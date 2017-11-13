Ch. 6 Sec. 1 Renaissance

Chapter 6 The Renaissance
• Flood of information from Crusades and scholars led to a revival of learning
Changes by The Renaissance 1. Tools 2. Art 3. Sculpture 4. Architecture 5. Learning 6. Writing
Tools: • Johannes Gutenberg moveable type printing press – made literary works available to the public at a low cost
Art: • The Renaissance paintings differed from earlier paintings in three ways: 1. People looked real (vs. flat prior to R...
2. Added dimension by shading
3. Gave paintings depth by using perspective • Perspective: used to create an illusion of space and depth on a flat surfac...
Famous Renaissance Artists • Leonardo da Vinci – Painted the Last Supper and the Mona Lisa
Last Supper
Mona Lisa
• Michelangelo – Painted the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel
Renaissance Sculpture • The statues are lifelike, powerful and stunning. They are very realistic • Relief sculpture – atta...
Renaissance Sculptors • Ghiberti – Sculpted the doors of the baptistery of Florence • Michelangelo – David
Renaissance Architecture • Rounded arches, columns, and domes were common • The Cathedral of Florence is a great example
• Built by Brunelleschi
Renaissance Learning • The humanities were taught – Humanities: Human interests and experiences – Examples are: Literature...
Renaissance Writing • Italy – Patterned their work after the ancient Greeks and Romans
Italian Writers • Petrarch – Was known as the Father of Humanism – He spread the ideas of the Renaissance
• Castiglione – Wrote a famous book on etiquette – Etiquette: code of polite behavior – The Courtier
• Machiavelli – He taught that those who lived by the classical and biblical virtues would not be able to gain or keep pow...
Northern Europe Writers • Tended to emphasize religious issues
• Erasmus – First to print the Greek New Testament on the movable type press – Refused to leave the Church of Rome
• Sir Thomas Moore – Wrote Utopia – Story about an imaginary country based on Christian principles and the philosophy of P...
Consequences of the Renaissance
POSITIVE 1. Led to a return to the clear teachings of Scripture 2. Renewed interest in the manuscripts and languages of th...
NEGATIVE 1. Emphasis was on man rather than God – Weakened morals
Ch. 6 Sec. 1 Discussion Question 1. What were some of the positive and negative consequences of the Renaissance?
  Many of the clergy and popes openly lived in great wealth and immorality

    ×