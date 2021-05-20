Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nature and Effects of Gateway Drugs Mr. Alphie Zarriz
May. 20, 2021

Nature and effects of gateway drugs

  1. 1. Nature and Effects of Gateway Drugs Mr. Alphie Zarriz
  2. 2. Gateway drug – it is a term to describe the use of less destructive substances which can lead to future possibility of using a more dangerous substance. Gateway Drugs 1. Caffeine – it is a plant-based product including coffee beans, cacao, and tea leaves. It is as an additive to food and beverages such as chocolates, candies, colas, tea, and coffee. Effects: a. stimulates your central nervous system (brain, nerve, and spinal cord) b. wakes you up and makes you alert c. causes palpitations, headache, nervousness, dehydration, and difficulty in sleeping.
  3. 3. 2. Tobacco – it is a plant-based product which contains nicotine that acts as a stimulant. It is used in cigarettes, pipe tobacco, and even the flavored shisha. It can also be chewed, sniffed, or inhaled. Effects: a. Acts as a stimulant b. Induces bowel movement c. Suppresses appetite d. Induces coughing e. Causes bronchitis, heart disease, and lung cancer f. Stains teeth g. Leads to formation of blood clots
  4. 4. 3. Alcohol – is a chemical that has an instant effect on the body. Ethyl alcohol is used in alcoholic beverages. Fermenting several materials such as potatoes, grapes, grain, honey, and sugar produces alcohol. Effects: a. Taking small amount of alcohol can be relaxing but excessive drinking can lead to lose control over behavior and become very uncoordinated. b. Long term drinking can cause disease such as cirrhosis of the live, hepatitis, anemia, dementia, depression, gout, and cancer.

