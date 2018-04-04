3. production experiments(4)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Experiments Your Name
  2. 2. Process • For the experiments on this unit I knew I had to make an audio documentary on what my normal routine is. So to start off my experiment I created a script, talking about my morning routine.
  3. 3. Process • After I had finished my script I was planning on recording myself reading from the script. But then I realised I hadn’t marked down where I was going to put in sound effects in my audio so I went back and edited my script.
  4. 4. Process • So now I know what sound effects I need, I used a website called freesound.org and downloaded all the audio clips I needed and made sure they were in an mp4 format so that they would work when I uploaded them into Premier Pro.
  5. 5. Process • I then opened up Premier Pro so I could start putting all of my audio clips together so I could make my audio documentary about my morning routine.
  6. 6. Process • When making my audio documentary, I needed to get a part of a song to play, so I went on to YouTube got a link for a song I wanted to use. So I put it in to a YouTube converter but it wouldn’t work. So then I tried to convert it as an mp4, but it converted as a video, and not an audio file. So I then had to go back and find a different converter and I did and managed to get a working mp4 of the song. The first screenshot is of the website that wouldn’t work, the second screenshot is the website that worked.
  7. 7. Process • To Start off editing my audio documentary I imported my recording about my morning routine into Premier Pro. Now I have imported this I can listen through it and know where I need to add my sound effects.
  8. 8. Process • I have now started to add my sound effects to my audio documentary by adding them where there are gaps in my audio recording which I left so I would know where to add the effects and how long for.
  9. 9. Process • I have now added all the sound effects I needed to add for my audio documentary. I will now listen to it to make sure everything it lined up perfectly and all fits together.
  10. 10. Process • I have now added a title to my audio documentary so when I add screenshots to my blog the examiner will have something to look at.
  11. 11. Reflection • What elements of your experiments will you include in your final product? – I will use premier pro to edit my final product as I have used with this experiment. Although my final product will be different as I will not need to add any sound effects, as I am going to add gameplay footage instead. Along with my audio reviewing the game.

