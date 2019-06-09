Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LECTURER:UMAR TARIQ MSC OTT/ANAESTHESIA
 Surgical removal of all or part of the prostate gland. This operation is done for benign conditions that cause urinary r...
Also known as subtotal prostatectomy Involves the removal of only part of the prostate. Used only for benign conditions.
 Removal of the entire prostate gland , the seminal vessels and the vas deferens, is performed for malignant cancer  The...
1. RADICAL PERINEAL: is a surgical procedure wherein the prostate gland is removed through an incision in the area between...
 Judd Masson retractor  6 –Allis forceps.  6- Babcock forceps.  4 – Lahey`s forceps  2- Needle holders.  Boomerang s...
 FOR SUPRAPUBIC ADD Jacobsen bladder retractor  FOR RETROPUBIC ADD Millin bacon retropubic prostatic bladder retractor ...
It is self retaining retractor. Used to widen the surgical field. Used to retract abdominal organs like urinary bladder...
Surgical scissor with long handle and curved blade. Used for cutting deep tissues within the body as in hysterectomy Al...
Used to apply metal clips onto blood vessels and ducts which will remain occluded . Ratchet locks are not present Also ...
Used to hold the needle while driving suture. The spring handle allows for different size needles for suturing. Availab...
Used to locate the obstructions in the urethra. Used in urological surgery for dilation of strictures or for obtaining a...
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Open prostatectomy tray
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Open prostatectomy tray

42 views

Published on

umar tariq

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Open prostatectomy tray

  1. 1. LECTURER:UMAR TARIQ MSC OTT/ANAESTHESIA
  2. 2.  Surgical removal of all or part of the prostate gland. This operation is done for benign conditions that cause urinary retention, as well as for prostate cancer and for other cancers of the pelvis.  There are two main types of prostatectomies 1. SIMPLE PROSTATECTOMY 2. RADICAL PROSTATECTOMY
  3. 3. Also known as subtotal prostatectomy Involves the removal of only part of the prostate. Used only for benign conditions.
  4. 4.  Removal of the entire prostate gland , the seminal vessels and the vas deferens, is performed for malignant cancer  There are multiple ways the operation can be done
  5. 5. 1. RADICAL PERINEAL: is a surgical procedure wherein the prostate gland is removed through an incision in the area between anus and scrotum(perineum). It is typically performed to remove early prostate cancer. 2. SUPRA PUBIC PROSTATECTOMY: is a surgical procedure wherein the prostate gland is removed through an incision in the lower abdomen , above pubic bone. An incision is made in the bladder and centre of the prostate gland is removed. 3. RETRO PUBIC: through an incision made in the wall of the lower abdomen to remove part or all of the prostate and some of the tissue around it .Nearby lymph nodes may also be removed. 4. TURP: is a surgical procedure that involves cutting away a section of a prostate. Resectoscope is inserted through the tip of penis and into the urethra. it is used to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia.
  6. 6.  Judd Masson retractor  6 –Allis forceps.  6- Babcock forceps.  4 – Lahey`s forceps  2- Needle holders.  Boomerang suture passer.  Prostatic lobe forceps.  Metzenbaum scissors.  Jorgenson scissor.  Hemoclip applier.
  7. 7.  FOR SUPRAPUBIC ADD Jacobsen bladder retractor  FOR RETROPUBIC ADD Millin bacon retropubic prostatic bladder retractor  FOR PERINEAL Denis Browne perineal self retaining retractor
  8. 8. It is self retaining retractor. Used to widen the surgical field. Used to retract abdominal organs like urinary bladder in urology procedures. Mainly used in prostatectomy.
  9. 9. Surgical scissor with long handle and curved blade. Used for cutting deep tissues within the body as in hysterectomy Also used in prostatectomy.
  10. 10. Used to apply metal clips onto blood vessels and ducts which will remain occluded . Ratchet locks are not present Also called ligating clip appliers. Hemoclip appliers are available in a variety of jaw types, applier lengths and tip angles
  11. 11. Used to hold the needle while driving suture. The spring handle allows for different size needles for suturing. Available with spare needles in small , medium and large sizes.
  12. 12. Used to locate the obstructions in the urethra. Used in urological surgery for dilation of strictures or for obtaining access to the bladder

×