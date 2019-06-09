Successfully reported this slideshow.
LECTURER:UMAR TARIQ MSC ANAESTHESIA/OTT NEPHRECTOMY
NEPHRECTOMY  Nephrectomy is the surgical removal of a kidney(nephro=kidney and ectomy=removal).  The procedure is done t...
TYPES There are two types of nephrectomy for a diseased kidney 1. Partial 2. Radical
Partial nephrectomy: In partial nephrectomy , only the diseased or injured portion of the kidney is removed. Radical nep...
Nephrectomy set contains  General set  Abdominal drainage tube  Babcock forceps – 6  Mixters right angle forceps – 2 ...
BULLDOG ARTERIAL CLAMP  It is an essential instrument during surgery where blood flow to an organ must be stopped or cont...
Glover bulldog clamp
Debakes
Micro
SELF RETAINING RETRACTOR  Very strong instrument.  These are mainly used in long surgeries where retraction required for...
KIDNEY PEDICLE CLAMP It is used to clamp thick tissues. Mayo –Guyon kidney clamp is most commonly used in urological pro...
Herrick clamp
Hopt atrauma
Mayo guyon
Jhons hopkins
