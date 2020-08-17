Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Amal Fathy Kaddah Professor of Prosthodontic, Faculty of Dentistry, Cairo University
Don’t wait until it’s late
The first step in a successful partial denture is to design and plan the case very carefully. The more time taken with thi...
The prosthesis must be designed following the most favorable biomechanical principles, as the simple and proper design hel...
The simple and proper design helps in replacing what is missing and preserve remaining tissues
Objectives and Functions of RPD Preservation of the remaining structures Simplicity and rigidity Restore masticatory effic...
Preservation of the remaining tissues without injury of the remaining oral structures. Restore the form and function Enhan...
FACTORS PRINCIPLES Removable Partial Denture Design Dr. Mohamed Farouk
Factors that affect RPD design Are conditions and forces found in the patients mouth, that affect the partial denture desi...
Principles of RPD design Are certain rules placed by the dentist to cope with the oral factors and achieve the biomechanic...
Principles of RPD design Biological principles Mechanical principles
* Mechanical p. >>> related to resistance of forces and its application to object >> looseness of teeth, bon resorption……e...
FACTORS FORCES RIDGE PATIENT RABUTMENT
Number of abutments Tipped teeth Crown root ratio Periodontal condition of abutments  Rests  Retainers  Mouth preparati...
The health of the periodontal ligament: Periodontally weak abutment require the use of flexible clasps (e.g. wrought wire)...
 Tooth undercuts  Root configurations Type and position of retainers  Abutment condition
The presence and degree of undercut: The flexibility of the clasp used depends on the degree of the undercut, and the orie...
Occlusion Would occlusal reduction improve the stability of a RPD ?  Abutment condition
Combination of RPD and FPD (e.g. a modification of either a Class I or Class II arch exists anterior to a lone-standing a...
2. Ridge condition Resiliency Ridge span Ridge shape Type of denture base material Impression technique
Distortion of tissues over the edentulous ridge will be approximately 500 µm under 4 newtons of force, whereas abutment t...
Ridge span The longer the edentulous area covered by the denture base, the greater the potential lever action on the abut...
Ridge shape B, The flat ridge will provide good support, poor stability. C, The sharp spiny ridge will provide poor suppo...
Shape of the sulcus Deep tissue undercuts close to the gingival margin contraindicates the use of gingivally approaching c...
Systemic health problems Acceptable oral hygiene Reliable recall candidate Treatment simplification Economic Consider...
Gender and age Appearance Gingivally app clasps provide better esthetics For occlusally approaching clasps it is better es...
FACTORS FORCES ABUTMENT PATIENT RIDGE
 Masticatory stresses. Gravity acting against maxillary prosthesis The action of Sticky Food tends to pull the denture ...
MOVEMENTS OF RPDs DURING FUNCTION All should be within the physiological limits of the tissues involved FORCES ACTING ON...
The magnitude and intensity The duration The direction The frequency of these forces The ability of living tissues to tole...
Fibers of periodontal ligament are arranged such that their resistance to vertical forces is much greater than that to hor...
The amount of stress transmitted to the abutment depend on: Length and surface area of the edentulous span Quality of the ...
 Class I Lever  Class II Lever  Class III Lever 1.Tissue-ward movements 2.Tissue-away movements 3.Horizontal movements:...
1- Tissue-ward movements
2- Tissue-away movements
3- Horizontal movements Bracing arm
4- Rotational movements
FACTORS PRINCIPLES Removable Partial Denture Design
Biomechanical principles of designSUPPORT RETENTION BRACING RECOPRICATION Stability DESIGN OF EACH COMPONENT
Biomechanical Principles A group of principles concerned with minimizing the damaging effect of RPD components
Damaging effect of RPD Teeth (caries, periodontal breakdown, looseness) Bone (bone resorption) Soft tissue (gingivitis, hy...
Over stresses Food and plaque accumulation Soft tissue irritation Damaging effect of RPD
Therefore, forces falling on RPD should be properly: Directed vertically on both ridge and abutment Decreased, to reduce t...
Prevent food accumulation Guide plane Beading Intimate fit of the saddle Distance between vertical components Relation bet...
Prevent soft tissue irritation Reduce the number of components crossing the gingival margin Any component crossing the gin...
Types of RPD Tooth-mucosa support Tooth Support Mucosa support
Class I (bilateral free end) Long Class IV Class II (unilateral free end)
Tooth-mucosa support Support is derived from two different tissues, the non-displaceable teeth and the displaceable soft t...
Periodontal ligament (0.25mm) Mucosa (2.0mm) Different Displacement Between PDL & Mucosa
This results in vertical movement of the denture base either in tissue-ward or tissue- away direction when occlusal forces...
This means that in distal extension RPD there are problems of: • Support (maimly) • Retention • Bracing and reciprocation ...
Problems of support associated with free- end saddles RPD is due to: 1. Lack of posterior abutment 2. Support is derived f...
During mastication or parafunction (clenching and bruxing) the periosteum is compressed, the underlying bone subjected to ...
Ridge resorption is likely to happen. The abutment teeth are subjected to torque in both antero-posterior and buccolingual...
Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. 2. Distribution of the load between ...
1- Reducing the load 1. Broad tissue coverage 2. Fitness and intimate adaptation of the denture base 3. Use of small and n...
1. Broad tissue coverage and maximum extension of the denture base within the functional limits of muscular movements. Lat...
An extension base of the mandibular RPD must cover the buccal shelf and the retromolar pad
It is constant, relatively unchanging structure on the mandibular denture bearing surface. The pad contains glandular tiss...
The bone beneath does not resorb due to the pressure associated with denture use. It is one of the two primary support are...
Boundaries of the buccal shelf: The external oblique line and the crest of the alveolar ridge. Buccal Shelf Masseter Groov...
The buccal shelf is a prime support area because it is parallel to the occlusal plane. It is composed of dense cortical bo...
Amount of movement is dependent upon: The surface area of the mucosal support area The compressibility of the bearing su...
2. Fitness and intimate adaptation of the denture base to the tissue.  Impression Technique  Relining Maximize the surfa...
3. Use of small and narrow teeth to increase the masticatory efficiency and reduce the masticatory Load
Less muscular force will be required to penetrate food bolus with reduced occlusal table, thereby >> reducing forces to su...
4. Replacing premolars with canines, and molars with premolars.
5. Leaving a tooth off the saddle.
6. Harmonious occlusion and reducing the cusp angle of artificial teeth. Anterior guidance – Centric only contact posterio...
7. Improving the condition of the residual ridge e.g. correction of abusive condition of hyperplastic tissues.
Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. (7 points) 2. Distribution of the lo...
I. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Through applying the stress- breaking principle II. Placement of...
I. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles:
Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Stress breaker (stress equalizers)  Movable joint  Flexible conne...
RPD having a movable joint between the direct retainer and the denture base This joint may be in the form of  Hinges  Ba...
Dalbo Extra coronal precision attachment: Ball and socket type of joint in which the ball is cantilevered off the abutment...
 Split major connectors A lower partial denture framework with partial division of a lingual plate to achieve stress brea...
1. Gingivally approaching clasp R.P.I. >> except T, U bar and Devan clasps 2. Reverse Aker Clasp 3. R.P.A. 4. ROUGHT WIRE ...
If can’t use I-bar: RPA High frenal attachment, soft tissue undercut, shallow vestibule If can’t use the mesial rest: Comb...
Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Gingivally approaching clasp >> R.P.I.  The clasps disengage durin...
Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Reverse Aker clasp  The clasps disengage during tissue-ward moveme...
Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Combination clasp consists of cast reciprocal arm and tapered, roun...
WROUGHT WIRE CLASP During function, Loading force (F) causes clasp to rotate, where minor connector breaks contact with to...
RPA clasp provides bilateral bracing, commonly used in tooth-mucosa borne RPDs where an RPI clasp is contraindicated.
Properly designed RPA clasp showing movement from occlusal forces. Proximal plate (C) drops gingivally and slightly mesial...
Improperly designed RPA clasp located above survey line.
I. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Through applying the stress- breaking principle II. Placement of...
II. Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle.
Positioning the occlusal rest on the abutment teeth If the rest is placed on the distal side of the abutment (near the ede...
When force is directed against unsupported end of beam, cantilever can act as first class lever >> Torque on the abutment ...
Positioning the occlusal rest on the abutment teeth Changing the location of the occlusal rest from the distal fossa to th...
Advantages of Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle. 1. Buttressing effect
Changing the direction of torque on the abutment from the distal to the mesial side of the tooth, the force tends to move ...
Reverse Aker Clasp F 2- Changing the stresses acting on the saddle and Transfer the design from Lever I to favorable Lever...
3. Disengagement of the clasp during tissue ward forces (elimination of the torque) a. Proximal plate should contact appro...
b. Clasp Disengagement Reverse Aker The circumferential clasp arm and proximal plate move in mesiogingival direction disen...
4. Increase the length of the arc of rotation, so the forces transmitted to the ridge are more vertical A vertical force i...
5. The area of support is increased (decrease force /unit area)
6. Placing the occlusal rest away from the distal extension base beside achieving mechanical advantages it helps in favora...
Axis of rotation (fulcrum line) runs through the deepest portion of posterior rests Therefore this portion of rest should ...
Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. 2. Distribution of the load between ...
I. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Through applying the stress- breaking principle II. Placement of...
III. Functional impression The mucosa is recorded in a compressed form so, the degree of tissue ward displacement is decre...
Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. 2. Distribution of the load between ...
a- Maximum area covering of the ridge 3. Wide distribution of the load
b- By placing additional rests.
C- by a splinting of one or more teeth, either by fixed partial dentures or by soldering two or more individual restoratio...
d- Using a Kennedy bar to distribute the lateral load on multiple teeth.
Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. 2. Distribution of the load between ...
4. Providing posterior abutment
Five Parts of RPD 1. Rests 2. Minor connectors (including proximal plates) 3. Major connector 4. Denture base and Artifici...
1.Combined metal-acrylic bases used to allow for future relining as bone resorption is usually anticipated. 1-Denture base
2. The metal part is designed either in ladder- like configuration or in the form of meshwork, to allow for mechanical ret...
3. Attain maximum coverage and extension within the physiologic limits. The base extends from the abutment to cover the tu...
If the denture border is underextended in the buccal shelf area. Therefore, it will not be able to occupy the buccal pouch...
Border molding of the mylohyoid ridge area should be performed 4-6 mm below this ridge The impression surface of the dentu...
A denture border short of the mytohyoid ridge digs into the residual ridge and causes pain. If shortened, the denture bord...
4. Either constructed over mucosa in its displaced functional form or in the static form if the stress breaking principle ...
The accuracy and type of impression registration (anatomical or functional) Has greater area coverage More stability under...
5. Concave Polished surface The properly shaped polished surface contour which is important for the retention and stabilit...
6- The denture base and the artificial teeth should be placed in the neutral zone.
The neutral zone concept is based on the belief that the muscles should functionally mold not only the border and the arti...
The tongue brings the food onto the occlusal plane, then it holds the food between the upper and lower teeth by cooperatin...
7. Relationship of denture base to abutment
Open or closed design Ideal base/abutment tooth relationship 1-Close contact between the denture and the proximal surface ...
8. Tissue stops: •Are essential parts in the fitting surface of minor connectors. They are usually two or three in number ...
•They are “legs” formed by making holes in the relief wax placed over the ridge during preparation of the master cast befo...
•Elevate the minor connectors, forming the denture base, from the ridge, by a space equal to the thickness of acrylic base...
•Stabilize the framework on the master cast during processing as acrylic resin is packed in the retention spaces. 8. Tissu...
The refractory cast The study cast The Master cast Modified M. cast Duplication of Waxing up Spruing Metal Framework
 Blockout of the master cast  Relief  Internal Finishing Lines  Tissue stoppers Modification of the Mater cast a. Spra...
Beading: Beading is produced by scraping a groove approximately 0.5 to 1mm. wide and deep at the edge of the design of the...
1.Prevent food particles from collecting beneath the framework, that produce discomfort to the patient. 2.Provides seal an...
It is the elimination of the undesirable undercut areas. Only the retentive clasp terminals undercuts are the desirable un...
1- Parallel blockout 2- Shaped blockout (Ledges for clasp arms) 3. Arbitrary blockout Types of Blockout:
For areas that are cervical to guiding plane surfaces and below height of contour (All undercut areas that will be crossed...
2- Shaped blockout: Ledges on buccal and lingual surfaces to locate the wax patterns of the clasp arms
a. Labial and buccal tooth and tissues undercuts not involved in the denture design b. The sublingual and distolingual are...
Arbitrary block out is done to:  Facilitate the removal of the cast from the impression during duplication.  Prevent dis...
Relief: is the procedure of placing wax in certain areas on the master cast to provide space between these areas and the f...
Beneath lingual major connectors. Beneath framework extension onto ridge areas for attachment of resin bases. Relief:
Hard or sensitive areas in which major connectors will contact. Relief:
9. Finishing Lines: Are butt joints created at the junction of major connectors with the denture bases. 1- The internal fi...
int. F.L. ext. F.L.
1- Internal finish line is carved in the relief wax covering the edentulous ridge at the metal resin junction. This line i...
3 2 4 1 Internal finish line
The internal finish line is placed approximately at the junction of the vertical and horizontal planes of the palate to pe...
2- The external finish line is located on the polished surface of a partial denture and is formed in the wax pattern. ext....
ext. F.L. 2- The external finish are the junction of major connector and minor connectors of the denture base.
Should never be placed directly over the internal finish line. It should be placed superiorly to the internal finish line ...
The palatal finishing line should be located 2 mm medial from an imaginary line that would contacts lingual surfaces of mi...
1.Smaller teeth and narrow bucco-lingually are usually preferred to reduce the occlusal load. 2.Teeth should exhibit sharp...
3. Lower teeth should be placed over the crest of the ridge to enhance denture stability. Vertical height of mandibular po...
4. Position of the maxillary buccal cusps: favorably placed over the buccal turning point of the ridge crest. 5. Avoid con...
6. Centric occlusion of teeth should coincide with centric relation 7. Simultaneous bilateral contacts 2- Artificial teeth...
They are 2-4 mm in height, extending from the marginal ridge to the junction of the middle and gingival third of the abutm...
A guide surface should be produced by removing a minimal and fairly uniform thickness of enamel, usually not more than 0.5...
The bucco-lingual width of the proximal plate is determined by the proximal contour of the tooth
1/3 1/3 1/3 Tip of the GP Contact approximately 1 mm of the gingival portion of the guiding plane in distal extension case...
The proximal plate together with the mesiolingually placed minor connector provides stabilization and reciprocation of the...
Contact approximately 1 mm of the gingival portion of the guiding plane in distal extension cases. a slight degree of move...
As the prosthesis is inserted and removed, thus horizontal wedging is eliminated Long parallel surfaces are contraindicate...
GPs are parallel to the path of insertion and removal of the partial denture. Initial contacts on the abutment teeth Conti...
Rest seats should be carefully located and prepared to avoid torque and allow transmission of stresses along the long axes...
•Fit •Saucer-shaped floor •The floor of the rest seat should inclined apically •Strong not raise the vertical dimension of...
Positioning the occlusal rest on the abutment teeth Changing the location of the occlusal rest from the distal fossa to th...
When a posterior force is applied, the tooth is tipped towards the edentulous area which opens the proximal contacts betwe...
Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle. 1. Buttressing effect
Changing the direction of torque on the abutment from the distal to the mesial side of the tooth, the force tends to move ...
Reverse Aker Clasp F 2- Changing the stresses acting on the saddle and Transfer the design from Lever I to favorable Lever...
Depression of the base disallowing harmful engagement of the RPI retentive clasp arm and proximal plate 3- Clasp and proxi...
Clasp Disengagement Reverse Aker The circumferential clasp arm and proximal plate move in mesiogingival direction disengag...
 From occlusal view, the retainer is placed at the point of greatest mesial- distal curvature of the tooth Point of great...
4- Increase the length of lever arm, represented by distance from rest to denture base. This makes rotational action cause...
As you move the rest anteriorly, The tooth and the edentulous area are better able to tolerate vertically directed forces ...
5- As rest is moved anteriorly this will increase the area of support (decrease the force /unit area) 6- Wide distribution...
The Lingual Rest is Preferred than the Incisal Rest because: 1.It is placed closer to the center of rotation of the abutme...
5-Direct Retention The clasp should be designed on biologic as well as mechanical bases
Basic principles of clasp design to Reduce torque to the abutment tooth
Basic Principles of a Properly Designed Clasp 1- Simplicity The simplest type of the clasp that will accomplish the design...
2- Encirclement Each clasp assembly must encircle more than 180 degrees of abutment tooth Tooth can't move horizontally aw...
The clasp assembly must encircle the prepared tooth 180o or half of the circumference of the tooth in a manner that preven...
The retentive clasp arm should remain passive and should not exert any pressure against the tooth until activated when dis...
4. Number of the clasps The best retention is not proportional to the number of clasps. Satisfactory amount of retention, ...
Class I usually required only two retentive clasp arms one on each terminal tooth). In Class I the clasps exert little neu...
6- Support Occlusal rest support prevents clasp from being displaced in gingival direction. lack of support
Secure the clasp in its proper position The occlusal rest must be designed to prevent movement of the clasp arms cervicall...
For a clasp to be retentive its arm must flex as it passes over the height of contour of tooth and engage undercut in infr...
The amount of retention should always be the minimum necessary to resist reasonable dislodging forces.
The more flexible the retentive arm of the clasp, the less stress is transmitted to the abutment tooth. As the flexibility...
An I bar with its tip placed below the cross- over point of the survey lines will provide retention in both direction
Retentive clasps should be bilaterally opposed (i.e., buccal retention on one side of the arch should be opposed by buccal...
 Usually mesial or distal line angle or Mid-buccal position, preferably the facial surface. Location of Retentive Termina...
Clasps should have good bracing and stabilizing qualities 8. Bracing and Stabilization
All rigid parts of clasps contribute to this property and resist displacement of clasp in horizontal direction
9- Reciprocation Each retentive terminal should be opposed by a reciprocal arm to resist any orthodontic pressure exerted ...
Stabilizing and reciprocal components must be rigidly connected bilaterally (cross-arch) to realize reciprocation of the r...
A fundamental aspect of clasp design is that the arms should be placed as low on the crown, within limits, as the survey l...
Reciprocal elements of the clasp assembly should be located at the junction of the gingival and middle thirds of the crown...
The terminal end of the retentive arm is optimally placed in the gingival third of the crown. These locations permit bette...
Fencepost is more readily removed by application of force near its top than by applying same force nearer ground level (de...
Undercut is better be found within the GINGIVAL1/3 for better esthetics & mechanics Bracing arm better located In the apic...
The clasp should not interfere with normal gingival stimulation and its terminal should be away from the gingival margin X...
HAZARDS OF IMPROPERLY DESIGNED PARTIAL DENTURES Tooth decay
11- Minor connector (or proximal plate) must contact a definite guiding plane to dictate path of insertion
Guiding planes are positively control the path of removal and stabilize abutments against rotational movement
The path of escapement for each retentive clasp terminal must be other than parallel to the path of removal for the prosth...
Contact of the saddle with this guide surface would provide very positive retention 1- Path of insertion and removal 2- Pa...
Part of the saddle engaging teeth undercut: This obtained by choosing an antero-posterior tilt rather than the zero tilt w...
Insertion of RPD: Follow ? Initial contacts on the abutment teeth Continuously follow the same path guided by the proximal...
Why do we survey dental casts ? and What are the objectives ? A partial denture must be designed so that it can be easily ...
This RPD cannot be inserted in the mouth because of failure to eliminate unwanted undercut on the cast. This denture has b...
Selection of Clasp form depends on 1-Position of the tooth (ant. or post) 2-Condition of the tooth (periodontal condition)...
Position of retentive undercut: • If the abutment tooth exhibits an undercut on the disto- buccal side, then a reverse cir...
Changing the location of the occlusal rest from the distal to the mesial fossa changes the character, direction and often ...
14. Clasps with stress breaking action Gingivally approaching clasps except Devan clasp Occlusally approaching clasps – Re...
Clasp retainers on abutment teeth adjacent to distal extension bases should be designed as stress-breakers
(1) The I bar placed on the distal cannot move freely away from the tooth thereby producing a torqueing action Occlusal vi...
Occlusal view of an RPI clasp. From the Mechanical point of view Mesiobuccal position From the Biological point of view Mi...
P.P minor connector should contact approximately 1 mm of the gingival portion of the g. p. in distal extension cases
Changing the position of the guiding plates changes the center of rotation (.) indicates center of rotation R.P.I.
Contraindications for the use of gingivally approaching clasps A. Severe buccal or lingual tilts of abutment teeth B. Seve...
b- Reverse Aker Clasp F Changing the stresses acting on the saddle and Transfer the design from Class I Lever to favorable...
A mesial occlusal rest . A proximal plate An Aker retentive arm arising from the superior portion of the proximal plate. I...
1.Mesio-occlusal surface of the tooth, permitting the other components to release from the tooth and drop into undercuts w...
d. RLS Clasp  Mesio-occlusal Rest  A distolingual L-bar direct retainer  Distobuccal Stabilizer Advantages: • Reduces t...
The design of clasp for a distal extension RPD that helps in preserving both the abutment teeth and the tissues of the ede...
e- Combination clasp Consists of cast reciprocal arm and tapered, round wrought-wire retentive clasp arm applicable when d...
I. Retainers are supportive elements, designed to counteract displacing rotational forces. They may be in the form of rest...
Two rests one on each side are generally used, they should be located as far anterior to the fulcrum axis as possible 6- I...
1-Effectiveness of the Direct Retainers Factors affecting I.R.
2- Proper Location of I.R
3- Effectiveness of the Supporting Structures 4- Rigidity of the Denture Frame
STRAPSBARS PALATAL PLATES • 6- 8mm • Cross section is half round • 8 – 12 mm • 1.5 mm thickness •Covers more than half of ...
Rigidity Must be properly located Uniform metal thickness should be throughout the palate. The metal should not be hig...
a- Placed at least 6 mm away from the gingival margin. b. The borders should run parallel in order to produce the least po...
c. All borders should be tapered d. Should be smoothly curved. e. The borders should be beaded. Relief is avoided except i...
Maxillary Major connector used for distal extension removable partial denture Palatal strap Anteroposterior palatal bars P...
Rigidity and strength of the connector allow the metal to be used in thinner sections. Support due to wide palatal coverag...
MIDDLE PALATAL STRAP •Rigid. •Reduces gingival margin coverage to a minimum •Well tolerated •Away from the tactile recepto...
The strap lies on the central portion of the hard palate MIDDLE PALATAL STRAP A minimum of 8 mm. in width, and 1.5mm thick...
• Rigid, Wide and thin • More than 8 mm in width to gain the necessary rigidity • Having a uniform thickness, • Well toler...
Plates: More strength, less liability of food trapping, better tolerance, and broader distribution of load (maximum suppor...
ANTERIOR PALATAL STRAP Disadvantages: a poor connector because it lacks the rigidity, that causes movement or spreading of...
8-Mandibular Major Connectors Mandibular Major connector should be relieved while Max MC should be beaded???  Lingual bar...
 A lingual bar connector should be tapered superiorly with a half-pear shape in cross section and should be relieved suff...
4- The superior border of the lingual bar should be placed 3-5 mm 5- The borders should run parallel to the gingival margin
6- The inferior border should be gently rounded above the moving tissues of the floor of the mouth. 7- Impingement of ging...
Lingual plate • Most rigid mand. M. c. • Better bracing • Splinting for weak teeth. It should be extends to the cingulae o...
Lingual plate High floor of the mouth and high frenal attachment. When future teeth replacement is anticipated.
Sublingual Bar Dental barKennedy bar Sublingual bar: When Want to avoid torus Kennedy bar Used to add to the strength and ...
Mandibular major connectors Lingual Plate Lingual bar Sublingual Bar Dental bar Kennedy bar
Ant. Modification spaces of class I are preferably restored separately with fixed bridge. This helps in • Simplifying the ...
Remember: to solve class I RPD problems Improve denture support. how Decrease torque by using stress equalization and plac...
Interproximal space 9. Minor Connectors Minor connectors are designed to connect the framework components either to the de...
Interproximal space 9. Minor Connectors Must be rigid. Should be triangle in cross section, positioned to enhance comfort,...
 They should be inconspicuous to the tongue. Therefore they are placed on the guiding planes of abutments or in the embra...
 They should be inconspicuous to the tongue. Therefore they are placed on the guiding planes of abutments or in the embra...
 There should be a minimum of 4 - 5mm space between any two neighboring minor connectors.
Strain on the residual ridge is minimized through 1.Broad tissue coverage and maximum extension of the denture base within...
6. Harmonious occlusion and reducing the cusp angle Leaving a tooth off the saddle 7.Placing the artificial teeth on the a...
1.Correct choice of the abut. Tooth with sufficient alveolar bone support and crown and root morphology 2.Placement of occ...
5. Wide distribution of the load over the teeth: a- By placing additional rests, or b- by a splinting of one or more teeth...
7. Preparation and restoration of the abutment teeth to accommodate the most ideal design of PD this include a- Proper for...
Advantages of Placing the occlusal rest away from the distal extension base 1.Buttressing effect 2.Changing the stresses f...
5- Basic principles for designing the removable partial denture class i partial denture design

  1. 1. Dr. Amal Fathy Kaddah Professor of Prosthodontic, Faculty of Dentistry, Cairo University
  2. 2. Don’t wait until it’s late
  3. 3. The first step in a successful partial denture is to design and plan the case very carefully. The more time taken with this important step, the more secure and functional the resulting partial.
  4. 4. The prosthesis must be designed following the most favorable biomechanical principles, as the simple and proper design helps in reducing the harmful effects on the supporting structures
  5. 5. The simple and proper design helps in replacing what is missing and preserve remaining tissues
  6. 6. Objectives and Functions of RPD Preservation of the remaining structures Simplicity and rigidity Restore masticatory efficiency Restore Appearance and speech
  7. 7. Preservation of the remaining tissues without injury of the remaining oral structures. Restore the form and function Enhance psychological comfort Removable Partial Denture Design
  8. 8. FACTORS PRINCIPLES Removable Partial Denture Design Dr. Mohamed Farouk
  9. 9. Factors that affect RPD design Are conditions and forces found in the patients mouth, that affect the partial denture design. Removable Partial Denture Design
  10. 10. Principles of RPD design Are certain rules placed by the dentist to cope with the oral factors and achieve the biomechanical consideration of the design. Removable Partial Denture Design
  11. 11. Principles of RPD design Biological principles Mechanical principles
  12. 12. * Mechanical p. >>> related to resistance of forces and its application to object >> looseness of teeth, bon resorption……etc Biomechanical principles of RPD design * Bio >>> biological p. pertaining to living systems >>> inflammation, Caries, bone resorption….etc Removable Partial Denture Design
  13. 13. FACTORS FORCES RIDGE PATIENT RABUTMENT
  14. 14. Number of abutments Tipped teeth Crown root ratio Periodontal condition of abutments  Rests  Retainers  Mouth preparation needed 1- Abutment condition
  15. 15. The health of the periodontal ligament: Periodontally weak abutment require the use of flexible clasps (e.g. wrought wire) Sound abutments permit the use of more rigid forms (e.g. Aker)  Abutment condition
  16. 16.  Tooth undercuts  Root configurations Type and position of retainers  Abutment condition
  17. 17. The presence and degree of undercut: The flexibility of the clasp used depends on the degree of the undercut, and the orientation of the survey line Undercuts should be present on the zero tilt, otherwise they should be created
  18. 18. Occlusion Would occlusal reduction improve the stability of a RPD ?  Abutment condition
  19. 19. Combination of RPD and FPD (e.g. a modification of either a Class I or Class II arch exists anterior to a lone-standing abutment tooth, the splinting of this abutment to the nearest tooth by FPD is mandatory. Pier abutment Fixed bridge
  20. 20. 2. Ridge condition Resiliency Ridge span Ridge shape Type of denture base material Impression technique
  21. 21. Distortion of tissues over the edentulous ridge will be approximately 500 µm under 4 newtons of force, whereas abutment teeth will demonstrate approximately 20 µm of intrusion under the same load. Resiliency
  22. 22. Ridge span The longer the edentulous area covered by the denture base, the greater the potential lever action on the abutment teeth.
  23. 23. Ridge shape B, The flat ridge will provide good support, poor stability. C, The sharp spiny ridge will provide poor support, poor to fair stability. D, Displaceable tissue on the ridge will provide poor support and poor stability.
  24. 24. Shape of the sulcus Deep tissue undercuts close to the gingival margin contraindicates the use of gingivally approaching clasps
  25. 25. Systemic health problems Acceptable oral hygiene Reliable recall candidate Treatment simplification Economic Considerations 3. Patients’ needs, Gender and advanced age
  26. 26. Gender and age Appearance Gingivally app clasps provide better esthetics For occlusally approaching clasps it is better esthetically and mechanically for the clasp arm to start from a more gingival position
  27. 27. FACTORS FORCES ABUTMENT PATIENT RIDGE
  28. 28.  Masticatory stresses. Gravity acting against maxillary prosthesis The action of Sticky Food tends to pull the denture occlusally away from the tissues Muscle pull and tongue action tend to displace a denture from its position. Intercuspation of teeth may tend to produce horizontal and rotational stresses unless the occlusion is balanced. (Resolved forces from lateral movements). 4. FORCES ACTING to displace the RPDs
  29. 29. MOVEMENTS OF RPDs DURING FUNCTION All should be within the physiological limits of the tissues involved FORCES ACTING ON RPDs
  30. 30. The magnitude and intensity The duration The direction The frequency of these forces The ability of living tissues to tolerate forces is largely dependent upon Maxfield FORCES ACTING ON RPDs
  31. 31. Fibers of periodontal ligament are arranged such that their resistance to vertical forces is much greater than that to horizontal forces Tissues are adapted to receive and absorb forces within their physiological tolerance FORCES ACTING ON RPDs
  32. 32. The amount of stress transmitted to the abutment depend on: Length and surface area of the edentulous span Quality of the supporting ridge: The thickness and compressibility of the supporting mucosa. The adaptation of the denture base to the tissues of the extension base Clasp type Opposing occlusion
  33. 33.  Class I Lever  Class II Lever  Class III Lever 1.Tissue-ward movements 2.Tissue-away movements 3.Horizontal movements: a) Lateral movements b) Antero-posterior movements. 4. Rotational movements around fulcrum:  MOVEMENTS OF REMOVABLE PARTIAL DENTURES DURING FUNCTION
  34. 34. 1- Tissue-ward movements
  35. 35. 2- Tissue-away movements
  36. 36. 3- Horizontal movements Bracing arm
  37. 37. 4- Rotational movements
  38. 38. When you realize you've made a mistake, take immediate steps to correct it.
  39. 39. FACTORS PRINCIPLES Removable Partial Denture Design
  40. 40. Biomechanical principles of designSUPPORT RETENTION BRACING RECOPRICATION Stability DESIGN OF EACH COMPONENT
  41. 41. Biomechanical Principles A group of principles concerned with minimizing the damaging effect of RPD components
  42. 42. Damaging effect of RPD Teeth (caries, periodontal breakdown, looseness) Bone (bone resorption) Soft tissue (gingivitis, hyperplasia)
  43. 43. Over stresses Food and plaque accumulation Soft tissue irritation Damaging effect of RPD
  44. 44. Therefore, forces falling on RPD should be properly: Directed vertically on both ridge and abutment Decreased, to reduce the force /unit area within the physiological tolerance of the tissues. Distributed widely
  45. 45. Prevent food accumulation Guide plane Beading Intimate fit of the saddle Distance between vertical components Relation between clasp type and tissue undercut Avoid poor clasp designs
  46. 46. Prevent soft tissue irritation Reduce the number of components crossing the gingival margin Any component crossing the gingival margin should be relieved The retentive tip should be placed 1-1.5 mm away from the gingival margin Distance between major connector and gingival margin
  47. 47. Types of RPD Tooth-mucosa support Tooth Support Mucosa support
  48. 48. Class I (bilateral free end) Long Class IV Class II (unilateral free end)
  49. 49. Tooth-mucosa support Support is derived from two different tissues, the non-displaceable teeth and the displaceable soft tissues covering the residual ridge.
  50. 50. Periodontal ligament (0.25mm) Mucosa (2.0mm) Different Displacement Between PDL & Mucosa
  51. 51. This results in vertical movement of the denture base either in tissue-ward or tissue- away direction when occlusal forces act on artificial teeth.
  52. 52. This means that in distal extension RPD there are problems of: • Support (maimly) • Retention • Bracing and reciprocation • Stabilization (tipping and rotational movements)
  53. 53. Problems of support associated with free- end saddles RPD is due to: 1. Lack of posterior abutment 2. Support is derived from both the residual ridge and abutment teeth 3.Major support is obtained from the residual ridge 4.If resorption occurs and relining of the denture is neglected further bone resorption occurs with subsequent torque acting on the abutments.
  54. 54. ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?
  55. 55. During mastication or parafunction (clenching and bruxing) the periosteum is compressed, the underlying bone subjected to stress and strain, and a resorptive remodeling response is provoked.
  56. 56. Ridge resorption is likely to happen. The abutment teeth are subjected to torque in both antero-posterior and buccolingual directions. With improper designs >> movement of the denture base during mastication or parafunction is destructive to the underlying bone and soft tissue
  57. 57. ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?
  58. 58. Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. 2. Distribution of the load between abutment teeth and residual ridges. 3. Wide distribution of the load 4. Providing posterior abutment
  59. 59. 1- Reducing the load 1. Broad tissue coverage 2. Fitness and intimate adaptation of the denture base 3. Use of small and narrow teeth 4. Replacing premolars with canines, and molars with premolars. 5. Harmonious occlusion and reducing the cusp angle of artificial teeth. 6. Leaving a tooth off the saddle. 7. Improving the condition of the residual ridge
  60. 60. 1. Broad tissue coverage and maximum extension of the denture base within the functional limits of muscular movements. Lateral and posterior borders must be well extended to provide support, retention, bracing and stability for distal-extension RPDs. Posterior borders Lateral borders
  61. 61. An extension base of the mandibular RPD must cover the buccal shelf and the retromolar pad
  62. 62. It is constant, relatively unchanging structure on the mandibular denture bearing surface. The pad contains glandular tissue, loose areolar connective tissue, the lower margin of the pterygomandibular raphe, fibers of the buccinator, and superiorconstrictor and fibers of the temporal tendon. Retromolar Pad:
  63. 63. The bone beneath does not resorb due to the pressure associated with denture use. It is one of the two primary support areas of the mandible Retromolar Pad:
  64. 64. Boundaries of the buccal shelf: The external oblique line and the crest of the alveolar ridge. Buccal Shelf Masseter Groove Buccinator limits the extension in this area
  65. 65. The buccal shelf is a prime support area because it is parallel to the occlusal plane. It is composed of dense cortical bone and is relatively resistant to vertical forces. Buccal Shelf
  66. 66. Amount of movement is dependent upon: The surface area of the mucosal support area The compressibility of the bearing surface tissues Therefore, we must maximize the coverage of the edentulous extension area with fully extended impressions. By two methods:  Altered cast impressions  Fully extended impressions with a custom tray
  67. 67. 2. Fitness and intimate adaptation of the denture base to the tissue.  Impression Technique  Relining Maximize the surface area and cover key anatomic structures with altered cast impressions
  68. 68. 3. Use of small and narrow teeth to increase the masticatory efficiency and reduce the masticatory Load
  69. 69. Less muscular force will be required to penetrate food bolus with reduced occlusal table, thereby >> reducing forces to supporting oral structures
  70. 70. 4. Replacing premolars with canines, and molars with premolars.
  71. 71. 5. Leaving a tooth off the saddle.
  72. 72. 6. Harmonious occlusion and reducing the cusp angle of artificial teeth. Anterior guidance – Centric only contact posteriorly. This practice will reduce the lateral forces delivered.
  73. 73. 7. Improving the condition of the residual ridge e.g. correction of abusive condition of hyperplastic tissues.
  74. 74. Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. (7 points) 2. Distribution of the load between abutment teeth and residual ridges. 3. Wide distribution of the load 4. Providing posterior abutment
  75. 75. I. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Through applying the stress- breaking principle II. Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle. III. Functional impression technique. 2- Distribution of load between the teeth and the ridges
  76. 76. I. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles:
  77. 77. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Stress breaker (stress equalizers)  Movable joint  Flexible connection
  78. 78. RPD having a movable joint between the direct retainer and the denture base This joint may be in the form of  Hinges  Ball and socket devices or  Sleeves and cylinders Hinged type stress breakers allows vertical and hinge movement of the base
  79. 79. Dalbo Extra coronal precision attachment: Ball and socket type of joint in which the ball is cantilevered off the abutment tooth and the socket is attached to the prosthesis. Hinged type stress breakers allows vertical and hinge movement of the base to prevent direct transmission of tipping forces to the abutment Chrisman intracoronal retainer
  80. 80.  Split major connectors A lower partial denture framework with partial division of a lingual plate to achieve stress breaking action Flexible connection
  81. 81. 1. Gingivally approaching clasp R.P.I. >> except T, U bar and Devan clasps 2. Reverse Aker Clasp 3. R.P.A. 4. ROUGHT WIRE CLASP 5. Back action and Reverse back action clasps ? ?  Clasps with stress breaking action. More load transferred to residual ridge The clasps disengage during tissue-ward movement
  82. 82. If can’t use I-bar: RPA High frenal attachment, soft tissue undercut, shallow vestibule If can’t use the mesial rest: Combination Clasp Restoration, heavy occlusion, rotated tooth RPI RPA, Combination Clasp Clasp of Choice: RPI
  83. 83. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Gingivally approaching clasp >> R.P.I.  The clasps disengage during tissue-ward movement  Flexible
  84. 84. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Reverse Aker clasp  The clasps disengage during tissue-ward movement  Rigid connection F
  85. 85. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Combination clasp consists of cast reciprocal arm and tapered, round wrought-wire retentive clasp arm
  86. 86. WROUGHT WIRE CLASP During function, Loading force (F) causes clasp to rotate, where minor connector breaks contact with tooth. WW clasp arm tip moves occlusally and directs a distal torqueing force to the tooth. Flexibility of WW arm limits torqueing.
  87. 87. RPA clasp provides bilateral bracing, commonly used in tooth-mucosa borne RPDs where an RPI clasp is contraindicated.
  88. 88. Properly designed RPA clasp showing movement from occlusal forces. Proximal plate (C) drops gingivally and slightly mesially as rotation occurs around mesial rest with approximate center of rotation (B). Rigid portion of retentive arm contacts tooth only along survey line (A) and moves gingivally and mesially. Retentive end of clasp arm moves mesially and slightly gingivally B A C
  89. 89. Improperly designed RPA clasp located above survey line.
  90. 90. I. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Through applying the stress- breaking principle II. Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle. III. Functional impression technique. 2- Distribution of load between the teeth and the ridges
  91. 91. II. Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle.
  92. 92. Positioning the occlusal rest on the abutment teeth If the rest is placed on the distal side of the abutment (near the edentulous area), the forces are not vertical but almost horizontal in the region just next to the abutment. causing mobility and bone loss.
  93. 93. When force is directed against unsupported end of beam, cantilever can act as first class lever >> Torque on the abutment tooth. A cantilever design allows also excessive vertical movement toward the residual ridge causing mobility and bone loss. Aker Clasp
  94. 94. Positioning the occlusal rest on the abutment teeth Changing the location of the occlusal rest from the distal fossa to the mesial fossa changes the character, direction and often the magnitude of the forces that are transmitted to the abutment tooth.
  95. 95. Advantages of Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle. 1. Buttressing effect
  96. 96. Changing the direction of torque on the abutment from the distal to the mesial side of the tooth, the force tends to move the tooth towards the adjacent tooth mesially. Thus the adjacent tooth absorbs some of the forces of occlusion. (Buttressing effect )
  97. 97. Reverse Aker Clasp F 2- Changing the stresses acting on the saddle and Transfer the design from Lever I to favorable Lever II decrease Torque on the abutment tooth.
  98. 98. 3. Disengagement of the clasp during tissue ward forces (elimination of the torque) a. Proximal plate should contact approximately 1 mm of the gingival portion of the guiding plane in distal extension cases RPIRPI Clasp
  99. 99. b. Clasp Disengagement Reverse Aker The circumferential clasp arm and proximal plate move in mesiogingival direction disengaging from the tooth RPA
  100. 100. 4. Increase the length of the arc of rotation, so the forces transmitted to the ridge are more vertical A vertical force in better tolerated by ridge than is a horizontal oblique force Increase the length of lever arm
  101. 101. 5. The area of support is increased (decrease force /unit area)
  102. 102. 6. Placing the occlusal rest away from the distal extension base beside achieving mechanical advantages it helps in favorable distribution of occlusal load between abutment tooth and the ridge
  103. 103. Axis of rotation (fulcrum line) runs through the deepest portion of posterior rests Therefore this portion of rest should be contoured as a half sphere (We develop this portion of the rest with a #6 or a #8 round burr Proper rest contour)
  104. 104. Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. 2. Distribution of the load between abutment teeth and residual ridges. 3. Wide distribution of the load 4. Providing posterior abutment
  105. 105. I. Varying the connection between the clasps and saddles: Through applying the stress- breaking principle II. Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle. III.Functional impression technique. 2- Distribution of load between the teeth and the ridges 1- Reducing the load
  106. 106. III. Functional impression The mucosa is recorded in a compressed form so, the degree of tissue ward displacement is decreased intra-orally
  107. 107. Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. 2. Distribution of the load between abutment teeth and residual ridges 3. Wide distribution of the load 4. Providing posterior abutment
  108. 108. a- Maximum area covering of the ridge 3. Wide distribution of the load
  109. 109. b- By placing additional rests.
  110. 110. C- by a splinting of one or more teeth, either by fixed partial dentures or by soldering two or more individual restoration together. Fixed bridgePier abutment
  111. 111. d- Using a Kennedy bar to distribute the lateral load on multiple teeth.
  112. 112. Problems of the distal extension bases can be controlled by 1. Reduction of the load. 2. Distribution of the load between abutment teeth and residual ridges 3. Wide distribution of the load 4. Providing posterior abutment
  113. 113. 4. Providing posterior abutment
  114. 114. ‫الصخر‬ ‫في‬ ‫تحفر‬ ‫المطر‬ ‫قطرة‬ ‫بالتكرار‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫بالعنف‬ ‫ليس‬
  115. 115. Five Parts of RPD 1. Rests 2. Minor connectors (including proximal plates) 3. Major connector 4. Denture base and Artificial Teeth 5. Retainers Direct retainers Indirect Retainers Max. Connectors Man. Connectors
  116. 116. 1.Combined metal-acrylic bases used to allow for future relining as bone resorption is usually anticipated. 1-Denture base
  117. 117. 2. The metal part is designed either in ladder- like configuration or in the form of meshwork, to allow for mechanical retention with acrylic resin 1-Denture base
  118. 118. 3. Attain maximum coverage and extension within the physiologic limits. The base extends from the abutment to cover the tuberosity in the maxillary arch. 1-Denture base
  119. 119. If the denture border is underextended in the buccal shelf area. Therefore, it will not be able to occupy the buccal pouch. A space will occur between the denture border and the lower muscle bundle of the buccinator, resulting in food accumulation
  120. 120. Border molding of the mylohyoid ridge area should be performed 4-6 mm below this ridge The impression surface of the denture on the mylohyoid ridge area is relieved Relief area Relief area
  121. 121. A denture border short of the mytohyoid ridge digs into the residual ridge and causes pain. If shortened, the denture border will impinge again upon the ridge.
  122. 122. 4. Either constructed over mucosa in its displaced functional form or in the static form if the stress breaking principle is applied.
  123. 123. The accuracy and type of impression registration (anatomical or functional) Has greater area coverage More stability under rotating and/or torquing forces Maintain its occlusal relation with the opposing teeth. No rapid settling of the denture base Distribute the occlusal load equitably and diminish the rotational movement. A denture base processed to the functional form is generally
  124. 124. 5. Concave Polished surface The properly shaped polished surface contour which is important for the retention and stability of the denture
  125. 125. 6- The denture base and the artificial teeth should be placed in the neutral zone.
  126. 126. The neutral zone concept is based on the belief that the muscles should functionally mold not only the border and the artificial teeth but also the entire polished surface > facial and lingual forces generated by the musculature of the lips, cheeks and tongue are balanced
  127. 127. The tongue brings the food onto the occlusal plane, then it holds the food between the upper and lower teeth by cooperating with the buccinator muscle so that the food can easily crushed. The food is held between the bucc. (its middle fibres) and the tongue, and crushed.
  128. 128. 7. Relationship of denture base to abutment
  129. 129. Open or closed design Ideal base/abutment tooth relationship 1-Close contact between the denture and the proximal surface of the abutment 2- Open Contact. Enough spaces are self-cleansing
  130. 130. 8. Tissue stops: •Are essential parts in the fitting surface of minor connectors. They are usually two or three in number that contact the cast.
  131. 131. •They are “legs” formed by making holes in the relief wax placed over the ridge during preparation of the master cast before duplication. 8. Tissue stops:
  132. 132. •Elevate the minor connectors, forming the denture base, from the ridge, by a space equal to the thickness of acrylic bases. 8. Tissue stops:
  133. 133. •Stabilize the framework on the master cast during processing as acrylic resin is packed in the retention spaces. 8. Tissue stops:
  134. 134. The refractory cast The study cast The Master cast Modified M. cast Duplication of Waxing up Spruing Metal Framework
  135. 135.  Blockout of the master cast  Relief  Internal Finishing Lines  Tissue stoppers Modification of the Mater cast a. Spraying: seal the cast and protect against scratches b. Beading: provides Seal and retention c. Waxing the master cast:
  136. 136. Beading: Beading is produced by scraping a groove approximately 0.5 to 1mm. wide and deep at the edge of the design of the maxillary major connector.
  137. 137. 1.Prevent food particles from collecting beneath the framework, that produce discomfort to the patient. 2.Provides seal and increases retention. 3.Helps in prevention of overgrowth of the thick keratinized palatal epithelium. 4.Helps in transferring the major c. design to the inv. cast. Beading serves to:
  138. 138. It is the elimination of the undesirable undercut areas. Only the retentive clasp terminals undercuts are the desirable undercuts. Blockout of the master cast:
  139. 139. 1- Parallel blockout 2- Shaped blockout (Ledges for clasp arms) 3. Arbitrary blockout Types of Blockout:
  140. 140. For areas that are cervical to guiding plane surfaces and below height of contour (All undercut areas that will be crossed by major or minor connectors). 1- Parallel blockout:
  141. 141. 2- Shaped blockout: Ledges on buccal and lingual surfaces to locate the wax patterns of the clasp arms
  142. 142. a. Labial and buccal tooth and tissues undercuts not involved in the denture design b. The sublingual and distolingual areas beyond the limits of the denture design. 3. Arbitrary Block-out
  143. 143. Arbitrary block out is done to:  Facilitate the removal of the cast from the impression during duplication.  Prevent distortion of duplicating mold when the master cast is removed. 3. Arbitrary Block-out
  144. 144. Relief: is the procedure of placing wax in certain areas on the master cast to provide space between these areas and the framework
  145. 145. Beneath lingual major connectors. Beneath framework extension onto ridge areas for attachment of resin bases. Relief:
  146. 146. Hard or sensitive areas in which major connectors will contact. Relief:
  147. 147. 9. Finishing Lines: Are butt joints created at the junction of major connectors with the denture bases. 1- The internal finish line 2- The external finish line
  148. 148. int. F.L. ext. F.L.
  149. 149. 1- Internal finish line is carved in the relief wax covering the edentulous ridge at the metal resin junction. This line is trimmed with blade held at 90° to the cast surface in order to produce a sharp junction having a uniform depth of at least 1mm
  150. 150. 3 2 4 1 Internal finish line
  151. 151. The internal finish line is placed approximately at the junction of the vertical and horizontal planes of the palate to permit relining (A). int. F.L. ext. F.L. Acryl
  152. 152. 2- The external finish line is located on the polished surface of a partial denture and is formed in the wax pattern. ext. F.L.
  153. 153. ext. F.L. 2- The external finish are the junction of major connector and minor connectors of the denture base.
  154. 154. Should never be placed directly over the internal finish line. It should be placed superiorly to the internal finish line so that a minimum amount of denture base resin is used on the lingual (palatal) aspect of the teeth. Palatal Buccal The external finish lines
  155. 155. The palatal finishing line should be located 2 mm medial from an imaginary line that would contacts lingual surfaces of missing posterior teeth. Natural contours of palate will be altered. Palatal Buccal Correct: Incorrect: The external finish lines
  156. 156. 1.Smaller teeth and narrow bucco-lingually are usually preferred to reduce the occlusal load. 2.Teeth should exhibit sharp cutting edges Total occlusal load applied may be reduced by using comparatively smaller posterior teeth >>> less muscular force will be required to penetrate food bolus with reduced occlusal table, thereby reducing forces to supporting oral 2- Artificial teeth and Occlusion for class I RPD
  157. 157. 3. Lower teeth should be placed over the crest of the ridge to enhance denture stability. Vertical height of mandibular posterior Teeth 2- Artificial teeth and Occlusion for class I RPD
  158. 158. 4. Position of the maxillary buccal cusps: favorably placed over the buccal turning point of the ridge crest. 5. Avoid contact on inclines: No teeth set over ascending portion of ramus Artificial posterior teeth should not be arranged farther distally 2- Artificial teeth and Occlusion for class I RPD
  159. 159. 6. Centric occlusion of teeth should coincide with centric relation 7. Simultaneous bilateral contacts 2- Artificial teeth and Occlusion for class I RPD
  160. 160. They are 2-4 mm in height, extending from the marginal ridge to the junction of the middle and gingival third of the abutment tooth 3- Proximal plates (Guiding Plates)
  161. 161. A guide surface should be produced by removing a minimal and fairly uniform thickness of enamel, usually not more than 0.5m.m. from around the appropriate part of the circumference of the tooth.
  162. 162. The bucco-lingual width of the proximal plate is determined by the proximal contour of the tooth
  163. 163. 1/3 1/3 1/3 Tip of the GP Contact approximately 1 mm of the gingival portion of the guiding plane in distal extension cases. a slight degree of movement of the base and the clasp is permitted without transmitting torsional stress to the tooth Clasp Disengage Vertically with extension base loading. Free end Saddle Guiding plane G. plate
  164. 164. The proximal plate together with the mesiolingually placed minor connector provides stabilization and reciprocation of the assembly RPI Lingual view
  165. 165. Contact approximately 1 mm of the gingival portion of the guiding plane in distal extension cases. a slight degree of movement of the base and the clasp is permitted without transmitting torsional stress to the tooth Vertically disengage with extension base loading.
  166. 166. As the prosthesis is inserted and removed, thus horizontal wedging is eliminated Long parallel surfaces are contraindicated to avoid overstressing abutment teeth The length of the guide plane range from 2-3 mm onlyRPI Kratochvil Clasp
  167. 167. GPs are parallel to the path of insertion and removal of the partial denture. Initial contacts on the abutment teeth Continuously follow the same path guided by the proximal plates Parallel guiding surfaces Terminal resting position
  168. 168. The secret of friendship is being a good listener
  169. 169. Rest seats should be carefully located and prepared to avoid torque and allow transmission of stresses along the long axes of abutment teeth 4-Rests
  170. 170. •Fit •Saucer-shaped floor •The floor of the rest seat should inclined apically •Strong not raise the vertical dimension of occlusion. •Mesially placed (away from the saddle) 4-Rests
  171. 171. Positioning the occlusal rest on the abutment teeth Changing the location of the occlusal rest from the distal fossa to the mesial fossa changes the character, direction and often the magnitude of the forces that are transmitted to the abutment tooth.
  172. 172. When a posterior force is applied, the tooth is tipped towards the edentulous area which opens the proximal contacts between teeth and moves the tooth causing mobility and bone loss. Positioning the occlusal rest on the abutment teeth
  173. 173. Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle. 1. Buttressing effect
  174. 174. Changing the direction of torque on the abutment from the distal to the mesial side of the tooth, the force tends to move the tooth towards the adjacent tooth mesially. Thus the adjacent tooth absorbs some of the forces of occlusion. (Buttressing effect )
  175. 175. Reverse Aker Clasp F 2- Changing the stresses acting on the saddle and Transfer the design from Lever I to favorable Lever II decrease Torque on the abutment tooth.
  176. 176. Depression of the base disallowing harmful engagement of the RPI retentive clasp arm and proximal plate 3- Clasp and proximal plate disengagement from the tooth RPI Clasp
  177. 177. Clasp Disengagement Reverse Aker The circumferential clasp arm and proximal plate move in mesiogingival direction disengaging from the tooth RPA
  178. 178. ? ? ? ? Mid buccal Mesiobuccal ?
  179. 179.  From occlusal view, the retainer is placed at the point of greatest mesial- distal curvature of the tooth Point of greatest Position of the retainer mesial distal curvature  If the retainer is placed behind the greatest curvature the retainer will move forward during function and torque the tooth and loosen the retention
  180. 180. 4- Increase the length of lever arm, represented by distance from rest to denture base. This makes rotational action caused by up-and down movement of denture base in function more vertical. A vertical force in better tolerated by ridge than is a horizontal oblique force Increase the length of the arc of rotation
  181. 181. As you move the rest anteriorly, The tooth and the edentulous area are better able to tolerate vertically directed forces than horizontal forces.
  182. 182. 5- As rest is moved anteriorly this will increase the area of support (decrease the force /unit area) 6- Wide distribution of the load in an antero-posterior direction. The bone near the abutment will thus share the distal part of the ridge in bearing the occlusal load.
  183. 183. The Lingual Rest is Preferred than the Incisal Rest because: 1.It is placed closer to the center of rotation of the abutment tooth, thus it will exert less leverage and reducing its tendency to tipping. 2.More esthetic, as it can be discreetly hidden from view. 3.It tends to be less bothersome to a curious tongue.
  184. 184. 5-Direct Retention The clasp should be designed on biologic as well as mechanical bases
  185. 185. Basic principles of clasp design to Reduce torque to the abutment tooth
  186. 186. Basic Principles of a Properly Designed Clasp 1- Simplicity The simplest type of the clasp that will accomplish the design objectives should be employed R.P.AR.P.I
  187. 187. 2- Encirclement Each clasp assembly must encircle more than 180 degrees of abutment tooth Tooth can't move horizontally away from the clasp
  188. 188. The clasp assembly must encircle the prepared tooth 180o or half of the circumference of the tooth in a manner that prevents movement of the tooth away from the associated clasp assembly. It may be continuous (circumferential) or broken (bar clasp). If broken it must contact at least 3 different areas of tooth.
  189. 189. The retentive clasp arm should remain passive and should not exert any pressure against the tooth until activated when dislodging force is applied. 3- Passivity:
  190. 190. 4. Number of the clasps The best retention is not proportional to the number of clasps. Satisfactory amount of retention, is that required to keep or just to retain the denture in its place during function Maximum retention with the minimum retainer
  191. 191. Class I usually required only two retentive clasp arms one on each terminal tooth). In Class I the clasps exert little neutralizing effect on the leverage-induced stresses generated by the base, and they must be controlled by some other means. 5. Strategically positioned:
  192. 192. 6- Support Occlusal rest support prevents clasp from being displaced in gingival direction. lack of support
  193. 193. Secure the clasp in its proper position The occlusal rest must be designed to prevent movement of the clasp arms cervically.
  194. 194. For a clasp to be retentive its arm must flex as it passes over the height of contour of tooth and engage undercut in infrabulge area of the teeth 7- Retention
  195. 195. The amount of retention should always be the minimum necessary to resist reasonable dislodging forces.
  196. 196. The more flexible the retentive arm of the clasp, the less stress is transmitted to the abutment tooth. As the flexibility of the clasp increases, both vertical and lateral stresses transmitted to the residual ridge increase.
  197. 197. An I bar with its tip placed below the cross- over point of the survey lines will provide retention in both direction
  198. 198. Retentive clasps should be bilaterally opposed (i.e., buccal retention on one side of the arch should be opposed by buccal retention on the other, or lingual on one side opposed by lingual on the other).
  199. 199.  Usually mesial or distal line angle or Mid-buccal position, preferably the facial surface. Location of Retentive Terminal:  Molar teeth exhibit undercut on either or both of facial or lingual surfaces so retention may be used on buccal or lingual  Maxillary premolar rarely shows lingual inclination. So buccal retentive area is used.
  200. 200. Clasps should have good bracing and stabilizing qualities 8. Bracing and Stabilization
  201. 201. All rigid parts of clasps contribute to this property and resist displacement of clasp in horizontal direction
  202. 202. 9- Reciprocation Each retentive terminal should be opposed by a reciprocal arm to resist any orthodontic pressure exerted by the retentive arm during placement and removal as it flexes about the height of contour
  203. 203. Stabilizing and reciprocal components must be rigidly connected bilaterally (cross-arch) to realize reciprocation of the retentive elements
  204. 204. A fundamental aspect of clasp design is that the arms should be placed as low on the crown, within limits, as the survey line will permit, in order to reduce the effect of leverage. 10- Leverage and Esthetics in clasp design: Clasp arms’ location
  205. 205. Reciprocal elements of the clasp assembly should be located at the junction of the gingival and middle thirds of the crowns of abutment teeth.
  206. 206. The terminal end of the retentive arm is optimally placed in the gingival third of the crown. These locations permit better resistance to horizontal and torqueing forces caused by a reduction in the effort arm.
  207. 207. Fencepost is more readily removed by application of force near its top than by applying same force nearer ground level (decrease the effort arm) A B
  208. 208. Undercut is better be found within the GINGIVAL1/3 for better esthetics & mechanics Bracing arm better located In the apical portion of the Middle 1/3
  209. 209. The clasp should not interfere with normal gingival stimulation and its terminal should be away from the gingival margin X 3-4mm 3-4mm There should be at least 3- 4 mm. Clearance between the clasp arm the gingival margin.
  210. 210. HAZARDS OF IMPROPERLY DESIGNED PARTIAL DENTURES Tooth decay
  211. 211. 11- Minor connector (or proximal plate) must contact a definite guiding plane to dictate path of insertion
  212. 212. Guiding planes are positively control the path of removal and stabilize abutments against rotational movement
  213. 213. The path of escapement for each retentive clasp terminal must be other than parallel to the path of removal for the prosthesis to require clasp engagement with the resistance to deformation that is retention.
  214. 214. Contact of the saddle with this guide surface would provide very positive retention 1- Path of insertion and removal 2- Path of displacement
  215. 215. Part of the saddle engaging teeth undercut: This obtained by choosing an antero-posterior tilt rather than the zero tilt when setting up the path of insertion Without guiding planes, Clasps designed are ineffective when restoration is subject to dislodging forces in occlusal direction. Dr. Amr Hosny
  216. 216. Insertion of RPD: Follow ? Initial contacts on the abutment teeth Continuously follow the same path guided by the proximal plates Parallel guiding surfaces Terminal resting position
  217. 217. Why do we survey dental casts ? and What are the objectives ? A partial denture must be designed so that it can be easily inserted and removed by the patient, will be retained against reasonable dislodging forces and will have the best possible appearance.
  218. 218. This RPD cannot be inserted in the mouth because of failure to eliminate unwanted undercut on the cast. This denture has been processed on a correctly prepared cast and, as a result, there is no interference with insertion.
  219. 219. Selection of Clasp form depends on 1-Position of the tooth (ant. or post) 2-Condition of the tooth (periodontal condition) 3-Position of the edentulous area (mod. area). 4-Axial inclination of the abutment. 5-Position of occlusal rest (far from free-end areas). 6-Position of retentive undercut. 12- Selection of Clasp form:
  220. 220. Position of retentive undercut: • If the abutment tooth exhibits an undercut on the disto- buccal side, then a reverse circlet clasp can be used. • If the undercut is on the mesio buccal side, a combination wrought wire clasp, RPI clasp or back action can be used. • If the undercut is on the distolingual side, RLS clasp can be used. • If precision attachments or rigid clasping are used to retain a class I partial denture, a stress breaker should be used.
  221. 221. Changing the location of the occlusal rest from the distal to the mesial fossa changes the character, direction and often the magnitude of the forces that are transmitted to the abutment tooth. The RPI and the reverse circlet clasps have mesially located rests which can fulfill these requirements. 13.Positioning the occlusal rest on the abutment teeth
  222. 222. 14. Clasps with stress breaking action Gingivally approaching clasps except Devan clasp Occlusally approaching clasps – Reverse Aker clasp – R.P.A. – R L S – Back action clasp – Reverse back action clasp – Ring (bounded saddle, isolated, tilted molar) Combination clasps (wrought wire + casted)
  223. 223. Clasp retainers on abutment teeth adjacent to distal extension bases should be designed as stress-breakers
  224. 224. (1) The I bar placed on the distal cannot move freely away from the tooth thereby producing a torqueing action Occlusal view of an RPI clasp. a- R.P.I. (2) Placement of the I bar at the greatest prominence or to the mesial (3) Permits the I bar under function to move freely away
  225. 225. Occlusal view of an RPI clasp. From the Mechanical point of view Mesiobuccal position From the Biological point of view Midbuccal position
  226. 226. P.P minor connector should contact approximately 1 mm of the gingival portion of the g. p. in distal extension cases
  227. 227. Changing the position of the guiding plates changes the center of rotation (.) indicates center of rotation R.P.I.
  228. 228. Contraindications for the use of gingivally approaching clasps A. Severe buccal or lingual tilts of abutment teeth B. Severe tissue undercut to avoid food or tissue trap. C. Shallow vestibule and High floor of the mouth
  229. 229. b- Reverse Aker Clasp F Changing the stresses acting on the saddle and Transfer the design from Class I Lever to favorable Class II Lever
  230. 230. A mesial occlusal rest . A proximal plate An Aker retentive arm arising from the superior portion of the proximal plate. Indication: •In distal extension RPDs presented with shallow vestibule or severe tissue undercut c- RPA clasp Eliason, C. 1983
  231. 231. 1.Mesio-occlusal surface of the tooth, permitting the other components to release from the tooth and drop into undercuts when occlusal loads are placed on the denture base. Advantages: c- RPA clasp 2.This in turn prevents tipping of the abutment. 3.Absence of a lingual rigid reciprocal arm minimizes rotational forces falling on the abutment.
  232. 232. d. RLS Clasp  Mesio-occlusal Rest  A distolingual L-bar direct retainer  Distobuccal Stabilizer Advantages: • Reduces torque on the abutment tooth. • Clasp disengagement as the distal extension base moves tissue-ward in function Hiding Denture Clasp, System by Aviv L. et al. 1990
  233. 233. The design of clasp for a distal extension RPD that helps in preserving both the abutment teeth and the tissues of the edentulous ridge d. RLS Clasp
  234. 234. e- Combination clasp Consists of cast reciprocal arm and tapered, round wrought-wire retentive clasp arm applicable when disto-buccal undercut cannot be found or created, or tissue undercut contraindicate placing bar type. It would be kinder to periodontal Ligament than would a cast clasp.
  235. 235. I. Retainers are supportive elements, designed to counteract displacing rotational forces. They may be in the form of rests or palatal connectors. 6- Indirect Retention
  236. 236. Two rests one on each side are generally used, they should be located as far anterior to the fulcrum axis as possible 6- Indirect Retention
  237. 237. 1-Effectiveness of the Direct Retainers Factors affecting I.R.
  238. 238. 2- Proper Location of I.R
  239. 239. 3- Effectiveness of the Supporting Structures 4- Rigidity of the Denture Frame
  240. 240. STRAPSBARS PALATAL PLATES • 6- 8mm • Cross section is half round • 8 – 12 mm • 1.5 mm thickness •Covers more than half of the palate •Anterior •Middle •Posterior •Anteroposterior •Middle •Posterior •Anteroposterior •Metallic •Nonmetallic •Combination 7-Maxillary Major connectors
  241. 241. Rigidity Must be properly located Uniform metal thickness should be throughout the palate. The metal should not be highly polished on the tissue side Requirements of Maxillary Major Connectors (The prime requirement)
  242. 242. a- Placed at least 6 mm away from the gingival margin. b. The borders should run parallel in order to produce the least possible soft tissue coverage. The borders should be
  243. 243. c. All borders should be tapered d. Should be smoothly curved. e. The borders should be beaded. Relief is avoided except in the presence of palatal tori or prominent median palatine raphe.
  244. 244. Maxillary Major connector used for distal extension removable partial denture Palatal strap Anteroposterior palatal bars Palatal plate
  245. 245. Rigidity and strength of the connector allow the metal to be used in thinner sections. Support due to wide palatal coverage. Good retention and stability. Palatal strap
  246. 246. MIDDLE PALATAL STRAP •Rigid. •Reduces gingival margin coverage to a minimum •Well tolerated •Away from the tactile receptors •Rarely annoying to the patient. •Relatively narrow •Minimal interference with phonetics. The most versatile and widely used maxillary major connector
  247. 247. The strap lies on the central portion of the hard palate MIDDLE PALATAL STRAP A minimum of 8 mm. in width, and 1.5mm thickness Has a thicker central area for increased rigidity. Cross section of posterior palatal strap showing a thicker central area for increased rigidity
  248. 248. • Rigid, Wide and thin • More than 8 mm in width to gain the necessary rigidity • Having a uniform thickness, • Well tolerated •Helps in distribution of stresses over a wider area thus provides support AP PALATAL STRAPS
  249. 249. Plates: More strength, less liability of food trapping, better tolerance, and broader distribution of load (maximum support) in addition to providing direct and indirect retention. Covering two thirds of the palate
  250. 250. ANTERIOR PALATAL STRAP Disadvantages: a poor connector because it lacks the rigidity, that causes movement or spreading of the lateral borders of the connector when vertical force is applied. Interfere with phonetics and might cause discomfort , only used with the presence of torus palatinus or sharp MPraphe
  251. 251. 8-Mandibular Major Connectors Mandibular Major connector should be relieved while Max MC should be beaded???  Lingual bar is preferred due to its simplicity, limited coverage and patient's tolerance.
  252. 252.  A lingual bar connector should be tapered superiorly with a half-pear shape in cross section and should be relieved sufficiently.
  253. 253. 4- The superior border of the lingual bar should be placed 3-5 mm 5- The borders should run parallel to the gingival margin
  254. 254. 6- The inferior border should be gently rounded above the moving tissues of the floor of the mouth. 7- Impingement of gingival tissues should be avoided.
  255. 255. Lingual plate • Most rigid mand. M. c. • Better bracing • Splinting for weak teeth. It should be extends to the cingulae of the anterior teeth in which the gingival margin should be relieved.
  256. 256. Lingual plate High floor of the mouth and high frenal attachment. When future teeth replacement is anticipated.
  257. 257. Sublingual Bar Dental barKennedy bar Sublingual bar: When Want to avoid torus Kennedy bar Used to add to the strength and rigidity of the denture, It is neither a major connector nor indirect retainer by itself
  258. 258. Mandibular major connectors Lingual Plate Lingual bar Sublingual Bar Dental bar Kennedy bar
  259. 259. Ant. Modification spaces of class I are preferably restored separately with fixed bridge. This helps in • Simplifying the partial denture design. • Saving the anterior ridge from resorption and the anterior abutments from torque resulting due to movements of the anterior saddle occurring as a result of rotation of the posterior free end saddle. Pier abutment ??
  260. 260. ???? ?? ??
  261. 261. Remember: to solve class I RPD problems Improve denture support. how Decrease torque by using stress equalization and placement of the rests away from the saddle. Improve bracing. Need of indirect retention. Resin base to accept relining. ? ?
  262. 262. Interproximal space 9. Minor Connectors Minor connectors are designed to connect the framework components either to the denture base or to the major connector.
  263. 263. Interproximal space 9. Minor Connectors Must be rigid. Should be triangle in cross section, positioned to enhance comfort, cleanliness and placement of artificial teeth.
  264. 264.  They should be inconspicuous to the tongue. Therefore they are placed on the guiding planes of abutments or in the embrasure between teeth. Should taper towards the contact area
  265. 265.  They should be inconspicuous to the tongue. Therefore they are placed on the guiding planes of abutments or in the embrasure between teeth.  They should join the major connector at right angle to cover as little as possible of the gingiva.
  266. 266.  There should be a minimum of 4 - 5mm space between any two neighboring minor connectors.
  267. 267. ‫الحيـــــاة‬ ‫هموم‬ ‫أرهقتك‬ ‫إذا‬‫الضرر‬ ‫عظيم‬ ‫منها‬ ‫ومسك‬ ‫بكــيت‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫األمرين‬ ‫وذقت‬‫انفجـــر‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫فؤادك‬ ‫وضج‬ ‫الدروب‬ ‫كل‬ ‫بوجهك‬ ‫وسدت‬‫الحـفر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تسقط‬ ‫واوشكت‬ ‫لهــــــــــفة‬ ‫في‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫الى‬ ‫فيم‬‫البشـــر‬ ‫لرب‬ ‫أمرك‬ ‫وفوض‬
  268. 268. Strain on the residual ridge is minimized through 1.Broad tissue coverage and maximum extension of the denture base within the functional limits of muscular movements. 2.Fitness and intimate adaptation of the denture base to the tissue. 3.Functional basing. Mucocompression impression recording of the residual ridges. 4.Improving the condition of the residual ridge e.g. correction of abusive condition of tori and hyperplastic tissues.
  269. 269. 6. Harmonious occlusion and reducing the cusp angle Leaving a tooth off the saddle 7.Placing the artificial teeth on the anterior two- thirds of the base 8.Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle. 9.Providing Posterior Abutments a. Using an implant at the distal part of the ridge. b. Salvaging a hopeless badly decayed tooth (an overdenture abutments) 5. Use of small and narrow teeth to increase the masticatory efficiency and reduce the mast. load
  270. 270. 1.Correct choice of the abut. Tooth with sufficient alveolar bone support and crown and root morphology 2.Placement of occlusal rests away from the saddle (6 benefits ????). 3. Correct choice of direct retainer (flexible clasping). 4. Using stress equalizing design. Strain on the abutment teeth is minimized through
  271. 271. 5. Wide distribution of the load over the teeth: a- By placing additional rests, or b- by a splinting of one or more teeth, either by fixed partial dentures or by soldering two or more individual restoration together. 6- Using a Kennedy bar to distribute the lateral load on multiple teeth.
  272. 272. 7. Preparation and restoration of the abutment teeth to accommodate the most ideal design of PD this include a- Proper form of occ. rest seats b- Tooth prep. and modification to withstand the functional stresses ( guiding planes, ………..) 8. Providing Posterior Abutments a- Using an implant at the distal part of the ridge. b- Salvaging a hopeless badly decayed tooth, an overdenture abutment
  273. 273. Advantages of Placing the occlusal rest away from the distal extension base 1.Buttressing effect 2.Changing the stresses from the cantilever action or class I lever to class II lever. 3.Clasp disengagement from the tooth during function 4.The more vertical will be the forces, the less are the horizontal components of force falling on the ridge. 5.Increase the area of support (decrease the force /unit area) 6.Less stresses on the ridge and less torque on the abutments. 7.Wide distribution of the load antero-posteriorly
  274. 274. References Applegate O.C.: Essentials of removable partial denture prosthesis. 1st ed. Philadelphia (PA): W. B. Saunders Co. 2000. Davenport, J.C. and Pollard, A.: Aspects of partial denture design; University of Birmingham .U.K. 2005. Davenport, J.C., Basker, R.M., Heath, J.R. and Ralph, J.P.: A colour Atlas of Removable Partial Dentures. Wolfe Medical Publications Ltd. 2005. El Gamrawy, E. A.: Bas Garcia LT. The use of a rotational-path design for a mandibular removable partial denture. Compend Contin Educ Dent;25:552-567. 2004. J. C. Davenport, R. M. Basker, J. R. Heath, J. P. Ralph, P-O. Glantz and P. Hammond: Clasp design, BDJ. JANUARY 27, VOLUME 190, NO. 2, PAGES 71-81. 2001 J. C. Davenport, R. M. Basker, J. R. Heath, J. P. Ralph, P-O. Glantz5 and P. Hammond: Indirect retention, EBRUARY 10, VOLUME 190, NO. 3, PAGES 128-132. 2001 J. C. Davenport, R. M. Basker, J. R. Heath, J. P. Ralph, P-O. Glantz5 and P. Hammond: Surveying NOVEMBER 25, VOLUME 189, NO. 10, PAGES 532-542. 2000 J. C. Davenport, R. M. Basker, J. R. Heath, J. P. Ralph, P-O. Glantz and P. Hammond: Tooth preparation, MARCH 24, VOLUME 190, NO. 6, PAGES 288-294. 2001 J. C. Davenport, R. M. Basker, J. R. Heath, J. P. Ralph, P-O. Glantz5 and P. Hammond: Bracing and reciprocation, JJANUARY 13, VOLUME 190, NO. 1, PAGES 10-14,2001. Kaddah, A. F.: OCCLUSION IN PROSTHODONTICS, Varieties, Aberrations & Management. Dar Eletehad. First Co. First ed. Cairo Egypt. 98/7071, 1998. Kratochvil : Removable Partial Prosthodontics, 5th ed. St. Louis (MO): C.V. Mosby Co. 1990. Krol AJ, Finzen FC. Rotational path removable partial dentures: Part 1. Replacement of posterior teeth. Int J Prosthodont;1: 17-27. 1988 Krol AJ, Finzen FC. Rotational path removable partial dentures: Part 2. Replacement of anterior teeth. Int J Prosthodont;1: 135-142. 1988 McCracken W. L.: Partial denture construction. Eleventh ed. St. Louis (MO): C.V. Mosby Co.; 2000 Internet Sites: A study in tooth loss– A Study of Dentition of Renal patient and Partial wearer. John Beumer III and Ting Ling Chang DDS. Division of Advanced Prosthodontics. UCLA School of Dentistry ecourse CAL Downloads: Partial Denture Design Aspects of Partial Denture Design 1993 Birmingham CAL program can be downloaded onto Windows 95 / 98 / / machines. 2000 Extracoronal direct retainers for distal extension removable partial dentures, Aras MA Department of Prosthodontics, Goa Dental College and Hospital, Bambolim, Goa, India, REVIEW ARTICLES Year : Volume : 5 Issue : 2 .Page : 65-71 Correspondence Address:Aras M A. Department of Prosthodontics, Goa Dental College and Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Medical Complex, Bambolim, Goa - 403 202 , the journal of Indian Prosthodontic Society. India 2005 Full denture relining using Tokuso Rebase, By Dr. David J. Sultanov, DMD, Pittsburgh, PA. Information provided by J. Morita USA. The British Dental Journal is published by Nature Publishing Group for the British Dental Association.© 2002 British Dental Association http://www.dentistry.bham.ac.uk/ecourse/pros/casetreat_w3.asp http://www.ismr-org.com/ismrcd1/04_Treatment_files/slide0018.htm. http://www.drgehani.com/removable.htm effrey l http://www.nulifeli.com/nul-vitallium.htm http://www.tpub.com/content/medical/14274/css/14274. ‫ا‬http://www.newwestminsterdentureclinic.com/partial_dentures.html. Impressions for Partial Dentures. The University of Birmingham Opti•Flex® Invisible Clasp Partials, Precision Combination Fixed with Removable Service P.N.Sellen FAETC, LCGI, Bphil and A.D.Telford FAETC Dental School, University of Bristol: .Design principles Design principles.htm © 2001 Bristol Biomedical Image Archive, University of Bristol. All rights reserved. The BEGO wax program for partial denture technique. BEGO Bremer Goldschlägerei GmbH & Co. KG – info@bego.com – Imprint The School of Dentistry, Birmingham UK Treatment options for Edentulous spaces. Dr David C. Attrill d.c.attrill@bham.ac.uk

×