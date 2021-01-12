HM311 Ab103417 ch01

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 1: Introduct...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives Identify and discuss the impact of computers on healthcare Discuss the histor...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Introduction Information system: Automated system that uses computer hardware and software to rec...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 History of Computers in Healthcare—Early Systems, 1 Financial applications Mainframe computers 19...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 History of Computers in Healthcare—Early Systems, 2 1980s and 1990s • PC • Wired networking • Dat...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 History of Computers in Healthcare—Modern Information Systems, 1 Wireless devices • Point of care...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 History of Computers in Healthcare—Modern Information Systems, 2 Cloud computing: System that ope...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 History of Computers in Healthcare—Modern Information Systems, 3 Extranet • System of connections...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 Impact of Computers on Healthcare Used for: • Patient care • Research • Business practices • Educ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—Patient Care, 1 Used for: • Actual care provided to the patien...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—Patient Care, 2 Health information exchange (H I E): Exchange ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—Patient Care, 3 Evidence-based medicine • Based on peer-review...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—H I M Profession, 1 Technology used for: • Assigning diagnosis...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—H I M Profession, 2 H I M Department • Working virtually • Inc...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 Introduction to Health Informatics Health informatics • Knowledge, information-processing, and c...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 Introduction to Data Analytics, 1 Example of data • 33% of the patients have commercial insuranc...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 Introduction to Data Analytics, 2 Data analytics: Science of examining raw data with the purpose...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 Introduction to Data Analytics, 3 Categories • Descriptive • Predictive • Prescriptive
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Introduction to Data Analytics—Tools, 1 Data mining: Extracting and analyzing large volumes of d...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 Introduction to Data Analytics—Tools, 2 Descriptive statistics: Statistical information describe...
  1. 1. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 1: Introduction to Computers in Health Information Management © 2020 American Health Information Management Association
  2. 2. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives Identify and discuss the impact of computers on healthcare Discuss the history of computers in healthcare Compare and contrast the similarities and differences among the Internet, intranet, and extranet as used in healthcare Explain data analytics and health informatics and how information systems (I Ss) apply
  3. 3. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Introduction Information system: Automated system that uses computer hardware and software to record, manipulate, store, recover, and disseminate data Technology changes rapidly • Skills and knowledge require updating Data: Raw facts and figures Information: Data that have been manipulated into something meaningful
  4. 4. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 History of Computers in Healthcare—Early Systems, 1 Financial applications Mainframe computers 1970s • Dumb terminals • Personal Computers • Use in H I M • Abstracting • MPI
  5. 5. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 History of Computers in Healthcare—Early Systems, 2 1980s and 1990s • PC • Wired networking • Data entry • Barcodes • Speech recognition • Touch screens • Light pens • Microphones
  6. 6. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 History of Computers in Healthcare—Modern Information Systems, 1 Wireless devices • Point of care • Computer on wheels Electronic health record: Electronic record of health-related information on an individual that conforms to nationally recognized interoperability standards and that can be created, managed, and consulted by authorized clinicians and staff across more than one healthcare organization
  7. 7. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 History of Computers in Healthcare—Modern Information Systems, 2 Cloud computing: System that operates on a computer that is owned and maintained by a vendor Internet Intranet: Private information network that is similar to the Internet in that it uses Internet technologies • Hosts policies and procedures, forms, events, etc.
  8. 8. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 History of Computers in Healthcare—Modern Information Systems, 3 Extranet • System of connections of private Internet networks outside an organization’s firewall • Uses Internet technology to enable collaborative applications to allow external users to access the information system
  9. 9. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 Impact of Computers on Healthcare Used for: • Patient care • Research • Business practices • Education • Public health
  10. 10. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—Patient Care, 1 Used for: • Actual care provided to the patient • Patient engagement in healthcare • Creation of evidence-based medicine • Creation of practice guidelines • Patient safety
  11. 11. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—Patient Care, 2 Health information exchange (H I E): Exchange of health information electronically between providers and others with the same level of interoperability Patient safety • To Err is Human: Building a Safer Health System • E H R • Eliminated illegibility • Complete information • Clinical provider order entry
  12. 12. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—Patient Care, 3 Evidence-based medicine • Based on peer-reviewed studies • Clinical pathways • Clinical practice guidelines
  13. 13. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—H I M Profession, 1 Technology used for: • Assigning diagnosis and procedures codes • Managing the MPI • Managing registries • Transcribing documents such as the discharge summary • Analyzing the health record • Documenting release of information activities • Computer-assisted coding
  14. 14. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 Impact of Computers on Healthcare—H I M Profession, 2 H I M Department • Working virtually • Increased productivity • Increased employee job satisfaction • Centralized department • Advantages • Disadvantages Change in skills needed Change in roles
  15. 15. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 Introduction to Health Informatics Health informatics • Knowledge, information-processing, and communication • Used in healthcare practice, education, and research
  16. 16. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 Introduction to Data Analytics, 1 Example of data • 33% of the patients have commercial insurance Example of information • 33% of the patients have commercial insurance, which is a 2% increase over this point last year
  17. 17. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 Introduction to Data Analytics, 2 Data analytics: Science of examining raw data with the purpose of drawing conclusions about that information Certified health data analyst
  18. 18. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 Introduction to Data Analytics, 3 Categories • Descriptive • Predictive • Prescriptive
  19. 19. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Introduction to Data Analytics—Tools, 1 Data mining: Extracting and analyzing large volumes of data from a database for the purpose of identifying hidden and sometimes subtle relationships or patterns and using those relationships to predict behaviors Dashboards: Reports of process measures to help leaders follow progress to assist with strategic planning • Key measures • Graphics
  20. 20. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 Introduction to Data Analytics—Tools, 2 Descriptive statistics: Statistical information describes the characteristics of a specific group or a population Inferential statistics: Statistical technique that allows researchers to make generalizations about a population’s characteristics Predictive modeling: Process used to identify patterns that can be used to predict the odds of a particular outcome based on the observed data

