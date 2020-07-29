Successfully reported this slideshow.
Developing Marketing Strategies and A Marketing Plan By Briana Dicks
What Is A Marketing Strategy? 1. a firm's target market 2. a related marketing mix (its four P's) 3. the bases on which th...
Customer Value Customer excellence: Focuses on retaining loyal customers and excellent customer service Operational excell...
The Marketing Plan ◦ A written document composed of an analysis of the current marketing situation, opportunities and thre...
Planning Phase: Step 1 & 2 Conduct Conduct a situation analysis • SWOT • Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats • C...
Implementation Phase: Step 3 & 4 Implement marketing mix Product • Creation of value Price • Should be based on the value ...
Control Phase: Step 5 ◦ Evaluate performance using marketing metrics ◦ Metric: a measuring system that quantified a trend,...
Step 5 cont. Portfolio analysis Management evaluates the firm's various products and businesses and allocates resources ac...
Growth Strategies ◦ Market penetration: ◦ Employs the existing marketing mix and focuses the firm's efforts on existing cu...
Sources ◦ Grewal, Dhruv, and Michael Levy. Marketing. McGraw-Hill, 2021.
  1. 1. Developing Marketing Strategies and A Marketing Plan By Briana Dicks
  2. 2. What Is A Marketing Strategy? 1. a firm's target market 2. a related marketing mix (its four P's) 3. the bases on which the firm plans to build a sustainable competitive advantage.
  3. 3. Customer Value Customer excellence: Focuses on retaining loyal customers and excellent customer service Operational excellence: Achieved through efficient operations and excellent supply chain and human resource management Product excellence: Having products with high perceived value and effective branding and positioning Locational excellence: Having a good physical location and Internet presence
  4. 4. The Marketing Plan ◦ A written document composed of an analysis of the current marketing situation, opportunities and threats for the firm, marketing objectives and strategy specified in terms of the four Ps, action programs and projected or proforma income (and other financial) statements ◦ Three major phases ◦ Planning ◦ Implementation ◦ Control
  5. 5. Planning Phase: Step 1 & 2 Conduct Conduct a situation analysis • SWOT • Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, Threats • CDSTEP • Cultural, Demographic, Social, Technological, Economic, Political forces Define define business mission & objectives • Mission statement: a broad description of a firms, objectives and the scope of activities it plans to undertake, attempts to answer two main questions: • What type of business are we? • What do we need to do to accomplish our goals and objectives?
  6. 6. Implementation Phase: Step 3 & 4 Implement marketing mix Product • Creation of value Price • Should be based on the value that the customer perceives Place • Accessible when and where the customer wants it Promotion • Advertising, personal selling, sales promotion, public relations, direct marketing and online marketing Identify and evaluate opportunities Segmentation • The process of dividing the market into groups of customers with different needs, wants, or characteristics Targeting • Evaluates each segments attractiveness and decides which to pursue Positioning • Process of defining the marketing mix variables so that target customers have a clear, distinctive, desirable understanding of what the product does or represents in comparison with competing products
  7. 7. Control Phase: Step 5 ◦ Evaluate performance using marketing metrics ◦ Metric: a measuring system that quantified a trend, dynamic, or characteristic ◦ Who is accountable for performance? ◦ The business and its manager should be held accountable only for the revenues, expenses, and profits that they can control ◦ Performance objectives, marketing analytics, metrics ◦ Compare a firm's performance over time or to competing firms, using common financial metrics such as sales and profits ◦ To view the firm's products or services as a portfolio ◦ Financial performance metrics ◦ Metrics used to evaluate a firm vary depending on ◦ The level of the organization at which the decision is made ◦ The resources the manager controls
  8. 8. Step 5 cont. Portfolio analysis Management evaluates the firm's various products and businesses and allocates resources according to which products are expected to be the most profitable for the firm in the future Strategic business unit (SBU) or product line Boston Consulting Group Matrix Relative market share Provides managers with a product's relative strength compared with that of the largest firm in the industry Market growth rate The annual rate of growth of the specific market in which the product competes Stars, Cash Cows, Question Marks, Dogs
  9. 9. Growth Strategies ◦ Market penetration: ◦ Employs the existing marketing mix and focuses the firm's efforts on existing customers ◦ Market development: ◦ Employs the existing marketing offering to reach new market segments, whether domestic or international ◦ Product development: ◦ Offers a new product or service to a firm's current target market ◦ Diversification: ◦ Introduces a new product or service to a market segment that currently is not served
  10. 10. Sources ◦ Grewal, Dhruv, and Michael Levy. Marketing. McGraw-Hill, 2021.

