Tying up lose ends Acts 20

T y i n g U p L o o s e E n d s Acts 20 1
Key concept …let us consider how to stimulate one another to love and good deeds…encouraging one another… Hebrews 10:24–25...
T y i n g U p L o o s e E n d s Acts 20 3
Fixing to get ready After the uproar had ceased, Paul sent for the disciples, and when he had exhorted them and taken his ...
Great story! 7 On the first day of the week, when we were gathered together to break bread, Paul began talking to them, in...
Sailed to a central meeting place But we, going ahead to the ship, set sail for Assos, intending from there to take Paul o...
7
Paul speaks to the leaders You yourselves know, from the first day that I set foot in Asia, how I was with you the whole t...
Reinforces their share history The memory of the righteous is a blessing… Proverbs 10:7a 9
His work among them how I did not shrink from declaring to you anything that was profitable, and teaching you publicly and...
Paul’s Preaching Ministry Declaring what is profitable Teaching everywhere Testifying of repentance and faith 11
Revelation And now, behold, bound by the Spirit, I am on my way to Jerusalem, not knowing what will happen to me there, ex...
Spirit Led Not always happy Burden shared 13
Reinforcing his work And now, behold, I know that all of you, among whom I went about preaching the kingdom, will no longe...
A goodbye Kingdom oriented Duty discharged 15
A charge Be on guard for yourselves and for all the flock, among which the Holy Spirit has made you overseers, to shepherd...
Overseers  Be Watchful  Watch the flock  Shepherd them 17
A dire warning I know that after my departure savage wolves will come in among you, not sparing the flock; and from among ...
Address to leaders He who is a hired hand, and not a shepherd, who is not the owner of the sheep, sees the wolf coming, an...
Jesus’ warning and Paul’s Beware of the false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravenous wol...
God will keep you And now I commend you to God and to the word of His grace, which is able to build you up and to give you...
In everything I showed you that by working hard in this manner you must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord J...
Final goodbye When he had said these things, he knelt down and prayed with them all. And they began to weep aloud and embr...
Our Take-Away Finishing something is not just walking away Be “Big Picture” oriented Always leave on good terms Relationsh...
T y i n g U p L o o s e E n d s Acts 20 25
Tying up lose ends Acts 20

Leaving is never easy

Tying up lose ends Acts 20

