Food Idioms
He’s a tough cookie. She’s a tough cookie.
• Today you are going to learn some that have food words. • These are very common! • The more idioms you know, the more yo...
_____________ of my eye • Baby Jessica is the ____________of her father's eye.apple When we say someone is the apple of ou...
_____________ in the oven. • Mary doesn’t drink alcohol. She has a ____________in the oven.bun When we say someone has a b...
bring home the _____________ • I’m a housewife. My husband brings home the ___________.bacon When we say someone brings ho...
cool as a _____________ • I was scared to take my driving test, but I was cool as a ________________ in the car.cucumber W...
cup of _____________ • English grammar is not my cup of ___________.tea When we say someone or something is my cup of tea,...
is isn’t
spill the _____________ • I’m in trouble because my sister spilled the ___________ to my mom about my new boyfriend.beans ...
1. apple of one's eye 2. bun in the oven 3. bring home the bacon 4. cool as a cucumber 5. cup of tea 6. spill the beans
Food idioms

apple of my eye, spill the beans, cool as a cucumber, bring home the bacon, bun in the oven, cup of tea

×