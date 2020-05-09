Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫الرحیم‬ ‫الرحمن‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫بسم‬
FIRST DEGREE BLOCK • FIRST DEGREE AV BLOCK MAY BE ASSOCIATED WITH ELECTROLYTE DISTURBANCES, USE OF DIGITALIS, BETA-BLOCKER...
SECOND DEGREE BLOCK • IT CAN BE SUBDIVIDED INTO MOBITZ TYPE I AND MOBITZ TYPE II BLOCKS. • MOBITZ TYPE I (WENCKEBACH) SECO...
• MOBITZ TYPE II SECOND DEGREE AV BLOCK. • THIS TYPE OF BLOCK USUALLY OCCURS AFTER ANTERIOR WALL ML. • THE PATIENTS ARE US...
THIRD DEGREE OR COMPLETE AV BLOCK • IN COMPLETE HEART BLOCK, NONE OF THE ATRIAL IMPULSES REACH THE VENTRICLES. THE ATRIA A...
CAUSES OF COMPLETE HEART BLOCK Congenital Acquired • Lenegre's disease • Lev's disease • Myocardial ischemia or infarction...
CLINICAL FEATURES • Regular and slow pulse (30-40/minute) • High volume pulse • Irregular cannon waves on JVP • Varying in...
MANAGEMENT • COMPLETE HEART BLOCK COMPLICATING ACUTE INFERIOR MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION USUALLY DOES NOT REQUIRE ANY TREATMENT...
• •HOWEVER, ADMINISTRATION OF ATROPINE OR OTHER DRUGS SHOULD NOT DELAY IMPLEMENTATION OF EXTERNAL PACING FOR PATIENTS WITH...
Atrioventricular Blocks
Atrioventricular Blocks

