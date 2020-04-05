pre-production evaluation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Pre-ProductionEvaluation. For my Pre-Productionthere weremanydifferentstepsIhadto take in orderto geteverythingI needed, forexample Ihadto goout on multiple daystofindshootinglocationsthenagain,Ihadto go to those locationstofindoutwhatrisksare there and how to avoidthem.Ihad to write a script, finda cast, go throughmy filmideainmyheadto findout whattype of camera shotsI wasgoingto use,etc… The reasonI didall of thiswas somy actual ProductioncouldrunsmoothlyandhopefullyI wouldn’thave anyproblemstodeal withduringfilming. Logistics: The logisticsof myPre-Productionare the LocationScouting andRelease, ContributorsRelease,and RiskAssessmentforms. Ineededtogetmycast and the locationstosignforms inorderto go ahead withproduction andensure thatI have all the permissionsIneedtofilm. OthersheetsIneeded tofill inwere thingslike the minutemeetingswhere the castandI got togethertodiscussour ideasforthe film.Mostideaswere mine of course,butthe cast helpedwith quite a lot.I alsoneededtofill inaPersonnel list,write ascriptandcreate a storyboard- of course I wrote the scriptbefore Idid anythingelse becauseIneededtoknow exactlywhatIneedforthe film and I couldn’tknoweverythingbeforehand.Withthe completedscript,Ithenmade mystoryboard. WithoutthisI wouldn’tknowwhatIwantedthe scenestolooklike andwhattype of camera anglesI wanted.The personnel listincludeswhoisinvolved,inmine weremytwofriendsAnaliseandSarah whoplayedthe twocharacters inmy film.Ialsoincludedtheirroles(actors) andtheir contact details.WithoutthisinformationIprobablywouldn’tbe able togeta holdof the actors to tell them whenwe shootand whattheywill needtobringwiththem. Movingpast the script,I thenneededtolocationscout. Iwentto multiple locations untilIfoundthe bestplacesformy film, the locationscoutingwasone of the mostimportantthingsinmypre- production(aswell asthe locationrelease formswhichIneededinordertoactuallybe able tofilm at the locations) andwithoutlocationscoutingi wouldn’t know whereIcouldpotentiallyshootand where Iactuallywantedtoshoot.The locationreleaseisalsoimportantbecause thatiswhat enables me to filmat the placesI have chosen.Again,withoutthe release,Icouldn’tuse the locationsI chose. The contributorsrelease ensuresthatmyactors and the people involvedwithmyfilmwon’tdrop out lastminute orsay I can’t use the footage,whichiswhythe contributorsrelease isessential to my pre-production.Finally,the RiskAssessmentformiswhatyoufill inaftergoingtothe locations and assessing- youfill inhowtoavoidandhow to getrid of the them. Withoutthisform,I wouldn’t knowwhatrisksthere are,therefore leavingthe actorsandmyself vulnerable. Finance: There wasn’tmuchcost for my film,the onlythingIreallyneededtobuywasan SD card, no props or costumeswere neededasI andmy cast had themfor ourselves.The collegesuppliedme witha camera,a tripodandanythingelse Ineeded,like atrolleyformovingshots.There weren’tanytravel costs suchas bus fare eitherbecause the locationIhadwaswithinwalkingdistanceandthe other was myown home- luckilyitwon’tcostmoneyformy actors to getto any of the locationseitheras
  2. 2. theylive quite close by,alsowithinwalkingdistance.Totrack the small cost,I noteddown everythingIneededonanoutline budgetform.Onthisform, Iwrote whatI needed,how muchthey cost and the final costfor everythingaddedtogether- asIonlyneededanSD card, my total price came to £12.99. It was essential tokeeptrackof the financesbecause thatwayeverythingwasall organised. Creative: For my filmIcame up witha fewideas, butonlytwothat I reallyliked,andbothwere alongthe lines of the thrillergenre.Idecidedtogowiththe one filmwhichIcouldmake within4-7minutes.I plannedoutwhere Iwantedtofilm, whatI will be filminginwhichlocationsandwhichdaysI wantedtofilmon.I chose two of my friendswhowere willingtobe inmy film because Iknew they wouldbe reliable, andtheywere bothinterestedinactingsoit made ita loteasiertofinda cast. For the entiretyof mypre-productionportfolio,Ihada lotof paperworktofill inlike statedabove: the contributorsrelease,personnel,etc…Igot the correct thingssignedbythose involvedinthe productionbutbefore all of this,Ineededtowrite ascript.My scripttook aboutthree weeksto write because Ihad myidea,butI foundit hardto put downinwords.Afterwritingmy scriptI createdmy storyboardwhichhelpedme tosee whichshotsIwoulduse forthe scenesandthenI filledinandgotmy cast to signall the formsI needed.Afterdoingthis,Itookthe lastweekbefore it was due into lookthrougheverythingI’ddone andcheckif Ineededtoaddanythingto the forms and checkif I’d made anymistakes.Afterall of thisItook a camera home fromthe college totest out all the differentshotsandcameraanglesI wasgoingto use but I didn’tendupshootinganything as my friendswere busyduringthatweek.Ididn’tdothe inpersonmeetingsuntil afterIhad finishedupmypre-production(butIdidtalktomy friendsabouteverythingbefore that) andwe discussedeverythingthatIwantedto do forthe filmas well asthemgivingme some ideastoo.After everythingwasfinished,Iknewitwastime toget readyandstart filming. ProjectManagement. Personnel Management: The personnel iswhere Iorganisedmycastand crew,I filledinaformwhichincludedthe namesof my cast members,whattheirrole was(i.e.actor,cameraworker,etc…) sofor example,myrole was director/producerandmyfriendswere bothactors- italsoincludedeitheranemail ormobile numberat whichI couldcontact those workingonthe projectwhenneeded.Afteragreeingtoplaya role inmy film,Ihad mycast sign a contributor’s releaseformwhichmeansthattheywon’tbackout lastminute andsay I can’t use any of the footage. Resource Management: For this,I createda resource list whichincludedall the resourcesandequipmentIwouldneedfor my production.Iwrote downthatI wouldneedacamera (of course),a cameralight,a tripod,anda microphone fornarrative sothe camera can pickup whatthe actors are saying, andit isn’tblocked out byambientsoundslike windorpassingcars…To go alongwiththiswas myOutline Budget which,like statedabove,onlyreallyincludedanSDcard as mycast live nearbyandthe College can
  3. 3. provide me withthe equipmentIneed.Havingthesetwolistshelpsme withknowingwhatIneed and howmuch the cost foreverythingwillbe. Time Management: Followingdeadlinesandmanagingwhathappensandwhenithappensisimportantinfilm production.Everythingseemstoruna lotmore smoothlywhenyouhave all thatyouneedontime. In orderto keeptrack of whenI wantedandneededthingsdone,Ihada meetingminuteslistanda locationrelease whichbothincludedthe datesonwhichIwouldbe usingboththe equipment neededinordertofilmandthe actual locationwhere Iwill be filming,andtheyalsostatedwhenmy cast wouldbe available toworktoo.These thingswere veryhelpfulandwithoutthemImostlikely wouldhave a hard time filming,especiallywithoutthe datesmycast wasavailable. MonitoringProgress: Keepingtrackof everythingIdidformypre-productionwasimportant,andthisiswhyImade a stripboard.The stripboardhelpedme infollowingmyfilmingprocess,forexample where Iwas filmingwhichscenesandwithwho.Imade the stripboardsofilmingtookplace overtwodifferent days,I alsoput it inorderof whatI wouldfilmonthese daysandwhere itwouldbe filmed.Ihadto write downthe exacttime of day androughlyhow many hoursit wouldtake me tofilmthe scenesI had plannedhowever,thesetwodaysIhad free andcouldhave takenmore time if necessary. RiskManagement: Of course thisiswhere the RiskAssessmentformcame inhandy.I wenttothe locationswhere I wouldbe filmingandcheckedall aroundforthings whichcouldbe arisk to myself andmyactors- I wrote themdownas well ashowto avoidthem, Ithentriedmy bestto remove the riskandif I could thenI wouldwrite downthatitwon’tbe a problemanymore butif Icouldn’tthenIwouldjusthave to try my bestinavoidingthe possible risk.If itcame to it,I evenhadbackuplocationswhere Icould shootinsteadof justthe one because if the riskwasn’tremovable,Isimplycouldn’tfilmatthat location. CrisisManagement: The onlyissue Ireallyhadwiththe whole productionwashavingdayswhere the castwouldone hundredpercentbe able tofilm.Ihad to change the datesquite a lotbecause somethingwouldend up cominguplast minute forbothmyself andmycast but eventually, we founddateswhere we were all free. One othersmall problemwasthe lightof day.One scene inmy filmhadto be filmedat a specifictime where itwasn’ttoolightortoo dark,and anotherhadto be filmedinthe dark.The problemwasthatif I wantedtofilminthe dark I wouldhave tostay outrather late and if I wanted to filmjustbefore dark,Ineededtogoout at the perfecttime soI couldtake more thanone shot of the scene. General Thoughts: Overall the whole pre-productionwasn’ttoostressful butitdefinitelywasn’teasy- especiallywriting the script.EverythingIdidfor ithelpedagreat deal andwithoutdoingall of this,the production wouldbe toohard to keepupwithand wouldtake a lotlongerthanyou wouldthink.Ididn’thave any practice withanyof the editingprogramssuchas premierproor iMovie butI had usedafter
  4. 4. effectsandsonyvegasprobefore soit wasn’ttoohard to figure out,luckily.Managingmyproject wasn’tas hard as I thoughtitwouldbe and the pre-productionwasveryeffective inhelpingwith that.

