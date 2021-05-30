Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m POINTER SAMBUTAN BUPATI WONOSOBO PADA ACARA PENANDATANGANAN DOKUMEN KESEPAKATAN BERSAMA ...
2 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m 3. Saya memandang PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia adalah mitra yang tepat bagi Pemerintah K...
3 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m untuk berinovasi satu tingkat lebih baik dalam melayani masyarakat Wonosobo. 5. Hari ini...
4 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m BUPATI WONOSOBO SAMBUTAN BUPATI WONOSOBO PADA ACARA PENANDATANGANAN DOKUMEN KESEPAKATAN ...
5 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m • Manager GrabExpress, Bapak Raden Bagus Aditya Satwika Wilatikta; dan • Undangan serta ...
6 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Hadirin yang berbahagia, Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo telah berkomitmen untuk terus ber...
7 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Saya menilai PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia memiliki kapasitas yang dibutuhkan oleh Pemeri...
8 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Selain itu, dengan launching layanan Grab Book oleh Kepala Dinas Kearsipan dan Perpustak...
9 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Disisi lain, saya mengharapkan kerja sama yang baik dari PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia, m...
10 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Tetap kenakan Masker, Mencuci Tangan, Menjaga Jarak, dan Hindari Kerumunan. Semoga kese...
28 mei 2021, sambutan bupati mou dengan grab

  1. 1. 1 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m POINTER SAMBUTAN BUPATI WONOSOBO PADA ACARA PENANDATANGANAN DOKUMEN KESEPAKATAN BERSAMA DENGAN PT. GRAB TEKNOLOGI INDONESIA DAN PKS LAYANAN GRAB BOOK 1. Mengucapkan selamat datang kepada Bapak-Bapak perwakilan dari PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia. Selamat datang di kabupaten kami yang asri ini, mudah-mudahan acara penandatanganan Dokumen Kesepakatan Bersama ini dilancarkan, serta tujuan positif kerja sama antara Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo dan PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia dapat tercapai. 2. Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo telah berkomitmen untuk terus berinovasi, dalam rangka meningkatkan kualitas pelayanan publik. Beberapa inovasi telah dilaksanakan oleh PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia bekerja sama dengan Perangkat Daerah di Kabupaten Wonosobo: terlaksananya Launching Pasar Tani Online bekerja sama dengan Dinas Pangan, Pertanian, dan Perikanan, Launching Warung Digital, serta Webinar Pengembangan Usaha dimasa Pandemi bekerja sama dengan Dinas Perdagangan, Koperasi, dan UKM.
  2. 2. 2 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m 3. Saya memandang PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia adalah mitra yang tepat bagi Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo, untuk memudahkan akses masyarakat terhadap pelayanan publik yang dibutuhkan. Saya menilai PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia memiliki kapasitas yang dibutuhkan oleh Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo, dalam mewujudkan kerja sama yang sinergis sehubungan dengan upaya peningkatan pelayanan publik. 4. Diharapkan kerja sama melalui program Co-Creation for a Smarter City dapat menjadi alternatif solusi, dalam meningkatkan kualitas pelayanan publik bagi masyarakat Wonosobo. Program Co-Creation for a Smarter City: bidang pengembangan UMKM dan IKM, pengembangan pariwisata dan kebudayaan, pengembangan pasar tradisional dengan sistem belanja online, penyediaan sarana transportasi ramah lingkungan, perluasan metode pembayaran PAD Kabupaten Wonosobo secara online, dan penyediaan layanan bidang lainnya untuk peningkatan pelayanan publik. Saya harap Penandatanganan Kesepakatan Bersama hari ini dapat menjadi momentum penanda bagi Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo dan PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia,
  3. 3. 3 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m untuk berinovasi satu tingkat lebih baik dalam melayani masyarakat Wonosobo. 5. Hari ini akan dilaksanakan tindaklanjut dari komitmen dari Kepala Dinas Arpusda beserta jajarannya, yakni penandatanganan Perjanjian Kerja Sama Layanan Grab Book. Saya berharap, kerja sama dalam pelayanan pustaka ini dapat meningkatkan partisipasi aktif masyarakat Wonosobo dalam mengakses produk-produk literasi, menggunakan layanan Grab. 6. Saya minta kepada Pimpinan Perangkat Daerah terkait yang hadir di sini, yang membidangi pengembangan layanan yang telah saya sebutkan sebelumnya, untuk dapat merumuskan formula kerja sama yang tepat dengan PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia. 7. Saya mengharapkan kerja sama yang baik dari PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia, mari bersinergi untuk mewujudkan pelayanan publik kepada masyarakat Wonosobo yang prima.
  4. 4. 4 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m BUPATI WONOSOBO SAMBUTAN BUPATI WONOSOBO PADA ACARA PENANDATANGANAN DOKUMEN KESEPAKATAN BERSAMA DENGAN PT. GRAB TEKNOLOGI INDONESIA DAN PKS LAYANAN GRAB BOOK JUMAT, 28 MEI 2021 Assalamu’alaikum Warohmatullohi Wabarokatuh, Salam sejahtera bagi kita semua. Yang saya hormati: • Asisten Perekonomian dan Pembangunan Setda Wonosobo; • Para Pimpinan Perangkat Daerah Terkait Kabupaten Wonosobo; • Para Kepala Bagian di Lingkungan Setda Wonosobo; • Region Head of Central Java-DIY PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia, Bapak Jaka Wiradinata; • City Manager Grab South Central Java, Bapak Habdillah Anuraga;
  5. 5. 5 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m • Manager GrabExpress, Bapak Raden Bagus Aditya Satwika Wilatikta; dan • Undangan serta hadirin yang berbahagia. Puji syukur marilah kita panjatkan ke-Hadirat Allah SWT, Tuhan yang Maha Pengasih, atas Rahmat, Hidayah dan Karunia-Nya, hari ini kita dapat dipertemukan dan bersilaturahim pada acara, Penandatanganan Dokumen Kesepakatan Bersama, tentang Pemanfaatan Layanan Aplikasi Grab untuk mendukung peningkatan pelayanan publik di Kabupaten Wonosobo, dan Penandatanganan Perjanjian Kerja Sama, tentang Pelayanan Pengantaran Buku Perpustakaan (Grab Book) dalam suasana yang membahagiakan. Semoga semua yang hadir di sini senantiasa dalam keadaan sehat wal’afiat. Mengawali sambutan ini, saya mengucapkan selamat datang kepada Bapak-Bapak perwakilan dari PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia. Selamat datang di kabupaten kami yang asri ini, mudah-mudahan acara penandatanganan Dokumen Kesepakatan Bersama ini dilancarkan, serta tujuan positif kerja sama antara Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo dan PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia dapat tercapai.
  6. 6. 6 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Hadirin yang berbahagia, Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo telah berkomitmen untuk terus berinovasi, dalam rangka meningkatkan kualitas pelayanan publik. Terlebih dalam situasi Pandemi Covid-19 seperti ini, dimana seluruh sektor dituntut untuk menciptakan terobosan dalam pelayanan publik, sehingga dapat meminimalisir potensi penularan Covid-19 namun pelayanan publik tetap dapat diberikan secara prima. Memaksimalkan pemanfaatan teknologi informasi adalah salah satu cara yang harus ditempuh, untuk mencapai tujuan di atas. Beberapa inovasi telah dilaksanakan oleh PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia bekerja sama dengan Perangkat Daerah di Kabupaten Wonosobo, untuk meningkatkan kualitas pelayanan publik. Diantaranya adalah terlaksananya Launching Pasar Tani Online bekerja sama dengan Dinas Pangan, Pertanian, dan Perikanan, Launching Warung Digital, serta Webinar Pengembangan Usaha dimasa Pandemi bekerja sama dengan Dinas Perdagangan, Koperasi, dan UKM. Saya memandang PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia adalah mitra yang tepat bagi Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo, untuk memudahkan akses masyarakat terhadap pelayanan publik yang dibutuhkan.
  7. 7. 7 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Saya menilai PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia memiliki kapasitas yang dibutuhkan oleh Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo, dalam mewujudkan kerja sama yang sinergis sehubungan dengan upaya peningkatan pelayanan publik. Selain membidangi pelayanan publik juga, penggunaan aplikasi dan layanan Grab dikalangan masyarakat Wonosobo pun sudah tidak asing lagi. Dengan demikian, diharapkan kerja sama melalui program Co-Creation for a Smarter City dapat menjadi alternatif solusi, dalam meningkatkan kualitas pelayanan publik bagi masyarakat Wonosobo. Program Co-Creation for a Smarter City meliputi bidang pengembangan UMKM dan IKM, pengembangan pariwisata dan kebudayaan, pengembangan pasar tradisional dengan sistem belanja online, penyediaan sarana transportasi ramah lingkungan, perluasan metode pembayaran PAD Kabupaten Wonosobo secara online, dan penyediaan layanan bidang lainnya untuk peningkatan pelayanan publik. Saya harap Penandatanganan Kesepakatan Bersama hari ini dapat menjadi momentum penanda bagi Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo dan PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia, untuk berinovasi satu tingkat lebih baik dalam melayani masyarakat Wonosobo.
  8. 8. 8 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Selain itu, dengan launching layanan Grab Book oleh Kepala Dinas Kearsipan dan Perpustakaan Daerah atau Arpusda sebelumnya, maka hari ini akan dilaksanakan tindaklanjut komitmen dari Kepala Dinas Arpusda beserta jajarannya, yakni penandatanganan Perjanjian Kerja Sama Layanan Grab Book. Saya berharap, kerja sama dalam pelayanan pustaka ini dapat meningkatkan partisipasi aktif masyarakat Wonosobo dalam mengakses produk-produk literasi, menggunakan layanan Grab. Mudah-mudahan layanan ini bermanfaat, baik bagi masyarakat, PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia, dan Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo. Hadirin yang berbahagia, Saya minta kepada para Pimpinan Perangkat Daerah terkait yang hadir di sini, yang membidangi pengembangan layanan yang telah saya sebutkan sebelumnya, untuk dapat merumuskan formula kerja sama yang tepat dengan PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia. Saya harap dokumen Perjanjian Kerja Sama dapat terformulasikan secara tepat kurang dari enam bulan terhitung dari hari ini. Sehingga rencana kerja sama dapat ditindaklanjuti, serta segera dilaunching sebagai metode pelayanan publik resmi bagi masyarakat di Kabupaten Wonosobo.
  9. 9. 9 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Disisi lain, saya mengharapkan kerja sama yang baik dari PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia, mari bersinergi untuk mewujudkan pelayanan publik kepada masyarakat Wonosobo yang prima. Saya optimis dengan bantuan Bapak beserta jajaran staf dan mitra PT. Grab Teknologi Indonesia, kita mampu mewujudkan pelayanan prima bagi masyarakat, baik sebagai publik pemerintahan, maupun sebagai customer Grab. Mari bahu-membahu menciptakan layanan terbaik bagi masyarakat. Hadirin yang berbahagia, Demikian yang dapat Saya sampaikan, kurang lebihnya mohon maaf. Semoga Allah SWT, melancarkan upaya kita dalam membangun Wonosobo yang lebih baik. Tidak lupa saya mengingatkan, mari bersama-sama mematuhi dan menerapkan protokol kesehatan, dimanapun dan kapanpun. Karena sesungguhnya, setiap diri kita dan masyarakat seluruhnya, adalah garda terdepan dalam upaya penanganan penyebaran Covid-19.
  10. 10. 10 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Tetap kenakan Masker, Mencuci Tangan, Menjaga Jarak, dan Hindari Kerumunan. Semoga kesehatan serta keselamatan selalu melingkupi kita semua. Aamiin Yaa Rabbal 'Aalamiin. Sekian dan terima kasih, Wassalamu’alaikum Warohmatullahi Wabarokatuh. Bupati Wonosobo H. Afif Nurhidayat, S.Ag

