HM311 Ab103417 ch06

© 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 6: Computers...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives Identify the information systems needed to support efficient operations in th...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Introduction Health informatics: The scientific discipline concerned with cognitive, information-...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 Computers in H I M, 1 Release of information (R O I) and disclosure management systems Encoder an...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 Computers in H I M, 2 Chart deficiency system Transcription system Healthcare quality indicators ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 Release of Information and Disclosure Management Systems Release of information (R O I) system: M...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 R O I Functionality R O I staff also can use the system to check on the status of requests Status...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 R O I Data Elements, 1 Patient name Health record number Patient type Date request received Type ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 R O I Data Elements, 2 Name of requester Name of contact at requester Address of requester Type o...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 R O I Data Elements, 3 Assigned to Action taken (request completed, type of letter sent, records...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 R O I Data Elements, 4 Charges Amount paid Amount due Comments
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 R O I Reports, 1 Requests that have not been processed Requests that have been processed Turnaro...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 R O I Reports, 2 Productivity by individual staff members Overall productivity List of frequent ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 Customized Letters/Forms, 1 Notify requester that healthcare facility does not have record of th...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 Customized Letters/Forms, 2 Provide cover letter for health records being sent Notify requester ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 Customized Letters/Forms, 3 Notify requester the health records will be released as soon as heal...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 R O I System Functionality Monitor efficiency of R O I staff through multitude of management rep...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 Encoder and Grouper, 1 Encoder: Specialty software used by coders to select the appropriate code...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Types of Encoders, 1 Rules-based encoder • Requires coder to type in name or portion of name of ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 Types of Encoders, 2 Automated codebook encoder • Lists diagnoses and procedures in alphabetic o...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 21 Encoder and Grouper, 2 Most common groupers are the MS-DRG grouper and ambulatory payment classi...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 22 Encoder and Grouper Functionality Coding quality and MS-DRG assignment are not ensured using an ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 23 Data Elements Needed, 1 Admitting diagnosis Principal diagnosis Secondary diagnoses Principal pr...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 24 Data Elements Needed, 2 Discharge disposition Gender Patient name Health record number Account n...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 25 Encoder and Grouper System Reporting Does not contribute heavily to reporting Encoder used to as...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 26 Cancer and Other Registries, 1 A registry is a collection of care information related to a speci...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 27 Cancer and Other Registries, 2 Commonly found data elements across registries include • Patient ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 28 Cancer (Tumor) Registry Cancer registry information system: Tracks information about the patient...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 29 Data Elements, 1 Site of cancer Type of cancer Treatment received Date of last contact TNM (tumo...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 30 Data Elements, 2 Behavior type Date of death Grade of neoplasm Size of mass Physician name Acces...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 31 Cancer Registry Functionality Once data on all identified cancer cases for an identified time pe...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 32 Cancer Registry Reporting Management reports • Productivity • Reports on the content of the regi...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 33 Trauma Registry Tracks patients with traumatic injuries from initial trauma treatment to death
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 34 Trauma Registry Functionality and Reporting, 1 Site of injury Type of injury How injury occurred...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 35 Trauma Registry Functionality and Reporting, 2 ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS codes Safety equipment R...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 36 Trauma Registry Functionality and Reporting, 3 Outcomes Follow-up rates Best practices for patie...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 37 Chart Locator System Chart locator system (chart tracking system): Designed to identify the curr...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 38 Chart Locator System Functionality and Reporting The data in chart locator system identifies • W...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 39 Data elements in chart locator system, 1 Patient name Health record number Volume Location to wh...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 40 Data elements in chart locator system, 2 Date record checked out Date record returned Who checke...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 41 Chart Locator System: Functionality & Reporting Management uses chart locator reporting for mult...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 42 Chart Deficiency, 1 Documentation requirements based on accreditation regulations, state licensu...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 43 Chart Deficiency, 2 Deficiencies in paper, imaged, or electronic records depending on the I S Wi...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 44 Common Data Elements, 1 Patient name Health record number Discharge date Physician needing to co...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 45 Common Data Elements, 2 Type of document with deficiency (for example, history and physical exam...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 46 Chart Deficiency System: Functionality and Reporting Used to age deficiencies for Joint Commissi...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 47 Birth Certificate System Reports births occurring in the healthcare organization to state health...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 48 Birth Certificate Information Systems Functionality, 1 Collecting data mandated by NCHS Reportin...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 49 Birth Certificate Information Systems Functionality, 2 Preventing omissions of required data bef...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 50 Birth Certificate Information Systems Functionality, 3 Printing out data captured for parent(s) ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 51 Birth Certificate System Functionality and Reporting Generate statistical reports such as caesar...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 52 Dictation and Transcription Systems, 1 Dictation system • Used by physicians to dictate various ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 53 Dictation and Transcription Systems, 2 Dictating is the process of recording a physician’s voice...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 54 Dictation and Transcription Systems: Functionality and Reporting, 1 Transcription is the process...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 55 Dictation and Transcription Systems: Functionality and Reporting, 2 Key reporting focus for dict...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 56 Dictation and Transcription Systems: Functionality and Reporting, 3 Information can be used to d...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 57 Dictation and Transcription Systems: Functionality and Reporting, 4 Transcription software produ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 58 Dictation and Transcription Systems: Functionality and Reporting, 5 Track productivity • Critica...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 59 Healthcare Quality Indicator Abstracting system that records information about the patient, the ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 60 Healthcare Quality Indicator: Functionality and Reporting Reports may include: • Monitoring heal...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 61 Computer-Assisted Coding (C A C) System, 1 Computer-assisted coding (C A C) system: Analyzes the...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 62 Computer-Assisted Coding (C A C) System, 2 Uses natural language processing (NLP) to analyze cli...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 63 Computer-Assisted Coding System: Functionality and Reporting C A C system generates productivity...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 64 Clinical Documentation Improvement CDI: The process a healthcare entity undertakes that will imp...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 65 Clinical Documentation Improvement: Functionality and Reporting Clinical documentation improveme...
×