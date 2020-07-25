Successfully reported this slideshow.
Decision to delivery interval in emergency caesarean Section February 2018 Bushra Saeed SPR Obstetrics and Gynaecology Dep...
 A monthly audit looking at the decision to delivery times of category 1 ,2 and 3 caesarean sections 2 Introduction
 Based on original National Sentinel Caesarean Section Audit, RCOG 2001  Auditable standards recommended:  Urgency  In...
 A retrospective case note review of all Cat 1, 2, 3 EMCS that were performed in the Unit between 1st and 28th Feb ‘18  ...
5 National maternal statistics in England: 2013-2014 2011-12 2012-13 2013-14 Caesarean Rate 25.0% 25.5% 26.2% Elective 10....
Method of delivery Number % SVD 372,836 59.4 Instrumental 79,806 12.7 LSCS 174,720 27.8 6 National Statistics-Delivery Epi...
Method of delivery Number Total number of deliveries ( LW 236 +BU 44) 280 EMCS 51 ELCS 46 7 PAH Deliveries during February...
8 PAH EMCS - Dec No. Cat 1 11 Cat 2 31 Cat 3 9 TOTAL 51
 Immediate threat to the life of the mother or fetus  Needs to de done within 30 minutes from decision  Examples: - Pro...
 Maternal or fetal compromise that is not immediately life-threatening  Needs to done within 75 minutes from decision to...
 Represents the mother who needs early delivery but there is no maternal or fetal compromise  Ideally <24 hours  Exampl...
Time interval in mins12 Time to Cat 1 sections Numberofsections 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ≤6 <30
13 Indication of Cat 1 sections Number of sections  Unsuccessful Forceps 6  Placental abruption 1  Abnormal CTG 1  Fet...
Time interval in mins14 Time to Cat 2 sections 0 5 10 15 20 25 <75 <200 Numberofsections
 Failure to progress 17  Suspicious CTG 4  Undiagnosed Breech in labour 1  Booked ELCS , Contracting 2  Severe PET 1 ...
Time interval in hrs16 Time to Cat 3 sections 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 <10 <24 Numberofsections
 Failed IOL 3  Breech & SROM 1  Booked ELCS & Contracting 2  IUGR + Abnormal doppler 3 17 Indications of Cat 3
Compliance % Cat 1 (≤30 mins) 100 Cat 2 (≤75 mins) 70.9 Cat 3 (≤24 hrs) 100 18 Dec % Compliance with standard
 Majority of caesarean sections are done within recommended time frames  Need to gather more information - reasons for t...
20
  1. 1. Decision to delivery interval in emergency caesarean Section February 2018 Bushra Saeed SPR Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department Princess Alexandra Hospital Harlow, Essex, United Kingdom 1
  2. 2.  A monthly audit looking at the decision to delivery times of category 1 ,2 and 3 caesarean sections 2 Introduction
  3. 3.  Based on original National Sentinel Caesarean Section Audit, RCOG 2001  Auditable standards recommended:  Urgency  Indication  Condition of FHR  Result of FBS  ‘Decision to delivery time’ interval,  ICU/NICU/SCBU admission  Apgar scores 3 Introduction (2)
  4. 4.  A retrospective case note review of all Cat 1, 2, 3 EMCS that were performed in the Unit between 1st and 28th Feb ‘18  Data was collected from: 1. Completed audit proforma 2. COSMIC Electronic record 3. The Birth Register 4 Methodology
  5. 5. 5 National maternal statistics in England: 2013-2014 2011-12 2012-13 2013-14 Caesarean Rate 25.0% 25.5% 26.2% Elective 10.2% 10.7% 13.2% Emergency 14.8% 14.8% 13.0% Instrumental Delivery Rate 12.9% 12.8% 12.9% Forceps 6.6% 6.8% n/a Ventouse 6.3% 6.0% n/a Induction Rate 22.1% 23.3% 25.0%
  6. 6. Method of delivery Number % SVD 372,836 59.4 Instrumental 79,806 12.7 LSCS 174,720 27.8 6 National Statistics-Delivery Episodes from HES, 2016-17
  7. 7. Method of delivery Number Total number of deliveries ( LW 236 +BU 44) 280 EMCS 51 ELCS 46 7 PAH Deliveries during February 2018
  8. 8. 8 PAH EMCS - Dec No. Cat 1 11 Cat 2 31 Cat 3 9 TOTAL 51
  9. 9.  Immediate threat to the life of the mother or fetus  Needs to de done within 30 minutes from decision  Examples: - Prolonged fetal bradycardia, - Cord prolapse - Uterine rupture - APH/abruption - Pathological CTG 9 Category 1
  10. 10.  Maternal or fetal compromise that is not immediately life-threatening  Needs to done within 75 minutes from decision to avoid any deterioration of maternal or fetal condition  Examples: - Suspicious CTG with slow progress in labour - Failure to progress in labour 10 Category 2
  11. 11.  Represents the mother who needs early delivery but there is no maternal or fetal compromise  Ideally <24 hours  Example: - Previous c/section or breech presentation in labour but planned for elective caesarean section - Failed IOL 11 Category 3
  12. 12. Time interval in mins12 Time to Cat 1 sections Numberofsections 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 ≤6 <30
  13. 13. 13 Indication of Cat 1 sections Number of sections  Unsuccessful Forceps 6  Placental abruption 1  Abnormal CTG 1  Fetal Bradycardia 1  Station -2 at Full dilatation 1
  14. 14. Time interval in mins14 Time to Cat 2 sections 0 5 10 15 20 25 <75 <200 Numberofsections
  15. 15.  Failure to progress 17  Suspicious CTG 4  Undiagnosed Breech in labour 1  Booked ELCS , Contracting 2  Severe PET 1  Twins + Breech+SROM 1  Scar tenderness in VBAC 1  Declined Instrument at full dilatation 1  Brow Presentation 1  Not Documented 2 15 Indication of Cat 2
  16. 16. Time interval in hrs16 Time to Cat 3 sections 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 <10 <24 Numberofsections
  17. 17.  Failed IOL 3  Breech & SROM 1  Booked ELCS & Contracting 2  IUGR + Abnormal doppler 3 17 Indications of Cat 3
  18. 18. Compliance % Cat 1 (≤30 mins) 100 Cat 2 (≤75 mins) 70.9 Cat 3 (≤24 hrs) 100 18 Dec % Compliance with standard
  19. 19.  Majority of caesarean sections are done within recommended time frames  Need to gather more information - reasons for time delay Majority of proformas not filled, most filled in incorrectly  Needs to use updated proformas and include indication for caesarean section 19 Conclusions
  20. 20. 20

