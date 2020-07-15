Successfully reported this slideshow.
PAEDOLOGIC ANATOMY • Dr. Faizan Ansari • PG 1st Year • Dept. of Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry
Contents Introduction Fetal Growth Changes General Post-natal changes In Dimensions & Proportions Oral Features Of Neo...
Introduction PEDOLOGY (Children study) •Pedology (paidology, paedology) is the study of children's behavior and developmen...
•A child may appear as a MINIATURE ADULT to a LAYMAN but the detailed anatomy reveals that he/she is completely different ...
NORMAL HUMAN GROWTH PRE NATAL PHASES: The time from conception to birth is described in 3 phase: 1.Period of ovum 2.Period...
PERIOD OF OVUM (CONCEPTION - 10 DAYS ) •This period is from fertilization to implantation (up to 10-14 days). •Rapid inter...
PERIOD OF EMBRYO (2-8 WEEKS) •Accessory apparatus like placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic sac develop during this perio...
PERIOD OF FETUS (8-40 WEEKS) •Growth continues. •Nerve cells that are present since the third week, increase rapidly in nu...
Fetal Growth Changes
End of First Month • Head is flexed with longer and clearly defined neck. • Development of face begins with upper lip and ...
End of Second Month •Eyes are far apart with fused eyelids and nose is flat. •Ossification begins and limbs becomes distin...
End of Third Month •Eyes are fully developed but eyelids are still fused. •Bridge of nose develops and external ears are f...
End of Fourth Month •Head is large in proportion to rest of the body. •Face takes on human features and hair appears on he...
End of Fifth Month •Head is less disproportionate to the rest of the body. •Fine lanugo hair covers the body. •Rapid devel...
End of Six Month •Head becomes smaller but still less disproportionate to the rest of the body. •Eyelids separates and eye...
End of Seven Month •Head and body becomes more proportionate. •Skin is wrinkled and pink. •Eyebrow hair and eyelashes are ...
End of Eight Month •Sub-cutaneous fat deposition takes place. •Skin is less wrinkled. •Testes descends to scrotum. •Bones ...
End of Nine Month •Additional subcutaneous fat accumulates. •Lanugo sheds. •Nails extend to tip of finger and even beyond.
General Post Natal changes in Dimensions and Proportions
Neonatal Skeleton •The neonates has 270 bones as compared to adult (206). •Skull bones in neonates are 45 due to incomplet...
•There are two parietal bones. The occipital bone at birth consists of four pieces, which fuse by 3-4 years of life. •The ...
Body Proportions •The body proportions are a result of the differential rates of growth of the cephalic and caudal ends. •...
CEPHALO-CAUDAL GRADIENT •Cephalocaudal gradient of growth simply means that there is an axis of increased growth extending...
•The overall pattern of growth continues with a progressive reduction in the relative size of the head to about 12% in the...
POSTURE OF NEWBORN BABY •The new born is usually kept in supine posture but can be literally folded to its most comfortabl...
THE NECK •The neck is relatively short at birth and its muscles are not developed for supporting the head. •Functional dev...
THE CHEST •The girth of the chest at birth is smaller then the head circumference. •It becomes equal by 2 years and by 15 ...
ABDOMEN •The umbilicus of new born is shed off around 12- 15 day. •The umbilicus is everted and in some cases umbilical he...
Extremities •At Birth: Legs are short and arms are long. Arms: Birth-2 years: Length increases by 6.75%. At 8 years: 50%...
Legs: At birth: Short and curved. Birth-2 years: Length increases by 40% [ a lot of fat deposits on medial aspect of foo...
Changes in Craniofacial Complex •The skeletal portion of craniofacial complex develops as a blend of morphogenesis of prim...
•At birth, craniofacial skeleton undergoes changes between 30%-60% of its total growth. • Head makes up about a greater pa...
After birth: •Size of cerebral cranium increase by about 50% while the facial skeleton will grow more than twice the origi...
Head •At Birth: The head circumference is around 35 cm. •6 months: It increases by 44 cm. •At 1 year: Head circumference m...
Fontanelles •Fontanelles are a regular feature of infant development in which two segments of bone remain separated, leavi...
Fontanelles present at Birth: 1. Anterior Fontanelle : between two parietal bone and the frontal bone. 2. Posterior Fontan...
Clinical Importance of Fontanelle: •Enables the fetal skull to modify its size and shape as it passes through the birth ca...
Closure of Fontanelle: a. Anterior Fontanelle [frontal]: 18-24 months after birth. b. Posterior Fontanelle [occipital]: 2 ...
Sutures of cranium •Cranial vault sutures, the fibrous tissues uniting the bones of the skull, are the major sites of bone...
1. Coronal Suture: Between the frontal and parietal bone. Closes by 24- 35 years 2. Sagittal suture: Between two parietal ...
Face • At birth, lower third and the middle third of the face are underdeveloped due to the absence of the teeth. • The fo...
Naso-Maxillary Complex •The maxilla develops in the membranous tissue at the end of the sixth fetal week. •The maxilla is ...
•Most of the structures mentioned above are joined together in an edged – edge fashion. •During the early phase of fetal d...
Mandible •Although still separated by symphisis in the mid-line, the two halves of the mandible fuse into a single bone by...
•The symphysial cartilage is replaced by bone [between 4 months of age–end of the 1 year]. •Growth is quite general, with ...
•Of all the facial bones, the mandible shows not only the largest amount of post-natal growth, but also the largest indivi...
•The temporomandibular joints (TMJ) are the two joints connecting the jawbone to the skull. •It is a bilateral synovial ar...
•Three phases of development are seen in the intrauterine life period.(Valasco Merida et all. 1999) •Blastemic Stage: 7-8 ...
•Cavitation stage: 9-11 weeks of development corresponding to the initial formation of inferior joint cavity and then star...
Post -natal Changes in TMJ •At birth the articular disc is flat and develops an accentuated S-shaped profile as the articu...
Oral features of the Neonate •The edentulous arches of a child varies from an edentulous adults. •The alveolar process of ...
Gumpads •Each gumpad is divided into 10 segments by a transverse grooves. •The groves between the deciduous first molar an...
Upper Gumpad •HORSESHOE SHAPED •Gingival Groove: separates gum pad from palate. •Dental Groove: originates in incisive pap...
LOWER GUMPAD •“U” shaped, with its anterior portion everted labially. •Gingival groove- that demarcates the lingual extent...
Relationship of Gumpads •At rest gumpads are separated by the tongue lying over the lower gumpad. •There is no definite an...
•During function the mandibular movements at this stage are mainly vertical and to a very small extent in the antero-poste...
Growth of Gumpads •At birth the width of gumpads are inadequate to accommodate all the incisors. •The growth is rapid in f...
Tongue • It is comparatively large in relation to the small mouth. • The tongue is flat, thin and blunt tipped, probably d...
Tonsils & Adenoids •At birth: •Tonsils and adenoids are small in size. Clusters of yellow and white follicles with erythem...
•6 months – 2 years: Maximum growth occurs as the primary physiological enlargement. •At 6 years: The next hypertrophy, af...
•It is a child reserve of energy. It is nothing but the child cheek prominence giving a chubby appearance. It is formed of...
Reflexes present at the time of birth
•Reflex is an involuntary, or an automatic, action that your body does in response to something, without even having to th...
•Anatomical pathway for a reflex is called as reflex arc. It has 5 components : i. Receptor ii. Afferent nerve iii. Center...
1. Moro Reflex 2. Startle reflex 3. Palmar reflex/ Grasp Reflex 4. Walking/ stepping Reflex 5. Limb placement reflex 6. As...
•Any sudden movement of the neck initiates this reflex. A satisfactory way of eliciting the reflex is to pull the baby hal...
Clinical Importance: •This reflex gives an indication of muscles tone. •The response may be asymmetrical if muscle tone is...
•It is similar to Moro reflex, but it is initiated by a sudden noise or any stimulus. In this reflex, the elbows are flexe...
Palmar / Grasp Reflex •Elicited By: Placing finger or object in open palm of each hand. •Response: Infant grasp the object...
Clinical Significance: •An exceptionally strong grasp reflex may be found in the spastic form of cerebral palsy and in Ker...
Walking / Stepping Reflex •When the sole of the foot is pressed against the couch, the baby tries to walk. •It persists as...
Clinical significance: •Premature infants will tend to walk in a toe-heel fashion while more mature infants will walk in a...
Limb Placement Reflex •When the front of the leg below the knee, or the arm below the elbow is brought in contact with the...
Asymmetric Tonic Reflex •When the baby is at rest and not crying, he lies at intervals with his head on one side, the arm ...
Babiniski’ Reflex •Emerges at 18 weeks in utero and disappears by 6 months after birth. •The Babinski reflex (plantar refl...
Clinical Significance: •The presence of the Babinski reflex is indicative of dysfunction of the CST. •Oftentimes, the pres...
Parachute Reflex •It appears at about 6-9 months and persists there after. This reflex is elicited by holding the child in...
•It is seen in vertical suspension, with the head, spine and legs extended. If the head is flexed, the hips, knees and the...
Tendon Reflex •They are present in neonate. They are of great value for the diagnosis of cerebral palsy. •In spastic child...
Facial Reflexes
Nasal Reflex •Stimulation of the face or nasal cavity with water or local irritants produce apnea in neonates. •Breathing ...
Blink Reflex •Various stimuli provoke blinking. Where the child is awake or asleep, pupils of the eye react to change in i...
Corneal Reflex •It consists of blinking when the cornea is touched. •The satisfactory demonstration of these reflex shows ...
•Through a complex mechanism, infants hold fixation of faces, movements or changing intensity of light within their visual...
Pupil’s Reflex •The pupil reacts to the light but in the preterm baby and some full term babies the duration of exposure t...
ORAL REFLEXES •Rooting Reflex •Sucking Swallowing •Gag Reflex •Cry •Mastication
•When the infants cheek contact the mother’s breast, the baby mouth results in vigorous sucking movements resulting the ba...
•Onset: 28 weeks IUL •Well established: 32- 34 weeks IUL •Disappear: 3-4 months •The “rooting” or “search” reflex is prese...
•Onset: 28 weeks IU •Well established: 32-34 weeks IU •Disappears: starting around 12 months •Elicited by: It is tested by...
Suckling vs Sucking: •The suckling reflex involves a front to back movement of the tongue. The tongue is deeply cupped and...
•Onset: begins around 12 ½ weeks IU life. Full swallowing and sucking established by 32- 36 weeks of IUL. •Sucking & swall...
Infantile Swallow: •Infantile swallowing is that which exists at birth and is also termed Visceral swallowing'. •It is cha...
Gag Reflex (Pharyngeal reflex) •It is seen in 18 ½ weeks. IU life. •In the buccal cavity and pharynx, the ectoderm / endod...
Functional significance: •It along with reflexive pharyngeal swallowing, prevents something from entering the throat excep...
•It is a non conditional reflex which accounts for its lack of individual character and is of sporadic nature. It starts a...
Importance of cry: •It is infant’s first verbal communication. •Can be interpreted as a message of urgency or distress. In...
Mastication •It is a conditioned reflex, learned initially by irregular and poorly coordinated, chewing movements. •The pr...
IMPORTANCE OF NEONATAL REFLEXES: •Understanding the human development as a whole. •Application for over all assessment of ...
•Knowledge of PEDOLOGIC ANATOMY is very helpful to PEDODONTIST as it not only serves as an adjunct in DIAGNOSIS but also a...
REFERENCES: • Ghai OP. Essential pediatrics. CBS Publishers and distributors Pvt. Limited; 2010. • Inderbir Singh. Human E...
• Balaji SI. The textbook of orthodontics. 6th ed. Arya Medi Publishing House Pvt Ltd. 2015. • Hägg U, Taranger J. Maturat...
•Rennie JM. Rennie & Roberton's Textbook of Neonatology E-Book: Expert Consult: Online and Print. Elsevier Health Sciences...
Thank You
  5. 5. NORMAL HUMAN GROWTH PRE NATAL PHASES: The time from conception to birth is described in 3 phase: 1.Period of ovum 2.Period of embryo 3.Period of fetes
  6. 6. PERIOD OF OVUM (CONCEPTION - 10 DAYS ) •This period is from fertilization to implantation (up to 10-14 days). •Rapid internal development is seen. •Implantation in the uterine wall occurs after about 10 days of fertilization.
  7. 7. PERIOD OF EMBRYO (2-8 WEEKS) •Accessory apparatus like placenta, umbilical cord and amniotic sac develop during this period. •External and internal features start to develop and function. •Sex can be identified. •Growth in the head region is proportionally much greater than the rest of the body. •By the end of this period the embryo measures 1½ to 2 inch length.
  8. 8. PERIOD OF FETUS (8-40 WEEKS) •Growth continues. •Nerve cells that are present since the third week, increase rapidly in number during the second, third and fourth months. •Internal organs assume nearly adult positions by fifth lunar month.
  9. 9. Fetal Growth Changes
  10. 10. End of First Month • Head is flexed with longer and clearly defined neck. • Development of face begins with upper lip and nostrils. • The palate is incompletely formed. • Enamel organ is formed from dental lamina. • The external ears and eyelids are developing and limbs are forming. •Skeletal and visceral tissues begins to form. •Kidney begins to form with tubules. •The back bone and vertebral canal form small buds that will develop into inner and upper extremities. •Heart develops and starts functioning whereas other body system also begins to form.
  11. 11. End of Second Month •Eyes are far apart with fused eyelids and nose is flat. •Ossification begins and limbs becomes distinct as upper and lower. •Digits are well formed. •Major blood vessels forms. •Internal organs continue to develop.
  12. 12. End of Third Month •Eyes are fully developed but eyelids are still fused. •Bridge of nose develops and external ears are formed. •Ossification continues and nails develop. •Head flexion increases and neck becomes proportionately larger. •The umbilical protrusion of the gut is reduced with a proportionate abdominal volume. •Heart beat is detectable.
  13. 13. End of Fourth Month •Head is large in proportion to rest of the body. •Face takes on human features and hair appears on head. •The colour of the skin is bright pink. •Many bones are ossified and joints begins to form with continued development of the body systems. •The eyes have moved forward to anterior position but are still wide apart. •The external ear is on the side of the head and no longer on upper part of the neck.
  14. 14. End of Fifth Month •Head is less disproportionate to the rest of the body. •Fine lanugo hair covers the body. •Rapid development of body systems takes place. •Skin is bright pink and sebaceous glands become active forming a cheesy covering over the skin. •Fetal movement called “quickening” can be seen.
  15. 15. End of Six Month •Head becomes smaller but still less disproportionate to the rest of the body. •Eyelids separates and eyelashes form. •Skin is wrinkled and pink. •Increase in growth of sebaceous and cutaneous tissue occurs.
  16. 16. End of Seven Month •Head and body becomes more proportionate. •Skin is wrinkled and pink. •Eyebrow hair and eyelashes are developed. •Eyelid and the papillary membrane separates. •Body is more plump.
  17. 17. End of Eight Month •Sub-cutaneous fat deposition takes place. •Skin is less wrinkled. •Testes descends to scrotum. •Bones of head are soft. •There is progressive loss of lanugo, except of eyelid eyebrows and scalp. •The shape of body is more infantile. •The thorax and abdomen broaden relative to head. •The umbilicus is gradually centrally located. •Chances of survival is much greater at this period.
  18. 18. End of Nine Month •Additional subcutaneous fat accumulates. •Lanugo sheds. •Nails extend to tip of finger and even beyond.
  19. 19. General Post Natal changes in Dimensions and Proportions
  20. 20. Neonatal Skeleton •The neonates has 270 bones as compared to adult (206). •Skull bones in neonates are 45 due to incomplete ossification which is 22 in adult. •The frontal bone at birth is in two halves which fuses at 2 years.
  21. 21. •There are two parietal bones. The occipital bone at birth consists of four pieces, which fuse by 3-4 years of life. •The sphenoid bone is made up of three parts at birth, which fuse during the first year. Sinuses do not develop in the sphenoid bone till the 5th year. i. the body, ii. the lesser and iii. the greater wings •Mastoid process is absent in the neonates thus the stylomastoid foramen lies superficial.
  22. 22. Body Proportions •The body proportions are a result of the differential rates of growth of the cephalic and caudal ends. •Massive changes in the body proportion occurs from the fetal life to adulthood. •Mid point: The mid point of the stature of a two month old embryo is at chest, close to chin. At Birth: This may shift to just above the umbilicus. In Adult: It is at the pubic-symphysis region.
  23. 23. CEPHALO-CAUDAL GRADIENT •Cephalocaudal gradient of growth simply means that there is an axis of increased growth extending from head towards the feet. •The head takes up about 50% of the total body length around the third month of intra uterine life. •At the time of birth, the trunk and the limbs have grown more than the head, thereby reducing the head to about 30% of body length.
  24. 24. •The overall pattern of growth continues with a progressive reduction in the relative size of the head to about 12% in the adult. •The lower limbs are rudimentary around the 2nd month of intrauterine life. They later grow and represent almost 50% of the body length at adulthood. •There is increased gradient of growth evidence even within the head and face. •At birth, cranium is proportionally larger than face, post natally the face grows more than cranium. •Mandible shows more growth than maxilla post natally. •In a new born child the height is measured using measuring tape in a laying position and referred as LENGTH. [40-45 cm]
  25. 25. POSTURE OF NEWBORN BABY •The new born is usually kept in supine posture but can be literally folded to its most comfortable position i.e. the posture simulating the fetal posture of partial flexion. •Mild lordosis and protuberance of the abdomen is a common finding at 2-3 years of age but disappears by 4 years.
  26. 26. THE NECK •The neck is relatively short at birth and its muscles are not developed for supporting the head. •Functional development of the muscles begins after 2 months.
  27. 27. THE CHEST •The girth of the chest at birth is smaller then the head circumference. •It becomes equal by 2 years and by 15 years its ratio becomes 3 : 2. •The final ratio is 5 : 3. •The chest is rounded in newborn.
  28. 28. ABDOMEN •The umbilicus of new born is shed off around 12- 15 day. •The umbilicus is everted and in some cases umbilical hernia may be present. •At this stage abdomen is quite protuberant but soft. •Circumference of abdomen is equal to the chest until two years BUT after 2 years abdominal circumference is less than the chest.
  29. 29. Extremities •At Birth: Legs are short and arms are long. Arms: Birth-2 years: Length increases by 6.75%. At 8 years: 50% longer than at 2 years. By 16-18 years: Slow growth and increase development takes place.
  30. 30. Legs: At birth: Short and curved. Birth-2 years: Length increases by 40% [ a lot of fat deposits on medial aspect of foot giving flat foot appearance.] 6 years: Straight with presence of knock knee and the flat foot gets corrected. 8 years: 50% longer than at 2 years. Adolescence: Four times longer than birth. Early maturer: Shorter legs than the late maturer.
  31. 31. Changes in Craniofacial Complex •The skeletal portion of craniofacial complex develops as a blend of morphogenesis of primary skull components. The Neurocranium : it consists of two parts: a. The Desmocranium: comprise the vault of skull or calvarium. It protects the brain and is formed of intramembranous bone. b. The Chondrocranium: forms the base of skull which ossifies as an endochondral bone. The viscerocranium : formed by the bones of facial skeleton which develop by intramembraneous ossification which is derived from brachial arches.
  32. 32. •At birth, craniofacial skeleton undergoes changes between 30%-60% of its total growth. • Head makes up about a greater part of total body length whereas in adult accounts for about one-eighth of total body height. •These dimensional changes can be appreciated even in intrauterine life. • From third month to birth, the entire cranium becomes longer and wider in its relation to height . •This change reflects the early development and attainment of the final size of the head compared with the rest of the body.
  33. 33. After birth: •Size of cerebral cranium increase by about 50% while the facial skeleton will grow more than twice the original size. By 4 years: •This growth is completed. Cranial circumference increase from about 33cm [ birth] - 50cm [at 3 years]. After which it only increases by 6cm. After 4yrs +: •Facial skeleton increases in all direction.
  34. 34. Head •At Birth: The head circumference is around 35 cm. •6 months: It increases by 44 cm. •At 1 year: Head circumference may be more than chest circumference. A total 4 inches increase takes place. •1year onwards: 4 inches increment occurs between 1-2 years. •At 10 years: 95% of total head growth completes with the width of head completed by 3 years while the length of head completes by 17-18 years.
  35. 35. Fontanelles •Fontanelles are a regular feature of infant development in which two segments of bone remain separated, leaving an area of fibrous membrane or a “soft spot” that acts to accommodate growth of the brain without compression by the skull. •Of the six fontanelles in the human skull, the anterior fontanelle, located between the frontal and parietal bones, serves as an important anatomical diagnostic tool in the assessment of impairments of the skull and brain and allows access to the brain and ventricles in the infant. •They are made up of :- Duramater. Primitive periosteum. Aponeurosis from inside. D’Antoni AV, Donaldson OI, Schmidt C, Macchi V, De Caro R, Oskouian RJ, Loukas M, Tubbs RS. A comprehensive review of the anterior fontanelle: embryology, anatomy, and clinical considerations. Child's Nervous System. 2017 Jun 1;33(6):909-14.
  36. 36. Fontanelles present at Birth: 1. Anterior Fontanelle : between two parietal bone and the frontal bone. 2. Posterior Fontanelle : between two parietal bone and the occipital bone 3. Sphenoid Fontanelle : between the frontal, parietal, temporal, sphenoid bone. 4. Mastoid Fontanelle : between parietal, occipital and the temporal bone.
  37. 37. Clinical Importance of Fontanelle: •Enables the fetal skull to modify its size and shape as it passes through the birth canal and permits rapid growth of brain during infancy. •Helps the physician to gauze degree of brain development by their state of closure. •Anterior Fontanelle serves as landmark for withdrawal of blood for analysis from superior sagital sinus. •Depressed levels of Fontanelle suggests dehydration and increased level indicate increase in Intra-cranial pressure.
  38. 38. Closure of Fontanelle: a. Anterior Fontanelle [frontal]: 18-24 months after birth. b. Posterior Fontanelle [occipital]: 2 months after birth. c. Antero-lateral Fontanelle [sphenoid]: 3 months after birth (paired). d. Postero-lateral Fontanelle [mastoid]: Begins to close 1-2 months after birth, closed completely by 12 months (paired).
  39. 39. Sutures of cranium •Cranial vault sutures, the fibrous tissues uniting the bones of the skull, are the major sites of bone growth along the leading margins of the cranial bones during craniofacial development, especially during rapid expansion of the neurocranium (Baer, 1954). •The cranial sutures are fibrous joints connecting the bones of the skull. •The dense fibrous tissue that connects the sutures is made mostly out of collagen. •These joints are fixed, immovable, and they have no cavity. •They are also referred to as the synarthroses. •In fetal skull the sutures are wide and allow slight movement during birth, but later they become rigid and fixed just like in the adults.
  40. 40. 1. Coronal Suture: Between the frontal and parietal bone. Closes by 24- 35 years 2. Sagittal suture: Between two parietal bone. Closes by 22-30 years of age. 3. Lambdoidal Suture: Between two parietal and occipital bone. Closes by 29 years of age. 4. Squamous Sutures and Lateral antero-posterior Sutures: Between the squamous portion of the temporal and parietal bone. The squamous suture closes late in life.
  41. 41. Face • At birth, lower third and the middle third of the face are underdeveloped due to the absence of the teeth. • The fore-head is high and bulging. • The face of the newly born baby is round and flat. • The eye dominate and owing to the absence of the root of the nose, appear to be widely separated. • After the onset of the puberty the forehead flattens and widens, lips thicken and face acquires an oval shape, mainly due to growth of jaws. • The child convex profile is straightened out, owing to the more anterior position of the jaws.
  42. 42. Naso-Maxillary Complex •The maxilla develops in the membranous tissue at the end of the sixth fetal week. •The maxilla is attached to the neurocranium directly with the frontomaxillary sutures and indirectly by means of various other facial structures such as the nasal, lacrimal and ethmoid bones, nasal septum including vomer, palatine bones and zygomatic arch.
  43. 43. •Most of the structures mentioned above are joined together in an edged – edge fashion. •During the early phase of fetal development the sagittal interrelation of the jaws is characterised by Mandibular protrusion, which is gradually reversed. •At birth the maxilla is placed more anteriorly giving Class II relationship of the jaws. •Later in course of post-natal development, both maxilla and mandible with their associated soft tissues grow forward and downward and establish a normal Class I relationship. •Maxillary sinus at birth are not well developed and are present like slits. •Development of orbital cavities is practically complete at birth. •Nasal cavity is located between the two orbits of the eyes and its floor is roughly at level with their bottoms. •The alveolar process can only be faintly discerned and the palate has a weak transversal curvature. •The maxillary body is almost entirely filled with the developing teeth.
  44. 44. Mandible •Although still separated by symphisis in the mid-line, the two halves of the mandible fuse into a single bone by the age of 1-2 years. AT BIRTH : •The two rami are short. •Condylar development is minimal. •A thin line of fibrocartilage and connective tissue exists at the midline of the symphisis to separate the right and left mandibular bodies.
  45. 45. •The symphysial cartilage is replaced by bone [between 4 months of age–end of the 1 year]. •Growth is quite general, with all surface showing bone apposition, esp. at the alveolar border, distal and superior surface of the ramus, condyle, lower border and lateral surface of the mandible. •The alveolar process and the muscles are poorly developed at this age, so that its basal arch mainly determines the shape of the mandible in the neonate. •At birth the structure of mandible is shell like with 10 alveolar sockets for developing tooth gum.
  46. 46. •Of all the facial bones, the mandible shows not only the largest amount of post-natal growth, but also the largest individual variation in morphology. •The position of the mandibular foramen changes by remodelling, to a more superior position from the occlusal plane as the child matures into the adult. •The foramen is below the occlusal plane in a very young child, slightly at occlusal plane at the period of primary dentition. It averages 7mm above the occlusal plane in an adult. •Angle of mandible is more obtuse in young children. •Mental foramen is placed very close to the border of the mandible in young children.
  47. 47. •The temporomandibular joints (TMJ) are the two joints connecting the jawbone to the skull. •It is a bilateral synovial articulation between the temporal bone of the skull above and the mandible below. STRUCTURE •The main components are the joint capsule, articular disc, mandibular condyles, articular surface of the temporal bone, temporomandibular ligament, stylomandibular ligament, sphenomandibular ligament, and lateral pterygoid muscle. TemporoMandibular Joint [TMJ]
  48. 48. •Three phases of development are seen in the intrauterine life period.(Valasco Merida et all. 1999) •Blastemic Stage: 7-8 weeks of development coresponding to the organization of condyle, articular disc and capsule.
  49. 49. •Cavitation stage: 9-11 weeks of development corresponding to the initial formation of inferior joint cavity and then start of condylar chondrogenesis. •Maturation stage: After 12 weeks of development.
  50. 50. Post -natal Changes in TMJ •At birth the articular disc is flat and develops an accentuated S-shaped profile as the articular tubercle develops. •Condylar cartilage is approx. 1.5 mm thick at birth, but soon thins down to 0.5 mm. By 20-30 years of life it is completely replaced by endo-chondral ossification. •Mandibular condyle grows in a constant posterior, superior and lateral direction and attains a mature contour by late mixed dentition period.
  51. 51. Oral features of the Neonate •The edentulous arches of a child varies from an edentulous adults. •The alveolar process of an infant are called gumpads, which are firm and pink structures with a definite form.
  52. 52. Gumpads •Each gumpad is divided into 10 segments by a transverse grooves. •The groves between the deciduous first molar and canine are prominent and called lateral sulci.
  53. 53. Upper Gumpad •HORSESHOE SHAPED •Gingival Groove: separates gum pad from palate. •Dental Groove: originates in incisive papillae region and extends backwards to touch the gingival groove in the canine region and then laterally to end in the molar region. •Lateral Sulcus: is a deepened groove separating canine and deciduous first molar segments.
  54. 54. LOWER GUMPAD •“U” shaped, with its anterior portion everted labially. •Gingival groove- that demarcates the lingual extent of gum pads. •Dental groove- running from the mandible backwards, laterally to join the gingival groove in the canine region. •Lateral sulcus- deepened groove separating the canine and deciduous first molar segments.
  55. 55. Relationship of Gumpads •At rest gumpads are separated by the tongue lying over the lower gumpad. •There is no definite antero-posterior relationship of the gumpads on occlusion, but lower gumpad being smaller, the lateral sulcus of the lower gumpads lies distal to that of the upper. •There is no variable overjet with contact only in the first molar segments.
  56. 56. •During function the mandibular movements at this stage are mainly vertical and to a very small extent in the antero-posterior direction. •Lateral movement are absent. •During the early phase of fetal development the sagittal interrelationship of the jaws is characterized by mandibular protusion which is gradually reversed. •At birth lower jaw is situated posteriorly. This relationship has some significances i.e. disturbed post-natal forward growth of the mandible may result in malocclusion.
  57. 57. Growth of Gumpads •At birth the width of gumpads are inadequate to accommodate all the incisors. •The growth is rapid in first year after birth. •Growth is more in transverse direction and in the labio-lingual direction. •Due to the growth the segments of each gumpads becomes prominent. •Eruption of deciduous teeth commence at 6 months of age.
  58. 58. Tongue • It is comparatively large in relation to the small mouth. • The tongue is flat, thin and blunt tipped, probably due to short frenum. • The tongue at this stage performs only one function, i.e. acts as a piston while sucking. Carlo WA. The newborn infant. In: Kliegman RM, Stanton BF, St. Geme JW, Schor NF, eds. Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics. 20th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier; 2016:chap 94.
  59. 59. Tonsils & Adenoids •At birth: •Tonsils and adenoids are small in size. Clusters of yellow and white follicles with erythematous border may appear initially. A few days after birth these may regress. •First few months: •The growth of tonsils and adenoids takes place as lymphoid tissue starts proliferating and establishing function. This growth is more in presence of infection.
  60. 60. •6 months – 2 years: Maximum growth occurs as the primary physiological enlargement. •At 6 years: The next hypertrophy, after a period of quiescence, occurs especially when the child is exposed to infection at school. This is secondary physiological enlargement. •At puberty: The regression and atrophy of naso-pharyngeal lymphoid tissue finally occurs by the time child attains puberty. Carlo WA. The newborn infant. In: Kliegman RM, Stanton BF, St. Geme JW, Schor NF, eds. Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics. 20th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier; 2016:chap 94.
  61. 61. •It is a child reserve of energy. It is nothing but the child cheek prominence giving a chubby appearance. It is formed of a firm encapsulated mass of fat lying between the subcutaneous fat and the muscle of the cheek. •Its exact role in suckling is not known. It probably plays no role in suckling, but it has been found to regress once suckling has ceased . Buccal pad of fat (Corpus Adiposum/Bichat’s Fat Pad) Carlo WA. The newborn infant. In: Kliegman RM, Stanton BF, St. Geme JW, Schor NF, eds. Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics. 20th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier; 2016:chap 94.
  62. 62. Reflexes present at the time of birth
  63. 63. •Reflex is an involuntary, or an automatic, action that your body does in response to something, without even having to think about it. •The various reflexes are: i. General Body Reflexes ii. Facial Reflexes iii. Oral Reflexes Reflexes present at the time of birth
  64. 64. •Anatomical pathway for a reflex is called as reflex arc. It has 5 components : i. Receptor ii. Afferent nerve iii. Center iv. Efferent nerve v. Effector organ Reflex Arc
  65. 65. 1. Moro Reflex 2. Startle reflex 3. Palmar reflex/ Grasp Reflex 4. Walking/ stepping Reflex 5. Limb placement reflex 6. Asymmetric Tonic Reflex 7. Babinski’s Reflex 8. Parachute Reflex 9. Landau Reflex 10. Tendon Reflex 11. Abdominal Reflex General Body Reflexes in infants
  66. 66. •Any sudden movement of the neck initiates this reflex. A satisfactory way of eliciting the reflex is to pull the baby half way to a sitting position from the supine and suddenly let the head fall back to a short distance. •This reflex consists of a rapid abduction and extension of the arms with the opening of hands. The arms come together as in an embrace. Moro Reflex
  67. 67. Clinical Importance: •This reflex gives an indication of muscles tone. •The response may be asymmetrical if muscle tone is unequal on the two sides, or if there is a weakness of arm or an injury to the humerus or clavicle. •This reflex usually disappear in 2-3 months.
  68. 68. •It is similar to Moro reflex, but it is initiated by a sudden noise or any stimulus. In this reflex, the elbows are flexed and the hands are remained closed, there is less of embrace, outward and inward movement of arms. •His startle reflex will decrease and ultimately disappear around the 4-month mark. Startle Reflex Feldman HM, Chaves-Gnecco D. Developmental/behavioral pediatrics. In: Zitelli BJ, McIntire SC, Nowalk AJ, eds. Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis. 7th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier; 2018:chap 3
  69. 69. Palmar / Grasp Reflex •Elicited By: Placing finger or object in open palm of each hand. •Response: Infant grasp the object and with attempted removal grip reinforced. •Appears at 28 weeks of gestation and Disappears at 2-3 months of life.
  70. 70. Clinical Significance: •An exceptionally strong grasp reflex may be found in the spastic form of cerebral palsy and in Kernicterus. •It may be asymmetrical in hemiplegia and in cases of cerebral damage. •It should have disappeared in 2- 3 months and persistence may indicate the spastic form of cerebral palsy. Surveillance of Cerebral Palsy in Europe (SCPE) Collaborative Group. Surveillance of cerebral palsy in Europe: a collaboration of cerebral palsy surveys and registers. Dev Med Child Neurol. 2000;42:816–24
  71. 71. Walking / Stepping Reflex •When the sole of the foot is pressed against the couch, the baby tries to walk. •It persists as voluntary standing.
  72. 72. Clinical significance: •Premature infants will tend to walk in a toe-heel fashion while more mature infants will walk in a heel-toe pattern. Feldman HM, Chaves-Gnecco D. Developmental/behavioral pediatrics. In: Zitelli BJ, McIntire SC, Nowalk AJ, eds. Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis. 7th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier; 2018:chap 3
  73. 73. Limb Placement Reflex •When the front of the leg below the knee, or the arm below the elbow is brought in contact with the edge of table, the child lifts the limb over the edge. •Disappears by 24 months.
  74. 74. Asymmetric Tonic Reflex •When the baby is at rest and not crying, he lies at intervals with his head on one side, the arm extended to the same side, and often flexion of the contralateral knee. This reflex normally disappears after 2 to 3 months, but may persists in spastic children.
  75. 75. Babiniski’ Reflex •Emerges at 18 weeks in utero and disappears by 6 months after birth. •The Babinski reflex (plantar reflex) was described by the neurologist Joseph Babinski in 1899. •Stroking of lateral surface of planter surface of the foot from the heel to the toe results in flexion of the toe.
  76. 76. Clinical Significance: •The presence of the Babinski reflex is indicative of dysfunction of the CST. •Oftentimes, the presence of the reflex is the first indication of spinal cord injury after acute trauma. •In comatose patients, one may witness a triple flexion response. In this case, one observes dorsiflexion of the big toe, the fanning of the other toes, dorsiflexion of the foot, as well as knee flexion. •The triple flexion response represents profound dysfunction of the CST, with a spread of the reflex to the L3 and L2 myotomes.
  77. 77. Parachute Reflex •It appears at about 6-9 months and persists there after. This reflex is elicited by holding the child in ventro suspension and suddenly lowering him in the couch. The arms extended as a defensive reaction. •In children with cerebral palsy, the reflex may be absent or abnormal. •It would be asymmetrical in spastic hemipalgia
  78. 78. •It is seen in vertical suspension, with the head, spine and legs extended. If the head is flexed, the hips, knees and the elbows also flex. •It is normally present from 3 months and is difficult to elicit after 1 year. •Absence of reflex occurs in Hypotonia, hypertonia, or severe mental abnormality. Landau Reflex
  79. 79. Tendon Reflex •They are present in neonate. They are of great value for the diagnosis of cerebral palsy. •In spastic children the tendon reflex are exaggerated. Surveillance of Cerebral Palsy in Europe (SCPE) Collaborative Group. Surveillance of cerebral palsy in Europe: a collaboration of cerebral palsy surveys and registers. Dev Med Child Neurol. 2000;42:816–24
  80. 80. Facial Reflexes
  81. 81. Nasal Reflex •Stimulation of the face or nasal cavity with water or local irritants produce apnea in neonates. •Breathing stops in expiration with laryngeal closure and infants exhibit bradycardia and lowering the cardiac output. •Blood flow to the skin splanchnic areas, muscles and kidney decrease, whereas flow to the heart and brain is protected. •Midwives have for many years blows on the face of neonates to induce the first breathe.
  82. 82. Blink Reflex •Various stimuli provoke blinking. Where the child is awake or asleep, pupils of the eye react to change in intensity of light. •This reflex should disappear between three to four months of age. .
  83. 83. Corneal Reflex •It consists of blinking when the cornea is touched. •The satisfactory demonstration of these reflex shows that the stimulus, whether sound light or touch has been received, that cerebral depression is unlikely, and that appropriate muscles can contract in response.
  84. 84. •Through a complex mechanism, infants hold fixation of faces, movements or changing intensity of light within their visual fields. •When the infants head is slowly turned, the infant’s eye will remain stationary. •During the first week , they are able to maintain these fixations against passive movement of their bodies. •This reflex will disappear at approximately two months of age. Doll’s Eye Reflex
  85. 85. Pupil’s Reflex •The pupil reacts to the light but in the preterm baby and some full term babies the duration of exposure to the light may have to be prolonged to elicit the reflex. •The light used should not be bright, for a bright light will cause closure of the eyes. •This reflex will disappear at approximately two months of age.
  86. 86. ORAL REFLEXES •Rooting Reflex •Sucking Swallowing •Gag Reflex •Cry •Mastication
  87. 87. •When the infants cheek contact the mother’s breast, the baby mouth results in vigorous sucking movements resulting the baby rooting for milk. •When corner of the mouth is touched, the lower lip is lowered, the tongue moves toward the point stimulated. •When the finger slides away, the head turns to follow it. •When the center of the upper lip is stimulated, the lips elevates. Rooting Reflex
  88. 88. •Onset: 28 weeks IUL •Well established: 32- 34 weeks IUL •Disappear: 3-4 months •The “rooting” or “search” reflex is present in normal full term babies. Clinical significance •Persistence can interfere with sucking. •Absence of this is seen in neurologically impaired infants.
  89. 89. •Onset: 28 weeks IU •Well established: 32-34 weeks IU •Disappears: starting around 12 months •Elicited by: It is tested by introducing a finger or teat into the mouth, when vigorous sucking will occur. Sucking
  90. 90. Suckling vs Sucking: •The suckling reflex involves a front to back movement of the tongue. The tongue is deeply cupped and this allows the infant to extract liquid from a breast or bottle. •The main difference between suckling and sucking is that suckling is a primitive reflex and sucking is a more mature pattern.
  91. 91. •Onset: begins around 12 ½ weeks IU life. Full swallowing and sucking established by 32- 36 weeks of IUL. •Sucking & swallowing reflexes are present in full term babies. •Their absence in a full term baby would suggest a developmental defect. Swallowing
  92. 92. Infantile Swallow: •Infantile swallowing is that which exists at birth and is also termed Visceral swallowing'. •It is characterized by a forward movement of the tongue tip. A visceral type of swallow can persist well after the fourth year of life. •Until the primary molars erupt, infants swallow with the jaws separated and tongue thrust forward using facial muscles (Orbiculars oris & Buccinator). This is non-conditional congenital reflex. Acquired Congenital Reflex: •After eruption of the posterior primary teeth, from the 18 months of age onwards the child tends to swallow with the teeth brought together by the masticatory muscles action, without a tongue thrust.
  93. 93. Gag Reflex (Pharyngeal reflex) •It is seen in 18 ½ weeks. IU life. •In the buccal cavity and pharynx, the ectoderm / endoderm zone is towards the posterior third if the tongue. •Touching here elicits a gag reflex, a protective reflex
  94. 94. Functional significance: •It along with reflexive pharyngeal swallowing, prevents something from entering the throat except as part of normal swallowing and helps prevent choking. Clinical significance: •Absence of the gag reflex -- symptom of a number of severe medical conditions: i. Damage to the glossopharyngeal nerve, the vagus nerve, ii. Brain death.
  95. 95. •It is a non conditional reflex which accounts for its lack of individual character and is of sporadic nature. It starts as early as 21- 29 weeks IU life. Cry
  96. 96. Importance of cry: •It is infant’s first verbal communication. •Can be interpreted as a message of urgency or distress. Indicates: i. Hunger ii. Pain iii. Discomfort
  97. 97. Mastication •It is a conditioned reflex, learned initially by irregular and poorly coordinated, chewing movements. •The proprioceptive response of the TMJ and the periodontal ligament of the erupting dentition establishes a stabilized chewing pattern, aligned to the individual dental intercuspation.
  98. 98. IMPORTANCE OF NEONATAL REFLEXES: •Understanding the human development as a whole. •Application for over all assessment of baby. •Recognition of possible neuro developmental damage in prenatal and perinatal period. •Establishment of the prognosis for future. •Predicting the Childs future potential.
  99. 99. •Knowledge of PEDOLOGIC ANATOMY is very helpful to PEDODONTIST as it not only serves as an adjunct in DIAGNOSIS but also aids in TREATMENT PLANNING. •The knowledge of different growth spurts helps in planning treatment especially in Interceptive Orthodontics where growth can be modified or surgery is indicated [ e.g. Cleft lip & Palate] •The knowledge of development of motor skills and language helps to know whether development is going on at a proper rate or not. •The knowledge of reflexes helps to identify whether child is developing normally or not. It also helps to know what abnormalities child may be having if reflexes are not proper. Conclusion
  100. 100. REFERENCES: • Ghai OP. Essential pediatrics. CBS Publishers and distributors Pvt. Limited; 2010. • Inderbir Singh. Human Embryology, 11th Edition. • Singh G, editor. Textbook of orthodontics. JP Medical Ltd; 2015 Feb 20. • Chaurasia BD. Human anatomy. CBS Publisher; 2004. • Tandon S. Textbook of pedodontics. Paras Medical Publisher; 2009. • Marwah N. Textbook of pediatric dentistry. Jaypee Brothers, Medical Publishers Pvt. Limited; 2018 Oct 31. • Arathi Rao, Principle and Practice of Pedodontics. 3rd edition. New Delhi. 2012. • Premkumar S. Textbook of craniofacial growth. JP Medical Ltd; 2011. • Premkumar S. Manual of Pediatric Dentistry. Jaypee Brothers Medical Publisher (P) Limited; 2014.
  101. 101. • Balaji SI. The textbook of orthodontics. 6th ed. Arya Medi Publishing House Pvt Ltd. 2015. • Hägg U, Taranger J. Maturation indicators and the pubertal growth spurt. American Journal of Orthodontics. 1982 Oct 1;82(4):299-309. • Orban BJ, Bhaskar SN. Orban's oral histology and embryology. Mosby; 1972. • Lewis AB, Roche AF, Wagner B. Pubertal spurts in cranial base and mandible: comparisons within individuals. The Angle Orthodontist. 1985 Jan;55(1):17-30 • Lehman RK, Schor NF. Neurologic evaluation. In: Kliegman RM, Stanton BF, St. Geme JW, Schor NF, eds. Nelson Textbook of Pediatrics. 20th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier; 2016:chap 590. • Feldman HM, Chaves-Gnecco D. Developmental/behavioral pediatrics. In: Zitelli BJ McIntire SC, Nowalk AJ, eds. Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis. 7th ed. Philadelphia, PA: Elsevier; 2018:chap 3.
  102. 102. •Rennie JM. Rennie & Roberton's Textbook of Neonatology E-Book: Expert Consult: Online and Print. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2012 Sep 3. •Surveillance of Cerebral Palsy in Europe (SCPE) Collaborative Group. Surveillance of cerebral palsy in Europe: a collaboration of cerebral palsy surveys and registers. Dev Med Child Neurol. 2000;42:816–24. •Karen W Krigger. Cerebral Palsy: An Overview. American Family Physician. 2006;73(1):91–100. •Soliman A, De Sanctis V, Elalaily R, Bedair S. Advances in pubertal growth and factors influencing it: Can we increase pubertal growth?. Indian journal of endocrinology and metabolism. 2014 Nov;18(Suppl 1):S53.
  103. 103. Thank You

