Requirements Specification Writing Introduction to Specification Writing Organization of Specifications Management of the ...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Specifications Wri...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ What to Specify? S...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Who Should Attend ...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Course outline Mod...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 3) Requirem...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 5) Specific...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 7) Challeng...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 9) Technica...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 11) Editing...
Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ In Class Activity ...
https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ SPECIFICATIONS WRITING TRAINING Price: $1,999.00 L...
Specifications Writing Training by Tonex

Specifications Writing Training
https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/

Published in: Education
Specifications Writing Training by Tonex

  1. 1. Requirements Specification Writing Introduction to Specification Writing Organization of Specifications Management of the Requirements https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Price: $1,999.00 Call Tonex Today: +1-972-665-9786 Length: 3 Days Specifications Writing Process Creating Effective Procedures SPECIFICATIONS WRITING TRAININGCollege Credits: 3 Continuing Education Credits: 18 PDH
  2. 2. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Specifications Writing Training is a down to earth hands-on two-day intelligent program including rules, guides, illustrations, works out, contextual investigations, gather undertakings and dialogs. Tonex Specifications Writing Training has been created to exchange the aptitudes and ability to those associated with delivering and writing specialized specifications. Building up a System Requirements Specification incorporates distinguishing proof, association, introduction, and adjustment of the prerequisites. Additionally tended to in the course are the conditions for consolidating operational ideas, outline imperatives, and plan design prerequisites into the determination. The expression "particular" alludes to a portrayal of the attributes of a framework, System of Systems (SoS), an item, or administration required or wanted. In particular, it is characterized as the express necessities outfitted with a sales whereupon a buy request or contract is to be based. Specifications are utilized as composed prerequisites for a framework, material, item, or administration for a proposed venture. Prerequisites for plan, fundamental illustrations, codes and norms, creation, confirmation, establishment, approval, activity and support and framework retirement are generally part of the specifications. Writing style, language structure, basic sentence structure and right accentuation are the foundation of lucidness and clearness of the specifications by its target group.
  3. 3. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ What to Specify? Specifications are utilized as composed prerequisites for a framework, material, item, or administration for a proposed venture. Prerequisites for manufacture, erection, application, establishment, completing, vital illustrations, codes and guidelines relevant to the undertaking are generally incorporated into the specifications. Key Course Objectives • Comprehend what specifications are • Key standards and commonsense techniques for writing specifications • What to write in the specifications • Substance of the specifications • Specifications writing methods • What writing styles to utilize • The most effective method to apply syntax, straightforward sentence structure, and right accentuation Training method and course materials • Comprehensive specifications writing guidelines and notes • A workbook with workshop exercises • Checklists, forms and charts • A USB drive with extensive documents and resources • Post access to the trainer via WebEx, phone, and emails for up to 6 months after the completion of the course
  4. 4. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Who Should Attend Anyone involved in planning, writing, managing or contributing to the preparation of specifications. Objectives Subsequent to finishing this course, the understudy will have the capacity to: • Depict the part and reason for specifications • distinguish a system for sorting out and creating specifications • Depict enter steps engaged with making viable specifications • Clarify techniques utilized as a part of characterizing prerequisites • Rundown devices and systems for checking and organizing specifications • Distinguish techniques to compose and alter specifications • Depict the techniques to utilize frameworks necessities to get ready framework specifications, illustrations and all-inclusive strategies • Distinguish contrasts amongst useful and plan specifications
  5. 5. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Course outline Module 1) Introduction to Specification Writing • What are specifications? • Purpose of Specifications • Types of Specifications • Functional Specifications • Design Specifications • Technical Specifications • The Systems Development Lifecycle (SDLC) • Contents and layout for a specification • Specifications as written requirement • Classifying specified requirements as functional or designs • Functional versus design oriented specifications Module 2) Organization of Specifications • Audience analysis • Specification language • Syntax • Styles • Drawings, Forms and Standards in the Specifications • Codes • Units of measurement • Methods of specifying
  6. 6. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 3) Requirements Specification Writing • Requirements development • What are requirements? • Requirements analysis methodology • Specifications vs. requirements • Development of requirements • Stakeholders and their needs • Needs assessment • Needs that are vague • Types of requirements • The quality of requirements • Requirements for the system and sub-systems • Elicitation techniques • Requirements related to technical solutions • Requirements vs. constraints Module 4) Management of the Requirements • Techniques used to capture, and validate key requirements and constraints • Requirements validation and verification • How to examine, analyze, demonstrate or test requirements • Review of requirements quality • Scoping and defining requirements • Errors in the requirements and the specifications • Scoping techniques
  7. 7. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 5) Specifications Writing Process • Processes and challenges involved • Approval and authorization • Specification and the statement of work (SOWs) • Structuring a statement of work • Structuring a system requirements specification • Specifications and contract documents • Contracting requirements and agreement • Supplementary conditions of the contract • Bonds and certificate • Organization of specifications • Technical baselines Module 6) Creating Effective Procedures for Writing and Controlling Specifications • Roles and responsibilities of the key players • Scope of the specification • Statement of Requirements • Design and performance criteria • Functional characteristics • Performance characteristics • Technical characteristics • Reporting requirements • Standards • Acceptance testing
  8. 8. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 7) Challenges in Writing the Specifications • Challenges of written communication • Identifying and understanding the stakeholder's needs • Choosing and using the right words • How to deal with jargon and unnecessary information • Problem words • Using sentence structure and punctuation • Impact of style, format and appearance • Ensuring a clear understanding of what is required • Identify the possible risks associated • How to write specifications Module 8) Specifications Writing Techniques • Develop the objectives of specification writing • Data requirements in Specifications • Descriptive specifications • Performance specifications • Reference standard • Scoping and defining needs • Assessing the audience • Writing Technically • Methods of specifications writing development • A common framework for producing timely, error-free specifications
  9. 9. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 9) Technical Writing Challenges • Specification organization • Writing style and considerations • Grammar and sentence structure • Formatting and punctuation • Design specifications and requirements • Specification writing process • Clear, easy to understand specifications • Selecting a method of specifying • Guide to writing Specifications • Specification language • Sentence structure • Words to avoid • Avoiding common causes of ambiguity • Being concise and ensuring clarity • Exercises and examples Module 10) Wording of Specifications • Specification language • Vague and ambiguous text • Concepts of clear, correct, complete, and concise specification • Imperative Mood • Streamlined Writing • More
  10. 10. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ Module 11) Editing and Controlling the Specifications • Why editing is difficult • Developing a personal editing strategy • Editing tools and techniques • Key requirements for document issue and control • Managing revisions and changes • Neglected rules of specification writing • Specification clarity, accuracy, repetition, brevity and logic • Readability • Good grammar, simple sentence structure Module 12) Additional Drafting Conventions • Shortened forms • Abbreviations • Acronyms • Symbols • Style for measurements • Measurements symbols • Mathematical and other signs and symbols • Ranges • Numerical information
  11. 11. Specifications Writing Training https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ In Class Activity Teams will study a simple specification for feedback and discussion Workshops will focus on Specification Writing Best Practices including: • Planning: know your audience • Clarity: avoid Jargon and define the unfamiliar • Brevity: use words efficiently, less is more, most important first, remove redundancy • Simplicity: use details wisely • Word Choice: needless complexity and ambiguity • Active Voice: strong verbs and natural sound • Committing to Writing as a Process
  12. 12. https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/specifications-writing-training/ SPECIFICATIONS WRITING TRAINING Price: $1,999.00 Length: 3 Days College Credits: 3 Continuing Education Credits: 18 PDH

