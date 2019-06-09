Successfully reported this slideshow.
KUNCI SUKSES: MEMADUKAN KEYAKINAN DAN IKHTIAR, BAGAIMANA CARANYA? KH Hafidz Abdurrahman Khadim Majelis Syaraful Haramain -...
KUNCI I: KEYAKINAN Nabi bersabda: َ‫ي‬ ْ ‫ال‬ِ‫ب‬ ِ‫ة‬ َّ‫م‬ ُ ‫األ‬ ِ‫ه‬ ِ‫ذ‬ َ‫ه‬ ُ‫ل‬َّ‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫ج‬ َ ‫ن‬ِ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬...
Keyakinan pada Yang Gaib: Yakin setarus persen, bahwa Allah SWT Maha Segalanya.. Dengan begitu, Allah SWT kita jadikan s...
Ketika menghadapi “jalan buntu” dalam urusan kita, maka Allah adalah al-Fattah [Maha Membuka] Ketika kita tidak dihargai...
Ketika kita berjuang, membutuhkan perlindungan dan pertolongan, maka Allah adalah Ni’ma al-Maula wa Ni’ma an-Nashir [Peli...
Allah berfirman: ُ‫ع‬ْ‫اد‬ َ ‫ف‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫س‬ ُ‫ح‬ ْ ‫ال‬ ُ‫اء‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫س‬ َ ‫األ‬ ِ‫هلل‬َ‫و‬ َّ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ َ ‫ذ‬َ‫و...
Allah berfirman: َ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ل‬ َّ ‫ك‬َ‫و‬َ‫ت‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ع‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ ‫ف‬ِ‫ح‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫هللا‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫هللا...
Yakin seratus persen, bahwa Allah Maha Mewakili urusan kita. Apapun urusannya.. Dalam Hadits Bukhari, Nabi saw. membuat ...
Allah berfirman: َ ‫ف‬ ِ‫هللا‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ل‬ َّ ‫ك‬َ‫و‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ُُ ْ‫س‬ ََ َ‫و‬ُ‫ُه‬[‫الطالق‬:3] “Si...
Ada seorang pria berkata kepada Nabi saw.: َ ‫ق‬، ُ‫ل‬ َّ ‫ك‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫ي‬ ِ‫ت‬ َ ‫اق‬ َ ‫ن‬ ُ‫ل‬ ِ‫س‬ْ‫ر‬ ُ ‫...
Padahal, huruf “Wau” pada “Wa Tawakkal” itu tidak selalu berarti “Tartib” [urutan]. Huruf “Wau” di sini berarti, “Ma’iyy...
Tawakkal sebagai perbuatan hati, merupakan konsekuensi dari keimanan kepada Dzat yang Gaib. Karena itu, al-Ghazali menye...
KUNCI II: IKHTIAR Allah berfirman: َ‫ع‬ ُ‫هللا‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫س‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬ْ‫و‬ ُ ‫ل‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫اع‬ ِ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ق‬َ‫و‬ْ‫م‬ ُ ‫ك‬ َ ‫...
Motivasi perbuatan manusia, bisa Madiyah [Materi], Ma’nawiyah [Emosi] dan Ruhiyyah [Spiritual]. Motivasi Materi: Orang m...
Dari ketiga motivasi, Motivasi Spiritual adalah satu-satunya motivasi yang menggerakkan manusia melakukan perbuatan yang ...
Setiap perbuatan yang dilakukan harus mempunyai nilai dan tujuan. Jika tidak, maka perbuatan itu akan sia-sia, dan tidak ...
Langkah I: Merumuskan tujuan. Tujuannya harus tergambar, deskriptif, jelas stap by stap-nya, dan bisa direalisasikan. La...
Begitus seterusnya, hingga berhasil meraih apa yang seharusnya diraih. Langkah III: Jika sudah dibuat Plan C, masih belu...
Akhirnya, seperti firman Allah: َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ،‫ا‬ً‫ر‬ ْ‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬ ْ‫س‬ُ‫ع‬ ْ ‫ال‬ َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َ ‫ف‬ً‫ر‬ ْ‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ ِ‫...
TAWAKKAL • ALLAH DULU • ALLAH LAGI • ALLAH TERUS • “Barangsiapa yang bertakwa kepada Allah niscaya Dia akan memberikan bag...
  1. 1. KUNCI SUKSES: MEMADUKAN KEYAKINAN DAN IKHTIAR, BAGAIMANA CARANYA? KH Hafidz Abdurrahman Khadim Majelis Syaraful Haramain - Indonesia
  2. 2. KUNCI I: KEYAKINAN Nabi bersabda: َ‫ي‬ ْ ‫ال‬ِ‫ب‬ ِ‫ة‬ َّ‫م‬ ُ ‫األ‬ ِ‫ه‬ ِ‫ذ‬ َ‫ه‬ ُ‫ل‬َّ‫و‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫ج‬ َ ‫ن‬ِ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ق‬[‫اليق‬ ‫كتابه‬ ‫في‬ ‫الدنيا‬ ‫أبي‬‫ابن‬ ‫اه‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ين‬] “Umat ini yang pertama telah sukses, karena keyakinan [mereka].” [Hr. Ibn Abi ad- Dunya dalam kitabnya, al-Yaqin] Kunci sukses pertama adalah keyakinan Keyakinan kepada Allah yang Maha segalanya..
  3. 3. Keyakinan pada Yang Gaib: Yakin setarus persen, bahwa Allah SWT Maha Segalanya.. Dengan begitu, Allah SWT kita jadikan sandaran kita seratus persen dalam seluruh urusan kita, apapun urusannya. Ketika kita mengalami kesulitan hidup, maka Allah adalah al-Basith [Yang Maha Melapangkan].. Ketika rizki kita sulit, maka Allah adalah ar-Razzaq [Maha Memberi Rizki]..
  4. 4. Ketika menghadapi “jalan buntu” dalam urusan kita, maka Allah adalah al-Fattah [Maha Membuka] Ketika kita tidak dihargai dan dihormati orang, maka Allah adalah al-Mu’izz [Yang Maha Memuliakan].. Ketika kita menghadapi musuh yang kuat, maka Allah adalah ar-Jabbar [Maha Memaksa] dan al-Qahhar [Maha Mengalahkan].. Ketika kita menghadapi kematian, maka Allah adalah al-Muhyi al-Mumit [Maha Menghidupkan dan Mematikan]
  5. 5. Ketika kita berjuang, membutuhkan perlindungan dan pertolongan, maka Allah adalah Ni’ma al-Maula wa Ni’ma an-Nashir [Pelindung dan Penolong Yang Terbaik].. Ketika kita galau, maka Allah adalah as-Salam [Maha Damai].. Begitu seterusnya.. Keyakinan kepada Yang Gaib, bahwa Allah Maha Segalanya adalah kunci.. Kepada-Nyalah kita berserah [tawakkal] dan berharap [raja’]..
  6. 6. Allah berfirman: ُ‫ع‬ْ‫اد‬ َ ‫ف‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ن‬ ْ‫س‬ ُ‫ح‬ ْ ‫ال‬ ُ‫اء‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫س‬ َ ‫األ‬ ِ‫هلل‬َ‫و‬ َّ ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ر‬ َ ‫ذ‬َ‫و‬ ،‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ِ‫ب‬ ُ‫ه‬ْ‫و‬َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ ِ‫ذ‬ ُ‫ي‬ َ‫س‬ ، ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ئ‬‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫س‬ َ ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬ ُ‫د‬ ِ‫ح‬ ْ ‫ل‬ُ‫ي‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬ْ‫و‬ ُ ‫ان‬ َ ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬ َ‫م‬ َ‫ن‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ز‬ ْ‫ج‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫و‬ ُ ‫ل‬ َ‫م‬ [‫اف‬‫ر‬‫األع‬:180] “Allah mempunyai Asma’ Husna, maka memohonlah kamu kepada-Nya dengannya. Dan tinggalkanlah orang-orang yang mengingkari nama-nama-Nya. Mereka akan dibalas sebagaimana yang mereka lakukan.” [Q.s. al-A’raf: 180] Meminta kepada-Nya dengan Asma’ Husna sesuai dengan masalah kita..
  7. 7. Allah berfirman: َ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ل‬ َّ ‫ك‬َ‫و‬َ‫ت‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ‫ت‬ ْ‫م‬َ‫ز‬َ‫ع‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ذ‬ِ‫إ‬ َ ‫ف‬ِ‫ح‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫هللا‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ِ‫هللا‬ ‫ى‬ُّ‫ب‬ َ‫ن‬ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬ِ‫ك‬َ‫و‬َ‫ت‬ ُ ‫امل‬[‫ان‬‫ر‬‫عم‬‫آل‬:159] “Jika kamu sudah berazam [berencana melakukan sesuatu], maka berserahkan kepada Allah. Sesungguhnya Allah mencintai orang-orang yang berserah diri.” [Q.s. Ali ‘Imran: 159] Tawakkal kepada Allah artinya menjadikan-Nya sebagai al-Wakil.. Tawakkal kepada-Nya:
  8. 8. Yakin seratus persen, bahwa Allah Maha Mewakili urusan kita. Apapun urusannya.. Dalam Hadits Bukhari, Nabi saw. membuat perumpamaan, orang yang berserah diri kepada Allah seperti burung. Tidak punyak akal, mengais rizki, berangkat dengan perut kosong, kembali dengan perut kenyang. Tiap hari seperti itu. Tak ada yang tidak kebagian.. Penyerahan diri bulat-bulat kepada- Nya untuk mengurus urusan kita, itulah inti tawakkal..
  9. 9. Allah berfirman: َ ‫ف‬ ِ‫هللا‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ْ‫ل‬ َّ ‫ك‬َ‫و‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬ َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ُُ ْ‫س‬ ََ َ‫و‬ُ‫ُه‬[‫الطالق‬:3] “Siapa saja yang tawakkal kepada Allah, maka Dia akan mencukupkan semua urusannya.” [Q.s. at-Thalaq: 3] Sebagaimana Allah mencukup semua kebutuhan burung itu, kata Nabi, begitulah Allah akan mencukupkan semua urusan kita. Karena, Allah adalah al-Wakil..
  10. 10. Ada seorang pria berkata kepada Nabi saw.: َ ‫ق‬، ُ‫ل‬ َّ ‫ك‬َ‫و‬ َ ‫ت‬ َ ‫أ‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫ي‬ ِ‫ت‬ َ ‫اق‬ َ ‫ن‬ ُ‫ل‬ ِ‫س‬ْ‫ر‬ ُ ‫أ‬َ‫ال‬‫ﷺ‬:َ‫و‬ َ ‫ت‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ ْ ‫ل‬ِ‫ق‬ْ‫ع‬ِ‫ا‬ْ‫ل‬ َّ ‫ك‬[‫اه‬‫و‬‫ر‬ ‫صحيحه‬‫في‬ ‫َُان‬ ‫ابن‬] “Aku telah melepas untaku, dan bertawakkal.” Maka, Nabi bersabda, “Ikatlah, dan bertawakkallah.” [Hr. Ibn Hibban dalam kitab Shahih-nya] Sebagian orang memahami hadits ini, seolah tawakkal dilakukan terakhir, setelah melakukan hukum sebab- akibat [usaha/mengikat unta]. Di Mana Posisi Tawakkal?
  11. 11. Padahal, huruf “Wau” pada “Wa Tawakkal” itu tidak selalu berarti “Tartib” [urutan]. Huruf “Wau” di sini berarti, “Ma’iyyah” [bersama], yang berarti selain mengikat unta [ikhtiar] juga wajib bertawakkal. Begitu juga sebaliknya, tidak boleh hanya tawakkal saja, tetapi juga wajib berikhtiar. Jadi, ikhtiar wajib, tawakkal juga wajib. Keduanya dilakukan bersama- sama, secara serentak.
  12. 12. Tawakkal sebagai perbuatan hati, merupakan konsekuensi dari keimanan kepada Dzat yang Gaib. Karena itu, al-Ghazali menyebut, urutannya: Tauhid, Tawakkal, baru Rizki. Setelah sempurna rizkinya, baru Mati. Jadi, tawakkal seratus persen kepada Allah, dari awal sampai akhir. Dimulai sejak ada niat, keinginan atau rencana, sampai Allah benar-benar rencana kita terwujud.
  13. 13. KUNCI II: IKHTIAR Allah berfirman: َ‫ع‬ ُ‫هللا‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫س‬ َ ‫ف‬‫ا‬ْ‫و‬ ُ ‫ل‬ َ‫م‬ْ‫اع‬ ِ‫ل‬ ُ ‫ق‬َ‫و‬ْ‫م‬ ُ ‫ك‬ َ ‫ل‬ َ‫م‬[‫التوبة‬:105] “Katakanlah [Muhammad], “Berbuatlah, maka akan melihat amal perbuatan kamu.” [Q.s. at-Taubah: 105] Dalam melakukan amal perbuatan, sebagai ikhtiar, harus seratus persen. Agar bisa seratus persen, harus memperhatikan beberapa kaidah perbuatan..
  14. 14. Motivasi perbuatan manusia, bisa Madiyah [Materi], Ma’nawiyah [Emosi] dan Ruhiyyah [Spiritual]. Motivasi Materi: Orang melakukan perbuatan, karena materi yang dimilikinya.. Motivasi Emosi: Orang melakukan perbuatan, karena emosi [tersinggung, dll].. Motivasi Spiritual: Orang melakukan perbuatan, karena perintah dan larangan Allah.. Motivasi Perbuatan:
  15. 15. Dari ketiga motivasi, Motivasi Spiritual adalah satu-satunya motivasi yang menggerakkan manusia melakukan perbuatan yang paling konstan, kuat dan tahan lama. Tetapi, ini pun bergantung pada keyakinannya akan perintah dan larangan Allah.. Bergantung kepada ketakwaannya kepada Allah. Jika ketakwaannya terkikis, maka motivasinya bisa mengendur..
  16. 16. Setiap perbuatan yang dilakukan harus mempunyai nilai dan tujuan. Jika tidak, maka perbuatan itu akan sia-sia, dan tidak meraih tujuannya. Nilai [tujuan] perbuatan: Madiyyah, Insaniyyah, Akhlaqiyyah dan Ruhiyyah. Kapan kita harus meraih nilai Madiyyah, Insaniyyah, Akhlaqiyyah dan Ruhiyyah? Bergantung jenis perbuatan yang kita kerjakan.. Jadi, kita harus tahu apa yang hendak kita raih. Nilai dan Tujuan Perbuatan:
  17. 17. Langkah I: Merumuskan tujuan. Tujuannya harus tergambar, deskriptif, jelas stap by stap-nya, dan bisa direalisasikan. Langkah II: Berpikir sungguh-sungguh [al-Jiddiyyah fi at-Tafkir]. Setelah jelas tujuan, stap by stap-nya, maka harus dijalankan. Jika Plan A gagal, tidak boleh menyerah, dan putus asa. Tetapi, harus membuat Plan B, lalu direalisasikan. Jika gagal, buat Plan C. Cara Meraih Tujuan:
  18. 18. Begitus seterusnya, hingga berhasil meraih apa yang seharusnya diraih. Langkah III: Jika sudah dibuat Plan C, masih belum berhasil, harus dievaluasi:  Pertama, apakah targetnya terlalu tinggi, sehingga harus diturunkan?  Kedua, jika tetap optimis dengan tujuan dan targetnya, setelah dievaluasi, maka kuncinya harus bersabar dalam menapaki berbagai kesulitan..
  19. 19. Akhirnya, seperti firman Allah: َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ،‫ا‬ً‫ر‬ ْ‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬ ْ‫س‬ُ‫ع‬ ْ ‫ال‬ َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ َ ‫ف‬ً‫ر‬ ْ‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬ ْ‫س‬ُ‫ع‬ ْ ‫ال‬ َ‫ع‬ َ‫م‬‫فإذا‬ ،‫ا‬ ِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ‫ى‬ َ ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬َ‫و‬ ، ْ‫ب‬َ‫ص‬ ْ ‫ان‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ ‫ت‬ ْ ‫غ‬َ‫ر‬ َ ‫ف‬ْ‫ب‬ َ ‫غ‬ْ‫ر‬‫ا‬ َ ‫ف‬ َ‫ك‬[‫اح‬‫ر‬‫اإلنش‬:5-8] “Sesungguhnya setelah kesulitan pasti ada kemudahan. Sesungguhnya Sesungguhnya setelah kesulitan pasti ada kemudahan. Jika kamu telah selesai [dari suatu urusan], maka kerjakanlah dengan sungguh-sungguh [urusan] yang lain. Hanya kepada Tuhan-Mulah kamu berharap.” [Q.s. al-Insyirah: 5-8] Akhirnya: Sukses!
  20. 20. TAWAKKAL • ALLAH DULU • ALLAH LAGI • ALLAH TERUS • “Barangsiapa yang bertakwa kepada Allah niscaya Dia akan memberikan baginya jalan ke luar (bagi semua urusannya). Dan memberinya rezki dari arah yang tidada disangka-sangkanya. Dan barangsiapa yang bertawakal kepada Allah niscaya Allah akan mencukupkan (segala keperluan)nya” (QS ath-Thalaaq:2-3).

