Gain parameters of BJT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bipolar Junction Transistor Arpan Deyasi Dept of ECE, RCCIIT, Kolkata, India 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 1
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 2
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT Emitter . It supplies carrier (for NPN, electron; for PNP, hole) . Most heavily doped area...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 4 Gain parameters of Transistor CB current gain C E I I α =
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 5 ‘α’ is close to 1 because small fractions of injected electrons from emitter to base are...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 6 CE current gain C B I I β = Gain parameters of Transistor C BI I 1β 
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 7 Relation between α and β C C B E C I I I I I β= = − 1 1 C E C E I I I I α β α      ...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 8 Gain parameters of Transistor Injection efficiency is defined as the fraction of emitter...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 9 Gain parameters of Transistor Transport efficiency is defined as the fraction of electro...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 10 Gain parameters of Transistor Collection efficiency is defined as the ratio of collecto...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 11 Base-Width Modulation variation in the width of the base in a bipolar transistor due to...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 12 Base-Width Modulation VBE < VCE1 << VCE2 Effective base width is reduced ---- Early eff...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 13 Base narrowing has two consequences that affect the current: There is a lesser chance f...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 14 To countervail the Early- effect is a lightly doping of the collector region and a heav...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 15 The CB current gain (α), taking into account the effective width of the base quasi-neut...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 16 Punch-through Breakdown The punch-through breakdown occurs when the reverse-bias C-B vo...
12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 17 Punch-through Breakdown
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gain parameters of BJT

28 views

Published on

Gain parameters, base-width modulation and punch-through in bJT

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gain parameters of BJT

  1. 1. Bipolar Junction Transistor Arpan Deyasi Dept of ECE, RCCIIT, Kolkata, India 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 1
  2. 2. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 2
  3. 3. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT Emitter . It supplies carrier (for NPN, electron; for PNP, hole) . Most heavily doped area Collector . It collects carrier (for NPN, electron; for PNP, hole) . lighter doped than emitter, heavier doped than base 3 Base . It forms the p-n junctions both with collector and emitter . less doped than both of the regions . thinnest region . BE junction is always forward-biased (npn) . BC junction is always reverse-biased (npn)
  4. 4. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 4 Gain parameters of Transistor CB current gain C E I I α =
  5. 5. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 5 ‘α’ is close to 1 because small fractions of injected electrons from emitter to base are lost due to recombination with holes small hole current is injected from base to emitter hole current from collector to base is negligible C EI I≤ 1α ≈
  6. 6. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 6 CE current gain C B I I β = Gain parameters of Transistor C BI I 1β 
  7. 7. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 7 Relation between α and β C C B E C I I I I I β= = − 1 1 C E C E I I I I α β α      = = −  −    1 β α β = +
  8. 8. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 8 Gain parameters of Transistor Injection efficiency is defined as the fraction of emitter current due to electron injection from emitter to base 1 1 nE nE pEpE nE pE nE I I II I I I γ= = = +   +     pE nEI I 1γ ≈
  9. 9. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 9 Gain parameters of Transistor Transport efficiency is defined as the fraction of electrons injected from emitter to base which reach the collector 1nC nE rec rec T nE nE nE I I I I I I I α − = = = − rec nEI I 1Tα ≈ Transport efficiency is also known as Transport Factor
  10. 10. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 10 Gain parameters of Transistor Collection efficiency is defined as the ratio of collector leakage current to electron leakage current from base to collector in reverse biased base collector junction 1 nC pC pCC nC nC nC I I II M I I I + = = = + pC nCI I 1M ≥ Collector efficiency is also known as Collector Multiplication Factor
  11. 11. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 11 Base-Width Modulation variation in the width of the base in a bipolar transistor due to a variation in the applied base-to-collector voltage
  12. 12. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 12 Base-Width Modulation VBE < VCE1 << VCE2 Effective base width is reduced ---- Early effect
  13. 13. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 13 Base narrowing has two consequences that affect the current: There is a lesser chance for recombination within the “smaller” base region The current of minority carriers injected across the emitter junction increases Base-Width Modulation Early Effect
  14. 14. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 14 To countervail the Early- effect is a lightly doping of the collector region and a heavy doping of the emitter region Base-Width Modulation
  15. 15. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 15 The CB current gain (α), taking into account the effective width of the base quasi-neutral region (assuming γ=1) is then given by Base-Width Modulation 2 1 1 2 eff T B W L α α   = ≈ −     CE current gain (β) can be approximated with 2 2 1 B eff L W α β α   = =   −  
  16. 16. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 16 Punch-through Breakdown The punch-through breakdown occurs when the reverse-bias C-B voltage is so large that the C-B and the E-B depletion regions merge Punch-through voltage is usually much larger than the avalanche breakdown voltage
  17. 17. 12/27/2020 Arpan Deyasi, RCCIIT 17 Punch-through Breakdown

×