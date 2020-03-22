English paper

Successfully reported this slideshow.
References Bodnar, G. a. H. W., 2001. Accounting Information Systems. s.l.:s.n. Scott, G., 1985. Principles of Management Information Systems. s.l.:s.n.
Caroline Noviany (20190700030)
  1. 1. Information Systems for the Future Caroline Noviany 20190700030 Study Program Information Systems Faculty of Sains and Technology Buddhi Dharma University, Tangerang Banten 2020
  2. 2. Information systems are the relationship between humans and technology. The information systems will search and process data that will produce information to facilitate decision making in an organization. The source of the information system is data. The data needed must be data in accordance with the facts or events that actually happened. Related to the text above, the following is the definition of information systems according to experts. Information Systems is a collection of hardware and software that is designed to transform data in the form of useful information. (Bodnar, 2001) Information systems are formal methods that provide management with accurate and timely information to facilitate the decision making process and enable organizations to carry out the functions of planning, operating effectively and controlling. (Stoner, 1996) Management information system is a collection of comprehensive, coordinated and rationally integrated information sub-systems that can transform data into information through a series of ways to increase productivity in accordance with the nature and style of managers on the basis of agreed quality criteria. (Scott, 1985) The reason why I chose Information Systems as my study program was because I felt challenged to learn something that I had never learned before. I also think that this study programs will be very useful and important for the future. as technology develops, the ability to operate technological devices will increasingly be needed. I not only want to be able to operate it, but I also want to know behind all the existing technology. I choose this study program too because I have the desire to work in companies like Google, Facebook or Tokopedia. Since I joined this study program, I also had a goals to create applications that will be useful and easier to access for many people.
  3. 3. References Bodnar, G. a. H. W., 2001. Accounting Information Systems. s.l.:s.n. Scott, G., 1985. Principles of Management Information Systems. s.l.:s.n. Stoner, G., 1996. Learning Technology Dissemination Initiavitve. s.l.:s.n.

