Pkn makalah identitas nasional

  1. 1. A. MAKNA IDENTITAS NASIONAL Identitas Nasional pada hakikatnya merupakan "manifestasi nilai-nilai budaya yang tumbuh dan berkembang dalam aspek kehidupan suatu nation (bangsa) dengan ciri-ciri khas, dan dengan ciri-ciri yang khas tadi suatu bangsa berbeda dengan bangsa lain dalam hldup dan kehidupannya".(Wibisono Koento : 2005) Kata identitas berasal dari bahasa Inggris identity yang memiliki pengertian harfiah ciri-ciri, tanda-tanda, atau jati diri yang melekat pada seseorang atau sesuatu yang membedakannya dengan yang lain. Dalam terminologi antropologi, identitas adalah sifat khas yang menerangkan dan sesuai dengan kesadaran diri pribadi sendiri, golongan sendiri, kelompok sendiri, komunitas sendiri, atau negara sendiri. Mengacu pada pengertian ini identitas tidak terbatas pada individu semata, tetapi berlaku pula pada suatu kelompok. Adapun kata nasional merupakan identitas yang melekat pada kelompok-kelompok yang lebih besar yang diikat oleh kesamaan-kesamaan, baik fisik, seperti budaya, agama, dan bahasa, maupun nonfisik, seperti keinginan, cita-cita, dan tujuan. Himpunan kelompok- kelompok inilah yang disebut dengan istilah identitas bangsa atau identitas nasional yang pada akhirnya melahirkan tindakan kelompok (colective action) yang diwujudkan dalam bentuk organisasi atau pergerakan-pergerakan yang diberi atribut-atribut nasional. Kata nasional sendiri tidak bisa dipisahkan dari kemunculan konsep nasionalisme. Bila dilihat dalam konteks Indonesia maka Identitas Nasional itu merupakan manifestasi nilai-nilai budaya yang tumbuh dan berkembang dalam berbagai aspek kehidupan dari ratusan suku yang "dihimpun" dalam satu kesatuan Indonesia menjadi kebudayaan nasional dengan acuan Pancasila dan roh "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" sebagai dasar dan arah pengembangannya. Dengan kata lain, dapat dikatakan bahwa hakikat Identitas Nasional kita sebagai bangsa di dalam hidup dan kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara adalah Pancasila yang aktualisasinya tercermin dalam penataan kehidupan dalam arti luas. Misalnya, dalam aturan perundang- undangan atau hukum, sistem pemerintahan yang diharapkan, serta dalam nilai-nilai etik dan moral yang secara normatif diterapkan di dalam pergaulan, baik dalam tataran nasional maupun internasional, dan sebagainya. Nilai-nilai budaya yang tercermin di dalam Identitas Nasional tersebut bukanlah barang jadi yang sudah selesai dalam kebekuan normatif dan dogmatis, melainkan sesuatu yang "terbuka" yang cenderung terus-menerus bersemi karena hasrat menuju kemajuan yang dimiliki oleh masyarakat pendukungnya. Konsekuensi dan implikasinya adalah bahwa Identitas Nasional adalah sesuatu yang terbuka untuk ditafsirkan dengan diberi makna
  2. 2. baru agar tetap relevan dan fungsional dalam kondisi aktual yang berkembang dalam masyarakat. Unsur - Unsur Identitas Nasional Identitas Nasional Indonesia merujuk pada suatu bangsa yang majemuk. Ke-majemukan itu merupakan gabungan dari unsur-unsur pembentuk identitas, yaitu suku bangsa, agama, kebudayaan, dan bahasa. 1. Suku Bangsa: adalah golongan sosial yang khusus yang bersifat askriptif (ada sejak lahir), yang sama coraknya dengan golongan umur dan jenis kelamin. Di Indonesia terdapat banyak sekali suku bangsa atau kclompok etnis dengan tidak kurang 300 dialek bahasa. 2. Agama: bangsa Indonesia dikenal sebagai masyarakat yang agamis. Agama- agama yang tumbuh dan berkembang di Nusantara adalah agama Islam, Kristen, Katolik, Hindu, Buddha, dan Kong Hu Cu. Agama Kong Hu Cu pada masa Orde Baru tidak diakui sebagai agama resmi negara, tetapi sejak pemerintahan Presiden Abdurrahman Wahid, istilah agama resmi negara dihapuskan. 3. Kebudayaan: adalah pengetahuan manusia sebagai makhluk sosial yang isinya adalah perangkat-perangkat atau model-model pengetahuan yang secara kolektif digunakan oleh pendukung-pendukungnya untuk menafsirkan dan memahami lingkungan yang dihadapi dan digunakan sebagai rujukan atau pedoman untuk bertindak (dalam bentuk kelakuan dan benda-benda kebudayaan) sesuai dengan lingkungan yang dihadapi. 4. Bahasa: merupakan unsur pendukung identitas nasional yang lain. Bahasa dipahami sebagai sistem perlambang yang secara arbitrer dibentuk atas unsur-unsur bunyi ucapan manusia dan yang digunakan sebagai sarana berinteraksi antar manusia. Dari unsur-unsur identitas Nasional tersebut dapat dirumuskan pembagiannya menjadi 3 bagian sebagai berikut 1) Identitas Fundamental, yaitu Pancasila yang merupakan Falsafah Bangsa, Dasar Negara, dan ldeologi Negara. 2) Identitas Instrumental, yang berisi UUD 1945 dan Tata Perundangannya, Bahasa Indonesia, Lambang Negara, Bendera Negara, Lagu Kebangsaan "Indonesia Raya". 3) Identitas Alamiah yang meliputi Negara Kepulauan (archipelago) dan pluralisme dalam suku, bahasa, budaya, serta agama dan kepercayaan (agama).
  3. 3. Keterkaitan Globalisasi dengan Identitas Nasional Globalisasi diartikan sebagai suatu era atau zaman yang ditandai dengan perubahan tatanan kehidupan dunia akibat kemajuan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi, khususnya teknologi informasi sehingga interaksi manusia nienjadi sempit, serta seolah-olah dunia tanpa ruang. Era Globalisasi dapat berpengaruh terhadap nilai-nilai budaya bangsa Indonesia. Era Globalisasi tersebut mau tidak mau, suka tidak suka telah datang dan menggeser nilai-nilai yang telah ada. Nilai-nilai tersebut, ada yang bersifat positif ada pula yang bersifat negatif. Semua ini merupakan ancaman, tantangan, dan sekaligus sebagai peluang bagi bangsa Indonesia untuk berkreasi dan berinovasi di segala aspek kehidupan. Di era globalisasi, pergaulan antarbangsa semakin ketat. Batas antarnegara hampir tidak ada artinya, batas wilayah tidak lagi menjadi penghalang. Di dalam pergaulan antarbangsa yang semakin kental itu, akan terjadi proses akulturasi, saling meniru, dan saling mempengaruhi di antara budaya masing-masing. Adapun yang perlu dicermati dari proses akulturasi tersebut, apakah dapat melunturkan tata nilai yang merupakan jati diri bangsa Indonesia? Lunturnya tata nilai tersebut biasanya ditandai oleh dua faktor, yaitu: a. semakin menonjolnya sikap individualistis, yaitu mengutamakan kepentingan pribadi di atas kepentingan umum, hal ini bertentangan dengan asas gotong-royong; serta b. semakin menonjolnya sikap materialistis, yang berarti harkat dan martabat kemanusiaan hanya diukur dari hasil atau keberhasilan seseorang dalam memperoleh kekayaan. Hal ini bisa berakibat bagaimana cara memperolehnya menjadi tidak dipersoalkan lagi. Apabila hal ini terjadi, berarti etika dan moral telah dikesampingkan. Arus informasi yang semakin pesat mengakibatkan akses masyarakat terhadap nilai-nilai asing yang negatif semakin besar. Apabila proses ini tidak segera dibendung, akan berakibat lebih sering ketika pada puncaknya masyarakat tidak bangga lagi pada bangsa dan negaranya. Pengaruh negatif akibat proses akulturasi tersebut dapat merongrong nilai-nilai yang telah ada di dalam masyarakat. Jika semua ini tidak dapat dibendung, akan mengganggu ketahanan di segala aspek kehidupan, bahkan akan mengarah pada kredibilitas sebuah ideologi. Untuk membendung arus globalisasi yang sangat deras tersebut, harus diupayakan suatu kondisi (konsepsi) agar ketahanan nasional dapat terjaga, yaitu dengan cara membangun sebuah konsep nasionalisme kebangsaan yang mengarah kepada konsep Identitas Nasional. Dengan adanya globalisasi, intensitas hubungan masyarakat antara satu negara dengan negara yang lain menjadi semakin
  4. 4. tinggi. Dengan demikian, kecenderungan munculnya kejahatan yang bersifat transnasional semakin sering terjadi. Kejahatan-kejahatan tersebut, antara lain terkait dengan masalah narkotika, pencucian uang (money laundring), peredaran dokumen keimigrasian palsu, dan terorisme. Masalah-masalah tersebut berpengaruh terhadap nilai-nilai budaya bangsa yang selama ini dijunjung tinggi. Hal ini ditunjukkan dengan semakin merajalelanya peredaran narkotika dan psikotropika sehingga sangat merusak kepribadian dan moral bangsa, khususnya bagi generasi penerus bangsa. Jika hal tersebut tidak dapat dibendung, akan mengganggu terhadap ketahanan nasional di segala aspek kehidupan, bahkan akan menyebabkan lunturnya nilai-nilai Identitas Nasional. Identitas Nasional merupakan manifestasi nilai-nilai budaya yang tumbuh dan berkembang dalam berbagai aspek kehidupan dari ratusan suku yang "dihimpun" dalam satu kesatuan Indonesia menjadi kebudayaan nasional dengan acuan Pancasila dan roh "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" sebagai dasar dan arah pengembangannya. Unsur-unsur pembentuk Identitas Nasional adalah Suku bangsa, Agama, Kebudayaan, dan bahasa. B. PENYELESAIAN MENGHADAPI MASALAH IDENTITAS NASIONAL Identitas dapat diartikan sebagai ciri, tanda atau jatidiri, sedangkan “nasional” dalam konteks ini berarti kebangsaan. Dengan demikian, identitas nasional dapat diartikan sebagai jatidiri nasional atau kepribadian nasional. Jatidiri nasional suatu bangsa tentu berbeda dengan jatidiri bangsa lain. Ini disebabkan oleh perbedaan latar belakang sejarah, kebudayaan, maupun geografi. Jatidiri nasional bangsa Indonesia terbentuk karena rakyat Indonesia memiliki pengalaman sejarah yang sama. Pengalaman sejarah yang sama itu dapat menumbuhkan kesadaran kebangsaan yang kemudian pada ujungnya melahirkan identitas nasional. Lahirnya identitas nasional suatu bangsa tidak dapat dilepaskan dari dukungan faktor objektif, yaitu faktor-faktor yang berkaitan dengan geografis-ekologis dan demografis; dan faktor subjektif, yaitu faktor-faktor historis, politik, sosial dan kebudayaan yang dimiliki bangsa itu. Robert de Ventos, sebagaimana dikutip Manuel Castells mengemukaan teori tentang munculnya identitas nasional sebagai hasil interaksi historis antara empat faktor penting, yaitu faktor primer, faktor pendorong, faktor penarik dan faktor reaktif. Akibat dari pada adanya hubungan ini dapat atau tidak suatu bangsa mempertahankan kebudayaanya tergantung pada kebudayaan asing mana yang lebih kuat maka kebudayaan asli
  5. 5. dapat bertahan lebih kuat. Sebaliknya apabila kebudayaan asli lebih lemah daripada kebudayaan asing maka lenyaplah kebudayaan aslidan terjadi budaya jajahan yang sifatnuya tiruan. Kita tidak dapat pula mengingkari sifat pluralistik bangsa kita sehingga perlu pula memberi tempat bagi berkembangnya kebudayaan sukubangsa dan kebudayaan agama yang dianut oleh warganegara Indonesia. Dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, kebudayaan sukubangsa dan kebudayaan agama, bersama-sama dengan pedoman kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara, mewarnai perilaku dan kegiatan kita. Berbagai kebudayaan itu berseiringan, saling melengkapi dan saling mengisi, tidak berdiri sendiri-sendiri, bahkan mampu untuk saling menyesuaikan (fleksibel) dalam percaturan hidup sehari-hari. Dalam konteks itu pula maka ratusan suku-sukubangsa yang terdapat di Indonesia perlu dilihat sebagai aset negara berkat pemahaman akan lingkungan alamnya, tradisinya, serta potensi-potensi budaya yang dimilikinya, yang keseluruhannya perlu dapat didayagunakan bagi pembangunan nasional. Di pihak lain, setiap sukubangsa juga memiliki hambatan budayanya masing-masing, yang berbeda antara sukubangsa yang satu dengan yang lainnya. Maka menjadi tugas negaralah untuk memahami, selanjutnya mengatasi hambatan- hambatan budaya masing-masing sukubangsa, dan secara aktif memberi dorongan dan peluang bagi munculnya potensi-potensi budaya baru sebagai kekuatan bangsa. Banyak wacana mengenai bangsa Indonesia mengacu kepada ciri pluralistik bangsa kita, serta mengenai pentingnya pemahaman tentang masyarakat Indonesia sebagai masyarakat yang multikultural. Intinya adalah menekankan pada pentingnya memberikan kesempatan bagi berkembangnya masyarakat multikultural itu, yang masing-masing harus diakui haknya untuk mengembangkan dirinya melalui kebudayaan mereka di tanah asal leluhur mereka. Hal ini juga berarti bahwa masyarakat multikultural harus memperoleh kesempatan yang baik untuk menjaga dan mengembangkan kearifan budaya lokal mereka ke arah kualitas dan pendayagunaan yang lebih baik. Kelangsungan dan berkembangnya kebudayaan lokal perlu dijaga dan dihindarkan dari hambatan. Unsur-unsur budaya lokal yang bermanfaat bagi diri sendiri bahkan perlu dikembangkan lebih lanjut agar dapat menjadi bagian dari kebudayaan bangsa, memperkaya unsur-unsur kebudayaan nasional. Meskipun demikian, sebagai kaum profesional Indonesia, misi utama kita adalah mentransformasikan kenyataan multikultural sebagai aset dan sumber
  6. 6. kekuatan bangsa, menjadikannya suatu sinergi nasional, memperkukuh gerak konvergensi, keanekaragaman. Oleh karena itu, walaupun masyarakat multikultural harus dihargai potensi dan haknya untuk mengembangkan diri sebagai pendukung kebudayaannya di atas tanah kelahiran leluhurnya, namun pada saat yang sama, mereka juga harus tetap diberi ruang dan kesempatan untuk mampu melihat dirinya, serta dilihat oleh masyarakat lainnya yang sama-sama merupakan warganegara Indonesia, sebagai bagian dari bangsa Indonesia, dan tanah leluhurnya termasuk sebagai bagian dari tanah air Indonesia. Dengan demikian, membangun dirinya, membangun tanah leluhurnya, berarti juga membangun bangsa dan tanah air tanpa merasakannya sebagai beban, namun karena ikatan kebersamaan dan saling bekerjasama. Indonesia merupakan negara yang dapat dikatakan sebagai negara yang kaya akan budayanya, dengan memiliki keragaman yang cukup bervariasi, dapat digunakan sebagai penambah indahnya khasanah sebuah negara. Akan tetapi, mampukah Indonesia pada jaman sekarang tetap mempertahankan integritas kebudayaannya. Apabila di ulang kembali berbagai peristiwa yang terjadi, banyak kebudayaan Indonesia yang telah di caplok oleh Negara-negara lain. Hal ini dapat membuktikan dengan jelas bahwa belum adanya kekuatan hukum yang kuat yang dimiliki oleh bangsa Indonesia tentang kebudayaannya. Sehingga akan menyebabkan kemudahan bagi bangsa lain untuk mengambil dan mengakuinya. Bukan hanya itu saja, kemajuan teknologi informasi pada masa sekarang ini telah cepatnya merubah kebudayaan Indonesia menjadi kian merosot. Sehingga menimbulkan berbagai opini yang tidak jelas, yang nantinya akan melahirkan sebuah kebingungan di tengah-tengah berbagai perubahan yang berlangsung begitu rumitnya dan membuat pusing bagi masyarakatnya sendiri. Dan yang lebih memprihatinkan lagi, banyak kesenian dan bahasa Nusantara yang dianggap sebagai ekspresi dari bangsa Indonesia akan terancam mati. Sejumlah warisan budaya yang ditinggalkan oleh nenek moyang sendiri telah hilang entah kemana. Padahal warisan budaya tersebut memiliki nilai tinggi dalam membantu keterpurukan bangsa Indonesia pada jaman sekarang. Sungguh ironis memang apabila ditelaah lebih jauh lagi. Akan tetapi, kita tidak hanya mengeluh dan menonton saja. Sebagai warga negara yang baik, mesti mampu menerapkan dan memberikan contoh kepada anak cucu nantinya, agar kebudayaan yang telah diwariskan secara
  7. 7. turun temurun akan tetap ada dan senantiasa menjadi salah satu harta berharga milik bangsa Indonesia yang tidak akan pernah punah. 1. Mengusung Kembali Identitas Budaya Setelah diamandemen, pasal 32 berubah menjadi 2 ayat. Ayat (1) berbunyi: "Negara memajukan kebudayaan nasional Indonesia di tengah peradaban dunia dengan menjamin kekebasan masyarakat dalam memelihara dan mengembangkan nilai-nilai budayanya." Jika ayat (1) ini dirinci, ada 3 potongan makna yang terkandung di dalamnya. Pertama, "Negara memajukan kebudayaan nasional Indonesia….". Potongan kalimat kedua berbunyi,"…di tengah peradaban dunia…", penegasan bahwa kebudayaan Indonesia adalah bagian dari kebudayaan dan perdaban dunia. Potongan kalimat ketiga, "….dengan menjamin kebebasan masyarakat untuk memelihara dan mengembangkan nilai-nilai budayanya" merupakan cerminan pemenuhan kehendak tentang perlunya kebebasan dalam mengembangkan nilai budaya masing-masing suku bangsa. Ayat (2) berbunyi, "Negara menghormati dan memelihara bahasa daerah sebagai kekayaan budaya nasional", ini berarti bahwa masalah bahasa (daerah) sudah dengan sendirinya merupakan salah satu kekayaan (bagian) dari kebudayaan bangsa. Jaminan seperti yang tertuang dalam kedua ayat tersebut sudah semestinya menjadi kekuatan dan semangat bagi anak bangsa, khususnya pemerintah secara institusional selaku pengambil kebijakan. Namun demikian, untuk menyelamatkan identitas budaya bangsaa kita memerlukan lebih dari sekadar pernyataan semata. Bangsa ini memerlukan suatu grand strategy, strategi besar berdimensi luas dan bervisi jauh ke depan, atas seluruh hajat hidup dan sumberdaya, termasuk manusia, budaya, bahasa dan sejarahnya. Pemerintah semestinya melakukan inventarisasi, kodifikasi dan selanjutnya publikasi identitas kebudayaan secara serentak, terorganisir dan menyeluruh. Faktanya, Indonesia hingga saat ini tidak memiliki data lengkap mengenai identitas budaya yang tersebar di setiap daerah. Perlindungan hak cipta terhadap seni budaya juga sangat lemah, sedangkan publikasi multimedia secara internasional mengenai produk seni budaya masih sangat minim. Dan yang paling parah Indonesia juga menghadapi persoalan buruknya birokrasi pendataan hak cipta. Meskipun permohonan pendaftaran hak cipta mengenai seni budaya sudah disampaikan, misalnya, belum tentu permohonan tersebut segera diproses dan dipublikasikan. Sejak 2002 sampai Juni 2009,
  8. 8. misalnya, sudah ada 24.603 permohonan pendaftaran hak cipta bidang seni yang disampaikan ke Direktorat Jenderal Hak Kekayaan Intelektual Departemen Hukum dan Hak Asasi Manusia (Depkum dan HAM). Namun hingga saat ini, permohonan yang disetujui belum dipublikasikan. Hal ini juga terkait dengan belum adanya dasar hukum formal. Strategi tersebut di atas dapat pula dijabarkan dan dilengkapi dalam bentuk langkah khusus- konkrit. Strategi yang dimaksud misalnya mendorong pemanfaatan teknologi informasi dan perangkat-perangkatnya untuk melakukan pendaftaran dan basis data bersama seluruh khazanah kebudayaan nasional. Itu dengan melibatkan semua pihak se-nusantara, serta membiasakan generasi muda menggunakan berbagai fasilitas teknologi informasi untuk keperluan yang terkait dengan pelestarian dan apresiasi kebudayaan nasional Indonesia. Strategi lainnya dapat berupa mendorong daya kreasi pengembangan sains dan teknologi yang ber-inspirasi dari kekayaan yang bersumber pada berbagai aspek kebudayaan tradisional Indonesia atau warisan budaya bangsa (national heritage) yang sangat bhinneka bagi kemajuan peradaban dunia, menanamkan nilai-nilai budaya lokal/nasional yang positif dan konstruktif. Mengingat bangsa Indonesia adalah bangsa yang terbuka maka strategi tersebut perlu dilengkapi dengan upaya menyaring budaya asing yang masuk melalui aktualisasi budaya. Salah satu dimensi lain yang tidak bisa diabaikan dalam upaya mengusung kembali khasanah identitas budaya bangsa adalah dunia pendidikan. Karena ancaman globalisasi yang paling mendasar adalah globalisasi budaya yang berdampingan dengan globalisasi ekonomi, maka strategi yang harus diutamakan adalah strategi budaya yang berbasis penguatan pendidikan. Sumberdaya manusia yang peka terhadap identitas budaya, serta berdaya saing tiggi juga berwawasan terhadap ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi, dibangun melalui pendidikan. Pendidikan, baik formal maupun non-formal adalah bagian dari kebudayaan dan kebudayaan adalah sistem nilai yang kita hayati. Dalam pandangan Daoed Joesoef kegiatan pendidikan adalah kegiatan budaya. Melalui pendidikan yang sudah diperbarui ini, masyarakat dibantu untuk tidak hanya menjadi sekadar pendukung budaya tetapi lebih-lebih berperan sebagai pengembang budaya. Dalam hubungannya dengan meneguhkan identitas kebudayaan, pendidikan merupakan wahana sentral dalam menerjemahkan gagasan tersebut menjadi kenyataan perilaku yang semakin menguat dalam masyarakat, terutama pada generasi muda. Wacana tersebut dalam tahap implementasinya mengharuskan pendidikan yang diterapkan bersumber dari bentuk kurikulum yang sarat muatan atau nilai penguatan identitas budaya
  9. 9. nasional. Ini berarti kurikulum yang bermuatan budaya nasional akan sama antara satu daerah yang satu dengan daerah yang lain, tetapi akan berbeda ketika menyangkut identitas budaya lokal masing-masing. Selain membagi dan berbagi pengetahuan mengenai adat istiadat lokal dan nasional, nilai-nilai budaya bersama juga harus disampaikan dalam proses pendidikan yang berbasis nilai-nilai budaya lokal dan nasional. Pengetahuan mengenai adat istiadat lokal maupun nasional dan pemahaman mengenai nilai-nilai bersama sebagai hasil dari proses pendidikan berbasis nilai-nilai budaya lokal dan nasional akan membentuk manusia Indonesia yang bangga terhadap tanah airnya. Rasa kebanggaan ini akan menimbulkan rasa cinta pada tanah airnya yang kemudian akan mengejawantah dalam perilaku melindungi, menjaga kedaulatan, kehormatan dan segala apa yang dimiliki oleh negaranya, dalam hal ini adalah identitas kebudayaan nasional. 2. Mengembalikan jati diri bangsa Mengembalikan jati diri bangsa dan Krisis identitas nasional, salah satu alasannya adalah hasil dari budaya manajemen yang lemah. Hal ini diperkuat oleh apresiasi rendah pelaku budaya, seniman dan penegakan hukum masih lemah. Masalah demokratisasi, liberalisasi, HAM, tekanan ekonomi, dan mudah dihapus artefak dan sumber-sumber budaya lain dokumen, juga mempengaruhi krisis identitas nasional .. Masalah dalam mempertahankan budaya nasional harus mempertimbangkan pemerintah, kemudian Mengembalikan jati diri dan identitas yang dikenal sebagai keragaman seni dan budaya di negara ini. Permaslahan ini, pemerintah harus membuat peraturan untuk mendukung pemberdayaan budaya lokal dan penghargaan bagi pelaku seni dan budaya. Diharapkan pemerintah sebelum melakukan berbagai program budaya dari berbagai pembangunan, seperti program-program utama, yakni pelaksanaan dialog terbuka, pengembangan pendidikan multikultural, perawatan dan pembangunan tempat-tempat umum, peningkatan penegakan hukum dan penciptaan cara yang berbeda ikatan kebangsaan mengembalikan jati diri bangsa Program-program pembangunan dalam nilai-nilai budaya akan memulihkan dan membangun identitas nasional kebudayaan nasional. Ini diikuti dengan upaya untuk memperkuat kegiatan program ketahanan budaya nasional, memfasilitasi proses dan adaptasi budaya asing yang positif dan produktif dan bimbingan moral. Demikian juga, program pengembangan dan pelestarian kekayaan budaya nasional, antara lain, metode kuno melestarikan perbaikan, menulis, pengembangan sistem informasi dan data base bidang kebudayaan. Semuanya dibuat untuk
  10. 10. banyak budaya di negara ini dikenal dan dipelihara, karena rakyat Indonesia untuk tidak ‘ketinggalan’ pengakuan aset budaya negara-negara lain. Cara untuk mengembalikan jati diri bangsa harus benar oleh pemerintah disadri program-program ini. Apa yang dilakukan pemerintah, peningkatan sumber daya manusia, peningkatan kapasitas kelembagaan dan sistem data untuk pemerintahan yang baik bagi kehidupan budaya, meningkatkan peran masyarakat dalam pengelolaan budaya dan lainnya -organisasi pemerintah dalam mengelola kekayaan budaya, dan pelestarian sejarah tersedia di negara ini. Dengan mengidentifikasi dan pemeliharaan kebudayaan dan kebijaksanaan, maka negara ini dapt mewujudkan cita-cita mulia negeri, dan juga untuk mengembalikan identitas nasional dan identitas nasional

