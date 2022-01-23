What are polyprenols?

Polyprenols - is the most important group of unique natural bioregulators of greenery of Siberian fir, which are analogues of human lipid transport dolichol - construction material for damaged cells. Polyprenols help to stabilize cell membranes and restore liver cells and other organs, activate energy metabolism and increase the regenerative potential. Thus, it is polyprenols that charge the human body with energy at the cellular level, help fight stress, inhibit aging processes, and activate regenerative processes.