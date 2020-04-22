Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الرحیم‬ ‫الرحمن‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫بسم‬
Third Heart Sound SIGNIFICANCE
S3  Third heart sound (S3) is produced in the ventricle due to abnormal filling pattern. It is a low-pitched sound heard ...
S3  S3 is best heard with the bell of stethoscope.  Left-sided S3 is best heard during expiration with the patient in th...
Causes of Third Heart Sound Physiological S3 Hyper dynamic States Pathological left- sided S3 Pathological right- sided S3...
Third Heart Sound

This presentation deals with significance and causes of third heart sound.

Third Heart Sound

  1. 1. ‫الرحیم‬ ‫الرحمن‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫بسم‬
  2. 2. Third Heart Sound SIGNIFICANCE
  3. 3. S3  Third heart sound (S3) is produced in the ventricle due to abnormal filling pattern. It is a low-pitched sound heard at the end of rapid filling phase (early diastole). It occurs 0.14--- -0.22 seconds after the second heart sound.  A third heart sound arising from the left ventricle is known as "left-sided third heart sound" and the one arising from right ventricle as "right-sided third heart sound".
  4. 4. S3  S3 is best heard with the bell of stethoscope.  Left-sided S3 is best heard during expiration with the patient in the left lateral position.  Right-sided S3 is best heard during inspiration.  Left-sided S3 may be physiological or pathological. Right- sided S3 is always pathological.
  5. 5. Causes of Third Heart Sound Physiological S3 Hyper dynamic States Pathological left- sided S3 Pathological right- sided S3 • Children • Under 40 years • Athletes • Pregnancy • AV fistula • Thyrotoxicosis • Left ventricular failure • Aortic regurgitation • Mitral regurgitation • lschaemic heart disease • Cardiomyopathy • Right ventricular failure

