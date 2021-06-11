Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Jun. 11, 2021

Display devices

computer output screens.

Display devices

  1. 1. DISPLAY DEVICES Output Screens
  2. 2. CRT Cathode Ray Tube
  3. 3. cathode ray tube (CRT) A cathode ray tube (CRT) is a specialized vacuum tube in which images are produced when an electron 1897
  4. 4. LCD Liquid Crystal display  LCD (liquid crystal display) is the technology used for displays in notebook and other smaller computers. 1963
  5. 5. Plasma Monitors  A plasma display is a computer video display in which each pixel on the screen is illuminated by a tiny bit of plasma or charged gas, somewhat like a tiny neon light.Plasma displays are thinner than cathode ray tube ( CRT ) displays and brighter than liquid crystal displays ( LCD ). 1964
  6. 6. Touch Screen Monitors  A user can give input or control the information processing system through simple or multi-touch gestures by touching the screen with a special stylus or one or more fingers. 1965  Popular after Apple release of touch iphone in 2007
  7. 7. OLED Organic Light Emitting Display  1987  Introduced to consumers in 2009  An OLED display uses a new technology called OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diodes). OLED screens are brighter, more efficient, thinner and feature better refresh rates and contrast than LCD or Plasma. OLEDs are made by placing thin films of organic (carbon based) materials between two conductors.

