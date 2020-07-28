Tema a subtema_2_(29_juli_2020)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Rabu, 29 Juli 2020 Memahami ungkapan sehari-hari dan nilai-nilai Pancasila TEMA 2A SUBTEMA 2 : Hidup Rukun di Tempat Berma...
KALIMAT UNGKAPAN
KALIMAT AJAKAN Contoh kalimat ajakan : • Ayo, kita belajar bersama di rumah Dina! • Silahkan, mampir ke rumahku! • Mari, k...
Bermain Bersama Hari Minggu pagi Dio, Vino, sad dan Mila berada di lapangan. Mereka bermain berjalan dan melompat sambil S...
Pada cerita tersebut terdapat kalimat ajakan, yaitu : Ayo, teman-teman lari sambil melompat! Ayo, luruskan kaki kanan ke...
Kalimat tanya digunakan untuk menanyakan sesuatu kepada orang lain dan mengharapkan jawaban.  Untuk membuat kalimat perta...
TUGAS! Kerjakan Ayo Menanya hal. 56 Batas pengumpulan maksimal pukul 21.00 Kirim ke Link Tematik
Hal. 54
B & D Hidup rukun A & C Tidak rukun rukun berebut menghibur gembira Hal. 54
Bermain Egrang Ino dan teman-teman bermain egrang. Ada 3 pasang egrang yang dimainkan. Oleh karena itu egrang dimainkan be...
Dari cerita “Bermain Egrang” Ino dan teman-temannya telah menerapkan pengamalan nilai Pancasila. 1 2 3 4 5 Hal. 70
TUGAS! Selesaikan Ayo Lakukan Hal. 75 Batas pengumpulan maksimal pukul 21.00 Kirim ke Link Tematik
  1. 1. Rabu, 29 Juli 2020 Memahami ungkapan sehari-hari dan nilai-nilai Pancasila TEMA 2A SUBTEMA 2 : Hidup Rukun di Tempat Bermain
  2. 2. KALIMAT UNGKAPAN
  3. 3. KALIMAT AJAKAN Contoh kalimat ajakan : • Ayo, kita belajar bersama di rumah Dina! • Silahkan, mampir ke rumahku! • Mari, kita menyumbang buku untuk perpustakaan! • Yuk, kita latihan bernyanyi lagi besok! • Kawan-kawan, ayo segera berkumpul di lapangan! Kalimat ajakan adalah kalimat yang menyatakan ajakan seseorang kepada orang yang lain untuk melakukan sesuatu bersama-sama. Kata yang biasa di gunakan dalam kalimat ajakan yaitu: Ayo dan Mari.
  4. 4. Bermain Bersama Hari Minggu pagi Dio, Vino, sad dan Mila berada di lapangan. Mereka bermain berjalan dan melompat sambil Semua terlihat gembira bersama.
  5. 5. Pada cerita tersebut terdapat kalimat ajakan, yaitu : Ayo, teman-teman lari sambil melompat! Ayo, luruskan kaki kanan ke depan!
  6. 6. Kalimat tanya digunakan untuk menanyakan sesuatu kepada orang lain dan mengharapkan jawaban.  Untuk membuat kalimat pertanyaan digunakan kata tanya.  Pada akhir kalimat dituliskan tanda tanya (?). Ada beberapa kata tanya untuk membuat kalimat tanya, yaitu : Siapa: digunakan untuk menanyakan nama. Kapan: digunakan untuk menanyakan waktu. Di mana, ke mana, dari mana, digunakan untuk menanyakan tempat. Berapa, digunakan untuk menanyakan jumlah. Apa, digunakan untuk menanyakan benda atau suatu hari.
  7. 7. TUGAS! Kerjakan Ayo Menanya hal. 56 Batas pengumpulan maksimal pukul 21.00 Kirim ke Link Tematik
  8. 8. Hal. 54
  9. 9. B & D Hidup rukun A & C Tidak rukun rukun berebut menghibur gembira Hal. 54
  10. 10. Bermain Egrang Ino dan teman-teman bermain egrang. Ada 3 pasang egrang yang dimainkan. Oleh karena itu egrang dimainkan bergiliran. Giliran bermain egrang ditentukan dengan musyawarah. Setiap anak mendapat giliran dengan adil. Sebelum bermain egrang mereka berdoa terlebih dulu. Saat bermain semua mematuhi aturan bermain yang sudah ditentukan. Mereka bermain dengan rukun. Semua anak merasa senang Hal. 70
  11. 11. Dari cerita “Bermain Egrang” Ino dan teman-temannya telah menerapkan pengamalan nilai Pancasila. 1 2 3 4 5 Hal. 70
  12. 12. TUGAS! Selesaikan Ayo Lakukan Hal. 75 Batas pengumpulan maksimal pukul 21.00 Kirim ke Link Tematik

