ADAM PICTON AS FILM REPORT: Hidden in plain sight is a teen thriller set in modern day London, Croydon (2017). It is about...
surface and cause this disequilibrium, following Todorov’s original theory. For research, I have constructed many differen...
differences. For example, Thrillers tend to have much more complex plot’s, challenging stereotypical conventions and veeri...
  1. 1. ADAM PICTON AS FILM REPORT: Hidden in plain sight is a teen thriller set in modern day London, Croydon (2017). It is about a teenage girl named Angela who finds herself being stalked by a mysterious, white-masked figure; who she can’t seem to shake. She goes to her friend, Ezekiel, for advice and he continuously discourages her attempts to go to the authorities. As she gets closer and closer to him, she’s unknowingly getting closer to the stalker as the white-masked figure is Ezekiel in disguise There will not be many scenes in this short film that runs a total of nearly 4 minutes. There will be a total of 8 scenes consisting of shots of contrasting colours and lightings as this fits the everlasting, juxtaposing theme of light and dark with Ezekiel’s two personas. As most of the film’s mood is centered around being creepy and mysterious, there will be quite a lot of black outs and faded transitions. During the production of hidden in plain sight, I will consider many common themes used in the horror/thriller genres to resonate with an already existing audience as much as possible. To do this, I employed two teen actors to try and establish a personal connection to the mainly teenage target audience of 12-20 year olds. This will create a sense of realism to try and engage the audience even further, making the film’s scare factor much more prominent because if it seems more real, it will make the audience feel as they are the one’s in the creepy situation. I also mentioned the continuous effect of juxtaposing colours. This will connote the two sides to Ezekiel, the side that Angela see’s, her trustworthy, best friend, and the side that only we can see, the dark, hidden side. To hint at this, I plan to strategically place many different shots that connote Angela’s innocent and ignorant belief in her friend and Ezekiel’s twisted true self. This is very in line with Barthes’ theory and Strauss’ theory where binary oppositions are always present in a film and that enigma codes are created and resolved by action codes. The most common of which is the opposition of light and dark, good and evil, which will be present in my film. I will also give the actor’s specific instructions on their costumes to have Angela portrayed in very bright colours and have Ezekiel portrayed in dark attire to represent his other personality finally beginning to
  2. 2. surface and cause this disequilibrium, following Todorov’s original theory. For research, I have constructed many different essays discussing themes that are often present in horrors such as this film. For example, I have done extensive research on what the difference between horror and thriller is to make sure I know how to expertly intertwine the genres without disregarding one or the other. I have also researched the differences between creepy and scary to determine what mood I’d prefer to set within the audience. Finally, I have analysed many different horror and thriller movies and trailers. For example one such film is ‘get out’ which is a horror film that has recently received much praise for it’s trailer and so I thought it’d be perfect. However the main difference between get out and my film is that get out has many supernatural themes, while my film’s antagonist is strictly realistic. The trailer started out quite happy and calm but suddenly set the pace with a quick scare and from then on, carried a creepy aura throughout, becoming increasingly eventful as time went on. I discovered this occurs within many horror trailers and is also just as present in the full films. Another example of this is Carrie, both the original and the remake. This story starts off quite normal with an unpopular teenage girl. However once she’s pranked, she starts relentlessly killing her peers with supernatural abilities. This will help my film immensely as I can use this classic narrative to create a tone of calm, evoking a false sense of security in the audience, making the sudden scare much more effective. A common reoccurring technique used in thrillers is the use of violent props and effects. Things such as explosions, guns and bombs all connote danger and raise the stakes exponentially. However this slightly blurs the line between what is thriller and what is action so to make myself completely clear, I did extensive research on thriller films as well. Some of the films that compiled my research include: Inside Man, Fight Club, and Reservoir Dogs. I also watched some Action/Thriller titles to see how they managed to fuse two genre’s, such as Flashpoint and ’71. The most common similarities I found between the two genres were that they appeal to a very similar target audience, teenage males, they both usually feature some kind of eventful conflict (such as a chase scene, fight scene, final battle) and both generally feature a young-middle aged male adult as the protagonist. However, there appeared to be much more
  3. 3. differences. For example, Thrillers tend to have much more complex plot’s, challenging stereotypical conventions and veering from the linear narrative. If we look at Fight Club, yes it has a big climactic conflict, yes is features a middle aged adult male as the protagonist and yes it appeals to a young teenage male demographic, however it also doesn’t have very many huge battles with loads of effects like action films do. I also found that Thrillers are often much more grounded to reality, whereas it isn’t rare in Action films to see a character that can seemingly defy physics in blood-pumping stunts. This research will benefit my film because I plan to utilize this narrative of building suspense through characters and complex storytelling rather than high-budget action sequences.

