most of my audio was done using my microphone at home. I took the microphone and my laptop with me and could get premium audio quality on the move rather than having to sacrifice the quality and use my phone. After asking friends and other people to listen to my audio piece I think that the work I produced is complicated enough but maybe lacks slightly in the technical side as certain parts are not perfect due to the lack of time I left for myself when editing. 32. Aural Qualities In terms of the listening and the aural quality I believe my work has been assembled well. Using a high-quality microphone in both the college studio and at home allows my voice to be projected well and clear while narrating. The overall sound of the effects is also quite high quality as I could carry my mic around and plug it into my laptop via usb. If I could improve any parts of my work regarding audio, it would be surrounding audio levels when editing. During the editing process I thought that the narration audio levels were okay, but it was only after id uploaded it to YouTube that I realized it was too quiet. To improve my project, I for one would slightly change my audio levels and secondly, I would make use of more clips weather that be from online or made by myself. 33. Audience Appeal My target audience is set for young adults and teens. I have achieved targeting them by making sure that a lot of suspense is being built as after asking my friends and family it is what they like to hear in movies. The scariest parts of the drama are what targets my audience the most.

