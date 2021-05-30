Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m POINTER SAMBUTAN BUPATI WONOSOBO PADA ACARA MUSLOK KE-XI ORARI LOKAL KABUPATEN WONOSOBO ...
2 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Saya mendorong para anggota ORARI untuk dapat meningkatkan peran ORARI dalam berbagai ke...
3 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m BUPATI WONOSOBO SAMBUTAN BUPATI WONOSOBO PADA ACARA MUSLOK KE-XI ORARI LOKAL KABUPATEN W...
4 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Puji syukur marilah kita panjatkan ke-Hadirat Allah SWT, Tuhan yang Maha Pengasih, atas ...
5 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Berbagai organisasi yang bergerak dibidang komunikasi dan informasi pun muncul sebagai m...
6 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Hadirin yang berbahagia, Demikian yang dapat Saya sampaikan, kurang lebihnya mohon maaf....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
15 views
May. 30, 2021

30 mei 2021, sambutan bupati muslok orari

30 mei 2021, sambutan bupati muslok orari

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

30 mei 2021, sambutan bupati muslok orari

  1. 1. 1 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m POINTER SAMBUTAN BUPATI WONOSOBO PADA ACARA MUSLOK KE-XI ORARI LOKAL KABUPATEN WONOSOBO 1. Menyampaikan apresiasi atas terselenggaranya Musyawarah Lokal Ke-XI ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo. Mudah-mudahan musyawarah berjalan lancar, tertib, dan tercapai tujuan pelaksanaannya. 2. Dalam Undang-undang Republik Indonesia No. 36 Tahun 1999 tentang Telekomunikasi, disebutkan bahwa penyelenggaraan telekomunikasi mempunyai arti strategis dalam upaya memperkukuh persatuan dan kesatuan bangsa, memperlancar kegiatan pemerintahan, mendukung terciptanya tujuan pemerataan pembangunan dan hasil-hasilnya, serta meningkatkan hubungan antarbangsa. Berbagai organisasi yang bergerak dibidang komunikasi dan informasi pun muncul sebagai mitra pemerintah, tidak terkecuali ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo. 3. Menyampaikan apresiasi setinggi-tingginya atas bantuan dan peran serta ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo, pada berbagai kegiatan pemerintahan dan kemasyarakatan.
  2. 2. 2 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Saya mendorong para anggota ORARI untuk dapat meningkatkan peran ORARI dalam berbagai kegiatan. 4. Saya berharap ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo dapat mempertahankan sinergitas dengan Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo. Mengingat kondisi geografis Kabupaten Wonosobo yang rawan akan bencana, saya berpesan agar ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo dapat senantiasa cepat dan akurat dalam menyampaikan informasi yang dinilai krusial. 5. Selamat melaksanakan musyawarah lokal bagi ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo. Semoga kebaikan senantiasa membersamai kita semua.
  3. 3. 3 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m BUPATI WONOSOBO SAMBUTAN BUPATI WONOSOBO PADA ACARA MUSLOK KE-XI ORARI LOKAL KABUPATEN WONOSOBO MINGGU, 30 MEI 2021 Assalamu’alaikum Warohmatullohi Wabarokatuh, Salam sejahtera bagi kita semua. Yang saya hormati: • Ketua DPRD Kabupaten Wonosobo; • Kapolres Wonosobo; • Dandim 0707/Wonosobo; • Para Pimpinan Perangkat Daerah Terkait Kabupaten Wonosobo; • Ketua ORDA Jawa Tengah; dan • Undangan serta hadirin yang berbahagia.
  4. 4. 4 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Puji syukur marilah kita panjatkan ke-Hadirat Allah SWT, Tuhan yang Maha Pengasih, atas Rahmat, Hidayah dan Karunia-Nya, hari ini kita dapat dipertemukan dan bersilaturahmi dalam Muslok Ke-XI ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo dalam kondisi sehat wal ‘afiat. Saya menyampaikan apresiasi atas terselenggaranya Musyawarah Lokal Ke-XI ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo. Mudah-mudahan musyawarah berjalan lancar, tertib, dan tercapai tujuan pelaksanaannya. Hadirin yang berbahagia, Dalam Undang-undang Republik Indonesia No. 36 Tahun 1999 tentang Telekomunikasi, disebutkan bahwa penyelenggaraan telekomunikasi mempunyai arti strategis dalam upaya memperkukuh persatuan dan kesatuan bangsa, memperlancar kegiatan pemerintahan, mendukung terciptanya tujuan pemerataan pembangunan dan hasil- hasilnya, serta meningkatkan hubungan antarbangsa. Artinya, telekomunikasi memiliki posisi strategis dalam kehidupan berbangsa dan bernegara.
  5. 5. 5 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Berbagai organisasi yang bergerak dibidang komunikasi dan informasi pun muncul sebagai mitra pemerintah. Tidak terkecuali ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo yang menjadi mitra Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo dalam penyebarluasan informasi. Saya menyampaikan apresiasi setinggi-tingginya atas bantuan dan peran serta ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo, pada berbagai kegiatan pemerintahan dan kemasyarakatan. Diantaranya pada operasi pengamanan lebaran, Natal, dan tahun baru, bantuan air bersih, donor darah, bantuan bencana alam, dan peran serta pembinaan keterampilan komunikasi untuk generasi muda melalui kegiatan JOTA-JOTI. Saya mendorong para anggota ORARI untuk dapat meningkatkan peran ORARI dalam berbagai kegiatan. Saya berharap ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo dapat mempertahankan sinergitas dengan Pemerintah Kabupaten Wonosobo. Saya menilai saat ini komunikasi dengan media radio masih relevan, utamanya dalam penyampaian informasi darurat. Mengingat kondisi geografis Kabupaten Wonosobo yang rawan akan bencana, saya berpesan agar ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo dapat senantiasa cepat dan akurat dalam menyampaikan informasi yang dinilai krusial.
  6. 6. 6 | B a g i a n P r o k o m p i m Hadirin yang berbahagia, Demikian yang dapat Saya sampaikan, kurang lebihnya mohon maaf. Selamat melaksanakan musyawarah lokal bagi ORARI Lokal Kabupaten Wonosobo. Semoga kebaikan senantiasa menyertai. Tidak lupa saya mengingatkan, mari bersama-sama mematuhi dan menerapkan protokol kesehatan, dimanapun dan kapanpun. Karena sesungguhnya, setiap diri kita dan masyarakat seluruhnya, adalah garda terdepan dalam upaya penanganan penyebaran Covid-19. Tetap kenakan Masker, Mencuci Tangan, Menjaga Jarak, dan Hindari Kerumunan. Semoga kesehatan serta keselamatan selalu melingkupi kita semua. Aamiin Yaa Rabbal 'Aalamiin. Sekian dan terima kasih, Wassalamu’alaikum Warohmatullahi Wabarokatuh. Bupati Wonosobo H. Afif Nurhidayat, S.Ag

×