5 Year Plan. Chloe Ross
5 year plan[115]

5 year plan

Published in: Art & Photos
5 year plan[115]

  1. 1. 5 Year Plan. Chloe Ross
  2. 2. What are you currently doing to pursue a career in your chosen field? Currently I am taking level 3 media and I’m trying to learn all the camera work and techniques I need to know to pursue my film career. So far I have had experience making music videos, as well as learning how to use audio and photoshop that will help me progress into my second year of college doing film. I am also currently making my final major project for my final year which I’m planning to make a trailer and poster, doing this will help me gain experience as well as contributing to help me get into university which will put me on the path of a film career.
  3. 3. What do you plan to do next in the pursuit of your chosen field? After my first year of college, I plan to do film for my second year and learn all the different camera techniques and planning, and analysis that will help me get into my chosen university. By the end of my second year I plan to make a short movie applying all the skills I have learnt over the last 2 years at college and focusing to put that into my development of my final project for my last year which will determine which university I get into which will then help me pursue my career in the film industry.
  4. 4. Select at least three potential University courses that would help you further your career aims. You should state what the course is, which university it is run by, the entry requirements and why you think it would help you. - Salford university, film production I need to level 3 merit in media production as well as my English and maths GCSE. This university will offer specific opportunities to pursue my career such as learning to film abroad, as well as setting me up with good opportunities when I graduate. - Northumbria university, TV and film production, in order to get into this university I will need level 3 merit in media productions as well my English and maths GCSE. This university will help me gain experience in film and set me up with future film opportunities when I graduate. - Lincoln university, film and television studies, to get into Lincoln I need level 3 merit in media as well as my English and maths GCSE. This university will set up future opportunities for me and provide me with good qualifications in order to get a job in the industry.
  5. 5. What type of work experience do you think you would need to help you in your future career? How might you be able to find work experience placements? If you could pick anywhere to do work experience, where would it be and why? I will need experience working on set, whether it’s a minor job such as a runner or being a grip person having experience of working on set will look good on my CV and increases the chance of someone hiring me if I’ve had previous experience. I can look out for small filming production sets that might be filming in my area and apply for a small role working on it, even if it’s a students film. If I could pick anywhere to do work experience I would choose Canada, Vancouver because a lot of movies and TV series are produced there and I believe it would be easier to find a job there rather than in Hollywood where it’s much more difficult to find a job. If I was looking more closer to home I would choose Manchester and media city so I could work on the BBC.
  6. 6. What specific skills do you need to develop? There should be a mix of industry specific skills and also personal development points. When you identify these, come up with suggestions as to how you might make those improvements. I need to develop my camera skills, such as looking more deeper into how the camera works and experimenting with it so when I pick up a camera I should immediately know how to set the aperture, shutter and IOS and I can do it so when I change it I know how will it make my footage look. I also need to develop my editing skills and learn all the different techniques there is to make my projects look as best they can. Personally I think I need to work on my confidence such as when I go to university I will have to do a lot of lectures so I need to work on my talking skills and confidence when I’m making something I need make sure I know it’s right as I always second guess myself. To improve all these I need to familiarise myself with cameras so I can easily use it and I need to work on talking to groups of people confidently.
  7. 7. In 5 years time I will… Secure a job in the film industry but as it will be my first year out of university I’m not expecting anything big and hopefully the university will set me up with a job such as help editing on a film, or being an assistant on set in one of the big companies. From there I will work myself up to a more bigger role in the industry that will hopefully give me opportunities to travel, and put my film techniques to use. I would of also hopefully gotten into my chosen university and it will help me set me up for my future career in film.

