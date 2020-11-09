Music video production log filming week

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Music Video Production Log Video filming week . Monday-Sunday
  2. 2. Monday-Wednesday • During the filming week I had made the choice to ask college about moving onto a different course and across these 3 days the college, myself and Brittany began working out the issue. On Tuesday I came into college to have a meeting about moving onto the uniformed services course and was told I would have a two week trail starting the next day (Wednesday). However things didn’t quite play out the way I expected and on Wednesday I had some issues and ended up not coming into college to take the trail and I made the decision to stick with my current course. After this I knew I’d lost 3 days but knew the weekend I had nothing planned so I was ready to work every day to get the best footage I could.
  3. 3. Thursday-Friday • I only began filming on Thursday after the issues that had occurred the following day had been sorted. I knew my idea was to show off my quarterback ability as when I suffer from heartbreak I always turn to sport in order to get me out of the mess I’m in at the time. So with the help of my mum and older sister we went to the local park and filmed the first pieces of footage I would need in order to make the music video. • Friday I filmed some close up shots of me in the house because due to the issues my original ideas went out the window so I had to quickly adapt and change my plans to make sure I had enough footage for coming into college the coming Monday.
  4. 4. Sunday • Sunday we decided to go to Whitby in order to film some more footage of me throwing my American football at a place us as a family love. Due the change in my plans I decided that to add in another level I would use some images I had taken on holidays across the last 2 years (New York and Cornwall) • For me after a breakup or issues with a girl I don’t turn to parents or friends and I do not d want some kids do in drinking and doing drugs. I turn to thing that has been there for me since day 1 and will always be there as long as I wanted to play and that is sport so using sport in the video was a no brainer for me because the song is about heartbreak and the issues surrounding it so I wanted to show how I deal with it.

