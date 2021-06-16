Extra Embryonic Membranes Of Chick

-
Be the first to like this
1. DEFINITION
These are the membranes which do not form any part of
the embryo proper but performs various functions which
assist in the development of the embryo . These are
discarded at the time of hatching. These membranes
formed outside the embryo.
2. Types of Extra Embryonic Membranes
Yolk Sac
Amnion
Chorion
Allantois
3.Discussed Their
At Time of ORIGIN
It's FUNCTION
After HATCHING
4. AMNIOTIC CAVITY
............................END......................................................
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment