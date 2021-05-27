Successfully reported this slideshow.
Event scrum: Sprint Planning efektif (Perencanaan dalam Scrum)

  1. 1. Scrum Event | Sprint Planning SPRINT PLANNING yang TERLALU DETAIL dan WASTING TIME? IG: @agileacademydotid c Apa kamu pernah terjebak dalam …
  2. 2. Scrum Event | Sprint Planning SPRINT PLANNING EFEKTIF & PRODUKTIF? IG: @agileacademydotid c Bagaimana caranya agar Supaya nanti pas ngejalanin sprintnya kagak berubah- ubah arah sprint-nya. Scrum Timnya bisa lebih berkomitmen untuk mencapai tujuan Bersama.
  3. 3. TUJUAN dari Sprint Planning adalah membuat strategy sprint. Bagaimana Scrum Tim bisa menghasilkan rencana pekerjaan yang bisa dilakukan pada sprint untuk mencapai tujuan sprint. IG: @agileacademydotid Scrum Event | Sprint Planning Simple kok… Diingat2 lagi aja kalau BUKAN tentang mendetailkan user story dan task (baca: PBI) agar perencanaan kita bisa on time, on scope dan on budget.
  4. 4. c MENGAPA SPRINT INI BERHARGA BAGI STAKEHOLDERS? Tentang outcome terpenting apa yang akan dirasakan manfaatnya oleh stakeholder. Tentang mengkomunikasikan value ke Stakeholder juga ke Tim Scrum melalui Sprint Goal. IG: @agileacademydotid Scrum Event | Sprint Planning Faktanya, Sprint Planning adalah event tentang … Karenanya event Sprint Planning biasanya dimulai dengan anggota Tim berkolaborasi merumuskan SPRINT GOAL sebagai satu-satunya tujuan sprint. (si PO biasanya datang ke sprint planning dengan draft sprint goal, sebelum disepakati bersama)
  5. 5. c APA YANG BISA DISELESAIKAN DALAM SPRINT INI. Mengacu kepada kapasitas tim, DOD, past performance dan kondisi bisnis terkini, developers berdiskusi dengan Product Owner dalam menentukan FORECAST. Dimana developers memilih item dari Product Backlog (yang sudah diurutkan oleh Product Owner) untuk dimasukkan ke dalam Sprint. IG: @agileacademydotid Scrum Event | Sprint Planning Lalu ngapain lagi pas Sprint Planning? Nah, Sprint Goal akan menjadi North Star. Sprint Goal yang akan memberikan TUJUAN, FOKUS dan FLEKSIBILITAS buat tim untuk menentukan
  6. 6. BAGAIMANA AGAR PBI YANG DIPILIH BISA DISELESAIKAN Untuk setiap item Product Backlog yang dipilih, Developer merencanakan pekerjaan yang diperlukan untuk membuat INKREMEN yang memenuhi Definisi Selesai (Definition of Done) IG: @agileacademydotid Scrum Event | Sprint Planning Langkah selanjutnya adalah menentukan RENCANA PEKERJAAN, developers saling berdiskusi tentang cara
  7. 7. Nah akhirnya, ketiga hal tersebut: Sprint Goal, Forecast dan Rencana Pekerjaan akan tertuang, divisualisasikan sebagai IG: @agileacademydotid Scrum Event | Sprint Planning Sebuah perencanaan atau strategy sprint OLEH dan UNTUK developers guna mencapai Sprint Goal. Sebagai output dari Sprint Planning, Sprint backlog merupakan artifak yang secara transparan mempresentasikan Mengapa, Apa dan Bagaimana perencanaan sprint kedepan. SPRINT BACKLOG Pic Source: https://www.scrum.org/resources/blog/why-what-how-sprint-planning
  8. 8. Nah sekarang sudah jelas kan? Bahkan menurut Scrum Guide 2020, demi tercapainya target SPRINT GOAL, seiring meningkatnya pemahaman dan kepercayaan tim maka c Scrum Event | Sprint Planning TIM SCRUM MASIH DAPAT MENYEMPURNAKAN ITEM PEKERJAAN, DAN DEVELOPER DAPAT MENEGOISASIKAN KEMBALI SCOPE PEKERJAAN DENGAN PRODUCT OWNER SELAMA SPRINT BERJALAN So, ga perlu merasa terbebani harus detail banget di sprint planning. Toh pengembangan produk adalah sesuatu yang kompleks. Hampir tidak mungkin mengetahui semua diawal dan berharap tidak ada perubahan kedepannya. J
  9. 9. The Sprint Goal is created during the Sprint Planning event and then added to the Sprint Backlog. As the Developers work during the Sprint, they keep the Sprint Goal in mind. If the work turns out to be different than they expected, they collaborate with the Product Owner to negotiate the scope of the Sprint Backlog within the Sprint without affecting the Sprint Goal. Scrum Guide 2020 IG: @agileacademydotid Scrum Event | Sprint Planning c Namun perlu diingat juga, perubahan scope pekerjaan yang terjadi TIDAK BOLEH mengubah Sprint Goal yang sudah ditetapkan ya.
  10. 10. c IG @agileacademydotid www.agileacademy.id Simpan untuk bisa dibaca nanti LIKE COMMENT SHARE Nyalakan notifkasi untuk dapat info terbaru Mendapat sesuatu dari postingan ini? Klik like dan share untuk membagikan manfaat kepada teman-teman lain. Scrum Event | Sprint Planning

