Exploration of Editing Techniques

An evaluation of the use of editing techniques in modern media.

Exploration of Editing Techniques

  1. 1. Exploration of Editing Techniques Withthe visual mediasectorexpandingcontinuouslywithinthe modernpublicanditschoice of entertainment,the creatorsbehindthe mostacclaimedandpopularprojectscontinuetofindnew waysof conveyingemotionas well astheirownvisiontotheiraudiences,one of these waysbeing througha creative use of editing. The purpose of thisreportisto demonstrate some of the techniquesusedinarange of mediaproductsto achieve aspecificdesiredeffect,aswell astotake a deeperdive anddetermine howeffectivethesetechniquesmaybe whenusedincertainwaysunder certaincircumstances. ContinuityVS Non-continuityEditing To understandthese creative choiceswithinsuchprojectshowever,itisimportanttofirst understandthe ideaof continuityandnon-continuityediting.Toputit simply,continuityediting allowsfora sequence toflowinitsoriginal chronological order,whilenon-continuityediting establishesalackof chronological logicandinsteadmay forexampleorderthe clipsinfavourof narrative importance orto showthe audience selectivepiecesof information. Continuityeditingallowsthe scene toprogressnaturally,inchronological orderof the eventstaking place om-screenandallowingthe audience the opportunitytoeasilyfollow whatisgoingonina givenscene.Howeveritdoesnotnecessarilylimitaneditor’screative freedomwhenputtinga continuity-basedsequence togetherasthingslike pacingandsound-mixingalwayscome intoplay duringediting,allowingthe editorsmultiple choicesinhow theychoose toconveycertainemotions as well asthe effectthe editingwill have onthe audience andhow theymayfeel aboutacertain character or situationasa resultof how a scene isput together. Non-continuityeditingallowsthe editortotell astoryusinga loosertimeline,frequentlyusingthings like flashbacksandcut-awaystodistortthe audience’sviewpointonthingsaswell astoagain convey certainthoughtsandfeelingsthatthe editorwantsthe audience tofeelinagivensituation. Non- continuityeditingallowsthe editortomesmerise andconfuse the audienceinaway,possibly allowingforplottwistsandothersuddenchangesandsurprisestotake place asa resultof the use of thistype of editing,addingmore interestinglayerstothe narrative of a film. Nowthat I have delveddeeperintothe differenttypesof editingthatallow aneditortocrafta film intheirownvisionandtriggerthe desiredreactionsfromthe audience,itwouldalsobe beneficial to analyse afewexamplesof these techniquesinuse on-screen.Iwill be analysingdifferenttypesof editingtechniquesaswell asexplainingwhyandhow theyare usedinan efforttoachieve desired reactionsfromtheirrespectiveaudiences,aswell asconsideringhow effectivethese clipsare in makingthe viewerfeelthisway. Non-continuityEditing- “NowYouSee Me 2” (2016) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KoGhzJ8pVw Beinga sequel tothe criticallyandpubliclyacclaimedfirstfilm, “Now YouSee Me 2” hada large amountof expectationsotliveuptowhenitcame to shockingthe audience withitstwists,whichis whatthe firstfilmbecame popularfor.Thispiece of fictioncentredaroundfourillusionists performingimpossible magictrickstoescape authoritiesandexposecriminals,all while keeping theirtrickscompletelysecretuntil the verylastminute whenall isdone anditistoo late to change the resultsthattheyhave yielded.
  2. 2. Thisis where the editingof thismoviecomesintoplay,asnon-continuityeditingisoftenusedto withholdinformationfromthe audience inordertoincrease the shockvalue once the secrettothe trick isrevealedaswell astokeepthe viewerswatchingwhentheyare notcompletelyaware of whatis goingon as theyeagerlyawaittofindout. The particularclipthat I have linkedabove isone of the final scenesinthe movie,whichexplainsto the audience (whofind outthroughthe use of certaincharactersusedas audience lensestofindout at the same time asthem) the final andmostcomplex trickthat isperformedbythe quartetof illusionistsinthe entire film.Withintisexample canbe seenagood example of the use of manycut- awaysas well asflashbacks,howeverthere isanotable qualityaboutthese clipsfeaturedwithinthis sequence.The clipsthatare cut awayto feature more footage thanthe initial scene didwhenthe audience firstexperiencedit.This scene wouldoccur,more eventswouldtake place afterit,and thenthe scene wouldbe referencedagain,thistime showingtothe audience whathappenedafter the initial cutto the nextscene whenthe sequence wasseenearlieronIthe film. Thisnotonly incorporatesnon-continuityeditingintothissequence,butalsoallows the editorstowithholdvital informationfromthe audiencethatpreventthemfromhavingacomplete understandingof the eventsthatare takingplace on-screen,allowingthisfootagetobe usedlateronwithinthe filmto reveal tothe viewerthe full truth,addingweighttopasteventsandfurtherengagingtheirinterest inthe film’splot. I believethatthe technique usedwithinthissequence isusedextremelyeffectively,asnot onlydoes it allowthe twistendingof the filmtobe thatmuch more important,butitalso allowsthe editor more freedomwhenchoosingwhentocutaway froma clipto anotherflashbacketc.Inone instance the cut-awaymay feature dialogueexplainingwhatisgoingonin the scene shown,andinanother cut-awayonlythe diegeticsoundmaybe heard,allowingforthe viewertofigure outthe eventsfor themselveswhichaddsvarietytothe overall sequence,allowingitnottobecome toorepetitivetoo quickly andfurtherengagingthe viewer’sinteresttowatchon.
  3. 3. Montage – “Ant-man” (2015) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_PmY8prw7M Fittingneatlyintothe sci-fi superherogenre field, “Ant-man”decidedtotake amore comedic approach to the storyit wastelling,allowingthisfilmtoalsowidelybe consideredacomedy alongside itssuperheroshadow.The filmbecame popularnotonlypopularthroughthisunique blendof genres,butalsothroughitsuse of characters,mostnotablyLuis,whoaudiencesquickly became fondof due to hisunique wayof tellingastory. The clipI linkedabove displaysbotheffective usesof pacinganda montage,the firstof whichbeing pacing.WhenLuisbeginstospeakto tell hisstory,the audience isimmediatelymetwiththe beginningof aLatino-esquemusictrackto accompanyhisquickuse of words.Once he beginsto formhis full sentence,the audience ismetwithawhippantransitioncut-awaytothe objector personthat he istalkingabout.Ashisstory progresses,the audience istakenfromone subjectto anotherand thento yetanotheras the storybecomesmore side-trackedandbeginstosteeroff- track in hiswording. Thisiswhere the pacingof thisparticularsequence comesintoplay.Itbecomes fasterand fasteras Luiscontinuestotalk,andas his storytellingbecomeslessfocusedthe cut-aways linkingtohiswordsdothe same,confusingthe audience alongwiththe personLuisistalkingtoon- screen,until the audience ismetwithnon-stopwhip-pantransitionsbetweencut-awaysasLuis speaksina more confusingmannerashe getscloserto finishingthe story.Once Luisstopsspeaking and the cut-awaystransitionbacktothe presentcontinuity, the pace isbroughttoa complete halt as one of the othercharacters on-screenexplainseverythingLuisjustsaidinone sentence, renderingthe whole pastsequence almostcompletelypointlessandaddingtoitscomediceffectfor the audience. Once this sequence isfinishedandthe maincharacteragreestoget involvedinthe jobLuis proposed,the audience ismetwithasimple montage showcasingthe team’spreparationsforthe heist.Thisincludesjumpingbetweenlocationsandtimesof day,incorporatingnon-continuity editingasthe situationsappeartodiffervastlywhilststill tellingacohesive storytothe viewerinan efforttoshowcase the preparationsforthe heist,whichisasequence executedsuccessfully.
  4. 4. In the end,the editingusedinthis filmismostoftentryingtoachieve acomediceffectforthe audience,andIbelievethatthisisdone successfullynotonlybecause of how the filmiswrittenbut mainlythroughthe editor’suse of varyingpacingduringediting,whichisanimportantfactorinany movie whetherit’stobuilttensionormake the audience laughasisthe case with“Ant-man”soin the endI believe thisisawell-executedsequence. Conclusion Afterbothexaminingdifferenttypesof editingaswell asanalysingspecificexamplesIbelieve thatI have gaineda deeperunderstandingof the importance of editingandthe techniquesthatIhave bothexploredandthe onesthatI was notable to delve intointhisreport.The use of pacing,sound- mixingandcontinuityappeartobe the three mainaspectsof editingwhentryingtoconveyacertain emotiontothe audience ortryingto make themfeel acertainway,and thisdeductionissomething that I will be keepinginmindandreferringtowhenworkingonmyowncreative projectsin the future.

