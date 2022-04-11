Informatica Cloud Online Training By Real-Time Consultant.pptx

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
Informatica Cloud is a data integration solution and platform that works as Software as a Service (SaaS). It can connect to on-premises, cloud-based applications, databases, flat files, file feeds, and even social networking sites. Informatica Cloud Data Integration is the cloud-based Power Center, which delivers accessible, trusted, and secure data to facilitate more valuable business decisions. It can help the organization with global, distributed data warehouse and analytics projects.
