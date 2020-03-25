Aminullah assagaf zoom meteeing 25 maret 2020_versi 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ZOOM CLOUD METEEING Untuk memenuhi kebutuhan perkuliahan online system atau meeting online, berikut fasilitas dari Zoom ...
2 Lainnya  Show video panel…melihat peserta….floating melihat peserta yang bicara..dst  Chat…digunakan utk komunikasi ch...
3 EFEKTIFITAS KOMUNIKASI CLASS ONLINE(ZOOM) 1. Jadwal kelas online diumumkan melalui WA group 2. Lokasi mahasiswa jauh dar...
  1. 1. 1 ZOOM CLOUD METEEING Untuk memenuhi kebutuhan perkuliahan online system atau meeting online, berikut fasilitas dari Zoom Cloud Meeting yang dapat digunakan, dengan langkah sbb: Host meeting (Dosen)  Buka web dan register: Zoom Cloud Meeting  Klik… Zoom: Video Conferencing……  Klik….Host meeting … with video on  Input….alamat Email, mis: assagaf29@yahoo.com  Buat Password, awali hurup besar: Amin2120  Hasilnya akan mendapatkan no ID, mis: o ….Personal Meeting ID = 460-954-1905) o ….http://usd4web.zoom.us/j/4609541905  Klik …Host meeting … with video on  Lauch Application (Choose other Application)…abaikan atau cancel  Klik …Download & run zoom  Klik …Save file  Buka di folder computer…Download  Klik 2 kali di folder tsb, mis :….Zoom……..  Tunggu proses s/d 100%  Zoom siap digunakan Ready for meeting….  Selanjutnya gunakan tools (pada bagian bawah atau atas di screen atau dilayar komputer) yang tersedia untuk host dan untuk participant….  Host mulai invite :…..klik invite…..klik Copy URL…..kirim ke WA group mahasiswa atau peserta meeting……klik Copy Invitation…kirim ke WA group….==> kirim LINK ke mahasiswa atau peserta meeting…..di WA group….  Selanjutnya….respon mahasiswa yang hadir onair dalam meeting online bisa dimonitor ….atau absen yang sdh onair atau hadir dalam meeting online…. Participant (Mahasiswa)  Mahasiswa atau peserta rapat menyiapkan ….install di HP…ZOOM CLOUD MEETING melalui playstore …klik LINK yg ada di WA (group WA)… Zoom …input atau klik …Nama …Ok…Join Audio (gambar headset)…Call Via Device Audio….  Zoom di HP digunakan sebagai media utk memulai dan melanjutkan atau leave dari meeting oleh mhasiswa atau peserta rapat…..klik leave atau Ctr Q..utk keluar dari meeting
  2. 2. 2 Lainnya  Show video panel…melihat peserta….floating melihat peserta yang bicara..dst  Chat…digunakan utk komunikasi chating  Record…utk rekam selama meeting atau pembahasan di kelas  Alternatif (1), komunikasi dlm meeting al: Video + power point o New share…Aktifkan video o New share…klik 2 kali…power point…buka power point atau PPT…sambil mendengarkan video presentasi dari dosen atau host o Dalammeeting ini dapat dilakukan interaksi antara peserta mahasiswadengan dosen atau antara peserta meeting  Alternatif (2), komunikasi : Power point + presentasi atau penjelasan oleh host o New share – buka power point o Presentasi atau penjelasan oleh dosen atau host o Dalam meeting ini dapat dilakukan interaksi antara peserta meeting atau mahasiswa dengan dosen atau antara peserta meeting  Alternatif (3), komunikasi dlm meeting : Video + power point + presentasi atau penjelasan oleh dosen atau host o New share…Aktifkan video o New share…klik 2 kali…power point…buka power point atau PPT…sambil menonton video secara bergantian dengan power point atau melihat power point dalam video o Menjelaskan yang ada di video  End meeting  Alt Q  Peserta meeting dengan menggunakan HP  gunakan folder zoom untuk masuk/keluar atau melanjutkan meeting melelui folder zoom…..keluar meeting LEAVE  Dapat memenfaatkan berbagai tool sesuai kebutuhan yang tersedia di screen atau layar …posisi bagian atas atau bawah  Utk bertanya atau memberi comment …msw pilih… More…klik ..Raise Hand atau naikkan tangan….pada saat yg sama host melihat di layer atau screen nama mahasiswadan keterangan RaiseHand…sehingga dosen mempersilahkan msw ybs utk bicara…..kalau sdh selesai klik ..Lower Hand atau gambar tepuk tangan…  Host bias melihat semua msw atau peserta meeting….klik Open Partisipant….dekat Share screen…klik Stop Share…  Demikian, wassalam Jakarta, 22 Maret 2020 Prof. Aminullah Assagaf
  3. 3. 3 EFEKTIFITAS KOMUNIKASI CLASS ONLINE(ZOOM) 1. Jadwal kelas online diumumkan melalui WA group 2. Lokasi mahasiswa jauh dari tv, dapur, suara dlm rumah, dll yg mengganggu meeting 3. Mahasiswa disarankan pakai headset atau earphone agar clear mendengarkan penjelasan dosen 4. Tampilan gambar msw bahu keatas 5. Disply nama sesuai absen 6. Mahasiswa menggunakan fitur “Raise hand” atau angkat tangan jika mau bicara atau bertanya untuk menghindari bicara secara bersamaan….selanjutnya menunggu dipersilahkan oleh dosen utk bicara…atau jangan bicara tanpa dipersilahkan oleh dosen 7. Bila ada quis dari dosen, mahasiswa harus mencatat dan jawaban dikirim by email atau melalui group WA yang ditentukan…Quis sesuai yang dibahas pada hari perkuliahan dan jawaban dikumpul sebelum kuliah minggu berikutnya 8. Online kelas dibuka 10 menit sebelum kelas dimulai 9. Pengambilan absen oleh dosen dilakukakn tepat pd waktu perkuliahan 10. Mahsiswa harus ontime masuk dalam kelas online atau sebelum kelas dimulai 11. Dll..sesuai kebutuhan agar perkuliahan online tertib dan lancer Catatan: Utk disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan…. The rules of online class (Prof. Aminullah Assagaf) Beli member bulanan atau tahunan, atau free 40 menit break kemudian lanjutkan dst

