Ignou mba solution dec 2020

  1. 1. MS-01 Visit DistPub.com for IGNOU MBA Solution 1. What are the essential components of a System? How does inter-relationship of the sub- system affect the functioning and processes of an organization. Explain with the example known to you or you are familiar with. Briefly describe the context and the system you are referring to. 2. Briefly discuss the process and significance of formulation of strategy, policies, and procedures in the life of an organization. Support your reply with your experience or the one you are aware of. Briefly discuss the nature and functioning of the organization, you are referring to. 3. Why are changes always resisted in an organizational set up? Briefly describe the Evolutionary and Revolutionary Changes in the organizational context, and their relationship with the Age and the Size of the organization. Explain with suitable example you are aware of. Briefly describe the organization and the context you are referring to. 4. Define and describe the dynamics of Group formation. Briefly explain the types and role of groups in a formal organizational set up. Explain with your organizational experience, or the ones you are aware of. Describe the situation and the organization you are referring to. MS02 1. Why there is a need of managing human resource management in changing scenario? Discuss how various perspectives of human resource management is originating with due course of globalization. 2. How Outsourcing recruitment process is helpful in extracting a pool of talented candidates for an organization? “Socialization and mobility helps individuals to identify their organization roles”, explain the statement in your own words. 3. Training and development is an age old concept of in an organizational which is getting replaced with learning organization”, explain. How does mentoring and coaching influences learning organization? 4. How does Workers’ Participation in Management influence to industrial democracy? Is it necessary to empower individuals at lower levels for democratic organization? 5. Why does an organization face reluctance towards performance appraisal within an organization? How does performance counseling can address such issues? MS03 1a) State the impact of social environment on business. b) Examine how sociological environment affects and gets affected by the economic environment of business. Give examples. 2. State the main objectives of industrial policy, 1991. Critically assess the industrial policy of India particularly with respect to economic liberalization and globalization.
  2. 2. 3. “Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is increasingly important in economic development because of its close links in trade, financial flows and technology transfer”. Explain the above statement and examine the policy of the government in promoting foreign capital in India. 4. Discuss the role of public sector in India. Examine the achievements by public sector of India. 5. Write short notes: a) Small Scale Industries. b) Globalization. c) Balance of Payments. d) Social Responsibilities of Business. MS04 Q1. Explain the meaning of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles? Discuss in brief about the Accounting Concepts that are being followed in your Organisation. Give your suggestions if any. Q2. Discuss the methods of depreciation and how these methods differ from each other. Q3. You are required to Compute all variances for a product X, the standard cost data per unit of output for which are as follows: Direct material: 20kg @ Rs.10per kg Direct labour: 12 hours at Rs. 5.50 per hour Variable overheads: 12 hours at Rs. 10 per hour Fixed overheads: Rs.9,00,000 per month based on a normal volume of 60,000 direct labour hours Selling price: Rs. 600 per unit The costs incurred and other relevant information for the month of June2020 are as under Direct material used: 1,00,000 kg at a cost of Rs. 10,50,000 Direct wages paid: Rs. 3,10,000 for 62,000 hours worked Overheads: Rs.15,26,000 out of which a sum of Rs.9,40,000 is Fixed Actual output: 4,800 units sold for Rs. 28,32,000 Assume no stocks of work-in-progress or finished goods at the beginning or at the end of the month. Q4. Alpha Ltd is considering the purchase a new machine, the details of the machines from which it is to select one are as follows: The company follows the straightline method of depreciation, the estimated salvage value of both the types of machines is zero. You are to advise which is the most profitable investment
  3. 3. based on (i) Payback period (ii) Accounting Rate of Return and (iii) Net Present Value assuming a 10% cost of capital. Q5. Explain the Concepts of Working Capital. Why is management of working capital important for any business? Discuss the various factors that are taken into consideration while deciding the working capital requirements of the business. MS05 1. “Operations Management is essentially a function concerning decision-making with respect to a production / operation system so as to render the necessary customer satisfaction at lowest cost.” Comment on the statement. 2. What do you understand by the term capacity? Explain the process for capacity planning. 3. “Work measurement is concerned with the determination of the amount of time required to perform a unit of work”. Explain the work measurement procedure and techniques in brief. 4. What is mass production? Explain its nature. Explain when one has to go for mass production. 5. Why is store accounting important for a firm? Discuss various systems that may be followed and their impact on product pricing. MS06 1(a) Explain the term Marketing and discuss the scope and its relevance in an enterprise. Discuss the elements of marketing mix in the below mentioned products: (i) Detergent soap brand (ii) 125 CC motorcycle (b) Define segmentation. Discuss how the concept of segmentation, targeting and positioning (STP) strategies help in marketing. 2(a) What are the major considerations involved in designing a marketing organization? Discuss with a suitable example of your choice. (b) Why it is important to have a sound knowledge of consumers in marketing of products and services? Explain with suitable examples. Explain the four major factors that influence consumer buying behavior. 3(a) What is a brand? Explain the distinct advantages that firms get from branding decisions. Suggest how companies can build brand, by taking examples of (i) Deodorant (ii) Edible cooking oil (b) What is a price? Discuss the major pricing strategies available to the marketers. 4(a) Distinguish advertising from publicity. Discuss the statement “Advertising is paid for, publicity is prayed for”. When and why personal selling is more effective than other methods of promotion? Illustrate with an example. (b) What are the various costs associated with physical distribution? Discuss each of these in detail. MS07 1. "The technology plays an important role in delivering timely and error free information to its recipients" Explain the meaning of information technology and discuss types of information system in brief. 2. "Information system are used in all functional areas and operating divisions of business". Comment on the statement. Also explain the framework for understanding management information system (MIS). 3. "In Human Resource Management, the Personnel Manager has the responsibility of executing multifarious activities pertaining to recruitment, training of the employees etc".
  4. 4. Explain the various subsystems of Human Resource Management in the light of the statement. 4. "The emergence of a global economy has stimulated worldwide interest in achieving quality". Explain how quality can be ensured with information system. 5. "Metadata in a data warehouse is similar to the data dictionary in the context of a database" Comment and explain various types of metadata in brief. MS08 Q1. The prices (in Rs.) of three X, Y and Z are x, y and z per unit respectively. A purchases 4 units of Z and sells 3 units of X and 5 units of Y. B purchases 3 units of Y and sells 2 units of X and 1 Unit of Z. C purchases 1 unit of X and sells 4 Units of Y and 6 units of Z. In the process A, B and C earn Rs. 6000, Rs. 5000 and Rs. 13000 respectively. Using matrics, find the prices per unit of three commodities. Q2. Calculate Quartile derivation. Monthly Wages (Rs.) No. of Workers Below 850 12 850-900 16 900-950 39 950-1000 56 1000-1050 62 1050-1100 75 1100-1150 30 1150 and above 10 3. Four Cards are drawn at random from a well shuffled pack of 52 cards, find the probability that (i) They are a king, a queen, a jack and an ace, (ii) Two are king and two are queens, (iii) Two are black and two are red, (iv) They should be one from each suit. 4. Based on a nationwide poll, a seller of printed advertisements estimates that 56% of all adults usually open all the mail they receive. If this is still the current rate at which adults open mail, what is the probability that in a random sample of 1000 adults, the number who usually open all of their mail will be (a) Less than 541 (b) 570 or more? 5. Write short note on any three of the following: a) Poisson Distribution. b) Purposive Sampling. c) Geometric Mean. d) Rank Correction. e) Advantages of Quantitative Approach of Management.

