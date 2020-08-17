Content:

Basic principles for removable partial dentures’ designs

1.Objectives and functions of removable partial dentures.

2.Factors that affect removable partial dentures’ design.

a. Abutment condition

b. Ridge condition

c. Patients’ needs, Gender and advanced age

d. Forces acting on removable partial dentures.

3. Biomechanical principles of the distal extension partial denture design

4.Damaging effect of removable partial dentures.

5.Problems of support associated with free-end saddles removable partial dentures.

6.How to control these problems (solutions).

a. Reduction of the load.

b. Distribution of the load between abutment teeth and residual ridges.

c. Wide distribution of the load

d. Providing posterior abutment

7.Principles of Class I RPD design

8.Selecting components for designing free extension removable partial dentures

(Basic Principles of a Properly Designed Components)

a. Denture base and Artificial Teeth

b. Proximal plates

c. Rests

d. Direct retainers and Indirect Retainers

e. Major connector and Minor connectors

9.Conclusion

Minimizing and controlling strain on the residual ridge

Minimizing and controlling strain on the abutment teeth

10. Bibliographies