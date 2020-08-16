Communiable disease grade 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. COMMUNICABLE DISEASE
  2. 2. COMMUNICABLE DISEASES WHAT? WHY? HOW?
  3. 3. COMMUNICABLE DISEASES commonly known as Infectious Diseases. A diseases that can spread to one person to another and can cause larger of people to get sick. They are cause by: Bacteria Viruses Fungi Parasites Toxins
  4. 4. How are communicable diseases spread? There are 2 ways that communicable diseases spread: Direct Contact Indirect Contact
  5. 5. 1. Direct Contact - transmission occurs when direct physically contact between an infected person and susceptible person. 2. Indirect Contact - transmission occurs when there is no direct human-to- human contact.
  6. 6. 1) Person-To-Person Contact - infectious diseases are commonly transmitted by Person-to-Person contact. Transmission happens when someone touches or exchanges body fluids by someone else. 2) Mother To Unborn Child - a pregnant women may pass germs that causes infectious diseases to unborn baby, some germs are pass through the placenta. Germs in the vagina can be transmitted to the baby during birth. Types of Direct Contact:
  7. 7. 3) Droplet Spread - the spray of droplets during coughing and sneezing can spread and infectious disease. You can even infected another person through droplets created when you speak.
  8. 8. Types of Indirect Contact: 1) Airborne Transmission - you can catches diseases simply by breathing. When you breath in airborne pathogenic organisms, they take up residence inside you. 2) Contaminated Objects - Some organism can live on objects for a short time. Transmission occurs when you touch your mouth, nose, or eyes before thoroughly washing your hands.
  9. 9. 3) Food and Drinking Water - infectious diseases can be transmitted via contaminated food and water. 4) Animal-To-Person Contact - some infectious diseases can be transmitted from an animal to a person. This can happen when an infected animal bites or scratches you or when you handle animal waste.
  10. 10. Here are some tips to prevent spread of diseases:  Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before handling food and after shaking hands.  Always wash with soap and water if your hands are visibly soiled  Try to minimize touching your mouth or nose with your hands.  Avoid sick people, if possible.  Cover your mouth when you sneeze and cough and wash your hands afterward  Stay up to date on vaccinations.
  11. 11. Goodbye ♥ Thankyou 

